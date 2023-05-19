Zelensky to meet Biden at G7: Ukrainian chief of staff

You are here

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet with US President Joe Biden "in the coming days" at the G7 meeting in Hiroshima. (AFP/File)
  • The two leaders will discuss a series of topics including the international fighter jet coalition
  • Yermak confirmed that Zelensky, who on Friday addressed the Arab League Summit in Saudi Arabia, would go to Japan for the G7
KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet with US President Joe Biden “in the coming days” at the G7 meeting in Hiroshima, his chief of staff said on television.
The two leaders will discuss a series of topics including the international fighter jet coalition, thanks to which “Ukraine will very soon have everything it needs to protect our skies, our cities and our citizens,” Yermak said.
Yermak confirmed that Zelensky, who on Friday addressed the Arab League Summit in Saudi Arabia, would go to Japan for the G7.
The international meetings come as Ukrainian troops ready a long-awaited spring counteroffensive.
Biden told G7 leaders that Washington will support providing advanced warplanes including F-16s to Ukraine and will back efforts to train Kyiv’s pilots, a senior White House official said Friday.
Zelensky hailed the move on Twitter as a “historic decision.”
He said that he looked forward to “discussing the practical implementation” of the plan in Hiroshima.

BELGRADE: Tens of thousands of people gathered in the Serbian capital Belgrade on Friday, amid growing concern at rising levels of violence following two mass shootings that killed 18 people this month.
The rally marked the third major “Serbia against violence” protest in recent weeks, which has brought thousands to the streets calling for the resignation of top officials.
“We are in shock, disbelief and we are angry,” protester Jelena MiHajjlovic told the crowd gathered in front of the parliament on Friday. “And a question echoes with all of us — what kind of country are we leaving for our children?“
The protests are some of the largest rallies to rock Serbia since mass demonstrations triggered the fall of former strongman Slobodan Milosevic more than two decades ago.
The demonstrators want the government to revoke the broadcasting licenses of television channels promoting violent content, and a ban on pro-government newspapers that stir tensions by targeting political dissidents.
They have also called for the resignation of the interior minister and the head of the intelligence service.
On Friday, members of the pro-European opposition stormed out of a special session of parliament, accusing the ruling party and its allies of aiming to “silence the rally” rather than address the issues raised by the demonstrators.
“We don’t want to be a part of that ... we will join the citizens in the protest,” Zoran Lutovac, the president of the Democratic Party, told reporters.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has dismissed the protests as a “political” stunt.
He scheduled a separate demonstration for his own supporters next week that he has billed as “the biggest gathering in Serbian history.”
Vucic’s close ally Prime Minister Ana Brnabic has also accused “foreign intelligence services” of stirring unrest after the shootings to destabilize Serbia.
Following the shootings, Vucic has vowed to “disarm” Serbia with an ambitious plan that would crack down on legal and illicit firearms.
Serbia has the highest level of gun ownership in Europe, with roughly 39 out of 100 people owning firearms, according to the Small Arms Survey research group.

  • The UN branded the outlook bleak, saying it did not have the resources to fight the outbreaks
  • "WHO estimates that a billion people across 43 countries are at risk of cholera," said Henry Gray, the UN health agency's incident manager for the global cholera response
GENEVA: One billion people in 43 countries are at risk of cholera — a “pandemic killing the poor” — despite prevention and treatment being relatively straightforward, the United Nations warned on Friday.
The UN branded the outlook bleak, saying it did not have the resources to fight the outbreaks, and the longer it took to start waging the battle, the worse the situation would get.
Between the World Health Organization and the children’s agency UNICEF, the UN is seeking $640 million to fight the infectious disease, warning of a “cholera catastrophe” if action is not ramped up immediately.
“WHO estimates that a billion people across 43 countries are at risk of cholera,” said Henry Gray, the UN health agency’s incident manager for the global cholera response.
So far this year, 24 countries have reported cholera outbreaks, compared to 15 by mid-May last year.
Countries that are not usually affected by cholera are being affected and case fatality rates are far exceeding the typical one in 100.
Gray blamed the rise in cases on poverty, conflict and climate change, as well as the population displacements they trigger, which take people away from safer sources of food and water, and from medical support.
“With the increase in the number of countries affected by cholera, the resources that were available for prevention and response are more thinly spread,” he told a media briefing.
Cholera is contracted from a bacterium that is generally transmitted through contaminated food or water.
It causes diarrhea and vomiting, and can be especially dangerous for young children.
Jerome Pfaffmann Zambruni, the head of UNICEF’s public health emergency unit, said the rise in cases was “a wake-up call.”
“There is a pandemic killing the poor right in front of us and we know exactly how to stop it, but we need more support and less inertia from the global community because if we don’t act now, it’s going to get worse,” he said.
“We know how to treat it. We know how to control it. It’s not easy but it’s simple.”
Although cholera can kill within hours, it can be treated with simple oral rehydration, and antibiotics for more severe cases.
But many people lack timely access to such treatment.
Outbreaks can be prevented by ensuring access to clean water and improving surveillance.
But the lack of funds for rapid response will cost lives that could have been saved, said Gray.
“The overall solution is long-term investment in wastewater infrastructure,” he added.
The campaign is not helped by the dearth of vaccines.
Around 36 million cholera vaccine doses were produced last year, but it is not seen as an attractive product for manufacturers, as there is effectively no market in wealthy countries.
Over 18 million oral cholera vaccine doses have been requested this year, but only eight million have been made available, bringing prevention campaigns to a halt.
Rather than the full two doses, only one is being issued to recipients “to try to spin it out,” said Gray.
The number of available doses could double by 2025 and then double again by 2027.
“We won’t have enough, even with those numbers, if the current trend for cholera cases continues,” said Gray.
Cholera cases steadily declined over 10 years but the trend reversed in 2021.
The most heavily affected countries so far this year are Malawi and Mozambique.
Nine other countries are deemed to be in “acute crisis“: Burundi, Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, Syria, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

