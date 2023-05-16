You are here

NBA playoffs confirm legitimacy of 2020 ‘bubble’ championship

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors dribbles the ball during Game Six of the Western Conference Semi-Finals of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers. (File/AFP)
Updated 16 May 2023
Mohammad Akkawi

  • Repeat of western and eastern finalists as LA Lakers clash with the Denver Nuggets, while the Boston Celtics take on Miami Heat
The NBA Playoffs are heating up, and the Western and Eastern Conference finalists have been decided.

In the west, the Los Angeles Lakers are set to clash with the Denver Nuggets, while in the east, the Boston Celtics will take on the Miami Heat. These matchups might feel familiar because they mirror the brackets from the 2020 COVID-19 bubble.

However, amidst lingering skepticism surrounding the legitimacy of the 2020 championship, with critics describing it as a “Mickey Mouse” trophy due to the unconventional circumstances of the bubble, a compelling narrative emerges. Now, three years later, the same four teams are in the final four, confirming the legitimacy of the Lakers’ 2020 championship triumph.

Looking back to 2020, the regular NBA season was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic for several months. The playoffs eventually resumed within a bubble environment in Orlando. The absence of home-court advantage, lack of fans in attendance, and an extended rest period for the players significantly impacted the dynamics of the games. Teams struggled to develop regular-season chemistry, and players had ample time to rest and recover from injuries.

The Los Angeles Lakers benefited greatly from the pause in the regular season and the subsequent break leading up to the playoffs due to the pandemic. Their two superstars, the injury-prone Anthony Davis and the aging LeBron James, were able to minimize their injury concerns and get the necessary rest, respectively. The Lakers claimed the championship convincingly, with “King James” and “AD” displaying dominance. LeBron secured his fourth title and fourth Finals MVP, solidifying his status as one of the greatest of all time, or as it is known in sport, the GOAT.

In the current season, as the seventh seed, the Lakers demonstrated their dominance by defeating the second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies in the first round and overcoming the defending champions, the Warriors, in the second. The physical presence of Davis and James played a crucial role in their success.

Now, the Lakers face the Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals, just like in 2020. However, this time around, the Nuggets’ superstar, Nikola Jokic, is more experienced, having clinched two regular-season MVP awards and currently putting on impressive offensive stats in the playoffs. This includes a stellar performance in Game 5 against the Phoenix Suns in the western semis with his 10th career playoff triple-double, which is the most ever recorded by a center in NBA playoff history.

Furthermore, in 2020, Davis received significant help from his former teammates JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard in defending Jokic down the paint. This year, however, the situation has changed, making it a showdown between Jokic’s offense and Davis’ defense.

On the eastern side, the Miami Heat have been surprising everyone with their performances. They barely made it to the playoffs, losing their first play-in game but managing to win the second one and secure a spot. In a stunning upset, they knocked out the No. 1 seed in the east, the Milwaukee Bucks, in five games. The Heat’s experience in the playoffs has been evident, especially as they defeated the Knicks, who made their first playoff appearance since the 2012-13 season.

Now, the Heat face the Celtics, setting up their third playoff clash in the past four years. In the Orlando bubble playoffs of 2020, the Heat defeated the Celtics in six games, while last year, the Celtics eliminated the Heat in seven games to reach the finals. This year’s series will likely hinge on the performances of Jimmy Butler for the Heat and Jason Tatum for the Celtics.

Both Butler and Tatum have already made history in these playoffs. Butler’s 56-point performance against the Bucks in the first round tied him for the fourth-most points in an NBA playoff game. Meanwhile, Tatum’s game on Sunday against the Philadelphia 76ers resulted in the most points scored in a Game 7, tallying an impressive 51 points. Their individual performances will play a crucial role in determining the outcome of the series.

Are we in for another epic faceoff between the Heat and the Lakers, igniting memories of the thrilling bubble season? Or will we witness a Lakers-Celtics clash in the finals, rekindling their historic rivalry?

Is it finally the time for Jokic or Butler to clinch a championship for the first time?

The coming weeks will reveal the answers, but one can never underestimate King James, with a remarkable 10 trips to the finals. History stands firmly on his side.

