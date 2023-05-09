You are here

Boost for Saudi community sports as SFA partners with Zakat body

Boost for Saudi community sports as SFA partners with Zakat body
SFA President Prince Khalid bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, and Suhail bin Mohammed Abanmi, Governor of ZATCA. (SFA)
Updated 09 May 2023
Updated 09 May 2023

Boost for Saudi community sports as SFA partners with Zakat body
  • MOU will see launch of innovative sports programs across the Kingdom
RIYADH: The Saudi Sports for All Federation has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority to empower more people across the Kingdom to lead healthy and active lives.

As part of the agreement, the SFA and ZATCA will implement an innovative range of programs and activities that promote and enhance the development of Saudi Arabia’s sports culture and industry.

The pact was signed by SFA President Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al-Saud and Suhail bin Mohammed Abanmi, governor of the ZATCA, with SFA Managing Director Shaima Saleh Al-Husseini in attendance.

“We see this partnership with ZATCA as both innovative in structure and future-focused: a community-focused agreement that will serve everyone in Saudi, providing people greater support to lead healthy and active lives,” said Prince Khaled.

“By combining resources and capabilities, the SFA and ZATCA can make a lasting impact on Saudi sports culture, providing even more opportunities to adopt sustainable routines of physical activity and overall wellness. We look forward to working with ZATCA to create a brighter, more active future for all.”

The signing of this strategic agreement marks the latest step taken by the SFA to enhance the Kingdom’s rapidly evolving sports culture. It follows the launch of wide-ranging sports initiatives and campaigns in alignment with the Quality of Life Program, that encourages people of all ages to adopt healthy lifestyles.

DP World Tour’s return to South Korea hailed as huge success

DP World Tour’s return to South Korea hailed as huge success
DP World Tour’s return to South Korea hailed as huge success

DP World Tour’s return to South Korea hailed as huge success
  • Pablo Larrazabal triumphed at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club, Incheon, after shooting an impressive 12 under par in challenging, windy conditions
  • Chief Communications Officer DP World Danny van Otterdijk: It was an excellent week in South Korea which is a key market for DP World and now for the Tour
SEOUL: The Korea Championship Presented by Genesis, which took place from April 27-30, has been hailed as a huge success by title partner, DP World.

The event marked the return of the DP World Tour to South Korea for the first time in over a decade as it looks to grow the game of golf globally, and in South Korea which has over 6.36 million golfers, or one-tenth of the country’s population.

Ben Cowen, chief tournament business officer at DP World Tour, said: “We’ve always wanted to come back to South Korea. It’s the third-biggest golf market in the world and this tournament truly emphasizes the global nature of the DP World Tour.”

Spaniard Pablo Larrazabal triumphed at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club, Incheon, after shooting an impressive 12 under par in challenging, windy conditions. Larrazabal’s winning putt on the 18th capped off a memorable week, packed with community and local engagements.

Danny van Otterdijk, chief communications officer for DP World, believes the Korea Championship was a significant addition to the DP World Tour schedule. “It was an excellent week in South Korea which is a key market for DP World and now for the Tour. It’s a great place from which cargo moves to the rest of the world so we are delighted the DP World Tour has made its return to this golf-fanatical country.”

Meanwhile, the DP World Caddie Cup returned for its second instalment, where 32 caddies from around the world competed in a nine-hole individual stroke play event. After shooting an impressive one under par, Erik Frost from Sweden took home top honors. The DP World Caddie Cup was first launched by DP World in January at the HERO Dubai Desert Classic to celebrate smart partnerships on the tour.

On the opening day of the tournament, DP World hosted local children’s golf academy, ViseN Academy, as special guests at the event. Fifteen children travelled with their parents and coaches to the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

The children, ranging from 6 to 10, were given a guided tour by DP World to witness golfers in action, learn about the sport and visit the recording area where the tournament was broadcasted to 179 countries around the world.

The children were also given the opportunity to meet Wang Jeunghen, a three-time DP World Tour winner from Seoul in the fan zone, and saw him in action as he sank a 6-meter putt in the DP World Long Putt challenge.

