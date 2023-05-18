You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt’s Paymob expands its footprint into Saudi Arabia

Egypt’s Paymob expands its footprint into Saudi Arabia

Egypt’s Paymob expands its footprint into Saudi Arabia
Founded in 2015, Paymob has been digitizing payments for small and medium enterprises by enabling them with a comprehensive suite of payment methods (File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5ewbj

Updated 1 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt’s Paymob expands its footprint into Saudi Arabia

Egypt’s Paymob expands its footprint into Saudi Arabia
Updated 1 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia’s fintech sector will soon get a new player with Egyptian cashless services provider Paymob securing the Kingdom’s Payment Technical Services Provider certification. 
Issued by Saudi Payments, the certificate is a crucial milestone for Paymob as it seeks to expand its services to merchants in the Kingdom. 
The Kingdom’s drive toward payment digitalization is projected to surge from $675 million in 2022 to $2.6 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by payment software provider ACI Worldwide with GlobalData.
“Obtaining the PTSP certification in Saudi Arabia is a significant accomplishment for us. It reflects Paymob’s commitment to our Saudi expansion plans while serving merchants and entrepreneurs across the Kingdom to support their growth with cutting-edge financial technology solutions,” said Islam Shawky, co-founder and CEO of Paymob, in a press statement. 
Founded in 2015, Paymob has been digitizing payments for small and medium enterprises by enabling them with a comprehensive suite of payment methods.  
The company’s infrastructure gives merchants access to over 40 online and in-store payment methods through a single integration on its gateway. 
The foray into Saudi Arabia is crucial because of its vast opportunity for cashless payments.  
In the fourth quarter of 2022, the Kingdom registered over 1.14 million microbusinesses and small and medium enterprises as it aims to increase their contribution to the gross domestic product to 35 percent by 2030.  
Its thriving SME ecosystem, paired with the developments in the financial technology sector, presents a perfect opportunity for Paymob to boost its regional growth. 
Moreover, e-commerce transactions in Saudi Arabia have been increasing rapidly, prompting Shawky to say: “We are excited to contribute to the emerging fintech ecosystem in Saudi Arabia and to play our part in driving the Kingdom’s digital transformation outlined in Vision 2030.”
The company established its first Saudi office in Riyadh last month and is “dedicated to having a strong local presence in the Kingdom,” according to the press release. 
Paymob has over 200,000 merchants in the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan. The company raised over $68.5 million in funding through investors such as PayPal Ventures and Kora Capital.

Topics: Paymob fintech Payment Technical Services Provider certification e-commerce

Related

Fintech booming in Saudi Arabia as Vision 2030 initiative gathers pace: Finance minister
Business & Economy
Fintech booming in Saudi Arabia as Vision 2030 initiative gathers pace: Finance minister

Closing bell: TASI rises 66.80 points as healthcare stocks dominate

Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

Closing bell: TASI rises 66.80 points as healthcare stocks dominate

Closing bell: TASI rises 66.80 points as healthcare stocks dominate
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index gained 66.80 points, or 0.59 percent, to close at 11,344.40 on Thursday as 132 of the 224 stocks rose, while 72 closed down.

The top-performing index of the Saudi Stock Exchange was the Pharma, Biotech & Life Science Index, which soared 6.6 percent, followed by the insurance and transportation sectors, which rose 2 percent and 1.14 percent, respectively.

While the parallel market Nomu rose 0.15 percent to close at 20,832.55, the MSCI Tadawul Index edged up 0.60 percent to close at 1,526.51.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.2 billion ($1.65 billion).

The Co. for Cooperative Insurance, also known as Tawuniya, surged 7.5 percent to close at SR126.20.

Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances Corp. and Al-Rajhi Co. for Cooperative Insurance also rose 6.60 percent and 6.44 percent, respectively.

The worst performer was AlJazira REIT, which declined 3.38 percent to SR18.30.

On Thursday, the Capital Market Authority announced the approval of First Milling Co.’s application for an initial public offering of 30 percent of its share capital, with the offering size at 16.65 million shares. The shares will be offered from June 6-7.