11 footballers arrested in Hong Kong match-fixing probe

11 footballers arrested in Hong Kong match-fixing probe
Updated 16 May 2023
AFP

11 footballers arrested in Hong Kong match-fixing probe

11 footballers arrested in Hong Kong match-fixing probe
  • After a yearlong investigation, the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) on Monday detained 23 people in total, including a coach
  • The alleged offences include bribery manipulating match results and illegal gambling
Updated 16 May 2023
AFP

HONG KONG: Hong Kong authorities have arrested 11 footballers from the same team over allegations of match-fixing in a domestic league, the city’s anti-graft body said Tuesday.
After a yearlong investigation, the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) on Monday detained 23 people in total, including a coach, over the alleged fixing of results in the First Division, Hong Kong football’s second tier.
The alleged offenses include bribery manipulating match results and illegal gambling, ICAC principal investigator Kate Cheuk said at a press conference on Tuesday.
“This operation is the largest in recent years carried out by the ICAC against match-fixing,” she added.
ICAC said the match-fixing group was suspected of paying each player up to about HK$10,000 ($1,200) for each game, depending on their impact.
“It’s not about how well they played but how well they faked (their performance) or how much they could help manipulate the results,” ICAC’s Cheuk said.
The suspected footballers would either play passively so their team would lose to a weaker rival, or they sought to achieve a certain score that was unpopular and at high odds, she added.
The group and some of the players then bet on these results in an illegally organized scheme for profits.
The arrested players and the coach belonged to the same club, which ICAC did not name.
Local media, however, cited sources as saying they were from Happy Valley, one of Hong Kong’s oldest football clubs.
The anti-graft body said they belong to a First Division team that had played 26 matches and won eight in the 2022-23 season.
There are currently three First Division teams with eight wins — Happy Valley is one of them.
ICAC said it has yet to come up with the total amount of money involved as the probe is still ongoing.

F1 Grand Prix organizers Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management and Flash launch new events powerhouse

F1 Grand Prix organizers Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management and Flash launch new events powerhouse
Updated 16 May 2023
Arab News

F1 Grand Prix organizers Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management and Flash launch new events powerhouse

F1 Grand Prix organizers Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management and Flash launch new events powerhouse
  • Ethara was launched in Abu Dhabi and will also have offices in Dubai, Riyadh
Updated 16 May 2023
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management and Flash Entertainment have officially integrated their activities and operations to launch a new powerhouse that will oversee events, entertainment, and venue management throughout the Middle East and globally.

The company has been named Ethara, meaning thrill in Arabic, and will manage live events from offices in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Riyadh.

The new entity will be led by Saif Al-Noaimi, formerly the chief executive officer of ADMM and a Flash board member.

The Ethara CEO, said: “By combining our strengths, we are perfectly positioned to make memorable moments that matter.

“By integrating the activities and operations of two of Abu Dhabi’s pioneering entertainment and event management titans, Ethara will further establish the emirate as an economic engine in the entertainment, event management, and sports industries, locally, regionally, and internationally.

“We have an unrivalled wealth of expertise, experience, knowledge, and skills, which will propel Ethara’s success far beyond what either company could achieve alone – all powered by world-class creativity and innovation,” Al-Noaimi added.

ADMM and Flash have collectively conceptualized, produced, promoted, and delivered more than 700 major events to over 16 million fans in the 15 years since their inception. These events have included the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yasalam After-Race Concerts, Mubadala World Tennis Championships, FIFA Club World Cup, AFC Asian Cup, NBA Abu Dhabi Games, UFC, national celebrations and festivals, as well as many more spanning sport, music, culture, entertainment, corporate, and meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions events.

Al Noaimi said: “Ethara provides an exceptional platform to realise our collective potential and create experiences of the future, today.

“Ethara is a people-first event, and entertainment powerhouse that promotes and delivers best-in-class experiences.”

