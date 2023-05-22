You are here

Riyadh exhibition to showcase Arabic calligraphy

Updated 23 May 2023
Arab News

  • The event will feature 53 calligraphers and contemporary artists from 12 countries, including 16 from Saudi Arabia
RIYADH: The Ministry of Culture will host the second Scripts and Calligraphy exhibition to showcase Arabic calligraphy as an integral component of Arab culture and identity.

The exhibition will be held in Riyadh from June 11 to Sept. 2 at the Irqah Hospital, and will then move to Madinah from Oct. 15 to Dec. 23 at the Madinah Arts Center.

This year’s exhibition will be held under the theme “Paths to the Soul.” It will explore the spiritual dimension of calligraphy and its contribution to the Arab and Islamic world through four subthemes: Light, letter, space and poetry.

Each subtheme will be presented in a section of the exhibition, which will examine the thoughts and techniques used by calligraphers, contemporary designers and artists while considering the emotions that Arabic calligraphy evokes.

Acclaimed architects and scenographers Jean-Paul Boulanger, Margo Renisio, and Tang Tu designed the Scripts and Calligraphy exhibition.

The event will feature 53 calligraphers and contemporary artists from 12 countries, including 16 from Saudi Arabia. In addition to the commissioned artworks, the exhibition will showcase a range of Islamic artworks and rare manuscripts from the permanent collection of the Saudi Ministry of Culture, as well as unique pieces loaned from the Institut du Monde Arabe in Paris, the National Heritage Institute in Tunis, and from private collectors across the region.

In 2021, the Ministry of Culture organized the first Scripts and Calligraphy exhibition titled “A Timeless Journey” at the National Museum in Riyadh.

The exhibition examined the roots of Arabic calligraphy and its historical development, taking visitors on a journey through time as they discovered the development of the art and examined the relationship between calligraphy and artificial intelligence.

The ministry is committed to preserving Arabic calligraphy as a treasured aspect of the Kingdom’s identity and cultural heritage.

In recognition of the distinctive tradition, the ministry has launched several programs and initiatives to celebrate its significance, such as the designation of 2020 as the Year of Arabic Calligraphy.

In addition, Saudi Arabia led a successful collaboration with 15 Arab countries to include Arabic calligraphy on UNESCO’s representative list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, consolidating the practice’s status as a global symbol of Arab culture.

 

  • Prince Khalid reiterated the Kingdom's continued support for the Yemeni presidential council
RIYADH: Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman met Yemeni Presidential Council head Rashad Al-Alimi and council members, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

Prince Khalid reiterated the Kingdom's continued support for the Yemeni presidential council in all fields to serve the Yemeni people.

He also stressed backing the UN envoy’s efforts to reach a comprehensive and sustainable political solution that achieves peace and development for Yemen.

Al-Alimi and council members expressed appreciation for Saudi Arabia’s efforts, including  its economic, developmental and relief support, and its endeavor to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people across Yemen.

They also commended the Kingdom’s role in the ceasefire and reviving the political process, and reaching a comprehensive and sustainable political solution in Yemen.

The minister congratulated  Al-Alimi and council members on Yemen’s Unity Day, which commemorates the unification of North and South Yemen.

Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Yemen Mohammed Al-Jaber visited Sanaa and held talks with the Houthis in April to revive a ceasefire and end the conflict in the country. 

  • Kolokoltsev was received by Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif.
RIYADH: Russia’s Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev arrived in Riyadh on Monday, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Upon his arrival at King Khalid International Airport, Kolokoltsev was received by Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif.

Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al-Faleh, undersecretary at the Ministry of Interior, and Russian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Sergei Kozlov also received Kolokoltsev.

 
 

Kingdom makes history as Saudis soar into space

Kingdom makes history as Saudis soar into space

  • The Kingdom celebrates Ax-2 mission specialists Rayyanah Barnawi and Ali Alqarni as their historic journey to the ISS inspires the next generation of Saudi astronauts
RIYADH: The Arab world is celebrating a historic moment after three Arab astronauts were united in space for the first time, with Emirati astronaut Sultan Al-Neyadi welcoming Saudi astronauts Rayyanah Barnawi and Ali Alqarni to the International Space Station.

“Following in Prince Sultan bin Salman’s pioneering footsteps, three Arab astronauts will be in space together,” tweeted Al-Neyadi.

The Axiom Mission 2, or Ax-2, journeyed to the ISS in the SpaceX Dragon Freedom, which successfully docked on the space-facing port at about 4.12 p.m. KSA time. The Ax-2 mission set a new record for transit time from lift-off to soft capture at 15 hours, 35 minutes. It was the most efficient and fastest transit to the ISS from Launch pad 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

In the hours before reaching the ISS, while in orbit, the Saudi astronauts greeted the Kingdom from space.

“We are here feeling microgravity thanks to our Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the leaders, King Salman, and the visionary Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for their support in this mission,” said Barnawi.

She added: “To the people around the world, the future is very bright, and I would like you to dream big. Believe in yourself and in humanity.”

Alqarni shared his gratitude to King Salman and the crown prince for their “never-ending empowerment, support and trust.”

He added: “This moment is historic, not just for me, but for every Saudi. I couldn’t have done it without the support, love and trust from all of you guys.”

HIGHLIGHTS

• The Ax-2 is a planned 10-day mission that includes eight days on the International Space Station, one day for ascending and docking and one day for undocking and descent.

• The Ax-2 set a new record for transit time to the ISS from lift-off to soft capture at 15 hours, 35 minutes.

• The crew of the second fully private mission will witness 16 sunrises and sunsets a day aboard the ISS.

The Ax-2 launch took place slightly after midnight in the Kingdom, and Saudis around the country gathered to witness history in the making. Many tuned in to the livestream to witness the docking and the welcoming of the Saudi astronauts into the ISS.

