UN appeals for $333 million for Cyclone Mocha relief in Myanmar

Cyclone Mocha brought lashing rain and winds of 195 kilometers per hour to Myanmar and neighboring Bangladesh on May 14. (Partners Relief and Development via Reuters)
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

  • More than $200 million would come from the overall humanitarian aid plan for this year in Myanmar
  • About $122m sought to support new relief efforts for those affected by the cyclone
YANGON: The United Nations launched on Tuesday an appeal for $333 million in emergency funding for 1.6 million people it said were affected after deadly Cyclone Mocha tore through Myanmar.
Mocha brought lashing rain and winds of 195 kilometers per hour to Myanmar and neighboring Bangladesh on May 14, collapsing buildings and turning streets into rivers.
Myanmar’s junta has given a death toll of 148 people, mostly from the persecuted Rohingya minority in western Rakhine state.
The UN’s humanitarian affairs office said it was seeking $333 million to help provide shelter, medical facilities, food and clean water ahead of the rainy season.
“We are now in a race against time to provide people with safe shelter in all affected communities and prevent the spread of water-borne disease,” Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Ramanathan Balakrishnan said in a statement.
More than $200 million would come from the overall humanitarian aid plan for this year in Myanmar, the statement added, with $122m sought to support new relief efforts for those affected by the cyclone.
Balakrishnan later told reporters the United Nations was hoping to receive approval soon to distribute relief to communities in Rakhine.
The state is home to hundreds of thousands of Rohingya, many of whom live in displacement camps following decades of ethnic conflict.
A military crackdown in Myanmar in 2017 sent hundreds of thousands of Rohingya fleeing into neighboring Bangladesh, with harrowing stories emerging of murder, rape and arson.
A junta spokesman did not respond to questions about whether UN agencies would be granted access to displacement camps in Rakhine that house Rohingya.
Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing, who was head of the army during the 2017 crackdown, has dismissed the term Rohingya as “imaginary.”
In Bangladesh, officials said that no one had died in the cyclone, which passed close to sprawling refugee camps that now house almost one million Rohingya.
The appeal comes after the UN’s food agency said Monday that lack of funding has forced it to cut food aid for around one million Rohingya refugees living in camps in Bangladesh for the second time in three months.

Updated 22 sec ago
AFP

  • Chinese vessel overturned on May 16, with 17 Chinese, 17 Indonesians and five Filipinos on board
  • Capsized vessel was owned by Penglai Jinglu Fishery Company, one of China’s major state-run fishing firms
BEIJING: There were no survivors after a fishing vessel carrying 39 crew members from China, Indonesia and the Philippines capsized last week in the Indian Ocean, according to an initial government probe released on Tuesday.
The Chinese vessel overturned on May 16, with 17 Chinese, 17 Indonesians and five Filipinos on board.
“From an analysis of the ship’s capsizing... it is preliminarily judged that there are no survivors from the ship,” Beijing’s transport ministry said in an official social media post.
The boat capsized within Australia’s vast search-and-rescue region, 5,000 kilometers (2,700 nautical miles) to the west of Perth, the state capital of Western Australia.
Chinese state media reported on Monday that seven bodies had been found by Chinese and Sri Lankan rescue vessels, without specifying the nationalities of the dead.
Australia had sent three airplanes and four ships to help in the international search-and-rescue efforts.
The rescue operation has been downgraded to a “48-hour small-scale investigation” as of Tuesday morning, the Chinese transport ministry said.
Rescuers had trawled an area of around 64,000 square kilometers (18,700 square nautical miles), and “did not find any sign of survivors,” according to the ministry.
The fishing vessel’s distress beacon was first detected last week as Cyclone Fabian drove waves as high as seven meters (23 feet) and winds as strong as 120 kilometers per hour (75 miles per hour) through the area.
Rough weather conditions held back rescue efforts, with the Joint Rescue Coordination Center (JRCC) in Canberra warning of “challenging” survival conditions.
The Chinese transport ministry said rescue boats had sounded their horns for one minute of mourning in the early hours of Tuesday, with only seven vessels remaining on the scene by noon.
“The shipwreck’s condition shows no obvious change from the previous day, and is gradually drifting northeast,” the ministry said.
The capsized vessel was owned by Penglai Jinglu Fishery Company, one of China’s major state-run fishing firms.
It was authorized to fish for neon flying squid and Pacific saury, according to the North Pacific Fisheries Commission.
It left Cape Town in South Africa on May 5 for Busan in South Korea, according to the MarineTraffic tracking website, which last located the vessel on May 10 southeast of Reunion, a tiny French island in the Indian Ocean.
Penglai Jinglu Fishery also runs squid and tuna fishing operations in international waters, including the Indian Ocean and seas surrounding Latin America.