Ethara will also manage and oversee an extensive portfolio of assets, including Etihad Park, the region’s largest open-air venue; Etihad Arena, the Middle East’s largest indoor multi-purpose, state-of-the-art entertainment venue; Abu Dhabi’s Formula 1 track, Yas Marina Circuit; and the Yas Conference Center, that offers conference, meeting, and events spaces with stunning Yas Island views.

LeBron, Lakers ready to tackle ‘monster’ Jokic

LeBron, Lakers ready to tackle ‘monster’ Jokic
Updated 16 May 2023
AFP

LeBron, Lakers ready to tackle ‘monster’ Jokic

LeBron, Lakers ready to tackle ‘monster’ Jokic
  • The showdown is a rematch of the Lakers-Nuggets 2020 playoff series in the NBA’s COVID-19 bubble in Orlando
  • James said Monday he has no doubt that the 2023 version of the Nuggets will be a stiffer proposition
Updated 16 May 2023
AFP

LOS ANGELES: LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will attempt to overcome the formidable challenge posed by Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets as the Western Conference playoff finals get under way on Tuesday.

After struggling through the regular season, the Lakers are within four wins of returning to the NBA Finals after ousting the defending champion Golden State Warriors on Friday.

Now James and Lakers defensive star Anthony Davis are plotting an ambush of the top-seeded Nuggets in Game 1 of their best-of-seven Western Conference finals series on Tuesday.

The showdown is a rematch of the Lakers-Nuggets 2020 playoff series in the NBA’s COVID-19 bubble in Orlando, when the Lakers won 4-1 before going on to win their 16th championship.

Since then, however, Denver have matured significantly, with Jokic winning back-to-back NBA MVP awards in 2021 and 2022 as part of a team that also includes the talented Jamal Murray.

James said Monday he has no doubt that the 2023 version of the Nuggets will be a stiffer proposition.

“They’re a better team,” James said when asked to compare Denver with the team beaten in Florida three years ago.

“Obviously, they’re more experienced. Every game, every postseason, every matchup allows you to continue to grow as a franchise, as a team, and they’ve done that.

“So, we come in with the utmost respect for this team that we’re challenged against and playing against, so look forward to the matchup.”

Denver and the Lakers squared their meetings in the regular season at two games apiece, with the Nuggets winning their most recent encounter on January 9.

Drawing firm conclusions from those results, however, is largely meaningless as the Lakers overhauled their roster in the mid-season trade window and James and Davis did not feature in the most recent January game.

Davis said the Lakers planned to pore over footage of the 2020 series in an attempt to design a game plan capable of nullifying Jokic and the Denver line-up.

“I think the biggest key will be making the ball find the guys we want it to find, just play off of that,” Davis said.

While the Lakers have been red-hot through the playoffs, with Davis rediscovering his best form at the perfect time, James says he is under no illusions about the size of the task facing his team-mates.

“They’ve been the No. 1 team in the West for a reason,” said James.

“They’ve played exceptional basketball all year. And we’re going in with the utmost respect for their ballclub. They’re very well coached and obviously we know the dynamic of what Joker [Jokic] brings to the game and also Jamal Murray, being back fully healthy. And the rest of those guys.

Jokic goes into Tuesday’s series-opener in blistering form, averaging a triple-double of 34.5 points, 13.2 rebounds and 10.3 assists in the series win over Phoenix.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham described Jokic as “that monster in the Rocky Mountains that’s waiting on us.”

“You’re talking about a two-time MVP, with a well-balanced squad, hungry, great synergy, great chemistry, great ability, athleticism, shooting, all of the above,” Ham said.

“So, we’re going to have our work cut out for us, but they gotta guard us too, so we’re going to do our due diligence as we always do and be prepared for Game 1.”

Justin Thomas looking to find results as he defends PGA Championship title

Justin Thomas looking to find results as he defends PGA Championship title
Updated 16 May 2023
AP

Justin Thomas looking to find results as he defends PGA Championship title

Justin Thomas looking to find results as he defends PGA Championship title
  • Thomas has fallen out of the top 10 in the world for the first time in nearly six years
  • Oak Hill looks certain to present as strong a test as Southern Hills was a year ago
Updated 16 May 2023
AP

PITTSFORD, N.Y.: Justin Thomas won the PGA Championship when he least expected it, matching a tournament record last year at Southern Hills when he rallied from seven shots behind in the final round and won in a playoff.

