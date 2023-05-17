North Korea’s Kim Jong Un examines military spy satellite that may be launched soon

You are here

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter Kim Ju Ae inspect the country's first military reconnaissance satellite in Pyongyang in this image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on May 17, 2023.
AP

  North Korean leader approves an unspecified 'future action plan' in preparations for launching the satellite
  Spy satellites are among a slew of advanced weapons systems Kim Jong Un has vowed to develop
AP

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un examined a finished military spy satellite, which his country is expected to launch soon, during a visit to its aerospace agency where he described space-based reconnaissance as crucial for countering the US and South Korea.
Kim during Tuesday’s visit approved an unspecified “future action plan” in preparations for launching the satellite, North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency said Wednesday. North Korea hasn’t disclosed a target date for the launch, which some analysts say may be in the next few weeks.
That launch would use long-range missile technology banned by past UN Security Council resolutions, although previous missile and rockets tests have demonstrated North Korea’s ability to deliver a satellite into space.
There are more questions, however, about the satellite’s capability. Some South Korean analysts say the satellite shown in North Korean state media photos appears too small and crudely designed to support high-resolution imagery. Photos that North Korean media released from past missile launches were low-resolution.
Photos released by the Rodong Sinmun newspaper of Tuesday’s visit showed Kim and his daughter – dressed in white lab coats – talking with scientists near an object that looked like the main component of a satellite. The newspaper did not identify the object, which was surrounded by a perimeter of red tape.
KCNA said the satellite was deemed ready to be loaded onto a rocket after scientists examined the device’s assembly and put it through tests to confirm whether it would withstand the environment of space.
The visit was Kim’s first public appearance in about a month, following a previous visit to the aerospace center on April 18 as state media announced that the satellite had been built.
Kim said acquiring a spy satellite would be crucial for his efforts to bolster the country’s defense as “US imperialists and (South) Korean puppet villains escalate their confrontational moves” against the North, KCNA said.
He was apparently referring to the expansion of joint military exercises between the United States and South Korea and the allies’ discussions on strengthening their nuclear deterrence strategies to cope with threats from North Korea, which has test-fired around 100 missiles since the start of 2022.
The next step in North Korea’s launch preparations, or the “future action plan” state media mentioned, could be installing the satellite on what would likely be a three-stage space rocket, said Kim Dong-yub, a professor at Seoul’s University of North Korean Studies.
Depending on how North Korean preparations go, the launch could be conducted as early as mid-June, although Pyongyang might also time the event to major state anniversaries that fall in July, September or October, the professor said.
Recent commercial satellite images indicate rapid construction activities at North Korea’s northwest rocket launch facility, where the country last conducted a satellite launch in 2016, the North Korea-focused 38 North website said Monday. The activities include construction on the facility’s main satellite launch pad and possible efforts to establish a new launch pad at the edge of the site near the sea, 38 North said in its report.
Spy satellites are among a slew of advanced weapons systems Kim Jong Un has vowed to develop. Others on his wish list include solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missiles, nuclear-powered submariners, hypersonic missiles and multiwarhead missiles.
North Korea has tested some of those weapons in recent months, including its first flight-test of a solid-fuel ICBM last month, but experts say the North may need more time and technological breakthroughs to make those systems functional.
In response to North Korean plans to launch a military spy satellite, Japan’s military last month ordered troops to activate missile interceptors and get ready to shoot down fragments from the satellite that may fall on the Japanese territory.
North Korea placed its first and second Earth observation satellites into orbit in 2012 and 2016, but foreign experts say neither transmitted imagery back to North Korea. The UN Security Council issued sanctions over those launches.
North Korea has avoided new Security Council sanctions for its recent ballistic tests in 2022 and this year as Moscow and Beijing continue to block US-led efforts to dial up pressure on Pyongyang, underscoring a divide between the council’s permanent members that deepened over Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Updated 17 May 2023
Arab News

Arab News

LONDON: Britain’s national Halal Food Festival has announced the addition of the “Muslim Lifestyle Experience” to its event this year, organizers announced on Tuesday.

The indoor exhibition, which will be held at the National Exhibition Center in Birmingham on May 27-28, showcases various sectors, such as fashion, finance, travel, and health and wellness, offering visitors a chance to explore and experience diverse aspects of the Muslim lifestyle.

Its organizers said in a statement: “The 2022 Halal Food Festival successfully delivered over 20,000 food enthusiasts with over 200 vendors at its events.

“The exhibitors included mouthwatering gourmet street food vendors, favorite national halal brands, established businesses, and small startup businesses in our artisan market.

