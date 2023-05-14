Yemeni government airlifts nationals from Sudan to Yemen

AL-MUKALLA: Yemen’s internationally recognized government on Sunday began airlifting home hundreds of Yemenis stuck in Sudan.
The Yemeni government, and emergency committee, which oversees evacuation efforts in Sudan, announced that 179 Yemenis arrived in Aden, Yemen’s interim capital, on Sunday on the first of the direct flights from Port Sudan with national carrier Yemenia Airways.
Four Yemenia planes are scheduled to take 720 Yemenis from Port Sudan to Aden and Houthi-controlled Sanaa on Sunday and Monday, out of around 2,000 who urgently need to be evacuated from war-torn Sudan.
In a tweet, Yemen’s Information Minister Muammar Al-Eryani said: “Preparations are also being made to contract with an airline to perform more evacuation flights in addition to Yemenia Airlines.”
He added that Yemen’s government would cover the costs of the flights.
Since April 15, Sudan has been ravaged by fighting between the country’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.
Thousands of foreigners, including Yemenis, are currently stranded in Sudan.
Almost 3,000 Yemenis have escaped the capital Khartoum and other cities to Port Sudan on the Red Sea, where they are reportedly living in appalling conditions without shelter, food, money, or medical care.
More than 860 Yemenis were carried by Saudi Arabia’s rescue ships from Port Sudan to Jeddah, from where they were bused to Yemen. Later, Yemenia evacuated 450 Yemenis from Jeddah to Aden.
Afif Al-Barashi, head of the students’ union, told Arab News that priority had been given to evacuating vulnerable individuals such as the ill, women, children, and elderly.
“The situation (in Port Sudan) is tragic and difficult, and people have exhausted their savings,” Al-Barashi said.
Yemeni government officials and diplomats at the Yemeni embassy in Sudan were unavailable for comment.
Meanwhile, in Yemen, the official SABA news agency reported that a Houthi sniper had on Saturday evening shot and killed a child in the besieged city of Taiz.
Ayedha Anwar Saeed, 15, died instantly after being shot in the head in the village of Al-Hunaini in the Maqbanah district.
Houthi snipers have killed dozens of children in Taiz in similar shootings since early 2015 when the Iran-backed militia began a siege of Yemen’s third-largest city after failing to take it from government forces and resistance fighters.
A UN-brokered truce, which came into force in April last year, did not result in the lifting of the Houthi siege or stop the group’s arbitrary shelling and attacks on residential neighborhoods in Taiz.
Locals in the central province of Al-Bayda said that the Houthis have released 32 of at least 40 villagers who were abducted last week for refusing to participate in Houthi summer programs.
Dozens of Houthis, supported by heavy military vehicles, stormed the village of Al-Khedar on Tuesday, kidnapping at least 40 tribesmen and looting their weapons and other possessions for refusing to allow their children to join militia camps.
At least one Houthi and one local tribesman were killed in the fighting that broke out as villagers attempted to repel the raid.
Houthi officials have not commented on the raid, but their supporters on social media have alleged that the forces were searching for wanted individuals.
Yemenis believe that Houthi summer programs are places where children are brainwashed and recruited.
Turkiye election count shows Erdogan may go to a presidential election runoff
Bulk of ballots from the 3.4 million eligible voters living abroad still needed to be tallied
If neither candidate secures more than half of the vote, a runoff contest will be on May 28
Updated 15 May 2023
ANKARA: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has ruled his country with an increasingly firm grip for 20 years, was locked in a tight election race Sunday, with a make-or-break runoff against his chief challenger possible as the final votes were counted.
The results, whether they come within days or after a second round of voting takes place in two weeks, will determine if a NATO ally that straddles Europe and Asia but borders Syria and Iran remains under Erdogan’s control or resumes the more democratic path promised by his main rival, opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu.
“We don’t yet know if the elections ended in the first round,” Erdogan said, addressing supporters outside his party’s headquarters in Ankara early Monday. He said he expected to win without a runoff, but “if our nation has chosen for a second round, that is also welcome.”
