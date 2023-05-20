You are here

LeBron James, Obama lead tributes to Ohio NFL icon Jim Brown

In this Sept. 27, 2014, file photo, Jim Brown meets with other participants of the Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Award at the Muhammad Ali Center in Louisville, Ky. NFL legend, actor and social activist Brown passed away peacefully in his Los Angeles home on Thursday night. (File/AP)
In this Sept. 27, 2014, file photo, Jim Brown meets with other participants of the Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Award at the Muhammad Ali Center in Louisville, Ky. NFL legend, actor and social activist Brown passed away peacefully in his Los Angeles home on Thursday night. (File/AP)
  • The Los Angeles Lakers star says Brown’s efforts during the turbulent civil rights movement was his real gift to today’s athletes
  • Brown’s transformational talent was also recalled by those who followed him in the NFL
LOS ANGELES: NBA superstar and Ohio kid LeBron James led the tributes to NFL great Jim Brown on Friday, after the legendary Cleveland Browns running back and civil rights campaigner died at the age of 87.

“We lost a hero today,” James said in an Instagram post that also featured a video of four-time NBA champion James, then playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers, bowing to Brown as he sat courtside at a game.

“Rest in Paradise to the legend Jim Brown,” James wrote. “I hope every Black athlete takes the time to educate themselves about this incredible man and what he did to change all of our lives.

“We all stand on your shoulders Jim Brown.”

Brown played for the Browns for all of an NFL career spanning 1957-65.

He led the NFL in rushing eight of those seasons and retired in July of 1966 with a then-record 12,312 career rushing yards.

Brown’s excellence on the field was what first made the young LeBron James an admirer, but now the Los Angeles Lakers star known for his work on social justice issues says Brown’s efforts during the turbulent civil rights movement was his real gift to today’s athletes.

“If you grew up in Northeast Ohio and were Black, Jim Brown was an icon,” James wrote. “As a kid who loved football, I really just thought of him as the greatest Cleveland Brown to ever play.

“Then I started my own journey as a professional athlete and realized what he did socially was his true greatness.

“When I choose to speak out, I always think about Jim Brown. I can only speak because Jim broke down those walls for me.”

NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, one of the African-American athletes who attended the 1967 Cleveland Summit organized by Brown in a show of support for Muhammad Ali’s refusal to serve in the Vietnam War, also paid tribute to his civil rights legacy.

“Jim’s dedication to the fight for equal rights was a lifelong effort and something that enabled me to maintain our friendship for over 50 years,” Abdul-Jabbar wrote on social media. “The world and I will miss him greatly.”

Former US President Barack Obama also joined the tributes to Brown’s legacy.

“I was too young to remember Jim Brown’s playing days, but I knew his legacy,” Obama tweeted. “One of the greatest football players ever, he was also an actor and activist — speaking out on civil rights, and pushing other Black athletes to do the same. Our thoughts are with Jim’s wife Monique, his children, and everyone who knew and admired him.”

Brown’s transformational talent was also recalled by those who followed him in the NFL, including former Dallas Cowboys running backs Tony Dorsett and Emmitt Smith and Detroit Lions great Barry Sanders.

“There isn’t a man who played running back in the NFL who didn’t see Jim Brown as an iconic legend on and off the field,” Dorsett said on Twitter, where Smith posted: “My heart aches at this very moment after hearing of the passing of Jim Brown.

“He is and was a true legend in sports and in the community using his platform to help others. Thanks King.”

Jarrett Payton, whose father, Walter Payton, starred for the Chicago Bears and broke Brown’s career rushing record in 1984, mourned Brown’s death on a personal level.

“After my pops passed, Jim became an important father figure in my life,” Payton tweeted. “He was always there for me. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family.”

Sanders also pointed to the pro and the person in paying tribute to Brown.

“You can’t underestimate the impact Jim Brown had on the NFL,” Sanders said in a tweet. “He will be greatly missed. Additionally his generosity and friendship with my family is a gift that we will always treasure.”

“An absolute legend,” tweeted recently retired defensive lineman JJ Watt. “Rest in Peace Jim Brown.

 

Freiburg beat Wolfsburg to boost chances of qualifying for Champions League

Freiburg beat Wolfsburg to boost chances of qualifying for Champions League
Updated 30 sec ago
AP

Freiburg beat Wolfsburg to boost chances of qualifying for Champions League

Freiburg beat Wolfsburg to boost chances of qualifying for Champions League
  • Striker Nils Petersen came off the bench to score in the 75th minute to take the game away from Wolfsburg
Updated 30 sec ago
AP

FREIBURG, Germany: With a slice of luck and a goal from a retiring fan favorite, Freiburg beat Wolfsburg 2-0 in the Bundesliga on Friday to stay in contention to qualify for the Champions League for the first time.

Playing his last home game before retiring at the end of the season, striker Nils Petersen came off the bench to score in the 75th minute to take the game away from Wolfsburg — his first goal of the season — after Christian Günter gave Freiburg the lead with a fortunate deflected shot that looped over the goalkeeper.