“With the growing demand for the halal market, the ‘Muslim Lifestyle Experience’ is a welcome addition to the already exciting lineup of the Halal Food Festival events.”

It seeks to be “a celebration of diversity and will cater to a range of interests and age groups,” including a cookery theater, fashion and cultural art at the kids’ zone, and a food court.

A spokesperson for the festival said: “We are delighted to introduce the ‘Muslim Lifestyle Experience’ to our events.

“We believe this event will be a fantastic opportunity to bring together like-minded individuals and showcase the vibrant and dynamic Muslim culture.”

Updated 46 min 9 sec ago
AFP

  In a Geneva hotel room, Ramadan, 60, is accused of having subjected her to brutal sexual acts accompanied by beatings and insults
AFP

GENEVA: Swiss prosecutors said on Tuesday they will seek a three-year sentence for Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan, a former Oxford University professor charged with rape and sexual coercion.
“It would be right to hand down a sentence of three years: 18 months imprisonment (to be served immediately) and 18 months suspended,” lead prosecutor Adrian Holloway told the three judges at the Geneva Criminal Court.
Ramadan denies the allegations. He told the judges on Monday, the first day of his trial, that he had let himself be kissed by his accuser but insisted there were no sexual relations between them.
The complainant, also Swiss, is a convert to Islam and says she has faced threats and therefore wishes to be known under the assumed name of “Brigitte.”
In a calm and confident voice, the complainant said she feared she would die when Ramadan attacked. “I was beaten... and raped,” she said.
She was in her 40s at the time of the alleged attack on October 28, 2008.
In a Geneva hotel room, Ramadan, 60, is accused of having subjected her to brutal sexual acts accompanied by beatings and insults.
In court, a screen was placed between Ramadan and Brigitte at her request, so that they could not see each other.
Ramadan had “acted to satisfy his sexual desire for a woman whom he used as an object. He did not hesitate to make this nightmare last for several hours,” the prosecutor said.
Holloway stressed the “consistency” of the complainant’s remarks as well as the evaluations of psychiatrists.
Controversial among secularists who see him as a supporter of political Islam, Ramadan obtained his doctorate from the University of Geneva, with his thesis focused on his grandfather, who founded Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood movement.
He was a professor of contemporary Islamic studies at Britain’s prestigious Oxford University until November 2017, and held visiting roles at universities in Qatar and Morocco.
He was forced to take a leave of absence when rape allegations surfaced in France at the height of the “Me Too” movement, over suspected attacks in France between 2009 and 2016.
 

 

Updated 17 May 2023
Reuters

  Russia has denied deliberately targeting civilians in bombing Ukrainian cities, although dozens of town and cities have been laid to waste by its air strikes and artillery since the invasion began in February last year
Reuters

REYKJAVIK: European leaders on Tuesday pledged to hold Russia to account for its war against Ukraine and unveiled a mechanism to track the losses and damage inflicted by Moscow’s forces, convening in Iceland for a two-day summit.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak were among those who underlined their support for Ukraine in a rare meeting of the Council of Europe (CoE) rights body in Reykjavik.
They were joined via video link by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, on the heels of his tour of European capitals to secure more weapons and aid prior to an anticipated counteroffensive against Russian forces.
Zelensky took the opportunity to highlight Kyiv’s claims to have shot down Russian hypersonic missiles using newly deployed Western aid defenses. It showed the country, if united, was capable of anything, he told the summit.
“A year ago, we were not able to shoot down most of the terrorists’ missiles, especially ballistic ones,” Zelensky said. “And I am asking one thing now. If we are able to do this, is there anything we can’t do?“
Russia has denied deliberately targeting civilians in bombing Ukrainian cities, although dozens of town and cities have been laid to waste by its air strikes and artillery since the invasion began in February last year.
The Reykjavik meeting unveiled a new Register of Damages, a mechanism to record and document evidence and claims of damage, loss or injury incurred as a result of the Russian invasion.
The meeting also sought to address other issues, including the plight of thousands of children taken to Russia or Russian-occupied territories from Ukraine since the start of the war, in what Kyiv and its allies condemn as illegal deportations.
“The moment to push back is now. Democracies like ours must build resilience, so that we can out-cooperate and outcompete those who drive instability,” Sunak said in a speech.
“We will hold Russia accountable for the horrendous war crimes that have been committed and we must also learn the lessons of this war by being prepared to confront threats to our societies before they become too big to deal with.”
Echoing those remarks, Scholz said the council was important “to punish the war crimes of the Russian occupiers and to demand accountability for the enormous damage that Russia inflicts on Ukraine day after day.”
Macron’s office said the council is looking at how the Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB) could help meet the needs of struggling Ukrainians.

