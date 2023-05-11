You are here

Report: UAE is the social media capital of the world

Report: UAE is the social media capital of the world
People in the UAE use an average of 8.2 social media platforms, the third highest in the world. (AFP)
Updated 11 May 2023
Arab News

Report: UAE is the social media capital of the world

Report: UAE is the social media capital of the world
  • Score of 9.55 out of 10, according to proxy provider Proxyrack
  • Malaysia and Philippines in joint second, and Saudi Arabia third
Updated 11 May 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE has been named the social media capital of the world with a score of 9.55 out of 10, according to proxy provider Proxyrack.

The study looks at the average number of social platforms accessed, and the percentage of the population that uses Facebook in each country, to determine the score.

People in the UAE use an average of 8.2 social media platforms, the third highest in the world. The country also has the highest percentage of people using Facebook, the study said.

Malaysia and the Philippines were tied at the No. 2 spot with a score of 8.75 followed by Saudi Arabia with a score of 8.41. People in the Kingdom use just under eight platforms, and 71 percent of its population uses Facebook.

The UAE was also named the most connected country in the world with a score of 7.53 out of 10. The score is based on factors such as average time spent using the internet each day, average number of social platforms used, fixed broadband subscriptions per 100 people, mobile cellular subscriptions per 100 people, population using the internet, population using Facebook, and average internet cost.

The UAE ranked highly in all categories except in the average internet cost category where it had the highest cost at $100.

This was also the case for Saudi Arabia, which came in at No. 6 with a score of 6.2 and an average internet cost of $72.

The study also found that users in the UAE spend 7 hours and 29 minutes using the internet daily, and in Saudi Arabia people spend 7 hours and 20 minutes daily on the internet, making the UAE and Saudi Arabia the 13th- and 15th-highest country in terms of daily internet usage.

Topics: social media UAE

Google answers ChatGPT challenge with Bard expansion

Google answers ChatGPT challenge with Bard expansion
Updated 11 May 2023
AFP

Google answers ChatGPT challenge with Bard expansion

Google answers ChatGPT challenge with Bard expansion
  • Bard is now available to 180 countries, tech titan confirms at annual developers conference
  • Google also announced browser “extensions” that will imbue apps and services such as Gmail and Maps with AI features
Updated 11 May 2023
AFP

MOUNTAIN VIEW: Google on Wednesday said it is opening Bard, a rival to Microsoft-backed ChatGPT, to 180 countries as it expands use of artificial intelligence across its platform.
Executives at an annual Google developers conference in Silicon Valley said that generative AI will also be used to supercharge the tech giant’s leading search engine.
“We have been applying AI for a while, with generative AI we are taking the next step,” Google chief executive Sundar Pichai told thousands of developers gathered for the event.
“We are reimagining all our core products, including search,” he said.
Google is racing to catch up with rival Microsoft, which has rushed to integrate ChatGPT-like powers in a wide array of its products, including the Bing search engine.
Microsoft’s dash into AI came despite fears about the technology’s potential threat to society, including its impact on the spread of disinformation and whether it could make whole categories of jobs obsolete.
Cathy Edwards of Google Search said the new experience would be akin to a search that is “supercharged” by a conversational bot.
Other Google executives laid out how generative AI is being woven into Gmail, photo editing, online work tools and more.
The company’s AI efforts would be carried out in a “bold and responsible” way, senior product director Jack Krawczyk said during a briefing.
Google’s expansion meant it removed a waitlist for Bard, letting users around the world engage with it in English after months of testing it out in the US and Britain.
Bard will be modified to support 40 languages in coming months, according to Krawczyk.
“We’re excited to get Bard into more people’s hands,” Krawczyk said.
“We’re pretty fired up about where Bard is going.”
Google also announced browser “extensions” that will imbue apps and services such as Gmail and Maps with AI features.
Bard technology will enable features such as filling in text to help draft emails and suggesting ideas for artwork by scrutinizing a picture of available supplies.
Google is also letting partners build such extensions, including one from Adobe that will let users generate images, Krawczyk said.
The tech titan also unveiled new Pixel devices including a $1,799 foldable smartphone with a bendable screen that is the size of a tablet computer when opened.
“You’re getting the best of both worlds,” Google senior vice president of devices Rick Osterloh said of the Fold.
“It’s a powerful smartphone when it’s convenient and an immersive tablet when you need one.”
Google also added a new tablet and a lower-priced version of its flagship smartphone to the Pixel lineup.