Updated 39 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

  • Home secretary to announce curb on family members living with foreign students
  • Number of visas issued to dependents reached 135,788 in 2022, with Nigeria, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh highest on list
LONDON: The UK is set to reduce immigration numbers by as many as 150,000 people as it sets out to change the rules around foreign students bringing family members to the country during their studies.

Immigration is high on the government’s list of priorities, with Home Secretary Suella Braverman due to announce late this week that annual net migration figures have risen from 500,000 people to 700,000 per annum.

One of the areas identified for the increase is student visas and dependents. Last year, the UK issued 485,758 student visas and 135,788 visas for dependents.

It marks a significant rise from 2021, which saw a little over 370,000 foreign student visas issued, and 2019, during which just over 250,000 were issued — along with just 16,047 dependents.

Students from Nigeria brought by far the largest number of dependents to the UK at 60,923, followed by 139,539 Indian students bringing 38,990 dependents.

Pakistan with 28,061 student and 9,055 dependent visas, Bangladesh with 15,637 students and 7,027 dependents, and Sri Lanka with 5,715 students and 5,441 dependents, completed the list of the top five countries, the Home Office said.

Braverman is expected to announce that in future, all foreign students except those with exemptions — such as for research-led degrees and doctoral courses — will be banned from bringing dependents with them while they study.

The move comes amid fears that the student visa system is being abused by people to gain permanent residence in the UK.

Current rules allow students on a nine-month course or longer to bring dependents, and then stay for two years post completion via the graduate visa scheme, which allows foreign nationals residence in the UK for that period without employment.

Updated 46 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

  • High-risk missions ordered directly by prime minister, defense secretary without parliament’s knowledge
  • Lack of transparency, oversight ‘raises serious concerns’: Action on Armed Violence executive director
LONDON: UK special forces have carried out secret operations in 19 countries — including eight Arab and three Muslim ones — over the past 12 years, The Guardian reported on Tuesday.

Based on media leaks, a report by research group Action on Armed Violence lists a range of countries that Britain has sent elite units to since 2011. Operations included hostage rescues, exfiltration, training and protection.

In the Arab world, units were sent to Algeria, Iraq, Libya, Oman, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. Units were also sent to Muslim-majority countries Afghanistan, Pakistan and Mali.

The Syrian government was a notable target, with units being sent to the country in 2013 to identify possible locations for bombing ahead of a planned aerial campaign that was voted against in the British Parliament.

AOAV said the high-risk missions worldwide were directly ordered by the prime minister or defense secretary, and were kept highly secret.

The report questioned the level of oversight given to the operations. Though acts of war must be approved by the UK Parliament, small-scale special forces operations can be carried out without MPs’ knowledge and are not subject to committee investigations.

In 2015, the SAS had reportedly been given autonomy by then-Prime Minister David Cameron to capture and kill Islamist leaders in the Middle East in the wake of a terror attack in Tunisia that killed 30 Britons in a hotel.

Earlier this year, UK special forces were the subject of scrutiny after a public inquiry found that units had carried out more than 50 summary executions of alleged Taliban members in Afghanistan between 2010 and 2011.

AOAV Executive Director Iain Overton said: “The extensive deployment of Britain’s special forces in numerous countries over the past decade raises serious concerns about transparency and democratic oversight.

“The lack of parliamentary approval and retrospective reviews for these missions is deeply troubling.”

According to AOAV, after the outbreak of violence in Sudan last month UK special forces oversaw the evacuation of a small group of British diplomats and their families from Khartoum, transporting them to an airbase north of the capital.

In a trend that AOAV noted is designed to protect the secrecy of elite operations, credit was given to the Parachute regiment, Royal Marines and Royal Air Force, with no special forces units having been identified for their involvement.

