Indian police to probe sexual abuse charge against official

(front L-R) Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women Swati Maliwal, Indian wrestlers Sangeeta Phogat, Vinesh Phogat Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia talk to the media during an ongoing protest with other wrestlers against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), in New Delhi on April 4, 2023, following allegations of sexual harassment to athletes by members of the WFI. (AFP)
(front L-R) Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women Swati Maliwal, Indian wrestlers Sangeeta Phogat, Vinesh Phogat Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia talk to the media during an ongoing protest with other wrestlers against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), in New Delhi on April 4, 2023, following allegations of sexual harassment to athletes by members of the WFI. (AFP)
Updated 39 sec ago
AP

  • Singh is a powerful lawmaker representing the ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party
NEW DELHI: Indian police will investigate allegations of sexual harassment against the president of the wrestling federation leveled by some young female athletes who are holding a week-long sit-in protest near the parliament building in New Delhi, the country’s highest court was informed on Friday.
Solicitor general Tushar Mehta gave the assurance as the Supreme Court took up a petition filed by female wrestlers claiming that the sports ministry has failed to take any action on their allegations made in January against Wrestling Federation of India president Brijbhushan Sharan Singh.
Singh is a powerful lawmaker representing the ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party. He denies the allegations.
Wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik are protesting against the WFI president, accusing him of sexual harassment and the wrestling federation of mishandling funds and mismanagement.
They also are demanding Singh’s arrest.
Phogat claimed in January that several coaches have exploited female wrestlers at the behest of the WFI president.
The wrestlers called off a sit-in protest near the parliament building in January following a government assurance that a probe into their allegations would be completed in four weeks. They resumed their protest last week because they say the sports ministry did not act on a report submitted by an inquiry committee that probed the allegations. The ministry has yet to make the report public.
In January, Indian Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said the probe would be completed in four weeks. He also asked the president of the federation to step aside and help in carrying out the probe, and appointed a committee to carry out the day-to-day work of the Wrestling Federation of India.
 

 

Topics: RSS BJP Indian athletics women wrestlers

Millions of Thais queue up in humid weather to cast vote

Millions of Thais queue up in humid weather to cast vote

  • More than 2 million Thais nationwide are registered to vote early ahead of the kingdom’s May 14 election
BANGKOK: Thais queued under the blistering sun outside temples, shopping centers and schools to cast their early ballots Sunday ahead of a much-anticipated election next week.

More than 2 million Thais nationwide are registered to vote early ahead of the kingdom’s May 14 election, which is shaping up to be a clash between army-backed establishment parties and resurgent opposition movements.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-Cha, who took power in a 2014 coup before cementing control in a controversial 2019 election, has been languishing in opinion polls with voters favoring old-school opposition party Pheu Thai and the more radical Move Forward Party.

But with an electoral system heavily stacked in favor of the army-backed parties, challengers must achieve a landslide victory to have any hope of forming the next government.

“I hope this election will change the country in a better way,” said shopping mall worker Srisuda Wongsa-ad, 28, after casting her ballot.

She was among hundreds queuing quietly at a polling station in Bangkok’s fashionable Ekkamai district to vote at the Wat That Thong temple, overlooked by golden standing buddhas.

“I am voting for a candidate and party that I like, that can answer my needs,” she said, adding that she was voting early as it was more convenient for her.

Elsewhere in the capital, the Royal Paragon Hall shopping center was packed with voters, albeit cooler ones, enjoying the complex’s air conditioning.

Despite the early hour, temperatures across the capital, which like much of Thailand endured a vicious April heatwave, were soaring and expected to hit 39 degrees Celsius later Sunday.

Shortly before midday outside one of Bangkok’s largest poll sites at Ramkhamhaeng University, machines sprayed a fine mist of water over orderly queues as the day’s heat rose.

But crowds were still out in force, with traffic and congestion around busy polling stations.

“I am quite excited,” said first-time voter Pasawee Sriarunothai, 20, who will not be in Bangkok on May 14.

“I decide to cast my vote based on the party’s policies, and I hope this election will bring the country a better future,” Pasawee said.

“I want the new generation to be running the country. I want to try something new,” said Nantthapon Phomput, 28, before voting at Wat That Thong.

Among the challengers are opposition party Pheu Thai, fielding Paetongtarn Shinawatra — daughter of exiled former leader and billionaire Thaksin Shinawatra — as a prime ministerial candidate.

While Pheu Thai remains in the lead, Paetongtarn was overtaken as surveyed voters’ preferred PM candidate by Pita Limjaroenrat, leader of the rival opposition Move Forward party.

Authorities had anticipated large numbers of early voters.