The election largely centered on domestic issues such as the economy, civil rights and a February earthquake that killed more than 50,000 people. But Western nations and foreign investors also awaited the outcome because of Erdogan’s sometimes erratic leadership of the economy and efforts to put Turkiye at the center of international negotiations.
With the unofficial count from the national election nearly completed, voter support for the incumbent had dipped below the majority required for him to win reelection outright. Erdogan had 49.6 percent of the vote, while Kilicdaroglu had 44.7 percent, according to the state-run news agency Anadolu.
If neither candidate secures more than half of the vote, the two will compete in a head-to-head contest on May 28. Turkiye’s election authority, the Supreme Electoral Board, said it was providing numbers to competing political parties “instantly” and would make the results public once the count was completed and finalized.
The majority of ballots from the 3.4 million eligible voters living abroad still needed to be tallied, according to the board, and a runoff election was not assured.
Howard Eissenstat, an associate professor of Middle East history and politics at St. Lawrence University in New York, said Erdogan was likely to have an advantage in a runoff because the president’s party was likely to do better in a parliamentary election also held Sunday. Voters would not want a “divided government,” he said.
Erdogan, 69, has governed Turkiye as either prime minister or president since 2003. In the run-up to the election, opinion surveys had indicated the increasingly authoritarian leader narrowly trailed his challenger.
With the partial results showing otherwise, members of Kilicdaroglu’s center-left, pro-secular Republican People’s Party, or CHP, disputed Anadolu’s initial numbers, contending the state-run agency was biased in Erodgan’s favor.
Omer Celik, a spokesperson for Erdogan’s Justice and Development, or AK, party, in turn accused the opposition of “an attempt to assassinate the national will.” He called the opposition claims “irresponsible.”
While Erdogan hopes to win a five-year term that would take him well into his third decade as Turkiye’s leader, Kilicdaroglu, 74, campaigned on promises to reverse crackdowns on free speech and other forms of democratic backsliding, as well as to repair an economy battered by high inflation and currency devaluation.
Voters also elected lawmakers to fill Turkiye’s 600-seat parliament, which lost much of its legislative power after a referendum to change the country’s system of governance to an executive presidency narrowly passed in 2017.
With 92 percent of ballot boxes counted, Anadolu news agency said Erdogan’s ruling party alliance was hovering below 50 percent, while Kilicdaroglu’s Nation Alliance had around 35 percent and a pro-Kurdish party above 10 percent.
“That the election results have not been finalized doesn’t change the fact that the nation has chosen us,” Erdogan said.
More than 64 million people, including the overseas voters, were eligible to vote and nearly 89 percent voted. This year marks 100 years since Turkiye’s establishment as a republic — a modern, secular state born on the ashes of the Ottoman Empire.
Voter turnout in Turkiye is traditionally strong, despite the government suppressing freedom of expression and assembly over the years and especially since a 2016 coup attempt. Erdogan blamed the failed coup on followers of a former ally, cleric Fethullah Gulen, and initiated a large-scale crackdown on civil servants with alleged links to Gulen and on pro-Kurdish politicians.
Internationally, the elections were seen as a test of a united opposition’s ability to dislodge a leader who has concentrated nearly all state powers in his hands and worked to wield more influence on the world stage.
Erdogan, along with the United Nations, helped mediate a deal with Ukraine and Russia that allowed Ukrainian grain to reach the rest of the world from Black Sea ports despite Russia’s war in Ukraine. The agreement, which is implemented by a center based in Istanbul, is set to expire in days, and Turkiye hosted talks last week to keep it alive.
But Erdogan also has held up Sweden’s quest to join NATO while demanding concessions, contending that nation was too lenient on followers of the US based cleric and members of pro-Kurdish groups that Turkiye considers national security threats.
Critics maintain the president’s heavy-handed style is responsible for a painful cost-of-living crisis. The latest official statistics put inflation at about 44 percent, down from a high of around 86 percent. The price of vegetables became a campaign issue for the opposition, which used an onion as a symbol.
