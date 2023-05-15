Who’s Who: Dr. Sultan Alshareef, director general at the National Center for Environmental Compliance

Dr. Sultan Alshareef is director general of sustainability and urban development at the National Center for Environmental Compliance, where he is in charge of overseeing the formation of a comprehensive environmental sustainability strategy.

The center works to safeguard the environment through services that ensure adherence to environmental standards.

Over the course of his career, Alshareef has represented the Kingdom in international negotiations and events, developed projects for sectoral environmental sustainability performance at the national level, and led the development of multiple sectors through the provision of sustainability guidance, key performance indicators and other strategic tools.

He previously worked with the Royal Commission for AlUla, founding a sustainability unit and guiding the initial plans to transform AlUla into a sustainable destination in the region.

He led the development of AlUla’s Zero-Carbon Strategy in alignment with the National Circular Carbon Economy program, which was endorsed by G20 leaders during the Saudi presidency of the forum in 2020.

Alshareef contributed his expertise to the UN High-Level Political Forum for Sustainable Development, the Saudi Green Initiative and a number of international events in which he represented the Kingdom and its sustainability ambitions.

He created the Green Tantora initiative, the first sustainability-related project in AlUla, which ran during the 2019-20 Winter at Tantora Festival and paved the road for AlUla’s sustainable tourism, empowering the local community.

Alshareef was recognized as a finalist for the Gulf Sustainability Awards in 2016 in Dubai, UAE, for “Innovation in Sustainable Technologies.” He is also a member of the Saudi Umran Society-Sustainability Chapter and the Saudi Council of Engineers.

Alshareef holds master’s degrees in both construction management and engineering and planning from New York University, US, in addition to a bachelor’s degree in architecture from Umm Al-Qura University. He received his Ph.D. in sustainability in the built environment from Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland.