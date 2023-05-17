You are here

  • Home
  • Jon Rahm looking to add to his big year and facing a big test at PGA Championship

Jon Rahm looking to add to his big year and facing a big test at PGA Championship

Jon Rahm looking to add to his big year and facing a big test at PGA Championship
Jon Rahm, of Spain, works at the range during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament at Oak Hill Country Club on Tuesday in Rochester, N.Y. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/js8df

Updated 17 May 2023
AP

Jon Rahm looking to add to his big year and facing a big test at PGA Championship

Jon Rahm looking to add to his big year and facing a big test at PGA Championship
  • The 28-year-old Spaniard is simply a golf nerd who recently described himself as “beyond addicted to the game”
  • The Masters was his fourth victory of the year, and he is among the leading favorites in the PGA Championship
Updated 17 May 2023
AP

PITTSFORD, N.Y.: Jon Rahm watched video of the last PGA Championship at Oak Hill, which would not seem to be of much value considering the restoration work on the East Course, the rain-soaked week in 2013 and the fact that it was in August.

Rahm picked up a few details that could serve him or anyone well, particularly the discipline Jason Dufner showed when he got in trouble off the tee and how he relied on his wedge game.

More than a student of the game, the 28-year-old Spaniard is simply a golf nerd who recently described himself as “beyond addicted to the game.”

“I do it pretty much for every major,” Rahm said Tuesday of his film study. “I just like it. Even if it’s not major season, I’m doing it at home. I’ve seen on social media about every Sunday round you can find about Augusta and most majors. It’s not research. I just like it. It’s just fun.”

So is winning, and Rahm is having the time of his life.

The Masters was his fourth victory of the year, and he is among the leading favorites in the PGA Championship at an Oak Hill course that would seem suited to his game — bullish strength, clean contact, great wedge play. Rahm is bold.

He is not interested in a Grand Slam. As the Masters champion, he is the only one with a chance at the feat never accomplished since the Masters began in 1934. He is not interested in the career Grand Slam — he is halfway there with the Masters and his US Open title from Torrey Pines.

Rahm cares about all majors, running the tally as high as he can.

“Winning two majors is not easy, and picking which ones you win is a little ludicrous to think about,” Rahm said. “Without sounding too conceited or arrogant, I’d rather focus on the number of majors you win than having the Grand Slam. Obviously it would be amazing. But the more you put yourself in the position to be able to win majors, the more likely you might get it done.

“But it’s a very small number of players to do it, the last one being Tiger,” he said. “It’s obviously not an easy thing to accomplish.”

No need telling that to Jordan Spieth — particularly this week — much less Rory McIlroy or Phil Mickelson. They are one leg away from being the first since Tiger Woods (2000) and the sixth overall to win all four majors.

McIlroy lost another chance at the Masters when he missed the cut. Mickelson is a six-time silver medalist at the US Open, the only major he hasn’t won.

Spieth needs the Wanamaker Trophy, and he finally got to the course on Tuesday with his left wrist wrapped and a piece of kinesiology tape running down to his elbow. The concern is how to handle the rough, and there is plenty of that.

The concern about Oak Hill in May was the weather and how quickly the grass would come in. That no longer is a problem.

“You’ve got to hit it far and you’ve got to hit it straight,” Tony Finau said. “This golf course is going to start from the tee box. If you’re not hitting enough fairways, you’re not going to be able to play this place. The rough is long enough to where you’re not going to be able to advance the ball to the greens.”

During his practice round, even when he did find the short grass, Finau found himself reaching for mid-irons — that’s usually for par 5s as far as he pounds it.

“It’s all you can handle, but that’s what you want in a major championship,” he said.

So pristine is Oak Hill that members have not played on the course this year — the golf season doesn’t start all that early in western New York, anyway. But the condition is supreme, and the test has some players comparing it to a US Open. That makes sense, since Oak Hill has hosted three Opens, most recently in 1989.

Asked what Oak Hill would test the most this week, McIlroy replied, “Discipline.”

McIlroy was short with a lot of his answers, whether it was related to LIV Golf or how to best prepare for a major. He felt his game was in the best shape possible when he went to Augusta National, only to have a short week.

Rahm hasn’t had too many bad spells. One reason he and Scottie Scheffler have separated themselves in recent months is their consistently good play. Scheffler, who won The Players Championship and the Phoenix Open, hasn’t finished worse than 12th this year.

“I’m confident. I feel good,” Rahm said. “It’s been an amazing year. I’m just hoping to keep adding more to it. It’s been a lot of fun, and hopefully I can keep riding that wave.”

Topics: PGA Championship Jon Rahm golf

Related

Justin Thomas looking to find results as he defends PGA Championship title
Golf
Justin Thomas looking to find results as he defends PGA Championship title
Jon Rahm rallies to win the Masters as Spanish stars align
Golf
Jon Rahm rallies to win the Masters as Spanish stars align

Justin Thomas looking to find results as he defends PGA Championship title

Justin Thomas looking to find results as he defends PGA Championship title
Updated 16 May 2023
AP

Justin Thomas looking to find results as he defends PGA Championship title

Justin Thomas looking to find results as he defends PGA Championship title
  • Thomas has fallen out of the top 10 in the world for the first time in nearly six years
  • Oak Hill looks certain to present as strong a test as Southern Hills was a year ago
Updated 16 May 2023
AP

PITTSFORD, N.Y.: Justin Thomas won the PGA Championship when he least expected it, matching a tournament record last year at Southern Hills when he rallied from seven shots behind in the final round and won in a playoff.

Now he’s not sure what to expect.

That was his only win in the last two years, dating to The Players Championship in 2021. He has fallen out of the top 10 in the world for the first time in nearly six years.

It’s not as though he has vanished from the elite in golf. Thomas, who turned 30 last month, is still at No. 13 and still very much a threat to win wherever he plays. It’s just he hasn’t felt like that very often over the last year, and he went through some stretches where he showed up at a tournament and wasn’t sure he could win.

“How I described it for a couple months is I’ve never felt so far and so close at the same time,” he said Monday at Oak Hill after playing 18 holes on a pleasant spring day. “That’s a very hard thing to explain, and it’s also a very hard way to try to compete and win a golf tournament.

“That’s how you get out of it, just playing your way out of it and hitting the shots when you want to and making those putts when you need to, and then your confidence builds back up, and next thing you know, you don’t even remember what you were thinking in those times.”

Oak Hill looks certain to present as strong a test as Southern Hills was a year ago. Both classic courses had gone through restorations since previously hosting a PGA Championship, and so in some respects, it’s new for all 156 players in the field.

Thomas hasn’t had the results — only four top 10s since winning the PGA Championship, only one serious chance of winning at the Canadian Open last June — but he is seeing improvement.

His last start was the Wells Fargo Championship, where he didn’t feel he had much going for him except for reasonable scoring.

“I felt like in Charlotte, I really turned a little bit of a corner of scoring better,” he said.

Oak Hill last hosted the PGA Championship in 2013 — Thomas was still at Alabama, getting ready to turn pro. The restoration work by Andrew Green presents a tree-lined course with Allen’s Creek meandering through it, sharps edges on the greens the way famed architect Donald Ross intended it.

There’s also plenty of thick grass to the relief of the PGA of America, which hoped for the kind of weather that would allow for growth in the turf and in the trees, and that’s what it got.

Thomas arrived on Sunday and walked 18 holes to chip and putt. He played with Max Homa on Monday and got the full experience.

“It’s everything that I’d heard about. It’s a tough test,” Thomas said. “I felt like I had a lot of lies chipping and hitting irons that I had a pretty good idea how it was going to come out, and I didn’t. So I think that’s going to be something that a lot of people will have to guess correctly or adjust as the week goes on.”

Jordan Spieth, meanwhile, had yet to arrive but was planning on it. He suffered a left wrist injury that kept him out of his hometown AT&T Byron Nelson last week. Spieth said in a text message he hit balls the last few days and would plan on flying up later Monday.

Still to be determined is how his wrist will react to certain lies, particularly in thick grass. He needs only the PGA Championship to complete the career Grand Slam.

The race for No. 1 in the world is up for grabs again. Scottie Scheffler had a chance to return to the top spot in the ranking by winning the Byron Nelson — he finished three shots behind Jason Day, a former PGA champion and world No. 1 who is back in form.

Masters champion Jon Rahm remains No. 1; only Scheffler can catch him this week.

For some players, more than a Wanamaker Trophy is at stake this week. The top 60 in the world after the PGA Championship are exempt from qualifying for the US Open. Among those on the bubble is Talor Gooch, who has won two of the last three LIV Golf events. Gooch is at No. 63 in the world.

Thomas is more concerned about getting results, and that starts with momentum — a shot here, a putt there and he could be on his way. The hard part is staying patient.

“After a couple of months or six months, whatever it is, where you’re not performing as well as you feel like you should and not having the finishes you feel like you should or not winning tournaments like you feel like you should, it’s pretty easy to get (ticked) off,” he said.

“How you learn is failure and negatives,” he said. “And I feel like I’ve had a great opportunity for a lot of learning the past whatever — six months, couple months, this year.”

DIVOTS: John Daly is the latest former PGA champion to withdraw. Daly was replaced in the field by Stephan Jaeger.

Topics: PGA Championship Justin Thomas

Related

Tiger Woods out, Spieth in doubt as PGA Championship field set
Golf
Tiger Woods out, Spieth in doubt as PGA Championship field set
Thailand win International Crown LPGA match play event
Golf
Thailand win International Crown LPGA match play event

Quality, excitement on and off the course as Aramco Team Series jets into Florida

Quality, excitement on and off the course as Aramco Team Series jets into Florida
Updated 15 May 2023
Arab News

Quality, excitement on and off the course as Aramco Team Series jets into Florida

Quality, excitement on and off the course as Aramco Team Series jets into Florida
Updated 15 May 2023
Arab News

WEST PALM BEACH: The Aramco Team Series makes its debut in West Palm Beach, Florida later this week, as the world’s best female professional golfers compete for the $1million prize fund over three days at Trump International Golf Club from May 19 to 21.

Below are some reasons as to why the event cannot be missed:

1. Home-town Hero Lexi Thompson

Florida star and world number six Lexi Thompson is confirmed to tee it up at the second event of the 2023 Aramco Team Series. Thompson is no stranger to the Aramco Team Series, having previously competed in the inaugural event in London and enjoyed victory in New York at Trump Golf Links Ferry Point last October.

Thompson is relishing the opportunity to add to her impressive record in the Aramco Team Series, commenting: “I am looking forward to competing in the Aramco Team Series in my home state of Florida. I’m a huge fan of the tournament and this event gives me a chance to compete with the talented players from the Ladies European Tour in an innovative format and offers fans and players the opportunity to experience something unique.”

2. A Star-Studded Field

The world’s best female professional golfers will be teeing it up in the second round of the Aramco Team Series, which consists of five events across the globe contested throughout the golf calendar.

Watch your favourite players including Thompson, world number-two Lydia Ko, multiple-time tour winner Jessica Korda and a host of Solheim Cup stars as they compete for the $1 million prize fund.

Six-time LPGA winner Korda returns to the Aramco Team Series, having competed previously in New York where she finished tied 4th, and tied 18th in 2021 and 2022 respectfully.

Korda’s best result in the Aramco Team Series came last year at Sotogrande where she finished tied second in the individual event and was victorious in the team event with a combined score of 33-under par alongside her teammates.

Ko’s results in the Aramco Team Series have consisted of a string of stellar performances, as the world number two is relishing her return to the Aramco Team Series and is hoping to improve on her debut performance in Singapore which saw her finish in third place behind the eventual winner Pauline Roussin.

3. A fun-filled weekend for the whole family

The weekend will include family-friendly activities and world-class golfing action, with general admission tickets now on sale starting from $10 per person, and where kids (under-18) go free all weekend.

The Fan Zone will include chipping and long putt challenges, target practice at the cornhole tables and ‘Putt Pong’ activation.

4. World Long Drive Champion Kyle Berkshire

On Saturday May 20, two-time ‘World Long Drive Champion’ Kyle Berkshire will be hosting a clinic on the driving range.

As the world record holder for indoor ball-speed (233 mph), it will be a rare opportunity to behold the World Long Drive champion and UCF-alum in action and hear some of Kyle’s insights into his prodigious length off the tee first-hand.

This clinic is open to all general admission ticket holders.

5. Golf Legend Gary Player

Nine-time major champion and all-round golfing icon Gary Player will be attending the Aramco Team Series, and bringing age-defying energy to fans of the tournament as he hosts a clinic with invitees from the ‘Girls on The Green Tee Foundation’, with the opportunity for general admission fans to watch the legend in action on Sunday afternoon.

For hospitality ticket holders, there will be a rare opportunity to meet Gary Player in a unique Q&A with the golfing legend in the 18th Hospitality.

6. Be Part of a Global Series

Florida hostS the second event of the ATS calendar, following an exciting finale in Singapore in March, where young French star Pauline Roussin shot an outstanding 64, including a run of five birdies in six holes around the turn, to claim her second Ladies European Tour title – holding off world number one Ko.

The Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour is competed across five global destinations throughout the year. After teeing off in Singapore and the Florida event, the series moves on to London and Hong Kong before concluding in Riyadh in October.

Aramco Team Series Florida consists of 36 teams comprising of one amateur and three professionals who compete for a $1million prize fund.

Aside from the team event, there is a three-day individual stroke play competition contested amongst the professionals which contributes to both Race to Costa del Sol and Rolex World Ranking points.

Topics: golf Saudi Aramco Team Series Aramco Team Series Florida

Related

Host of women professionals headline Aramco Team Series, Florida, presented by the Public Investment Fund
Golf
Host of women professionals headline Aramco Team Series, Florida, presented by the Public Investment Fund
Host of women professionals headline Aramco Team Series, Florida, presented by the Public Investment Fund
Golf
Host of women professionals headline Aramco Team Series, Florida, presented by the Public Investment Fund

Johnson recovers from triple bogey to win LIV Golf Tulsa in playoff

Johnson recovers from triple bogey to win LIV Golf Tulsa in playoff
Updated 15 May 2023
AP

Johnson recovers from triple bogey to win LIV Golf Tulsa in playoff

Johnson recovers from triple bogey to win LIV Golf Tulsa in playoff
  • The victory was Johnson’s second since he joined LIV Golf a year ago
  • This one required some clutch shots on the closing hole for Johnson to take down British Open champ Cameron Smith and Branden Grace
Updated 15 May 2023
AP

BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma: Dustin Johnson overcame a triple bogey Sunday by making birdie on the 18th hole to join a playoff and another birdie on the 18th to win LIV Golf Tulsa for his first win this year.

The victory was Johnson’s second since he joined LIV Golf a year ago. He also won outside Boston in a three-man playoff.

This one required some clutch shots on the closing hole at rain-soaked Cedar Ridge for Johnson to take down British Open champion Cameron Smith and Branden Grace.

Johnson, who closed with a 3-under 67, was trailing Smith (61) and Grace (65) by one shot when he hit his drive into the left rough on the 18th, partially blocked by a tree. He hit sand wedge over the corner of the tree to about 12 feet and made the birdie.

Smith was on the range waiting, having already birdied the 18th for his 61, tying the LIV record that Grace set in the opening round. Grace two-putted from 35 feet on the final hole, which put him in a playoff and assured his South African team “Stinger” its first team win of the year.

In the playoff, all three players were roughly on the same line, with Grace putting from the fringe. Grace missed to the left, Johnson holed his putt from 15 feet and Smith missed from 12 feet to the right of the hole.

All of this was made possible by Johnson making a mess of the par-3 10th hole. He had a shot bounce down a path into the water, a muddy lie and missed 4-foot putt. It added to a triple bogey, allowing Grace to take the lead.

“Everything I could do wrong, I did wrong on the hole,” Johnson said “To fight back and birdie 18 two times in a row when I had to, I’m really happy with that.”

He was equally happy to see a good result heading into the second major of the year. The PGA Championship starts Thursday at Oak Hill.

Until Sunday, Johnson had not finished closer than within five shots of the winner in five LIV Golf events. He was never a factor at the Masters. Now he feels as though his game is ready.

“I’m really playing well,” Johnson said.

Talor Gooch, coming off two straight LIV Golf victories, played before a home state crowd in Oklahoma. He finished in a tie for 36th.

Lee Westwood withdrew before the final round, saying he injured his left leg during a lengthy run on the treadmill. He is not in the PGA Championship next week and expects to be ready for the next LIV event at Trump National outside Washington.

Of the six players who went to Oklahoma for school, Eugenio Chacarra had the best finish. He shot 66 and tied for fifth.

Topics: Dustin Johnson LIV Golf Tulsa

Related

Dustin Johnson leads by 2, 4ACES by 1 on second day of LIV Golf Tulsa
Sport
Dustin Johnson leads by 2, 4ACES by 1 on second day of LIV Golf Tulsa
Branden Grace shoots record 61, Stingers lead by 6 at LIV Golf Tulsa
Sport
Branden Grace shoots record 61, Stingers lead by 6 at LIV Golf Tulsa

Dustin Johnson leads by 2, 4ACES by 1 on second day of LIV Golf Tulsa

Dustin Johnson leads by 2, 4ACES by 1 on second day of LIV Golf Tulsa
Updated 14 May 2023
Arab News

Dustin Johnson leads by 2, 4ACES by 1 on second day of LIV Golf Tulsa

Dustin Johnson leads by 2, 4ACES by 1 on second day of LIV Golf Tulsa
  • Branden Grace of Stinger GC is sitting in solo second after second round at Cedar Ridge Country Club
Updated 14 May 2023
Arab News

BROKEN ARROW: Dustin Johnson, LIV Golf’s reigning Individual Champion, started the 2023 season slower than expected after enduring a minor back injury early in the year.

The 4Aces GC captain is now rounding into form in front of record crowds at LIV Golf Tulsa.

Johnson posted his second consecutive 7-under 63 in the second round to take a two-shot lead at 14 under over Stinger GC’s Branden Grace going into Sunday’s final day at Cedar Ridge Country Club. The 4Aces also moved ahead of the Stingers on the team leaderboard by one shot.

Saturday’s sellout crowd was the largest single-day attendance for a LIV Golf event in the US. Another strong crowd is expected on Sunday, which should make LIV Golf Tulsa the most-attended event of the eight played in the US since LIV Golf’s debut in 2022.

They have seen a return to form for Johnson, as the back-to-back 63s are his best scores of the year.

“I saw a lot of good things in Australia and Singapore,” the two-time major winner said of the previous two LIV Golf tournaments. “I was playing well. Just didn’t get a lot out of my rounds … I knew it was coming. I was seeing a lot of good things.”

Johnson will be seeking his second individual tournament title on Sunday, having won last year in Boston with a dramatic eagle putt in a playoff. He will be in the final group with Grace for the first time since last year’s tournament in Portland, the first LIV event played in the US. The South African shot a 7-under 65 at Pumpkin Ridge to rally from two strokes down to win and will need a similar performance at Cedar Ridge.