In contrast with mainstream economic thinking, Erdogan contends that high interest rates fuel inflation, and he pressured the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkiye to lower its main rate multiple times.
Erdogan’s government also faced criticism for its allegedly delayed and stunted response to the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that left 11 southern provinces devastated. Lax implementation of building codes is thought to have exacerbated the casualties and misery.
In his election campaign, Erdogan used state resources and his domineering position over media to try to woo voters. He accused the opposition of colluding with “terrorists,” of being “drunkards” and of upholding LGBTQ+ rights, which he depicts as threatening traditional family values in the predominantly Muslim nation.
In a bid to secure support, the Turkish leader increased wages and pensions and subsidized electricity and gas bills, while showcasing Turkiye’s homegrown defense and infrastructure projects.
“Paychecks, or putting food on the table doesn’t necessarily surmount the identification one feels for one’s own political party,” Eissentat, the university professor, said. “Erdogan’s efforts at polarization, demonization of the opposition as traitors and as terrorists, the use of culture wars, ... that’s all made to play on those dynamics.”
Kilicdaroglu’s Nation Alliance pledged to return Turkiye’s governance system to a parliamentary democracy if it won both the presidential and parliamentary ballots. It also promised to restore the independence of the judiciary and the central bank.
“We have all missed democracy so much. We all missed being together,” Kilicdaroglu said after voting at a school in Ankara.
Also seeking the presidency was Sinan Ogan, a former academic who had the backing of an anti-immigrant nationalist party and more than 5 percent of votes tallied so far.
At polling stations, many voters struggled to fold bulky ballot papers — they featured 24 political parties competing for seats in parliament — and to fit them into envelopes along with the ballot for the presidency.
In the 11 provinces affected by the earthquake, nearly 9 million people were eligible to vote. Some 3 million people left the quake zone for other provinces, but only 133,000 people registered to vote at their new locations.
In Diyarbakir, a Kurdish-majority city that was hit by the earthquake, Ramazan Akcay arrived early at his polling station to cast his vote.
“God willing it will be a democratic election,” he said. “May it be beneficial in the name of our country.”
Arab News/YouGov poll surveys where Palestinians stand on Nakba’s 75th anniversary
63% of Palestinians feel that neither Fatah nor Hamas represents them
75% of respondents have no confidence in their own leadership, with 86% of them feeling Israel is not serious about signing a peace deal
Updated 14 May 2023
Arab News Research & Studies Unit
LONDON: More than half of Palestinians surveyed still support a two-state solution as the answer to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, while a majority no longer feel that they are represented by neither Fatah nor Hamas, and three-quarters believe the current Palestinian leadership is incapable of reaching a peace deal with Israel.
These are the key findings of a new Arab News/YouGov survey to mark the 75th anniversary of the Nakba.
Backed by 51 percent overall, the two-state solution is more popular among older Palestinians — it is supported by 63 percent over the age of 45, compared with only 42 percent aged 18 to 29.
It is also seen as the best of a range of options, although one in five favor the creation of a joint Israeli-Palestinian federal state.
Another alternative — Palestinians becoming citizens of a single, Israeli state, is supported by 13 percent, rising to 15 percent among those aged 25 to 34.
Meanwhile 11 percent of respondents opted for living under full Israeli occupation without obtaining citizenship.
The survey reveals the extent of the loss of faith in the Palestinian leadership, with 63 percent of Palestinians saying that they feel unrepresented by either Hamas or Fatah.
At the same time, only one in four still believes in the ability of the Palestinian leadership to successfully negotiate a peace settlement with Israel.
“Palestinians lost trust in their leadership years ago,” US-Palestinian journalist, author and media consultant Ramzy Baroud told Arab News.
“This lack of trust is intrinsically linked to the endemic corruption of the Palestinian Authority, but also to the total failure of the current Palestinian leadership to achieve a single meaningful political victory that could potentially renew the Palestinian people’s faith in the so-called peace process.”