In papers leaked earlier this year, it was also revealed that about 50 special forces members were present in Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.

In response to the AOAV report, a Ministry of Defence spokesperson said: “It is the longstanding policy of successive governments not to comment on UK special forces.”

Updated 46 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

  • Extreme heat could force 23% of global population to endure ‘physiologically damaging’ temperatures
  • Indonesia, Pakistan among countries that would see greatest number of people pushed into extreme heat areas
LONDON: More than 1 billion people worldwide will be forced to migrate as a result of extreme temperatures by 2100 if the present course of climate change continues, scientists have warned.

The Times reported that scientists from the University of Exeter in the UK, as well as teams from Europe, China and the US, found that one-fifth of people could live in regions above the upper limit for safe temperatures by 2100.

Countries including Indonesia and Pakistan could face periods of mass emigration as a result of climbing temperatures, the scientists said.

Using an annual average temperature of 29 degrees Celsius as the upper limit of tolerable conditions, which 0.9 percent of people contend with today, the teams found that the figure could reach 23 percent of the world’s population by 2100.

Tim Lenton from the University of Exeter said: “It’s not just the mean annual temperature. It’s what are going to be those hottest days of the year that might reach a physiologically dangerous level for human life?”

He added: “The threshold for which people and animals keel over and die is about 35 degrees Celsius. Above 28 degrees Celsius it starts to become physiologically damaging.”

Marten Scheffer of the Netherlands’ Wageningen University said: “It will be a very natural adaptation to … consider migration, and not just migration of just tens of millions of people, but a billion or so.

“It’s a human cost. It will be a cost for everyone because it has to be accommodated in some way.”

But if the Paris Agreement on climate change — which sets a 1.5 degrees Celsius limit on warming — could be met, it will result in five times fewer people living with extreme heat by 2100 than the projected model shows, Lenton said.

Since 1980, the percentage of the global population living with annual average temperatures above 29 degrees Celsius has grown from 0.3 percent to 0.9 percent.

Updated 23 May 2023
AP

  • Search being resumed at the request of German authorities and with help from British officials
  • Case has stirred worldwide interest for several years, with reports of sightings of her as far away as Australia
ARADE DAM, Portugal: Portuguese police aided by German and British colleagues on Tuesday resumed their search for Madeleine McCann, the British child who disappeared in the country’s southern Algarve region 16 years ago.
Between 20 and 30 officers, some in uniform, could be seen in the area by the Arade dam, about 50 kilometers (30 miles) from Praia da Luz, where the 3-year-old was last seen alive in 2007.
Portuguese police had set up a blue base tent and cordoned off the area to the media and public. Eyewitnesses said police began searching shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday in an area some kilometers (miles) away from the tent. More than a dozen cars and police vans could be seen arriving in the area.
On Monday, Portugal’s Judicial Police issued a statement saying the search was being resumed at the request of German authorities and with help from British officials.
German prosecutors in Braunschweig said in a written statement Tuesday that “criminal procedural measures are currently taking place in Portugal as part of the investigation into the Madeleine McCann case.”
They added that “the measures are being implemented by way of mutual legal assistance by the Portuguese prosecution authorities with the support of officers from the Federal Criminal Police Office.”
“More detailed information on the background is not being released at this time for investigative tactical reasons,” the statement said.
In mid-2020, German officials said a 45-year-old German citizen, identified by media as Christian Brueckner, who was in the Algarve in 2007, was a suspect in the case. Brueckner has denied any involvement.
Brueckner is currently serving a seven-year prison sentence in Germany for a rape he committed in Portugal in 2005.
He is under investigation on suspicion of murder in the McCann case but hasn’t been charged. He spent many years in Portugal, including in Praia da Luz, around the time of Madeleine’s disappearance.
The case stirred worldwide interest for several years, with reports of sightings of her stretching as far away as Australia, along with a slew of books and television documentaries about the case.
Rewards for finding Madeleine, who would now be 20, reached several million dollars.
British, Portuguese and German police are still piecing together what happened on the night when the toddler disappeared from her bed in the southern Portuguese resort on May 3, 2007. She was in the same room as her twin brother and sister, who were 2 at the time, while her parents had dinner with friends at a nearby restaurant.