Nick Cassidy triumphs in Monaco to lead Formula E championship

Nick Cassidy triumphs in Monaco to lead Formula E championship
Nick Cassidy triumphs in Monaco to lead Formula E championship

Nick Cassidy triumphs in Monaco to lead Formula E championship
  • New Zealand driver and team Envision Racing power to the top of the drivers’ and teams’ standings
  • Mitch Evans finishes second to keep Jaguar TCS Racing in the hunt for titles
MONACO: Nick Cassidy of Envision Racing climbed to the top of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship with a storming drive from ninth on the grid to win an absorbing 2023 Monaco E-Prix.

Cassidy led home Mitch Evans (Jaguar TCS Racing), having fended off his countryman until a late-race safety car made the win certain.

The race ebbed and flowed as leaders vied for control and to set the pace but Cassidy’s decisive early moves yielded the ultimate result. Once his engineer gave the green light for a six-lap sprint finish, Cassidy did not look back, despite the close attentions of Evans’ factory Jaguar.

Evans had himself clambered from sixth on the grid to second at the checkered flag and was within touching distance right up to the safety car three laps from the race finish. The New Zealand one-two made it four wins in succession, a new Formula E record for a single nation.

Jake Dennis (Avalanche Andretti Formula E team) could not quite live with the lead pair but he had torn through from 11th on the grid to make the final step on the podium.

Sacha Fenestraz (Nissan Formula E Team) — who thought he had sealed the Julius Baer Pole Position only for a post-session penalty to hand that honor to Jake Hughes (NEOM McLaren Formula E Team) — steered home to fourth, unable to compete with the lead trio’s benchmark combination of speed and efficiency. Hughes followed him across the line, with Dan Ticktum (NIO 333 Racing) hanging on for sixth position despite a couple of late-race scrapes and some damage to his car.

Long-time drivers’ standings leader Pascal Wehrlein could only improve to 11th from starting 12th on the grid, which resulted in both the driver and his TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team losing their grip on their respective championships.

Fellow title contender Jean-Eric Vergne recovered to seventh from the very back of the grid after DS PENSKE’s tire pressure infringements saw them disqualified from qualifying. The 15-position overtaking masterclass earned Vergne the inaugural ABB Driver of Progress race award, honoring intelligent, efficient driving resulting in the most places gained in a race.

Reigning world champion and DS PENSKE teammate Stoffel Vandoorne was also able to climb to the points with ninth place.

Cassidy’s 121 points moves him ahead of Wehrlein on 100 in the drivers’ table with Jake Dennis now third on 96 and Evans just behind on 94. Vergne leaves Monaco fifth in the running.

Envision Racing now leap to the top of the teams’ standings on 182 points, 14 points ahead of TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team on 168 points, while Jaguar TCS Racing sits third on 157 points.

“It’s insane, I’ve got nothing against Berlin but this feels amazing,” said Cassidy. “This is so, so special. I’m lost for words. It is going to take a bit to sink in, man we had such a tough day, I was 21st I think in both Free Practices which struck me a lot. I qualified 10th and I was really happy with that, so that was kind of how our day was going. Credit to our guys, both car crews and everyone in our garage helped out with the issues. I am so happy we got the reward after the work.

“There is a long way to go, this guy right here Mitch (Evans) he showed today how bloody strong he is. It is going to be a really cool fight, but for the moment let’s just enjoy the fact we won in Monaco.”

Next stop is a return to Indonesia for the first Jakarta E-Prix double-header with round 10 on Saturday, June 3 and round 11 on Sunday, June 4. 

Extreme E heads to Scotland for homecoming Hydro X Prix

Extreme E heads to Scotland for homecoming Hydro X Prix
Extreme E heads to Scotland for homecoming Hydro X Prix

Extreme E heads to Scotland for homecoming Hydro X Prix
  • The ODYSSEY 21s will race in the former opencast Glenmuckloch mine in Dumfries and Galloway
  • Veloce Racing head the season 3 standings, with ACCIONA SAINZ | XE Team and Rosberg X Racing completing the top 3
There is just one week to go until Scotland’s flagship motorsport event in Glenmuckloch, the Hydro X Prix, as the pioneering electric racing championship Extreme E makes its return to the UK.