There is similar skepticism about the willingness of the current right-wing Israeli government to resolve the conflict peacefully — 86 percent of Palestinians believe Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration is not serious about securing a peace deal.
Furthermore, continued Israeli intimidation and illegal settlements are seen as the main causes for the failure of previous peace talks, followed by the US bias toward Israel and the continuing dispute over the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the status of Jerusalem.
Palestinians appear polarized over their attitudes toward the Abraham Accords, with 52 percent of the opinion that the US-driven initiative had made Israel more aggressive toward Palestinians, but 43 percent believing the opposite is true.
One thing the majority of Palestinians do agree on is what the priority of any future independent Palestinian state should be — the economy. More than 40 percent put economic development at the top of their to-do list.
Writing in a column to comment on the study findings, Arab News Editor-in-Chief Faisal J. Abbas said “It is important to obtain credible data and insight relating to the views and sentiment of average Palestinians, since we rarely hear from them despite that its their cause that is often being debated worldwide.”
“We hope this Arab News/YouGov study sheds important light on what is in the hearts and minds of Palestinian people and aids decision makers in finding a solution for their plight.”
80 percent of Palestinians welcome Chinese offer to mediate with Israel, US seen as least favorite option
Survey conducted for Arab News by YouGov finds EU and China behind Russia as potential effective mediators
Almost 60 percent of respondents said they did not trust the US to mediate Palestinian-Israeli negotiations
Updated 15 May 2023
ANAN TELLO
LONDON: Majority of Palestinians view China and Russia as potentially effective mediators for their peace talks with the state of Israel, a recent survey revealed.
The survey, conducted by YouGov in May at the request of Arab News, showed that Palestinians’ most preferred potential peace broker was Russia, followed closely by the European Union and China, while the US proved far from popular among the residents of the West Bank and Gaza.
Commenting on the results of the survey on the preferences of Palestinians, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova concluded: “Because Russia has not betrayed those who pinned their hopes on it.”
The Information and Press Department (IPD) of the Russian Foreign Ministry said: “Moscow, as it stated in IPD’s comment to Arab News, continues to believe that the existing international legal framework, the Arab peace initiative in Al-Taif and the groundwork that has been achieved between Israelis and Palestinians throughout the negotiation process on the basis of (a) two-state solution can serve as a foundation for resuming direct negotiations between the parties to the conflict.”
“Our position is clear, unchangeable and not subject to political conjuncture,” the IPD added. “We are constantly talking about this to our Palestinian friends and the Israeli side as well.”
In October last year, the Palestinian Authority told Russian President Vladimir Putin people in Palestine may consider US mediation only if it is part of the Quartet, a foursome of nations that includes Russia.
Following Beijing’s success in brokering the Saudi-Iranian diplomatic agreement in March, a sweeping 80 percent of the survey respondents, who expressed a clear opinion on the topic, supported a Chinese role in Israeli-Palestinian peace talks.
In December, President Xi Jinping expressed during an official visit to Riyadh his country’s keenness to help resolve the conflict between Saudi Arabia and Iran. This led to five days of intense talks in March in Beijing, delivering an agreement that entails a respect of sovereignty of regional countries, the restoration of diplomatic ties, and the revival of previously agreed bilateral treaties between Iran and Saudi Arabia.
In the wake of this success, China offered in April, amid rising tension in Jerusalem, to facilitate peace talks between Israel and Palestine, urging their resumption as soon as possible.
Contrary to the stance on China, almost 60 percent of participants did not trust the US to mediate Palestinian-Israeli negotiations despite that – or perhaps because – 86 percent believed the US had significant influence over Israel.
“Palestinians have never seen the US as a neutral or fair broker,” said director of the London-based Council for Arab-British Understanding (CAABU), adding that “the (Palestinian) leadership has tolerated the US because, quite simply, as the world’s sole superpower for many years, (they) have had no choice.”
