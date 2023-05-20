You are here

Swedish Acast partners with MidEast podcast networks Sowt and Kerning Cultures

Swedish Acast partners with MidEast podcast networks Sowt and Kerning Cultures
Updated 40 sec ago
Arab News

  • Partnership to bring Arabic language content to global advertisers
DUBAI: Swedish podcast company Acast has partnered with two of the leading podcast networks in the Middle East, Sowt and Kerning Cultures, or KC, Network.

Acast, which helps creators to produce their podcasts and connects them with advertisers, has offices in 15 countries and a monthly listenership of more than 430 million.

Arabic is among the top five spoken languages in the world with more than 350 million speakers, making Arabic content lucrative for advertisers both in the Middle East and globally.

Recognizing the potential of Arabic language content, Acast has previously worked with Aramco and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund to monetize Arabic podcast content, and the partnership with Sowt and KC aims to further bolster Acast’s Arabic language offering to global advertisers.

“With these partnerships, we will put thoughtful and noteworthy topics on a central stage in Arabic, and we will connect global and local advertisers with Sowt and Kerning Cultures Network to ensure they are able to continue to produce more and more podcasts,” said Adam Uytman, creator network business development director, international, at Acast.

Jordan-based Sowt produces more than 25 podcasts, such as “Manbet,” “Eib” and “A Thousand and One Nights,” while UAE-based KC, the first venture-funded podcast company in the Middle East, is known for shows such as “A Superbly Scientific Podcast,” “Swipe Left” and “Jasadi.”

Acast’s move into the Middle East marks the “first time an international player demonstrates a serious interest in building the creator economy for podcasters regionally,” said Hebah Fisher, co-founder and CEO of KC Network.

She added: “Podcasts are an estimated $6 billion market opportunity in MENA and have largely gone untapped. We’re thrilled to partner with Acast to grow our ad sales both locally and globally.”

Acast will distribute Sowt and KC Network’s podcasts across platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and Google Podcasts. Advertisers will be able to buy both sponsorship and ads, either programmatically or directly. 
 

Vaughan set for BBC return after being cleared over racism claim

Vaughan set for BBC return after being cleared over racism claim
Updated 19 May 2023
AFP

  • Vaughan had been accused of using racist or discriminatory language towards a group of players of Asian ethnicity
  • The BBC confirmed on Friday that Vaughan would be a guest on the broadcaster's 'Today at the Test' highlights programme
LONDON: Former England captain Michael Vaughan will return to the BBC’s cricket coverage after being cleared of making a racist remark earlier this year.
Vaughan had been accused of using racist or discriminatory language toward a group of players of Asian ethnicity before a match for Yorkshire in 2009.
But a Cricket Discipline Commission panel held in March found that charge was not proven.
The BBC confirmed on Friday that Vaughan would be a guest on the broadcaster’s ‘Today at the Test’ highlights program, initially for England’s match against Ireland at Lord’s from June 1.
Vaughan will also be a summariser on the Test Match Special radio program throughout the season, with England hosting Australia in five Ashes Tests.
Vaughan, England’s 2005 Ashes-winning skipper, was cleared of an allegation that he had referred to a group of four Yorkshire players of Asian ethnicity, including Azeem Rafiq, as “you lot” before a T20 match against Nottinghamshire.
The CDC panel findings published on March 31 highlighted “significant inconsistencies” in evidence from two key witnesses — Rafiq and Adil Rashid — regarding the exact wording of Vaughan’s alleged comment.
“I just burst out crying,” Vaughan told the Telegraph in April.
“It was just the pure relief when your lawyer says you’re cleared. There are people who wanted to see the back of me in cricket.”

Journalists speak out about assaults by Israeli flag marchers

Journalists speak out about assaults by Israeli flag marchers
Updated 19 May 2023
Arab News

  • Three reporters, one from Haaretz, wounded in clashes in Jerusalem on Thursday
  • Marchers heard chanting anti-Arab slogans
LONDON: Journalists covering the flag march in Jerusalem on Thursday said they were attacked by Israeli nationalists who paraded in their thousands through the Muslim quarter of the Old City.

Chanting “Death to Arabs” and “We will burn your village,” the marchers hurled rocks, sticks and bottles at Palestinian and foreign journalists at the Damascus Gate entrance, the BBC reported.

Three members of the press, including a Palestinian reporter for Haaretz, were wounded, according to the Israeli newspaper’s website.

Palestinian journalist Ibrahim Hamad, who was reporting from Damascus Gate, told The Guardian the attack was unprovoked.

“We were standing here as journalists and there were also some women wearing hijabs near us,” he said. “Groups of extremist Zionists started throwing glass bottles and sticks.

“I believe they were trying to stop us from showing what they were doing.”

The marchers were joined by several far-right Israeli politicians, including National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who said during the march that, “Jerusalem is ours forever.”

Many Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem secured their homes and shops for fear of violence from Israeli nationalists.

The flag march was held to mark the day on which East Jerusalem was occupied by Israeli settlers in 1967 at the end of the Six-Day War.

A poll by Arab News and YouGov showed that Palestinian youths are against compromising with Jerusalem, with a majority saying the city’s return to Palestine was nonnegotiable.