The monumental flight of Saudis into space reflects the ambitions of the nation and has inspired the next generation to take giant leaps toward space travel.

“As our Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said, ‘the sky is the limit’ for Saudi society’s ambitions. Today, we are literally living in this moment,” said Prince Mansour bin Saad Al-Saud, assistant secretary-general at the King Faisal Foundation.

“As the first Saudi woman in space, our good wishes and prayers are with her and astronaut Ali Al-Qarni. I wish to congratulate Al-Faisal University for the historical achievement of its alumnus astornaunt Rayyana being the first Saudi woman to head to space, this is just the part of our extraordinary journey with young Saudi leaders,” he added. 

Amal Shuqair, the deputy minister for scholarships at the ministry of education, was present during the Ax-2 mission launch.

The Saudi delegation included Princess Reema bint Bandar, the Kingdom’s ambassador to the US, and Abdullah bin Amer Al-Swaha, the chairman of the board of directors of the Saudi Space Commission.

“I feel like we all shared the same feeling of being proud of them and of this mission. We were the talk of the town,” said Shuqair.

She added: “All the Saudi students watching the launch were very eager to take in the footsteps of the two Saudi astronauts.”

The families of the two Saudi astronauts were also present at the International Space Station in Florida, bidding farewell to them ahead of the launch.

In a Facebook post, Ahmed Barnawi, Rayyanah’s younger brother, shared his feelings on the launch of the Saudi mission.

“The excitement, pride, and happiness is overwhelming. Big sister is taking more than just a step, further than just a leap, she’s soaring ... into space,” said Ahmed Barnawi.

The Saudi astronauts, a day after they blasted off to space, have become heroes and role models for young Saudis, including Anmar Al-Asiri, who shared his joy and excitement at the Saudi space mission.

In a video uploaded by Anmar’s father, Hossam, on Twitter, Anmar greeted the Saudi astronauts and proudly showed them his DIY space rocket.

In celebration of the Saudi Space mission, Ithra in Dhahran was lit in blue to mark the historic occasion.

In the follow-up to the launch, the commission organized three major Saudi Toward Space exhibitions in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dhahran. The exhibitions and their accompanying attractions will run until June 2.

Targeted at youth, the exhibitions will highlight the country’s research contributions and scientific impact in the sector.

The immersive and interactive space exhibition in Riyadh is being held at the King Abdullah Financial District. It consists of three main zones; the exhibition zone, with several large screens, installations, VR experiences, smart screens and guides on the ground; a zone showcasing live experiments by experts in the field; and a zone featuring food vendors and areas to relax.

The exhibition in Riyadh also held a private countdown viewing party for select guests to witness the launch live.

While awaiting the countdown, the convention center provided interactive programming to keep children engaged.

Nourah bint Khalid Al-Saud brought her 12-year-old son, Bandar, and 8-year-old son, Mohammed, to the launch viewing party.

Bandar enjoyed exploring the spaceship journey on display and inspecting the spacesuits.

“I learned today about who is going to space and when they are going, and that they’ll be testing everything and doing experiments,” he told Arab News.

Mohammed was bursting with eager energy and reflective wonder. He had been fully transfixed on all things space, and was excited to witness history being made in real-time.

“It’s the first time a female has been to space from our country, so it’s exciting,” he told Arab News.

The Ax-2 mission crew will witness 16 sunrises and sunsets a day on the ISS. The ISS international laboratory has supported several scientific discoveries, publications and historic breakthroughs.

During their time on the ISS, the Saudi astronauts will conduct 14 experiments, including research on inflammatory diseases, intercranial pressure and monitoring changes in the optic nerve. They will also undertake an artificial rain experiment which simulates the cloud seeding process used in the Kingdom and other countries to increase precipitation rates.

The Ax-2 is a planned 10-day mission that includes eight days on the ISS, one day for ascending and docking and one day for undocking and descent. The mission marks the second fully private mission to the ISS.

Hajj ministry trains over 400 Turkish group leaders ahead of pilgrimage

Hajj ministry trains over 400 Turkish group leaders ahead of pilgrimage

  • Program took place in Ankara and trained 421 Turkish group leaders who will guide pilgrims accompanying them on Hajj
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has conducted a program to train over 400 guides who will lead groups of Turkish pilgrims during the Hajj season.

The training program took place in Ankara and trained 421 Turkish group leaders who will guide pilgrims accompanying them on Hajj.

The program aims to raise the quality of services provided to pilgrims, facilitate their journey, and enrich their religious and cultural experiences in order to achieve the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

It included a detailed explanation of a pilgrim’s journey from beginning to end, what to expect during the performance of rituals, and how to manage crowds during Hajj.

Similar training programs have taken place in Malaysia, Indonesia, and Nigeria this year during which around 300 leaders were trained.

Saudi project clears further 1,085 Houthi mines in Yemen

  • A total of 399,000 mines have been cleared since the start of the project
RIYADH: A Saudi program to clear land mines in Yemen resulted in the dismantling of 1,085 devices laid by the Iran-backed Houthis in the third week of May, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

Special teams overseen by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center worked to clear the mines which included one anti-personnel device, 159 anti-tank mines, 607 unexploded ordnance, and five other types of explosive devices.

The KSrelief project, which is known as Masam, is one of several initiatives undertaken by Saudi Arabia on the orders of King Salman to help the Yemeni people.

The mine clearance operations took place in Marib, Aden, Hodeidah, Shabwa, and Taiz.

A total of 399,000 mines have been cleared since the start of the project.

More than 1.2 million mines have been planted by the Houthis, claiming the lives of hundreds of civilians.
 