On the earnings front, Sinad Holding Co. reported a net loss of SR21.5 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to a net profit of SR10.2 million in the year-ago period.

The company announced a decline in revenue of 11.37 percent to SR419.2 million for the quarter ending March 2023, compared to SR473 million in the same quarter of 2022. Its share price fell 1.5 percent to SR12.76.

Zamil Industrial Investment Co. reported a loss of SR13.8 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to a loss of SR51.9 million in the same period of 2022.

The construction major registered a 15.88 percent rise in revenue to SR1.039 billion compared to SR896.79 million in the first quarter of 2022.

The company stated that the decline in the net loss was due to higher sales and profits from associated companies and increased income from discontinued operations due to the reversal of a previously recognized impairment loss of SR22 million. Its share price closed inched up 0.42 percent to SR19.30.

Saudi Advanced Industries Co. revealed a decline in net profits of 28.67 percent, which amounted to SR22.07 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to SR30.94 million in the year-ago period.

Its revenue declined 26.39 percent to SR25.35 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the previous year’s figure of SR34.44 million. SAIC’s share price fell 0.54 percent to SR27.75.

Southern Province Cement Co. saw a decline of 43.68 percent in net profit to SR49 million from SR87 million in the same quarter of 2022.

Revenue witnessed a decline of 9.09 percent to SR300 million in the March quarter of 2023 compared to SR330 million in the same period of last year. Its share price dipped 0.96 percent to SR51.60.

Yanbu Cement Co. reported an increase in net profits of 31.03 percent, reaching SR51.01 in the first three months of 2023 compared to SR38.93 in the year-ago period.

On the other hand, revenue declined 7.29 percent to SR224.01 in the first quarter of 2023 compared to SR241.63 in the previous year. The cement manufacturer’s share price closed higher by 1.26 percent at SR35.95.

Saudi Ground Services Co. announced net profits of SR40 million in 2023 compared to a net loss of 19 million in 2022.

Revenue grew 32.74 percent to reach SR563.8 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to SR424.79 million in 2022. The share price of the airport services firm closed flat at SR31.45.

Saudi Steel Pipes announced the completion of its purchase of a $6.3 million stake in Global Pipe Co. This latest portion leaves SSP with a 57.27 percent stake in GPC. Its share price slipped 0.99 percent to SR24.50.

On the Islamic Bond front, Arabian Aramco Total Co. announced the early redemption of its Tadawul-listed sukuk, which amounted to SR1.4 billion. The filing showed that the bond was due to mature on Dec. 20, 2025.

Topics: Closing Bell Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) nomu-parallel Saudi stock exchange

Related

Saudi stock market gains 93 points led by rekindled investor spirit: Closing bell
Business & Economy
Saudi stock market gains 93 points led by rekindled investor spirit: Closing bell

IHG Hotels & Resorts to open 12 Holiday Inn Express hotels in Saudi Arabia  

IHG Hotels & Resorts to open 12 Holiday Inn Express hotels in Saudi Arabia  
Updated 3 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

IHG Hotels & Resorts to open 12 Holiday Inn Express hotels in Saudi Arabia  

IHG Hotels & Resorts to open 12 Holiday Inn Express hotels in Saudi Arabia  
Updated 3 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s hospitality and tourism sector will witness a new wave of growth and investments with IHG Hotels & Resorts and Tashyid for Hotel Operations signing an agreement to build 12 new hotels for SR1.3 billion ($346.6 million). 

The deal will involve the construction of Holiday Inn Express hotels with 2,500 rooms across the Kingdom, with the first set to open in Jeddah by June 2025.

“Saudi Vision 2030 has created tremendous opportunities for the tourism and hospitality industry, and we see an increasing demand for our brands across segments,” said Haitham Mattar, managing director of IHG Hotels & Resorts in India, Middle East and Africa, in a press statement. 

“We are delighted to partner with IHG Hotels & Resorts to enable our rapid expansion within Saudi Arabia, in line with Saudi’s Vision 2030,” said Falih Motasim Hajaj, CEO of Tashyid for Hotel Operations, in the statement. 