Grace led for the majority of the second round before suffering his first two bogeys of the week at holes 15 and 16. Meanwhile, Johnson birdied both holes, a four-shot swing that gave Johnson the lead.

“I’m definitely going to have to go deep tomorrow,” said Grace, at 12 under after following his record-setting 61 on Friday with a 3-under 67. “I’m not saying it’s going to take a 9-under or something like that, but if I can just play well, give myself some chances and then take it from there.”

The third member of the final group is RangeGoats GC captain Bubba Watson, who is at 10 under after shooting a 64 on Saturday, his best round in his eight worldwide starts in 2023 since returning from knee surgery. Watson was 1 over early in his round before finding his rhythm and making seven birdies in his last 13 holes.

“I started off struggling today, but then I fought hard coming back,” said Watson, who joined LIV Golf last season as a non-playing captain. “I want to feel those nerves tomorrow. I want to get in contention again.”

Other team captains are lurking. Crushers GC Captain Bryson DeChambeau moved into solo fourth after his best round of the year, a 63 left him at 9 under. He will be in a group with Ripper GC Captain Cameron Smith, who shot 68 and is at 8 under. HyFlyers GC member Brendan Steele is tied with Smith after shooting 69.

“Yesterday was a struggle but excited with where my game is trending and heading,” DeChambeau said. “Pumped about that.”

The team competition will be equally compelling, with five teams within eight shots of the 4Aces’ lead at 26 under. DeChambeau’s Crushers, the winners in Mayakoba, rallied for a third-place finish in Singapore after shooting 20 under in the final round. They will start the day just four shots off the pace and will need another big day to catch the 4Aces, the current points leaders.

“Four shots back,” DeChambeau said. “That was the first thing I looked at, compared to my score. That tells you where my head is at.”

Topics: LIV Golf Tulsa golf

Related

Branden Grace shoots record 61, Stingers lead by 6 at LIV Golf Tulsa
Sport
Branden Grace shoots record 61, Stingers lead by 6 at LIV Golf Tulsa
‘Vision Golfe’ to become conference of reference between France and GCC says French business commissioner
Business & Economy
‘Vision Golfe’ to become conference of reference between France and GCC says French business commissioner

S.Y. Noh leads Byron Nelson by 3 after course record-tying 60

S.Y. Noh leads Byron Nelson by 3 after course record-tying 60
Updated 12 May 2023
AP

S.Y. Noh leads Byron Nelson by 3 after course record-tying 60

S.Y. Noh leads Byron Nelson by 3 after course record-tying 60
  • Adam Scott, who tied for fifth last week at the Wells Fargo Championship, was three shots back at 63 along with Marty Dou of China
  • Scheffler has the spotlight to himself in his hometown tournament after Jordan Spieth withdrew because of a wrist injury
Updated 12 May 2023
AP

McKINNEY, Texas: S.Y. Noh thought he didn’t have quite enough distance with his 3-wood as he pondered going for the green in two on the par-5 18th hole — setting up a potential eagle and a 59 in the first round of the AT&T Byron Nelson.

The South Korean didn’t seem to mind settling for tying the course record.

Noh made three putts of at least 25 feet on the back nine for an 11-under 60 and a three-shot lead after the first round of the Nelson on Thursday.

Two-time defending champion K.H. Lee, also of South Korea, shot 71, leaving him 11 shots back in his bid to become the first to three-peat on the PGA Tour since Steve Stricker at the John Deere Classic from 2009-11.

Lee shot in the 60s for all eight rounds of the first two years of the Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch, about 30 miles north of Dallas.

Adam Scott, who tied for fifth last week at the Wells Fargo Championship, was three shots back at 63 along with Marty Dou of China after the Australian’s best opening round since 2014.

Headliner and hometown favorite Scottie Scheffler, at No. 2 the highest-ranked among four top-25 players in the field, shot 64 along with Aussie Jason Day. They were in a group that included Texan Ryan Palmer, Scott Piercy, Luke List and Richy Werenski.