CYBERATTACKS
Ahead of the leaders’ arrival, several Icelandic public institutions and private sector websites, including the parliament, government and supreme court, were briefly hit by cyberattacks.
The pro-Russian hacker group NoName057 claimed responsibility for the attacks in a post on Telegram, mentioning specifically the Council of Europe meeting and Zelensky’s speech.
It is only the fourth summit of the 46-member Council of Europe since it was founded after World War Two.
Its democratic values are upheld by the Strasbourg-based European Court of Human Rights, where citizens can take governments to court in case of human rights violations.
Russia’s membership was suspended the day after it invaded Ukraine. Moscow then left the body hours before a vote to expel it.
Turkiye faces removal from the CoE after it failed to implement a 2019 court ruling to release jailed businessman and philanthropist Osman Kavala.
Sunak also met European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the summit. The leaders agreed to strengthen cooperation on migration with a new working arrangement between British agencies and the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, a readout from Sunak’s office said.
Sunak will also make the case for reforming the European Court of Human Rights’ power to block British migrant deportation flights to Rwanda — plans that have been criticized by opponents, charities and religious leaders as inhumane.

 

Updated 16 May 2023
Arab News

  Global advisory firm the Economic Policy Group said it organized event to create a global conversation about India's increasingly important role in the world economy
  'India's economic-growth rate is the highest among major economies (and its) inflation rate is lower than that of the UK, the US and other major economies,' the organization said
Arab News

LONDON: More than 100 business and policy leaders from India joined 800 delegates from the UK, Europe and the US at the inaugural India Week, organizers said on Tuesday.

UK-based global advisory firm the Economic Policy Group said on Tuesday it had staged the event, which took place last week in England, to create a global conversation about the increasingly important role of India in the world economy, and that a wide range of cross-party policymakers had attended.

“Now the most populous country in the world, India’s economic-growth rate is the highest among major economies today (and) India’s inflation rate is lower than that of the UK, the US and other major economies,” the organization said. “As the Western world diversifies its supply chains and geopolitical dependencies away from China, India stands to benefit.”

India Week began on May 7 with an event in Leicestershire, followed by an education conference and awards ceremony in Oxford. It moved to London on May 11 and 12, where the schedule included an “Ideas for India” conference, and two official dinners, one at the House of Commons and the other with K. T. Rama Rao, India’s minister for municipal administration and urban development; industries and commerce; and information technology, electronics and communications of Telangana. Telangana is a state in southern India, the capital of which is Hyderabad.

“KTR, as he is known, highlighted the remarkable progress made by Telangana in the last nine years (and) was optimistic that by doing things right, what China could achieve in 30 years, India could do in less than 20 years,” the Economic Policy Group said.

Rama Rao said: “As India, we have to focus on the fundamentals and basics the way Telangana did. We need to focus on the farmer, the youth, while creating a future that is based in innovation and making India a leader in the fourth Industrial Revolution.”

During the Telangana delegation’s visit to the UK for the event, Rama Rao and Anthony McCarthy, chief information officer of the London Stock Exchange Group, signed a memorandum of understanding for the establishment of a Technology Center of Excellence in Hyderabad expected to create up to 1,000 jobs.

Nigel Huddleston, the British minister of state for international trade, said he was “delighted to speak to our friends from India during India Week and highlight how a free-trade agreement can benefit both nations.”

He added: “A UK-India trade deal is a huge opportunity for both sides, and could boost our £36 billion ($44.9 billion) trading relationship and pull down barriers to trade.”

Ruth Cadbury, Labour’s shadow minister for international trade, said: “The conference showed the close links between our two countries and the important work we can do around energy security and trade.”

Pratik Dattani, the managing director of Economic Policy Group, said: “India is the world’s largest democracy, most populous country and has the fastest economic growth rate among major economies.

“During India Week, we saw interest from governments from across India in engaging foreign investors to bring new ideas, innovation and investment into their cities.”