He told Arab News that “there are many, many reasons why Palestinians – including the leadership – have never viewed the US as that responsible broker.”
“The US overtly states that it is pro-Israel, that it has a strategic alliance with the State of Israel, it routinely passes pro-Israel resolutions in Congress, and, of course, vetoes attempts to pass Security Council resolutions critical of the State of Israel and its conduct,” Doyle explained.
He pointed out that the “the US position in the region is clearly declining,” explaining that “in part, this is because of the decisions of successive presidents going back to the Obama administration to pivot to Asia, to have less to do with the Middle East, and to try to avoid getting sucked into protracted conflicts.
“We are seeing, therefore, less and less US mediation efforts in the region and involvement. It is still there – it is not a non-actor, but it is not there in the way that it once used to be. Not in the way, for example, under the Clinton administration, or when John Kerry was doing his very energetic diplomacy a decade ago.”
And while the EU was the respondents’ second preferred mediator among the five suggested major powers – the US, EU, Japan, and China alongside Russia, Doyle said “the problem with the EU is that it is increasingly divided, with a lot of Central and Eastern European countries increasingly moving away from the international consensus that had existed since 1980.”
“You have a core group of largely Western European states who do adopt sensible positions based in international national law,” he continued, “So the idea of the EU as a mediator right now seems rather far-fetched because it simply does not have the sort of unity which would allow it to play out that role.”
Doyle highlighted that the EU “has to have the political courage to act in this fashion and to ignore any pressures that the US and Israel would apply to the European Union – and as yet, there has been not enough political will involved.”
A better mediation model, according to Doyle, would be to “do it through the United Nations, with the involvement of major powers, including the US, who would be the guarantors of any agreement that came out of that sort of process.”
Some survey respondents also blamed US bias towards Israel for the recurring failure of peace talks. Doyle underscored that “the idea that the US can be the sole loan broker for a peace deal between Israel and the Palestinians” was “simply not credible anymore. Not to those on the outside, but above all to Palestinians.”
Neither Fatah nor Hamas: Arab News/YouGov poll shows Palestinians want nothing to do with their leadership
Survey released on 75th anniversary of the Nakba reveals broad sense of despair among Palestinian population
Overwhelming 86% respondents believe current Israeli government is not serious about signing a peace deal
Updated 15 May 2023
Jonathan Gornall
LONDON: A new Arab News/YouGov survey has identified a broad sense of despair among many Palestinians who feel trapped between an Israeli government they believe has no interest in forging peace and a Palestinian leadership they do not trust to successfully negotiate a deal with Israel.
The survey, titled “Prospects, Peace and Politics: Where do Palestinians stand?,” was published on the 75th anniversary of the Nakba.
Unsurprisingly, the survey finds that an overwhelming majority of Palestinians — 86 percent of the 693 who expressed a view — believe that the current Israeli government is not serious about signing a peace deal, a prospect about which only 14 percent remain optimistic.
Such skepticism has been fueled by the policies of the right-wing governments of Benjamin Netanyahu, who since 1996 has served 15 years as prime minister, over four separate terms in office.
After the formation in December 2022 of the latest Israeli coalition government, widely regarded as the most right-wing the country has seen, Netanyahu’s Likud party unnerved even its US allies by announcing plans to “advance and develop settlements in all parts of Israel — in the Galilee, the Negev Desert, the Golan Heights and Judea and Samaria (West Bank).”
Haaretz, the left-leaning Israeli newspaper, described the new government as “the most extreme right-wing, racist, homophobic and theocratic coalition in Israel’s history” — an impression Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich did nothing to dispel with a speech in March in which he declared: “There is no such thing as a Palestinian nation. There is no Palestinian history.”
In January this year protests broke out across Israel against plans by the coalition to reform the judiciary, widely seen as a move designed to end judicial review of the government’s policies.
Such is the skepticism among Palestinians about the intentions of the Israelis that 66 percent still see no hope for peace even in the unlikely event of Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing regime being replaced by a left-wing government.