The series’ upcoming Scottish event will take place in the former opencast Glenmuckloch mine in Dumfries and Galloway on May 13 and 14.

This represents a UK return for the sport-for-purpose series, as it delivers its third season highlighting climate issues and solutions across the globe.

Racing at the restored former opencast coal mine will provide a poignant backdrop for Extreme E, with the mine about to undergo the next phase of its major transformation into a Pumped Storage Hydropower plant and wind farm.

Alejandro Agag, founder and CEO of Extreme E, said: “We could not have found a more perfect racing site than the former Glenmuckloch coal mine. Here in Scotland, our race site will play homage to the much-needed transition of an old coal mine which is being given a new and exciting lease of life as a hydro-project, which will provide a fully renewable energy source for the region for centuries to come.”

“Extreme E continues to push the boundaries of sustainable motorsport, and so to come to Scotland and be aligned with its increasing focus on renewable energy is fantastic,” he said.

“We enjoyed two great races at our first round in Saudi Arabia, with two debut winners, and with the championship closer than ever we are expecting a spectacular Hydro X Prix in Scotland.”

There will be one new face amongst the lineup of drivers on the Extreme E grid in the form of rallycross star Andreas Bakkerud. Although not a stranger to the series, having signed as a championship driver ahead of the Desert X Prix in NEOM, Saudi Arabia, the Norwegian will make his debut for Jenson Button’s JBXE outfit in Scotland.

Bakkerud will be looking to kickstart the team’s season three campaign, with JBXE currently lying ninth in the championship standings. The leaderboard is headed by Veloce Racing, which picked up their first victory in Saudi Arabia, narrowly ahead of ACCIONA | SAINZ XE Team that also picked their debut win in the Desert X Prix double-header.

Andretti Altawkilat Extreme E’s Catie Munnings will be the sole British driver taking part and will be aiming for a strong performance at her home event.

Munnings will have two bites at the cherry for victory in Scotland, as the season three calendar has doubled from five to 10 rounds, with all race weekends serving as double-headers — showcasing twice the action for minimal additional carbon output.

The full driver lineup for the Hydro X Prix:

ABT CUPRA XE

Nasser Al-Attiyah (Qatar)

Klara Andersson (Sweden)

ACCIONA | SAINZ XE Team

Mattias Ekstrom (Sweden)

Laia Sanz (Spain)

Andretti ALTAWKILAT Extreme E

Timmy Hansen (Sweden)

Catie Munnings (UK)

Carl Cox Motorsport

Timo Scheider (Germany)

Christine GZ (Italy/Spain)

JBXE

Andreas Bakkerud (Norway)

Hedda Hosas (Norway)

NEOM McLaren Extreme E

Tanner Foust (US)

Emma Gilmour (New Zealand)

No. 99 GMC HUMMER EV Chip Ganassi Racing

R.J. Anderson (US)

Amanda Sorensen (US)

Rosberg X Racing

Johan Kristoffersson (Sweden)

Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky (Sweden)

Veloce Racing

Kevin Hansen (Sweden)

Molly Taylor (Australia)

X44 Vida Carbon Racing

Fraser McConnell (Jamaica)

Cristina Gutierrez (Spain)

Lakers rally past Warriors 104-101, take 3-1 series lead

Lakers rally past Warriors 104-101, take 3-1 series lead
Lakers rally past Warriors 104-101, take 3-1 series lead

Lakers rally past Warriors 104-101, take 3-1 series lead
  • LeBron James scored 27 points and Anthony Davis had 23 points and 15 rebounds for the seventh-seeded Lakers
LOS ANGELES: Lonnie Walker scored all of his 15 points in a phenomenal fourth quarter, and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied late to take a 3-1 series lead with a 104-101 victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 on Monday night.
LeBron James scored 27 points and Anthony Davis had 23 points and 15 rebounds for the seventh-seeded Lakers, who moved to the brink of an improbable trip to the Western Conference finals with their eighth consecutive home victory since March.
Los Angeles overcame Stephen Curry’s third career postseason triple-double down the stretch largely because of Walker, who has made a seismic impact in returning to the Lakers’ rotation in this series after the former starter was stuck on the bench in recent weeks.
Walker went 6 for 9 in the fourth quarter and hit the go-ahead jumper with 1:53 to play. Curry’s layup with 1:05 left trimmed the Lakers’ lead to one point, but Curry missed two 3-pointers on Golden State’s next possession before Walker made two free throws with 15 seconds to play.
Davis then forced a jump ball in the waning seconds, and it went out of bounds off Curry with 1.3 seconds to play.
Curry had 31 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists in his 13th career triple-double for the defending champion Warriors, who will have to overcome a 3-1 series deficit for only the second time in franchise history to continue their NBA title defense. Golden State also did it in the 2016 Western Conference finals.
Game 5 is Wednesday night in San Francisco.