Police told local media Saturday there would be around 3,000 security officers on duty across the capital, and warned of heavier traffic congestion around poll sites.

An additional 100,000 Thais living overseas will also vote early, with some having already done so.

More than 52 million citizens are eligible to vote in this election.

Topics: Thailand

Academy of Art and Arabic Heritage hosts annual choir concert in London

The Academy of Art and Arabic Heritage Choir in London's Barbican Hall. (AN Photo/Tamara Turki)
Academy of Art and Arabic Heritage hosts annual choir concert in London

  • Choir performed Arabic songs showcasing region’s musical history 
LONDON: The Academy of Art and Arabic Heritage in London hosted its annual choir concert on Wednesday at the Barbican Hall. 

The 50-voice choir performed a selection of songs showcasing the history and diversity of music from across the region.  

Established in 2015, the choir is among a series of initiatives launched by the academy to celebrate Arab cultural heritage in Britain. 

The performance featured a range of dialects, rhythms and vocal maqamat, as well traditional instruments, including the tablah, oud, qanoun and ney.

It was led by Syrian conductor Basel Saleh, who has previously worked with with the Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra and Damon Albarn of Gorillaz.

Songs from Sudan, Morocco, Syria, Lebanon and Iraq were featured in the performance.

“This was the first time I felt so connected to Arab culture in London through the music we all know and which unites the Arab world. The truth is that as Arabs in Britain, we lose this connection,” Emad Al-Abadi, a guest who attended the concert, told Arab News.

Another guest, Nashwan Al-Mosuli, said: “The music today was excellent. We heard songs from all around the region, from Sudan, Morocco, Syria, Lebanon and Iraq.” 


 
 

Topics: Choir Arabic music

Afghans set sights on Middle East with world’s best saffron

An Afghan man and children harvest saffron flowers in a field on the outskirts of Herat province. (File/AFP)
Updated 07 May 2023

Afghans set sights on Middle East with world’s best saffron

  • Saudi Arabia, UAE are among the main destinations for Afghanistan’s ‘red gold’
  • Afghan authorities expect a good harvest of the precious spice this autumn
PARWIZ KAROKHAIL

KABUL: Afghans are eyeing Middle Eastern markets to export the world’s most expensive and delicate spice, saffron, ahead of what is expected to be a bumper harvest season.

Known as “red gold,” saffron is used for color and flavor in many cuisines across Asia and the Middle East, including rice dishes, seafood, meat, and various sweets.

A part of Afghanistan’s culinary tradition, saffron cultivated in the country has been recognized as the world’s best in terms of taste and fragrance for the past two decades.

Costing about $1,000 per kilo, it is also cheaper than saffron from Iran and Spain — Afghanistan’s main competitors. 

“Many countries have been interested in importing the Afghan saffron, as it ranks first in the world with its best quality ... Demand for Afghan saffron is mostly from Arab and Western countries,” Abdul Salaam Akhundzada, spokesperson for Afghanistan’s Ministry of Industry and Commerce, told Arab News.

Afghanistan sold 51,096 kg of saffron in 2022, according to the ministry’s data.

While most of it went directly to India, outside the region the main destinations were Saudi Arabia and the UAE, where the market is thought to have significant opportunity to expand given its quality and price.

Both the ministry and the country’s farmers are hopeful that exports will jump after the harvest season in the autumn, as more saffron flowers are now growing across the country’s spice-cultivating regions.

“We are sure that our harvests will increase this year, especially in Herat, Nimroz and Badghis provinces,” Akhundzada said. “We have recently received reports that the cultivation of saffron was also better and increased (in scale) in Ghor and Helmand.”

Haji Himat, director of Shahana Afghan Saffron, a producer based in Kabul, told Arab News: “The usage of saffron in Gulf countries, particularly in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the UAE, is enormous ... We are hoping there will be an increase in Afghan saffron exports to these countries in the near future.

“Many investors from the Gulf countries have been interested in creating markets for Afghan saffron in their respective countries.”

Despite the anticipation of significant future growth, exports of saffron to the Gulf have yet to reach their potential largely as a result of sanctions imposed on Afghanistan by Western countries after the Taliban retook control of the country in August 2021.

“Due to the current restrictions, saffron exports have been affected,” Himat said, explaining how Afghanistan’s fertile soil, water quality and dry climate are ideal for cultivating the precious spice.

“Afghanistan has the potential, and can produce more saffron than any other saffron-producing country.”