Google’s announcements came a week after rival Microsoft expanded public access to its generative artificial intelligence programs, which are powered by models made by OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT.
“This could be a defining moment in the AI battle with Google and Microsoft going head-to-head for market share,” Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said in a note to investors.
Microsoft’s early investment in OpenAI gave it a head start “in this Game of Thrones Battle for Big Tech with Google now playing major catchup mode,” the analyst added.
AI-enhanced features of Microsoft’s Bing search engine and Edge Internet browser recently became open for anyone.
The services have been enhanced with the ability to work with images as well as text, and Microsoft intends to add video to the mix.
Despite the rollouts by two of the world’s biggest companies, risks from AI include its potential uses for disinformation, with voice clones, deep-fake videos and convincing written messages.
A range of experts in March urged a pause in the development of powerful AI systems to allow time to make sure they are safe.
Their open letter, signed by more than 1,000 people, including billionaire Elon Musk and Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak, was prompted by generative AI technology from Microsoft-backed firm OpenAI.
A prominent computer scientist often dubbed “the godfather of artificial intelligence” recently quit his job at Google to speak out about the dangers of the technology.
Geoffrey Hinton, who created some of the technology underlying AI systems, maintained that the existential threat from AI is “serious and close.”

Topics: Google bard AI

Ex-Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson to launch own show on Twitter

Ex-Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson to launch own show on Twitter
Updated 10 May 2023
Arab News

Ex-Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson to launch own show on Twitter

Ex-Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson to launch own show on Twitter
  • Twitter CEO Elon Musk says no deal has been signed
Updated 10 May 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Tucker Carlson, who was fired from Fox News last month, has announced plans to launch his own show on Twitter.

The American commentator described Twitter as the only real platform that allowed free speech.

In a video posted on the platform, he said: “Twitter has long served as the place where our national conservation incubates and develops. Twitter is not a partisan site.”

Carlson praised Twitter for allowing everyone on the site, but he noted that news analyzed on the platform came from “media organizations that are themselves thinly disguised propaganda outlets.”

He did not mention any of Twitter Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk’s censorship moves, including banning reporters from Twitter.

Much of the video focused on Carlson seemingly advocating for free speech while accusing most, if not all, media outlets of obscuring facts and misleading readers.

 

Although Carlson did not refer to Fox News explicitly, he added: “After more than 30 years in the middle of it, we can tell you stories. The best you can hope for in the news business at this point is the freedom to tell the fullest truth that you can, but there are always limits.

“And you know if you bump up against those limits often enough, you will be fired for it. That’s not a guess — it’s guaranteed.”

The new show will be an updated version of his show on Fox News along with “other things” that he said he would announce soon.

Musk said on Twitter that the platform had not “signed a deal of any kind whatsoever” and Carlson would be “subject to the same rules and rewards of all content creators.”

He also urged others, “particularly from the left,” to join Twitter as content creators.

“On this platform, unlike the one-way street of broadcast, people are able to interact, critique, and refute whatever is said,” Musk added.