Now he’s not sure what to expect.

That was his only win in the last two years, dating to The Players Championship in 2021. He has fallen out of the top 10 in the world for the first time in nearly six years.

It’s not as though he has vanished from the elite in golf. Thomas, who turned 30 last month, is still at No. 13 and still very much a threat to win wherever he plays. It’s just he hasn’t felt like that very often over the last year, and he went through some stretches where he showed up at a tournament and wasn’t sure he could win.

“How I described it for a couple months is I’ve never felt so far and so close at the same time,” he said Monday at Oak Hill after playing 18 holes on a pleasant spring day. “That’s a very hard thing to explain, and it’s also a very hard way to try to compete and win a golf tournament.

“That’s how you get out of it, just playing your way out of it and hitting the shots when you want to and making those putts when you need to, and then your confidence builds back up, and next thing you know, you don’t even remember what you were thinking in those times.”

Oak Hill looks certain to present as strong a test as Southern Hills was a year ago. Both classic courses had gone through restorations since previously hosting a PGA Championship, and so in some respects, it’s new for all 156 players in the field.

Thomas hasn’t had the results — only four top 10s since winning the PGA Championship, only one serious chance of winning at the Canadian Open last June — but he is seeing improvement.

His last start was the Wells Fargo Championship, where he didn’t feel he had much going for him except for reasonable scoring.

“I felt like in Charlotte, I really turned a little bit of a corner of scoring better,” he said.

Oak Hill last hosted the PGA Championship in 2013 — Thomas was still at Alabama, getting ready to turn pro. The restoration work by Andrew Green presents a tree-lined course with Allen’s Creek meandering through it, sharps edges on the greens the way famed architect Donald Ross intended it.

There’s also plenty of thick grass to the relief of the PGA of America, which hoped for the kind of weather that would allow for growth in the turf and in the trees, and that’s what it got.

Thomas arrived on Sunday and walked 18 holes to chip and putt. He played with Max Homa on Monday and got the full experience.

“It’s everything that I’d heard about. It’s a tough test,” Thomas said. “I felt like I had a lot of lies chipping and hitting irons that I had a pretty good idea how it was going to come out, and I didn’t. So I think that’s going to be something that a lot of people will have to guess correctly or adjust as the week goes on.”

Jordan Spieth, meanwhile, had yet to arrive but was planning on it. He suffered a left wrist injury that kept him out of his hometown AT&T Byron Nelson last week. Spieth said in a text message he hit balls the last few days and would plan on flying up later Monday.

Still to be determined is how his wrist will react to certain lies, particularly in thick grass. He needs only the PGA Championship to complete the career Grand Slam.

The race for No. 1 in the world is up for grabs again. Scottie Scheffler had a chance to return to the top spot in the ranking by winning the Byron Nelson — he finished three shots behind Jason Day, a former PGA champion and world No. 1 who is back in form.

Masters champion Jon Rahm remains No. 1; only Scheffler can catch him this week.

For some players, more than a Wanamaker Trophy is at stake this week. The top 60 in the world after the PGA Championship are exempt from qualifying for the US Open. Among those on the bubble is Talor Gooch, who has won two of the last three LIV Golf events. Gooch is at No. 63 in the world.

Thomas is more concerned about getting results, and that starts with momentum — a shot here, a putt there and he could be on his way. The hard part is staying patient.

“After a couple of months or six months, whatever it is, where you’re not performing as well as you feel like you should and not having the finishes you feel like you should or not winning tournaments like you feel like you should, it’s pretty easy to get (ticked) off,” he said.

“How you learn is failure and negatives,” he said. “And I feel like I’ve had a great opportunity for a lot of learning the past whatever — six months, couple months, this year.”

DIVOTS: John Daly is the latest former PGA champion to withdraw. Daly was replaced in the field by Stephan Jaeger.