Updated 16 May 2023
AP

  The bombardment, which targeted locations across Ukraine, included six Russian Kinzhal aero-ballistic hypersonic missiles
  If Ukraine's claim of having shot down six fired Tuesday is confirmed, it would mark another blow to Putin's war efforts and show the increasing effectiveness of the country's air defenses
AP

KYIV: Ukrainian air defenses, bolstered by sophisticated Western-supplied systems, thwarted an intense Russian air attack on Kyiv early Tuesday, shooting down all missiles aimed at the capital, officials said.
The bombardment, which targeted locations across Ukraine, included six Russian Kinzhal aero-ballistic hypersonic missiles, the most fired in a single attack in the war so far, according to Ukrainian air force spokesman Yurii Ihnat.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly touted the Kinzhals as providing a key strategic competitive advantage and among the most advanced weapons in his country’s arsenal. The missiles are difficult to detect and intercept because of their hypersonic speed and maneuverability.
If Ukraine’s claim of having shot down six fired Tuesday is confirmed, it would mark another blow to Putin’s war efforts and show the increasing effectiveness of the country’s air defenses.
Air force spokesman Ihnat, who said in March that Ukraine lacked the equipment to intercept the Kinzhals, didn’t explain Tuesday what systems were used to knock them down. Since March, Western countries have supplied Ukraine with various air defense systems.
Russia fired the Kinzhals from MiG-31K warplanes, along with nine cruise missiles from ships in the Black Sea and three S-400 cruise missiles launched from the ground, Ihnat said. In all, Ukraine’s military said later, Russia had targeted Ukraine with 27 missiles in a day and launched 37 airstrikes.
Loud explosions boomed over Kyiv in the major nighttime attack apparently aimed at overwhelming Ukraine’s air defenses. Kyiv’s mayor reported three people were wounded.
The barrage came as European leaders sought new ways to punish Russia for the war and a Chinese envoy sought traction for Beijing’s peace proposal, which appears to have made little impression on the warring sides. It also came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky returned home from a whirlwind European tour to seek more military aid.
The overnight attack on Kyiv was “exceptional in its density — the maximum number of attacking missiles in the shortest period of time,” said Serhii Popko, the head of the Kyiv military administration.
Kyiv resident Valentyna Myronets, 64, said she felt “pain, fear, nervousness, restlessness” amid the assaults. “God, we are waiting for victory and when all this is over,” she said.
UK Ambassador Melinda Simmons tweeted that the barrage was “pretty intense.”
“Bangs and shaking walls are not an easy night,” she wrote.
It was the eighth time this month that Russian air raids had targeted the capital, a clear escalation after weeks of lull and ahead of a much-anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive using newly supplied advanced Western weapons.
After the first onslaught, Russia also launched Iranian-made Shahed attack drones and conducted aerial reconnaissance, Ihnat said.
Debris fell across several districts in the capital, starting fires, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.
Sophisticated Western air defense systems, including American-made Patriot missiles, have helped spare Kyiv from the kind of destruction witnessed along the main front line in the country’s east and south. While most of the ground fighting is stalemated along that front line, both sides are targeting other territory with long-range weapons.
Associated Press reporters saw a metal fragment that landed inside the Kyiv zoo labeled Lockheed Martin and Boeing, two of the companies involved in manufacturing the Patriot missile system.
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said a Kinzhal destroyed a Patriot missile battery in Kyiv but he didn’t provide evidence, and the statement couldn’t be independently verified. Ihnat, the Ukrainian air force spokesman, refused to comment on the claim.
Russia began using the Kinzhal to strike targets in Ukraine early in the invasion but has used the expensive weapon sparingly and against priority targets, apparently reflecting limited availability.
The Russian military says the missile’s range is up to 2,000 kilometers (about 1,250 miles) and it can fly at 10 times the speed of sound. Its speed and heavy warhead allow the Kinzhal to destroy heavily fortified targets, such as underground bunkers or mountain tunnels.
Ukraine’s bolstered air defenses have deterred Russia’s aircraft from going deep into the neighbor country and helped shape the course of the war, military experts say.
In Iceland, European leaders are taking part in a rare summit of the 46-nation Council of Europe, the continent’s main human rights body, to discuss how to manage claims for compensation from Russia’s damage to Ukraine.
Meanwhile, a Chinese envoy is preparing to visit Ukraine and Russia as Beijing advocates a peace plan it released in February. Li Hui, a former ambassador to Moscow, also will visit Poland, France and Germany, according to the Chinese foreign ministry.
Ukraine has cautiously welcomed China’s proposal while saying it would wait to see what specific actions China takes. Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s government says it is neutral and wants to mediate in the war, but has given Moscow political support, and a breakthrough appears unlikely.
In Russian-occupied southern Ukraine, about 500 kilometers (300 miles) from Kyiv, Russian officials began training to evacuate 3,100 staff members of the shut-down Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and their families, a representative of Energoatom, Ukraine’s state nuclear company, said Tuesday.
The plant, Europe’s largest nuclear power station, employed around 11,000 people before the war, some 6,000 of whom remain at the site and in the surrounding town of Enerhodar.
More Russian military units have arrived at the plant and are mining it, the representative told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. Russian troops have barred remaining workers from communicating with each other or leaving, Energoatom said on Telegram.