The last time the left had any real influence on Israeli politics was during the heyday of the Meretz party, which between 1992 and 1996 held 12 seats and was the third largest party in the Knesset. Meretz won no seats in Israel’s 2022 elections.
Regardless, the survey shows that there is little confidence among Palestinians in any Israeli government, whether right or left. Only 15 percent believe a right-wing government is likely to sign a peace deal, rising only slightly to 19 percent in the case of any future left-wing administration.
More surprisingly, perhaps, 63 percent of Palestinians feel unrepresented by either Hamas or Fatah, with the two factions attracting the confidence of only 11 percent and 19 percent respectively.
US-Palestinian journalist, author and media consultant Ramzy Baroud told Arab News that the results of its YouGov poll are “consistent with the reality on the ground. Indeed, this lack of leadership on the part of the Palestinian Authority, coupled with the factional divide, has pushed Palestinians to mobilize around different sets of values and a different kind of leadership.”
The slow formation of this new leadership, “emerging at a grassroots community level throughout occupied Palestine and among Palestinian prisoners in Israel,” was “completely bypassing the Palestinian Authority and also the factional nature of the various Palestinian political groups.”
This process, he believes, “will eventually lead to a degree of centralized leadership, which reflects the growing unity among Palestinians at a popular level.”
Meanwhile, he added, “despite the lack of truly representative leadership, the Palestinian people continue to communicate, time and again, that only an end to the Israeli occupation and the dismantlement of the apartheid regime can start the process of achieving true peace and justice in Palestine.”
Hamas, which was founded in 1987 after the first intifada, holds a majority in the Palestinian Legislative Council, the legislature of the Palestinian National Authority, but maintains a military wing and is designated a terrorist organization by the US and some other states, including the UK.
Fatah is currently the second-largest party in the Palestinian Legislative Council. Founded in 1959 by Yasser Arafat and others as the Palestinian National Liberation Movement, Fatah had a long history of terrorism but in the late 1980s renounced violence in favor of pursuing a diplomatic path toward a two-state solution.
The poll shows that only 25 percent of Palestinians believe the current Palestinian leadership is capable of successfully negotiating a peace deal with Israel. A whopping 75 percent do not.
“Palestinians lost trust in their leadership years ago,” Baroud said.
“This lack of trust is intrinsically linked to the endemic corruption of the PA but also to the total failure of the current Palestinian leadership to achieve a single meaningful political victory that could potentially renew the Palestinian people’s faith in the so-called peace process.”
In a frank interview with Al Arabiya in 2020, Prince Bandar bin Sultan, Saudi Arabia’s former ambassador to the US, spoke of his sadness at the failure of the Palestinian leadership to find the path to peace over many years. He was responding to the outright rejection by Palestinian leaders of the declaration of cooperation between the US, Israel, and the UAE, which was described by one Palestinian official as “a poisoned stab in the back of the Palestinian people and an attempt to try and get around international legitimacy.”
This, said Prince Bandar, “was truly painful to hear. This low level of discourse is not what we expect from officials who seek to gain global support for their cause, and their transgression against the Gulf states’ leadership with this reprehensible discourse is entirely unacceptable.”
It was, he added, “not surprising to see how quick these leaders are to use terms like ‘treason,’ ‘betrayal,’ and ‘back-stabbing,’ because these are their ways in dealing with each other.
“Efforts in the past years would have been better focused on the Palestinian cause, peace initiatives and protecting the rights of the Palestinian people to reach a point where this just, albeit robbed, cause can finally see the light — and when I say robbed, I mean both by Israel and Palestinian leaders equally.”
When asked for their views about why all previous peace talks and initiatives have failed, Israel’s continuing policy of intimidation, settlements and annexation emerges as the number one perceived cause, followed closely by US bias toward Israel.
This bias was especially evident during the presidency of Donald Trump. In November 2019 Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declared that the US no longer considered Israel settlements in the West Bank to be illegal, reversing a position held by the US since a 1978 legal ruling by the State Department.
However, in February this year Antony Blinken, the current US secretary of state, issued a statement condemning Israeli moves to accelerate its illegal settlement program. The US, he said, was “deeply troubled by Israel’s decision yesterday to advance reportedly nearly 10,000 settlement units and to begin a process to retroactively legalize nine outposts in the West Bank that were previously illegal under Israeli law.”
He added: “We strongly oppose such unilateral measures, which exacerbate tensions and undermine the prospects for a negotiated two-state solution.”
Despite the lack of confidence in Hamas and Fatah, those polled were less inclined to lay the blame for the failure of peace talks on the activities of Palestinian armed militias.
64% of Palestinians opposed to Abraham Accords, majority say 2020 pact made Israel more aggressive
The Abraham Accords, signed in Sept. 2020, are a series of agreements between Israel and four Arab countries
An Arab News-YouGov opinion poll found 64% of Palestinians opposed to, 10% supportive of, the pact
Updated 14 May 2023
GABRIELE MALVISI
LONDON: The majority of Palestinians are opposed to the Abraham Accords, the agreements that normalized diplomatic relations between Israel and some Arab nations in 2020, and that just over a half believe it made Israel more aggressive, a new survey suggested.
The latest Arab News-YouGov poll about the Palestinian situation from the point of view of Palestinians on the 75th anniversary of the Nakba, revealed that 64 percent of the respondents said to be against the accords, with only 10 percent expressing a favorable opinion.
The Abraham Accords, signed in September 2020, are a series of agreements between Israel and four Arab countries — the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco — that established formal diplomatic relations, including the exchange of ambassadors and the opening of embassies.
The Accords, mediated by the Trump administration, were hailed as a major breakthrough in Middle East diplomacy.
However, the agreements have been met with widespread opposition from Palestinians, who believe they fail to address the root causes of the conflict.
When asked about the impact of the Accords, 52 percent of those surveyed said that the agreement had made Israel more aggressive towards the Palestinians, while 43 percent said they had seen no impact or change, and only 6 percent said they believed the agreement had made the situation better.
The results of the poll highlight a deep mistrust of Palestinians towards a possible peaceful resolution of the conflict, as they show that the Abraham Accords failed to produce tangible improvements for Palestinians.
This mistrust was foretold by former Saudi intelligence chief Prince Turki al Faisal, who said in an interview with Arab News’ “Frankly Speaking” video show in May last year that there is no evidence that embracing Israel has made it less aggressive towards Palestinians.
Prince Faisal argued that despite some Arab countries having normalized their relationship with Israel, the situation in the West Bank and Gaza remains the same.
“Attacks and assassinations of Palestinian individuals take place almost on a daily basis. The stealing of Palestinian land by Israel continues despite the assurances that Israel gave to the signatories of the peace (accord) between the UAE and Israel,” Prince Faisal said.
“So, there is no sign whatsoever that appeasing Israel is going to change their attitude.”
The poll also revealed the most commonly chosen reasons for the failure of peace talks, unveiling a fragmented, complex picture.
The top reason, chosen by 21 percent of respondents, was “Continued Israeli intimidation, settlements, and annexation.”
This was followed by “US bias towards Israel,” chosen by 15 percent, and “mistakes and lack of leadership of the Palestinian Authority,” chosen as the top reason by 14 percent of people surveyed.
While 11 percent of respondents saw the disputes over Al-Aqsa Mosque and the status of Jerusalem as significant barriers to peace, 32 percent of interviewees believed that Palestinian armed militias sabotaging the peace talks ranked at the bottom of the reasons for failure.
These results suggest that Palestinians see a range of factors contributing to the failure of past peace talks and initiatives, including both internal and external factors. However, only 2 percent of respondents ranked the issue of the “Palestinian state’s ability to carry arms and defend itself” as the top reason for the failure.
Interestingly, the poll also revealed that a significant proportion of respondents — 31 percent — did not choose any of the six options presented, indicating a level of uncertainty or frustration with the peace process.