Chelsea job chance for Pochettino to prove he is one of soccer’s elite coaches

Chelsea job chance for Pochettino to prove he is one of soccer’s elite coaches
Updated 16 May 2023
AP

Chelsea job chance for Pochettino to prove he is one of soccer’s elite coaches

Chelsea job chance for Pochettino to prove he is one of soccer’s elite coaches
  • The former Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain manager is widely expected to take over at Chelsea
  • Pochettino lifted Southampton from the lower end of the Premier League then turned Tottenham into a title contender and Champions League finalist
Updated 16 May 2023
AP

LONDON: Mauricio Pochettino’s time in the wilderness looks set to end. And a career that has felt in danger of stagnating could get the jump start it needs.

After a year out from soccer, the former Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain manager is widely expected to take over at Chelsea. There, he would get the chance to realize a burning ambition to conquer the English Premier League and, with that, confirm his status as one of the sport’s elite coaches.

At times over the past 12 months, it felt like Pochettino possibly missed out on his chance to secure one of the top jobs in Europe.

It was only last summer he left PSG, having won the French league and answered one of the lingering questions hanging over his career; his ability to win major trophies.

But at the end of last season, Manchester United opted for Erik ten Hag when embarking on a reboot at Old Trafford. A few months later, Chelsea turned to Graham Potter after the departure of Thomas Tuchel, signalling a shift toward a new generation of coaches.

Even Pochettino’s former club, Tottenham, has repeatedly looked elsewhere for answers since his exit in 2019, despite his enduring iconic status among its fans.

Having been consistently linked with United and Real Madrid over the past five years, the 51-year-old from Argentina appeared to be running out of options to take his career to the next level.

It’s not that there was a lack of interest; it’s said that much of the Premier League has considered him at various points. It’s just that there are relatively few teams that could give him the platform to challenge for soccer’s biggest prizes and keep his resume on an upward curve.

Pep Guardiola’s career, for example, has taken him from Barcelona to Bayern Munich to Manchester City, with each of those teams having the heritage and/or financial resources to enable him to dominate in Spain, Germany and England respectively.

Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti have chalked off one giant after another — both of them returning to former clubs on occasion to underline the relatively shallow pool of truly elite teams to choose from.

Pochettino lifted Southampton from the lower end of the Premier League then turned Tottenham into a title contender and Champions League finalist by the time his chance came at PSG.

There, he won the league and cup, but could not end the French giant’s pursuit of the Champions League, joining an ever-growing list of coaches to fall short in that respect.

United looked like the ideal next step, him having been long-admired by the Manchester club, but the job went to Ten Hag.

Ancelotti, meanwhile, had just led Madrid to a 14th European Cup and the Spanish title, meaning another job that has long-appeared to have his name on it was also out of reach.

With Potter at Chelsea and Jurgen Klopp and Guardiola signing new contracts at Liverpool and City respectively, it was difficult to see where Pochettino’s next move would be.

And, so, with no move to make, he waited.

He traveled to Tokyo with his family, and spent time at his homes in Barcelona and London. Throughout his break, he never lost sight of his value or his place in the game.

He has managed some of the best players in the world in Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Harry Kane.

He is idolized by Tottenham fans for turning it into one of the top teams in Europe — even if he did end up trophyless by the end. And, as well as the trophies at PSG, he was one of only two coaches in its history to go beyond the quarterfinals of the Champions League, reaching the semis in 2021.

These are not small feats, but Pochettino has lofty ambitions that need a club of stature to fulfil.

While Chelsea will be without European soccer next season, it is accustomed to winning the biggest prizes, having lifted the Champions League as recently as 2021.

Pochettino would inherit a squad that has had around $630 million worth of new signings over the past two transfer windows. And he would be working for owners, in Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, who have made it clear they will provide the resources to bring success to Stamford Bridge.

As for handling the American owners, Pochettino knows what it is like to work for demanding bosses in Daniel Levy at Tottenham and PSG’s backers, Qatar Sports Investments.

It would be a risk. So far, Boehly and Clearlake have dispensed with a Champions League-winning manager in Tuchel and another who was only seven months into the job.

Chelsea, however, would provide Pochettino with opportunity to go head-to-head against elite coaches such as Guardiola and Klopp and prove it is where he belongs.