Freiburg stayed fifth, outside the four Champions League spots, despite the win but it ensured the team from the Black Forest in southwestern Germany will have a chance of qualifying for Europe’s top competition on the final day of the Bundesliga next week.

Freiburg were a point off third-placed Leipzig, who can secure a Champions League spot if they stun leader Bayern Munich on Saturday, and level on points with Union Berlin, who play Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Petersen’s goal was greeted with a roar from the Freiburg crowd. The experienced forward has been a Freiburg player since 2015, scoring 105 times in all competitions, and holds the Bundesliga record for most goals as a substitute with 34.

Petersen thought he’d scored a second goal in the 80th but video review showed a teammate had trodden on an opponent’s foot in the buildup and the referee called play back for a foul to jeers from the stands.

Freiburg held on after midfielder Nicolas Höfler was sent off in added time for a reckless tackle. Wolfsburg, who created few chances, dropped to seventh behind Bayer Leverkusen on goal difference.

Darmstadt will be back in the Bundesliga next season for the first time since 2017 after beating Magdeburg 1-0 in their second-division game. That assured Darmstadt of finishing in one of the two promotion places, and it will be second-division champion if second-placed Heidenheim doesn’t beat Sandhausen on Saturday. It will be the fourth stint in the Bundesliga for Darmstadt, whose best result was 14th in 2016.

 

Chelsea’s Lampard says road to success paved with a ‘lot of failure’

Chelsea’s Lampard says road to success paved with a ‘lot of failure’
Updated 10 min ago
AFP

Chelsea’s Lampard says road to success paved with a ‘lot of failure’

Chelsea’s Lampard says road to success paved with a ‘lot of failure’
  • Caretaker Chelsea manager Lampard said his side should take heart from City’s work ethic
  • Chelsea, once a challenger for major trophies, are currently languishing in 11th place
Updated 10 min ago
AFP

LONDON: Frank Lampard has urged his Chelsea players to learn from the example set by Manchester City’s treble challenge when the teams meet at the Etihad on Sunday.

City will retain the Premier League title and win the first of the three trophies they are chasing this season if they beat Chelsea, and could already be champions by the time they kick-off depending on Arsenal’s result on Saturday.

If City take the title, it will be the fifth time in six seasons that Pep Guardiola’s team have been crowned champions of England.

They then have a second Champions League final in three years to come against Italy’s Inter Milan plus the FA Cup final against local rivals Manchester United.

City’s brilliant form was there for all to see with a 4-0 humiliation of European champions Real Madrid on Wednesday, a 17th win in their last 19 games.

Chelsea, once a challenger for major trophies, are currently languishing in 11th place despite co-owner Todd Boehly splashing out some £600 million ($747 million) on transfers during the last 12 months,

Caretaker Chelsea manager Lampard, who may be replaced by Mauricio Pochettino should the former Tottenham supremo be confirmed as the Blues’ new permanent boss, said his side should take heart from City’s work ethic.

“The only inspiration the young players should need is what it’s taken Man City to get where they’ve got,” said Lampard.

“It’s not the moment of lifting the cup, it’s Kevin De Bruyne’s journey, and (Erling) Haaland’s journey, and (Ilkay) Gundogan’s journey, and John Stones’s journey.”

The former Chelsea and England midfielder added: “A player has to understand that the cup-lifting moments are because of all the work done over the years against the odds, whatever it is, how hard they work.

“That team clearly works hard and then when one has to stop working hard the next one steps in and works hard. That’s what the players have to understand.”

Lampard said he had watched the documentary series The Last Dance, about NBA side Chicago Bulls’ success in the 1990s, in preparation for Chelsea’s final games of the season.

The interim manager, who will stand down following the final game of the season against Newcastle on May 28, said the series had some valuable lessons for his squad.

“Any group that lifts trophies has to understand what standards are and how you push and what you do, and that the weekend is a culmination of everything you do through the week, from how you prepare, how you train, that you train at a level that then transfers onto the pitch,” said Lampard, a multiple medal-winner at Chelsea.

He added: “There’s a lot of failure on the way to success. I think that’s the thing that a player in the modern day has to listen to, not casually but to actually listen to it and act upon it.”

 Egypt and Oman to meet in Arab Beach Football Championship final

 Egypt and Oman to meet in Arab Beach Football Championship final
Updated 19 May 2023
Arab News

 Egypt and Oman to meet in Arab Beach Football Championship final

 Egypt and Oman to meet in Arab Beach Football Championship final
Updated 19 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt and Oman have qualified to the 2023 Arab Beach Football Championship final on Saturday.

A brace from  Al-Husseini Ali and goals from Mustafa Shaaban and Hassan Hussein helped the Egyptians edge past Palestine with a 4-3 victory. 

The Omanis booked their place in the final with a 4-2 win over Morocco. Yahya Al-Mreiki, Sami Al-Blushi, Abdullah Al-Souti were on the scoresheet for the Gulf side. 

The competition, which began on May 11, has been organized by the Arab Football Association and hosted by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation in Jeddah, and ends on May 20. 