“With the Kingdom marking its presence on a global tourism map, working with leading industry partners such as IHG is key to helping set new standards of hospitality, embrace innovation and ultimately achieve a diversified economy,” Hajaj continued. 

The deal fits in with the Saudi Arabia’s National Tourism Strategy, which intends to attract 100 million visitors by 2030 and increase the sector’s contribution to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product to over 10 percent.

In the Kingdom, IHG Hotels & Resorts runs 39 properties under five brands, including InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Staybridge Suites and Voco. 

In addition, it has 30 hotels in the construction pipeline slated to open within the next three to five years.

Topics: IHG Hotels & Resorts Holiday Inn Express tourism

Related

IHG to debut Kimpton hotel in Riyadh in June 2024 
Business & Economy
IHG to debut Kimpton hotel in Riyadh in June 2024 

Saudi industry to bolster trade ties with Russian companies at key event

Saudi industry to bolster trade ties with Russian companies at key event
Updated 13 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi industry to bolster trade ties with Russian companies at key event

Saudi industry to bolster trade ties with Russian companies at key event
Updated 13 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Prominent industrialists from Russia will be visiting Saudi Arabia from May 29-30 to bolster trade and economic cooperation between the two countries. 

Titled “Made in Russia + Innoprom,” the multi-industry event will be held in Riyadh and showcase some of the highly-developed industrial technologies from the Russian Federation. 

According to the organizer’s press release, the event will also provide a platform for Russian and Saudi government officials and business leaders to network and exchange ideas on the core issues of industrial modernization.   

The plenary meeting will also display Russia’s progress in information technology, industrial infrastructure development, pharmaceuticals, medical rehabilitation and prosthetics. 

The other focus areas will include industrial sectors like digital manufacturing, technologies for big cities, transport machinery and power machinery.  

According to the organizers, over 100 companies will attend the two-day event, participating in the exhibition and the panel discussions.   

Among the global leaders set to attend are Rostselmash, Kaspersky, Rostec State Corp., Biocad and Geropharm.   

According to the US-based Massachusetts Institute of Technology Media Labs’ The Observatory of Economic Complexity, Russia exported goods worth $2.21 billion to Saudi Arabia in 2021, mainly refined petroleum, wheat and barley. 

In comparison, the Kingdom exported goods worth $298 million to Russia, mainly amino resins, acyclic alcohols and ethylene polymers. 

Topics: Saudi-Russian ties

Related

Update Russia agrees to extend Ukraine grain deal in a boost for global food security
World
Russia agrees to extend Ukraine grain deal in a boost for global food security

Jabal Omar Development Co. receives license to operate 5-star tower

Jabal Omar Development Co. receives license to operate 5-star tower
Updated 38 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

Jabal Omar Development Co. receives license to operate 5-star tower

Jabal Omar Development Co. receives license to operate 5-star tower
Updated 38 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Jabal Omar Development Co. has been handed the license to operate the first tower of Saudi Arabia’s Jabal Omar Address hotels in Makkah.

The development consists of two towers, both of which contain 44 hotel floors and two helipads.

The first structure features 742 rooms and suites, and will also include two restaurants, a cafe, meeting rooms, and a business center.

In addition to this, it will be home to executive lounges, multi-purpose halls, a fitness center, a health club, and commercial spaces.

Furthermore, the hotel is known to be home to the highest-hanging mosque in the world overlooking the Kaaba.

The real estate company is currently working on the handover of the second tower to the operators.

Jabal Omar Development Co. is also working on concluding the necessary procedures to obtain permits from the relevant authorities in order to operate the tower.

This comes as the launch of the hotel cements the implementation of the strategic transformation plan, which enables the company to keep pace with the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

The hotel will also contribute to enhancing the quality level in the Kingdom’s tourism and hospitality sector.

The operation of the hotel is forecasted to bring about a positive financial impact on the company’s revenues during 2023.

Amid global economic uncertainties triggered by high inflation, geopolitical tensions, and rising interest rates, Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector is proving resilient, according to professional services network firm PwC Middle East.  

