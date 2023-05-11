Report: UAE is the social media capital of the world

DUBAI: The UAE has been named the social media capital of the world with a score of 9.55 out of 10, according to proxy provider Proxyrack.
The study looks at the average number of social platforms accessed, and the percentage of the population that uses Facebook in each country, to determine the score.
People in the UAE use an average of 8.2 social media platforms, the third highest in the world. The country also has the highest percentage of people using Facebook, the study said.
Malaysia and the Philippines were tied at the No. 2 spot with a score of 8.75 followed by Saudi Arabia with a score of 8.41. People in the Kingdom use just under eight platforms, and 71 percent of its population uses Facebook.
The UAE was also named the most connected country in the world with a score of 7.53 out of 10. The score is based on factors such as average time spent using the internet each day, average number of social platforms used, fixed broadband subscriptions per 100 people, mobile cellular subscriptions per 100 people, population using the internet, population using Facebook, and average internet cost.
The UAE ranked highly in all categories except in the average internet cost category where it had the highest cost at $100.
This was also the case for Saudi Arabia, which came in at No. 6 with a score of 6.2 and an average internet cost of $72.
The study also found that users in the UAE spend 7 hours and 29 minutes using the internet daily, and in Saudi Arabia people spend 7 hours and 20 minutes daily on the internet, making the UAE and Saudi Arabia the 13th- and 15th-highest country in terms of daily internet usage.