Noh, whose last top-10 finish on tour came before a two-year military commitment in 2017, had to play part of his back nine without a driver when the head cracked on his tee shot on 12.

The 31-year-old journeyman with one career PGA Tour victory had a replacement by the time he reached the 547-yard 18th, and ended up 257 yards from the hole with a blind shot from the right side of the fairway.

Noh laid up short of the water in front of the green, hit his approach to 9 feet and made the putt to tie Sebastian Muñoz’s record from a year ago at Craig Ranch.

“So my 3-wood is going off the ground like 265, but it’s like just under 260 without the wind,” Noh said. “It’s like borderline.”

Noh decided against marring an otherwise great round with a mistake.

“Everything going good,” said Noh, who made an 8-foot eagle putt on the par-5 ninth. “Even wedge game and putting, everything going good. I’m just trying to make birdie, just forget about the eagle 59.”

Muñoz — now with LIV Golf — finished at 12 under in his opening round last year, but the course is a par 71 now after the 12th hole was converted from a 547-yard par-5 to a 493-yard par-4.

Noh, whose previous career low was 62 at the 2012 Deutsche Bank Championship, kept alive his shot at 59 by making a 27-foot par putt on 16 and a 34-footer for birdie on the par-3 stadium hole at No. 17. He drained a 40-foot birdie putt on the par-4 11th.

After noticing a crack in the driver head following an errant tee shot on 12, Noh was told there wasn’t enough damage to allow for a replacement.

Noh used the club again on 13, and after two more errant shots, including a provisional, a rules official gave him the OK for a replacement. He put a new driver head on the shaft of the club at 16.

Scott played the back nine first and chipped in for birdie on No. 12 while matching Noh’s opening 30. His momentum stalled with his only bogey on the par-4 sixth hole before Scott birdied his final two holes.

“The game was feeling really good there last week, and getting a result is always good for the confidence, too,” said Scott, who finished 11 under at Quail Hollow. “Coming here on a course that’s going to throw a lot of birdies out there, getting in that attack mindset was key.”

Scheffler, who struggled with putting before taking three weeks off, made a 31-footer for birdie on his first hole and chipped in over a bunker for eagle to get to 6 under through six holes.

The former Texas Longhorn and 2022 Masters champion missed five putts inside 10 feet in a stretch of seven holes to drop to 3 under before a strong finish capped by a 15-foot eagle putt on 18.

Scheffler has the spotlight to himself in his hometown tournament after Jordan Spieth withdrew because of a wrist injury. Neither Dallas-raised player has won the Nelson.

Henrik Norlander had six consecutive birdies and eight overall along with three bogeys in a 5-under 66 and was in a group that included Hideki Matsuyama.

Topics: S.Y. Noh AT&T Byron Nelson PGA Tour

Related

Tiger Woods out, Spieth in doubt as PGA Championship field set
Golf
Tiger Woods out, Spieth in doubt as PGA Championship field set
DP World Tour’s return to South Korea hailed as huge success
Sport
DP World Tour’s return to South Korea hailed as huge success

follow us

Latest updates

Thailand’s opposition parties meet for coalition talks
Thailand’s opposition parties meet for coalition talks
Qatar’s inflation rises 3.68% y-o-y in April to hit 105.52 points 
Qatar’s inflation rises 3.68% y-o-y in April to hit 105.52 points 
Container volumes surge 13.34% at Saudi ports: Mawani
Container volumes surge 13.34% at Saudi ports: Mawani
Oil Updates — Crude dips; Repsol to invest $550m in first Italian renewable projects 
Oil Updates — Crude dips; Repsol to invest $550m in first Italian renewable projects 
Aid groups seek green light from Myanmar junta to access cyclone-hit state
Aid groups seek green light from Myanmar junta to access cyclone-hit state

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.