Topics: Afghanistan Middle East saffron

Russian jet intercepts Polish plane over Black Sea

Russian jet intercepts Polish plane over Black Sea

Warsaw, May 7, 2023 (AFP) -A Russian fighter jet intercepted a Polish plane patrolling for the EU's border agency over the Black Sea, causing the pilots to temporarily lose control of the aircraft, Warsaw said Sunday.
According to Poland's border force, the Russian Sukhoi Su-35 plane did not make radio contact before carrying out "aggressive and dangerous manoeuvres, approaching the border guard plane three times without keeping to the required safety distance".
The Polish plane experienced significant turbulence and the crew temporarily "lost control of the aircraft and lost altitude", the statement said.
Warsaw said the Russian plane flew just in front of the nose of the aircraft and crossed its path at a distance of "around five metres".
On Saturday evening Romania's defence ministry, which first reported the incident, condemned Moscow's "aggressive and dangerous" behaviour.
Romania said that the Polish border guard plane was on a routine Frontex patrol with Romanian border police Friday when it was intercepted.
The Polish aircraft landed safely in Romania afterwards.
Romanian and Spanish planes were put on "pre-alert" by NATO when the incident happened, the Romanian statement added.
It took place "in international airspace over the Black Sea," around 60 kilometres (37 miles) east of Romania's airspace, said the ministry.
"This incident is further evidence of the provocative approach of the Russian Federation in the Black Sea," said Bucharest.
Contacted by AFP, the European border agency Frontex did not immediately respond.
The Polish plane has been deployed in Romania from April 19 and is due to stay there until May 17, part of a Frontex operation organised by Romania that also includes Spain and Sweden.
bur-ii-bg/rox/lcm

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Satellite images show tankers Iran seized off Bandar Abbas

Satellite images show tankers Iran seized off Bandar Abbas
Satellite images show tankers Iran seized off Bandar Abbas

  • The photos show two tankers as they anchored just south of Bandar Abbas near a naval base in Iran’s Hormozgan province Saturday
  • Their capture represents just the latest ship seizure conducted by Iran amid tensions with the West over its rapidly advancing nuclear program
DUBAI: Satellite images analyzed Sunday by The Associated Press show two oil tankers recently seized by Iran off the coast of one of its key port cities on the strategic Strait of Hormuz.
The photos from Planet Labs PBC showed the Advantage Sweet and the Niovi anchored just south of Bandar Abbas near a naval base in the port city in Iran’s Hormozgan province Saturday. Their capture represents just the latest ship seizure conducted by Iran amid tensions with the West over its rapidly advancing nuclear program, though it appears the two ships may have been taken for different reasons.
Iran seized the Marshall Islands-flagged Advantage Sweet, staffed by 23 Indians and one Russian, on April 27 as it traveled in the Gulf of Oman. Tehran claimed the vessel had struck another ship, though tracking data for the Advantage Sweet showed no erratic behavior on its trip. Iran has made claims in the past over ship seizures to cover for the vessels being taken to use as pawns in negotiations with the West.
The Advantage Sweet carried Kuwaiti crude oil for American energy firm Chevron Corp. of San Ramon, California, at the time of its capture. And its seizure comes as another tanker believed to be carrying Iranian crude disappeared from anchorage off Singapore a year after being identified as trying to evade US sanctions.
The Financial Times, as well as the maritime intelligence firm Ambrey, both have reported that ship named Suez Rajan was seized on order of American authorities. US officials and those associated with the Suez Rajan have not responded to questsions about the tanker’s disappearance while on a path heading West.
The Niovi, a Panama-flagged tanker, was seized by Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard on Wednesday as it left a dry dock in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, bound for Fujairah on the UAE’s eastern coast. While not carrying any cargo, data from S&P Global Market Intelligence seen by the AP showed the Niovi in July 2020 received oil from a ship known then as the Oman Pride.
The US Treasury in August 2021 sanctioned the Oman Pride and others associated with the vessel over it being “involved in an international oil smuggling network” that supported the Quds Force, the expeditionary unit of the Revolutionary Guard that operates across the Mideast.
Separately, purported emails published online by Wikiran, a website that solicits leaked documents from the Islamic Republic, suggest that cargo carried by the Niovi was sold onto firms in China without permission.
United Against a Nuclear Iran, which has tracked sanctioned crude shipments by Tehran, “strongly suspects the seizure of the Niovi is related to a dispute over a shipment of Iranian oil,” said Claire Jungman, the chief of staff of the organization. Iran has said it seized the Niovi over an unspecified court order in Tehran.
The managers of the Niovi did not respond to repeated telephone calls for comment. The Greek Coast Guard have said the Niovi was staffed by Greek, Filipino and Sri Lanka sailors.

Topics: Iran maritime tanker Strait of Hormuz