  • 3 Indian suspects were arrested in Philippines in March
  • More members of militant group likely to remain in country
MANILA: The Philippines has deported two Indian nationals who were suspected of being members of a banned Sikh separatist group, a government agency said on Friday.
Three Indian men linked to the Khalistan Tiger Force, a violent group fighting for an independent Sikh state — Khalistan — were arrested by Philippine authorities in March. They were named in a red notice issued by the global police agency Interpol.
Their presence in the Philippines coincided with a massive manhunt for Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh, who earlier this year revived sentiments for the establishment of Khalistan in the Indian northern state of Punjab, which has a history of violent insurgency.
Singh was arrested in late April.
The KTF men detained in the Philippines were, according to the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center, facing charges of murder and slipped into the country on fake passports.
“Two Indian nationals who are suspected members of the terrorist organization Khalistan Tiger Force, were deported last night despite a last-ditch effort to escape,” the CICC said in a statement.
The center’s statement added that the men were escorted on board a Thai Airways flight from Manila to New Delhi via Bangkok by Philippine Bureau of Immigration agents, the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency, and the police attache of the Indian Embassy in Manila.
The CICC’s executive director, Alexander Ramos, told Arab News that the third KTF suspect remained in the Philippines, as he was still facing trial in an extortion case.
More members of the militant group are likely to have entered the Southeast Asian country. According to Ramos, they are still at large.
“There are remaining members of the group in the country,” he said. “We are ascertaining first their real identity. They used fake identities when they entered the country.”
The Khalistan movement is outlawed in India. Its armed campaign from the mid-1980s to the mid-1990s prompted a controversial military operation which resulted in the deaths of hundreds of people.
 

  • The distant-water fishing vessel "Lupeng Yuanyu 028" capsized early on Tuesday
  • "Indian Navy's P8I aircraft undertook extensive search in the area and located the capsized fishing vessel on 18 May," a statement said
NEW DELHI: The Indian navy on Friday said it has located a Chinese fishing vessel that capsized in the Indian Ocean earlier this week with 39 crew members onboard.
The distant-water fishing vessel “Lupeng Yuanyu 028,” owned by Penglai Jinglu Fishery Co. Ltd. based in Shandong province, capsized early on Tuesday.
“Indian Navy’s P8I aircraft undertook extensive search in the area and located the capsized fishing vessel on 18 May,” a statement said.
It said the position of the capsized boat was relayed to the Chinese navy, adding that “subsequently, P8I also sighted the fishing vessel’s life-raft and guided fishing vessel Lu Peng Yuan Yu 017 toward it.”
The Indian navy is on standby to provide any additional assistance to the ongoing search-and-rescue efforts, it added.
Chinese state media had reported that the 39 people on board — 17 Chinese crew members, 17 Indonesians and five from the Philippines — were missing.
The Indian navy statement did not refer to them.
Chinese President Xi Jinping had ordered all efforts be made to search for survivors.
China’s maritime search and rescue center had informed relevant countries of the accident and the foreign ministry had told its missions in Australia, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Indonesia, the Philippines and other countries to coordinate search and rescue operations.

  • Up to 250 firefighters are fighting the blaze in an area called Pinofranqueado, in Caceres province, near the border with Portugal
MADRID: A wildfire in the western Spanish region of Extremadura has ravaged up to 3,700 acres and forced 550 people from their homes with windy weather complicating efforts to bring it under control, emergency services said on Friday.
“The are very strong gusts of wind generating a speed and progress that make efforts to extinguish it difficult,” a commander of the Military Emergency Unit, David Barona, told state TV channel 24H.
“The smoke plume is spreading at a low altitude making it difficult for air assets to access the area.”
Up to 250 firefighters are fighting the blaze in an area called Pinofranqueado, in Caceres province, near the border with Portugal.
Authorities have ordered the evacuation of as many as 550 people in the villages of Cadalso, Descargamaría and Robledillo de Gata.
Authorities believe the fire was started deliberately.
“It’s a very large attack on vegetation and the area,” the head of Extremadura emergency services Nieves Villar told reporters.
An unusually dry winter across parts of southern Europe coming after three years of below-average rainfall in Spain have raised the risk of wildfires.
Some 493 fires destroyed a record 307,000 hectares in Spain last year, according to the European Forest Fire Information System.