In a report released earlier this month, the company revealed that the Kingdom received almost 6 million visitors in the fourth quarter of 2022, up 47 percent compared to the same quarter in 2019. 

Saudi Arabia’s National Tourism Strategy aims to attract 100 million visitors by 2030, along with increasing the contribution of the sector to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product to more than 10 percent. The strategy also eyes creating an additional 1 million jobs in the Kingdom.

Topics: Jabal Omar Development Co. Jabal Omar Address

Related

Saudi Jabal Omar Development Co. gets approval to restructure a $800m loan
Business & Economy
Saudi Jabal Omar Development Co. gets approval to restructure a $800m loan

Saudi Arabia could successfully reduce fiscal reliance on hydrocarbons over time: Moody’s  

Saudi Arabia could successfully reduce fiscal reliance on hydrocarbons over time: Moody’s  
Updated 18 May 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia could successfully reduce fiscal reliance on hydrocarbons over time: Moody’s  

Saudi Arabia could successfully reduce fiscal reliance on hydrocarbons over time: Moody’s  
Updated 18 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s recent financial performance and the wide range of economic diversification programs could help the country reduce its fiscal reliance on hydrocarbons over time, credit rating agency Moody’s Investors Services said in its latest note.  

Affirming a positive economic outlook, Moody’s noted that the Kingdom’s credit strengths include its robust government balance sheet, underpinned by moderate debt levels and large fiscal reserve buffers.  

On March 17, Moody’s changed the outlook on the Saudi government to positive from stable and affirmed its long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings at A1. The rating agency kept Saudi Arabia’s local currency and foreign currency country ceilings unchanged at Aa2. 

“Saudi Arabia’s positive outlook reflects the increasing likelihood that broad-based structural reforms and investments in a wide range of diversification projects will help reduce significantly the sovereign’s economic and fiscal reliance on hydrocarbons over time,” said Christian Fang, vice president-senior analyst at Moody’s.  

Diversifying its economy is one of the main agendas of Vision 2030, and the Kingdom is now placing itself as a global tourism hub, along with catalyzing its efforts to strengthen other sectors like logistics, technology, and mining.  

Moody’s further noted that policy effectiveness and the Kingdom’s large stock of proved hydrocarbon reserves with low extraction costs are also supporting the country’s high economic resiliency.  

Moody’s expects the Saudi government’s balance sheet to continue to improve in the next few years, based on an oil price assumption of around $85 per barrel in 2023 and $83 per barrel in 2024, before declining to the $50-$70 per barrel range in the medium term.  

Saudi Arabia posted a fiscal surplus of 2.5 percent of the gross domestic product in 2022, against a deficit of 2.3 percent of GDP in 2022. In 2022, government revenues also rose by 31 percent year-on-year to SR1.26 trillion ($335.6 billion).  

According to Moody’s, some of the credit challenges faced by Saudi Arabia include high economic fiscal exposure to declines in global oil demand prices.  

Saudi Arabia could also face credit challenges in the long term due to risks stemming from the global transition to a lower-carbon economy. 

“Geopolitical risks, mainly stemming from long-standing tensions with Iran, also weigh on its credit profile,” said Moody’s in the report.  

The agency added that Saudi Arabia’s government debt burden is expected to decline to less than 25 percent of GDP in 2023 and around 23 percent of GDP on average in 2024-25.

Topics: Saudi Moody's GDP Vision 2030

Latest updates

Closing bell: TASI rises 66.80 points as healthcare stocks dominate
Closing bell: TASI rises 66.80 points as healthcare stocks dominate
IHG Hotels & Resorts to open 12 Holiday Inn Express hotels in Saudi Arabia  
IHG Hotels & Resorts to open 12 Holiday Inn Express hotels in Saudi Arabia  
Saudi industry to bolster trade ties with Russian companies at key event
Saudi industry to bolster trade ties with Russian companies at key event
Saudi Tourism Development Fund signs deal with Hyatt Hotels 
Saudi Tourism Development Fund signs deal with Hyatt Hotels 
Manchester City flirt with perfection as Champions League glory beckons
Manchester City flirt with perfection as Champions League glory beckons

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.