Twitter accuses Microsoft of misusing its data, foreshadowing a possible fight over AI

Twitter accuses Microsoft of misusing its data, foreshadowing a possible fight over AI
Updated 19 May 2023
AP

  • Twitter said that Microsoft “illegally” used the platform's data to develop sophisticated AI systems
SAN FRANCISCO: A lawyer for Twitter owner Elon Musk accused Microsoft of misusing the service’s data and demanded an audit from the software giant.
The letter primarily addresses a seemingly narrow set of alleged infractions by Microsoft in drawing information from Twitter’s database of tweets. But the move could foreshadow more serious developments. Musk has previously accused Microsoft and its partner OpenAI in a tweet of “illegally” using Twitter data to develop sophisticated AI systems such as ChatGPT.
“Lawsuit time,” Musk wrote in that April tweet.
But the letter, signed by Musk lawyer Alex Spiro, tiptoed around that concern. It noted that Microsoft’s agreement with Twitter barred it from overuse of the service’s data such as exceeding “reasonable request volume” or “excessive or abusive usage.” Spiro then noted that “despite these limitations,” Microsoft had retrieved more than 26 billion tweets in 2022 alone.
He provided no context for those numbers. The process of training AI systems requires enormous amounts of data such as written text, which AI algorithms scour for patterns that the AI can use to make sense of language and large bodies of knowledge.
In other respects, the letter primarily laid out a series of vaguely worded allegations. For instance, it noted that while Microsoft was required to inform Twitter about its intended use of the data, it failed to do so for six of the eight Microsoft apps that drew on information from the Twitter database.
Similarly, the letter asserted that at least one Microsoft app had supplied Twitter data to a number of virtual locations that “reference a government entity or agency.” That apparently violated Microsoft’s agreement with Twitter, the letter stated, which prohibited the company from retrieving Twitter data “on behalf of ‘any government-related entity’” without first notifying Twitter.
The letter stated that Microsoft had failed to provide such notification.
Microsoft spokesman Frank Shaw provided a statement noting that Microsoft will review questions raised by the letter and then will “respond appropriately.” The statement added that “we look forward to continuing our long term partnership” with Twitter, which it did not refer to by name. Shaw declined to address specifics from the letter.
Spiro’s letter demanded that Microsoft describe in detail the Twitter data it possesses or has previously destroyed, the purpose for each of its apps that drew on Twitter information, and any government entities that used these Microsoft apps and whether they received data from Twitter’s database.

OpenAI to introduce ChatGPT app for iOS

OpenAI to introduce ChatGPT app for iOS
Updated 19 May 2023
Reuters

  • App is available for iOS in US, but to expand to additional countries in coming weeks, OpenAI said
LONDON: OpenAI, the company behind the ChatGPT chatbot, said on Thursday it is introducing the ChatGPT app for Apple’s iOS.
The ChatGPT app is free to use and would sync history across devices, OpenAI said.
“ChatGPT Plus subscribers get exclusive access to GPT-4’s capabilities, early access to features and faster response times, all on iOS,” the company added.
GPT-4 is a powerful artificial intelligence model that succeeds the technology behind the wildly popular ChatGPT.
Earlier in February, OpenAI launched a pilot subscription plan for its popular AI-powered chatbot, called ChatGPT Plus, for $20 per month.
The company said it was starting the roll-out for iOS in the US and will expand to additional countries in the coming weeks.
The public battle to dominate the AI technology space kicked off late last year with the launch of ChatGPT and prompted tech heavyweights from Alphabet Inc. to Meta to trumpet their own offerings.

Tunisian journalists protest anti-terror laws

Tunisian journalists protest anti-terror laws
Updated 18 May 2023
AFP

  • Dozens of protesters gathered in front of the national union of journalists' headquarters in the capital Tunis, chanting: "We are journalists, not terrorists"
  • On Monday, two Tunisian students were detained after posting a satirical song on social media that criticised police and laws against drug use
TUNIS: Tunisian journalists on Thursday protested against “repressive” anti-terror laws they say are being used to intimidate the media after a broadcaster was jailed for five years earlier this week.
Dozens of protesters gathered in front of the national union of journalists’ headquarters in the capital Tunis, chanting: “We are journalists, not terrorists” and “Freedom for the Tunisian press.”
The rally follows a court’s use of anti-terrorism laws on Tuesday to increase to five years a jail term handed to Khalima Guesmi, a journalist Mosaique FM radio station, after he appealed a one-year sentence delivered in November.
Guesmi was found guilty of having intentionally disclosed “information relating to operations of interception, infiltration, audiovisual surveillance or data collection,” his lawyer said after the latest ruling.
“There is a frank and clear (political) orientation toward lockdown and repression, which targets disobedient media,” said Mahdi Jlassi, president of the journalists’ union.
“We are once again raising the alarm against the rollback of freedoms in this country and the legal proceedings targeting journalists, lawyers and trade unionists, and other people for comments, articles, or even a song.”
On Monday, two Tunisian students were detained after posting a satirical song on social media that criticized police and laws against drug use.
Around 20 journalists are currently being prosecuted for their work, Jlassi added.
Several local and international rights groups and trade unions on Tuesday warned “against the seriousness of the repressive direction of the current authorities” and called on activists and civil society “to mobilize to defend freedoms and human rights.”
These groups have criticized the decline in civic freedoms in Tunisia since President Kais Saied launched a sweeping power grab on July 25, 2021.