Juventus in more legal trouble from probe into player salaries

Juventus in more legal trouble from probe into player salaries
Updated 19 May 2023
AP

Juventus in more legal trouble from probe into player salaries

Juventus in more legal trouble from probe into player salaries
  • At the start of the pandemic, Juventus said 23 players agreed to reduce their salary for four months to help the club through the crisis
  • Former Juventus president Andrea Agnelli, former vice president Pavel Nedved and former sports director Fabio Paratici are among those charged
Updated 19 May 2023
AP

ROME: Juventus are in more legal trouble after the Italian soccer federation on Friday charged the club and seven former team directors with alleged fraud for the way they handled player salary cuts during the coronavirus pandemic.
At the start of the pandemic, Juventus said 23 players agreed to reduce their salary for four months to help the club through the crisis. But prosecutors claim the players gave up only one month’s salary.
Former Juventus president Andrea Agnelli, former vice president Pavel Nedved and former sports director Fabio Paratici are among those charged.
The charges will lead to another sports trial, after the federation already inflicted a 15-point penalty on Juventus this season for false accounting.
The 15-point penalty was suspended last month on an appeal to the country’s highest sports court within the Italian Olympic Committee and referred back to the soccer federation’s appeals court for a new sentence.
Meanwhile, prosecutors in Turin have also charged Juventus, Agnelli and 11 others with false communications by a company listed publicly on the Milan stock exchange, obstructing watchdog agencies, false billing and market manipulation.
Juventus were eliminated from the Europa League semifinals by Sevilla on Thursday, leaving the club without any titles this season.

Al-Rajhi and Gottschalk grab big lead on first day of Tabuk-NEOM rally

Al-Rajhi and Gottschalk grab big lead on first day of Tabuk-NEOM rally
Updated 19 May 2023
Arab News

Al-Rajhi and Gottschalk grab big lead on first day of Tabuk-NEOM rally

Al-Rajhi and Gottschalk grab big lead on first day of Tabuk-NEOM rally
  • Mohammed Al-Balooshi and Hani Al-Noumesi top bike and quad standings
Updated 19 May 2023
Arab News

TABUK: Saudi Arabia’s Yazeed Al-Rajhi and German co-driver Timo Gottschalk stormed into a comfortable 19 min 28 sec lead after the opening 205 km stage of the Tabuk-Neom Rally on Friday.

The Toyota Hilux crew carded a time of 1 hr 58 min and 57 sec for the scenic passage through desert terrain without hitting any problems during the course of the morning.

Al-Rajhi said: “It was a good day and everything is going well. Timo did a great job, like always. We opened the stage and enjoyed it. We pushed because we want to win every stage after I missed the event in Hail when I was injured. It was fast and slippery in places.”

Emirati rider Mohammed Al-Balooshi got the better of his brother Sultan to win the motorcycle stage by 3 min 4 sec and open up a lead of 1 min 52 sec. Mishal Al-Ghuneim opened the road and came home in third place on his Beta. The trio were the class of the field and finished well clear of fourth-placed Badr Al-Hamdan.

Al-Balooshi said: “It was an awesome day. The weather was much cooler than yesterday but it took me 30 km to 40 km to get into the rhythm. I knew the task was to catch the boys ahead and I made the time. My goal was to come here and get seat time and experience and capitalize on this great event. First and second for me and my bro was icing on the cake.”

Al-Ghuneim said: “Today was a beautiful stage, very well balanced and a lot of navigation needed. It was one of the most beautiful stages since the Saudi Championship started. 

“I started first and opened the stage and kept the lead until the last 20 km when Mohammed and Sultan Al-Balooshi caught me and we rode the last 20 km together to the finish. I am hoping to start third tomorrow and that works out pretty good and I have them in front of me. I have a chance to catch up to them.”

Can-Am Maverick X3 driver Dania Akeel was Al-Rajhi’s closest challenger and led the T3 category for lightweight prototype cross-country vehicles in a stunning second overall. Saleh Al-Saif was a close third in his T3 Can-Am and Khalid Al-Feraihi was fourth.

“It was lovely. A really nice stage with beautiful views. The navigation was tricky but it was okay,” said Akeel. “We are second, wow. That’s not bad.”

Khalid Al-Jafla held fifth place and current Saudi Toyota Championship leader Abdulaziz Al-Yaeesh rounded off the top six. Tenth-placed Maha Al-Hameli led the T4 section in her Can-Am. Abdullah Al-Shegawi retired his Can-Am on the way to the stage with gearbox issues and will not continue.

Overnight quad leader Haitham Al-Tuwaijri suffered technical issues on his Yamaha Raptor and that opened the door for Hani Al-Noumesi to lead the category from Abdulaziz Al-Atawi.

“Nice stage and a wonderful landscape. We ran perfectly but it was a challenging route,” Al-Noumesi said. “We are happy to be leading.”

The event is organized by the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation in conjunction with the Ministry of Sport and in partnership with official sponsor Abdul Latif Jameel Motors and strategic sponsor Saudi Investment Bank.

Saturday will see a second shorter selective section of 136 km before a return to Tabuk for the post-event press conference at 5.30 p.m., and the prize-giving ceremony at King Khalid Sport City from 8 p.m.