Ittihad move close to title after Ronaldo and Al-Nassr falter

Ittihad move close to title after Ronaldo and Al-Nassr falter
Ittihad move close to title after Ronaldo and Al-Nassr falter

Ittihad move close to title after Ronaldo and Al-Nassr falter
  • Al-Nassr needed to win to go level on points and put pressure on the Tigers
JEDDAH: Just hours after Cristiano Ronaldo and his Al-Nassr teammates stumbled in their title challenge with a 1-1 draw at home to lowly Al-Khaleej on Monday, Al-Ittihad comfortably defeated Abha 4-0 to move five points clear at the top of the league with only four games left to play.

The title race is not over just yet but surely few would be willing to bet against the Roshn Saudi League trophy heading to Jeddah.

Al-Nassr needed to win to go level on points and put pressure on the Tigers. In the event, however, they delivered the latest in a series of uncertain performances that have cost them seven points in the last four games. In front of an expectant home crowd, the Yellows started brightly but found themselves behind after just three minutes. Fabio Martins has been in fine form of late for Al-Khaleej, and the Portuguese forward timed his run perfectly to latch onto a delightful reverse pass from Morato and slide his shot past Agustin Rossi.

The lead did not last long, however. Abdulrahman Ghareeb floated over a free-kick from the left and Alvaro Gonzalez rose at the near post to nod his header into the opposite corner. Al-Nassr kept the pressure on, with a fierce shot from Luiz Gustavo that seemed destined for the top corner well-saved by Marwan Al-Haidari, who then got down well to keep out a low shot from Ronaldo.

The Saudi goalkeeper stayed busy and had to make a number of stops, most notably eight minutes before the break when he got down well again to block a shot from Ghareeb, who had broken free to latch on to a ball from deep.

It was not the smoothest of first-half performances from Al-Nassr, who struggled to get their star player into the game, but the expectation was that something would happen in the second half. And the 38-year-old did get the ball in the net just before the hour mark, stabbing it in from close range after Al-Haidari had saved, but he had strayed offside in the process.

He again came close with 10 minutes remaining, cutting inside the area from the left, dancing past two defenders to send a low shot just wide. There were more chances to come, with substitute Ayman Yahya heading against the crossbar in the final minutes. When the ball bounced over, it really felt that this was not to be Al-Nassr’s night, though credit should certainly go to the visitors, who fought hard for a point that will help them in their battle to avoid the drop back to the second tier.

If the post-match mood of the home fans was to change, they needed Abha to do them a massive favor against the league leaders. But it wasn’t to be. If there was a suggestion that Al-Ittihad might be wobbling after a 2-1 loss to Al-Taawoun in their previous game, there was no sign of any nerves as they went three goals up by the break.

In the 13th minute, Igor Coronado slipped a free-kick into the area and it was collected by Romarinho who flipped up the ball and volleyed it home to raise the roof at King Abdullah Sports City.

Three minutes later, Abderrazak Hamadallah added a second, running onto a lofted Coronado pass to head it past the goalkeeper from outside the area. It was the 20th time he has netted this season and moved him two goals ahead of his closest goal-scoring rival, Odion Ighalo of Al-Hilal. By the half-hour, the game was over as a contest when Romarinho grabbed his second and the team’s third. Mohammed Al-Saiari’s injury-time penalty was the icing on the cake.

It was a professional and clinical performance; the performance of champions in waiting. Al-Ittihad are not quite there yet but this was a massive step toward the title after Al-Nassr stumbled once more.
 

