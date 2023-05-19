Lulu spreads mango’s sweetness with festival across hypermarkets

You are here

Arab News

All the LuLu Hypermarket outlets across Saudi Arabia are celebrating a mango festival.

The LuLu Mango Mania Festival, featuring over 100 varieties of mango from 12 countries, was inaugurated at the Lulu Hypermarket outlet in Riyadh Avenue Mall by India's Ambassador Suhel Ajaz Khan.

The event was attended by the Saudi dignitaries, members of diplomatic corps including Darm Boontham, ambassador of Thailand, members of Indian and other expatriate communities.

In Jeddah, it was inaugurated by Mohammed Shahid Alam, consul general, at the LuLu Hypermarket, Madinah Road.

The festival will run till May 23.

Pride of place among the 12 countries from where the fruit will be showcased will go to India with 60 amazing varieties and to Saudi Arabia with 24 varieties of mango.

The other countries that are part of the mango mania are Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Yemen, Uganda, Kenya, Ivory Coast, Colombia, and Peru.

The festival is all about the goodness of the fruit in many forms – from juicy harvest to desserts, curries, pickles, and smoothies.

Besides mangoes ripe and raw, there will also be promotions galore and treats in the Lulu Hot Food and Cold Food section with mango items such as mango fish curry, mango chicken curry, stuffed chicken breasts with honey mango sauce, pickles, traditional treats like Aamras (mango puree) and puri bread and new age foods like mango and flax seed vegan smoothie.

“I am very pleased to inaugurate the Lulu Mango Mania Festival this year. The fruit is so closely associated with India and although it grows in many countries, it has captured public imagination as a quintessential Indian food,” said Ambassador Khan.

He added: “By showcasing these many varieties of mangoes, Lulu is bringing a world of good taste to Saudi Arabia.”

Shehim Mohammed, director of LuLu Hypermarket Saudi Arabia, said: “Lulu Hypermarket is once again pleased to bring the goodness and deliciousness of mango to Saudi Arabian fans of this exotic fruit.

“Full of vitamins, fiber and taste, this is a great summer fruit, and we expect our customers to enjoy the festival as always. We are especially proud to bring to the spotlight the 24 varieties of Saudi mangoes which is in line with our efforts to promote Saudi farm produce and agriculture. We wish all our shoppers a happy mango tasting!”

Meanwhile, the Indian ambassador thanked the Saudi authorities for helping with the evacuation of Indians from Sudan. Over 3,000 Indians were evacuated via Saudi Arabia.