Topics: Tucker Carlson Twitter Fox News

Musk says video and audio calls coming to Twitter

Musk says video and audio calls coming to Twitter
Updated 10 May 2023
AFP

Musk says video and audio calls coming to Twitter

Musk says video and audio calls coming to Twitter
  • Encrypted messaging service would compete with Messenger, Signal, Telegram and WhatsApp
Updated 10 May 2023
AFP

NEW YORK: Twitter boss Elon Musk on Tuesday put out word that audio and video calls are coming to the platform.
“Coming soon will be voice and video chat from your handle to anyone on this platform,” Musk said in a tweet.
“So you can talk to people anywhere in the world without giving them your phone number.”
In a subsequent comment fired off on Twitter, Musk contended that the WhatsApp messaging service operated by Meta “cannot be trusted.”
A messaging feature at Twitter would compete with an array of free services including Messenger, Signal, Telegram and WhatsApp.
Musk added that Twitter on Wednesday will start encrypting direct messages on the platform, scrambling contents to safeguard privacy.
Since buying Twitter for $44 billion late last year, Musk has implemented changes in seemingly impulsive ways, sometimes causing chaos for users.
The Twitter boss has talked publicly of building an all-purpose “X” application that combines messages, payments and more.
Musk recently made the tech firm part of an “X” shell corporation, getting rid of the Twitter company name but continuing to use it for the service.

Topics: Elon Musk Twitter messaging app

Online Arabic newspaper Elaph invests in artificial intelligence

Online Arabic newspaper Elaph invests in artificial intelligence
Updated 10 May 2023
Arab News

Online Arabic newspaper Elaph invests in artificial intelligence

Online Arabic newspaper Elaph invests in artificial intelligence
  • First such publication to do so, says founder and editor
Updated 10 May 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: London-based online Arabic newspaper Elaph has announced that it is investing in artificial intelligence, making it the first such publication to do so, according to the company.

“Twenty-two years ago, Elaph foresaw the possibility of dealing with news in a virtual way, as it was the first Arab online daily,” said Othman Al-Omair, founder and editor-in-chief of Elaph, recently.

“Today, it is looking forward to the future of accurate news, and finds that there is a major role being played by this kind of news in the world of artificial intelligence,” he added.

The next frontier for the publication is strengthening its presence by investing in advanced technologies and distinguishing itself through its record of serious media work, according to a company statement.

By adopting AI in its strategy, Elaph aims to enrich users’ news experience through customized, attractive and in-depth content.

The paper’s tech-powered features such as the virtual news broadcaster, smart news reader, political analysis applications, trend indicators, and social impact reports, aim to not only enhance the content formats it offers but also strengthen its position as a news provider. 

While the investment in AI reflects Elaph’s aspiration to achieve further growth, its focus on “news, culture, knowledge and inclusion” are at its core, the company stated.

Topics: Elaph

Events agency Identity expands to Mideast with 2 offices in UAE

Events agency Identity expands to Mideast with 2 offices in UAE
Updated 10 May 2023
Arab News

Events agency Identity expands to Mideast with 2 offices in UAE

Events agency Identity expands to Mideast with 2 offices in UAE
  • Will capitalize on the region’s growth by creating hybrid events, says CEO
Updated 10 May 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Global events agency Identity is expanding into the Middle East with two new offices in the UAE.

The company, which has been operational for 20 years, has worked on events including the G7 Summit, COP26, and the NATO Summit. Its clients include private companies Netflix, Google, Panasonic and Unilever.

“The GCC’s substantial support for economic diversification and global partnerships, with a robust non-oil GDP growth in 2023 extends to other parts of the Middle East (and) the UAE being the region’s second-largest economy is projected to grow 3.9 percent this year,” Michael Gietzen, CEO of Identity Group, told Arab News recently.

“It is clear that investments by both the public and private sectors are reaping tangible rewards, fueling an upward trajectory of activity across key sectors,” he continued.

The events industry in the region “is catalyzing strong socio-economic growth,” which presents a unique opportunity for Identity “to bridge the gap between our collaborative offer and the demands of the market,” Gietzen added.

The company, which combines production skills with broadcast technology to create hybrid events, has opened offices in Dubai and Abu Dhabi that will service the region.

“We are thrilled to be situated at the epicenter of a thriving hub — bringing our dynamic, energetic team and core set of values to support global events as they vie for (a) stake in what has become one of the most coveted event destinations globally,” said Ryan Perkins, general manager, Identity Middle East.

Topics: UAE

