Will Sudan crisis trigger a fresh wave of migrants and refugees out of Africa?

A man carries a child as refugees from Sudan cross into Ethiopia in Metema, on May 4, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 24 May 2023
ROBERT BOCIAGA

  • Majority of Sudan’s displaced people are fleeing internally or to neighboring African countries
  • Experts say country is unlikely to see displacement on the scale of Ukraine, Libya or Syria
ROBERT BOCIAGA

JUBA, South Sudan: Thousands of civilians in towns and villages across Sudan have been forced to flee in recent weeks to escape the worsening conflict in the country, which has entered its second bloody month, leading to fears of a new global refugee crisis.

Initial clashes between former allies the Sudanese Armed Forces and paramilitary group the Rapid Support Forces have escalated into heavy combat, displacing hundreds of thousands of people from their homes.

Hospitals have been overwhelmed by the numbers of wounded, and disruptions to basic utilities and shortages of medical supplies have forced medical staff to turn away even the critically ill.

Meanwhile, shortages of food, fuel, electricity and clean water, coupled with economic collapse and the breakdown of law and order, have forced entire communities to pack up and leave in search of security and relief.




Passengers fleeing war-torn Sudan cross into Egypt through the Argeen Land Port on May 12, 2023. (AFP)

In the first four weeks of the crisis, around 200,000 people fled Sudan while another 700,000 were displaced inside the country. As many as 860,000 refugees and returnees are expected by the UN refugee agency UNHCR to flee by October, raising fears among European policymakers of a new influx of migrants who risk the perilous journey north to their shores.

Europe was forced to confront the issue of mass migration in 2015, when hundreds of thousands of people fleeing war, poverty and persecution in Africa, the Middle East and Asia began arriving from across the Mediterranean.

More recently, the continent has absorbed millions of Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion, which has placed additional strain on a continent already grappling with high energy prices as a result of gas shortages.

However, few experts predict Europe will see anything close to the same number of migrants as a result of the crisis in Sudan. Instead, most expect the majority to be displaced internally or settle in neighboring African states.

“Some of the refugees will try to go to Europe, but I don’t see that there will be mass migration going to Europe right now,” Namira Negm, director of the African Migration Observatory in Morocco, told Arab News.

“It will increase but it will not be mass migration. Migration to neighboring countries needs to be addressed first.”

  • 116,995 First-time asylum seekers from Sudan in EU+ area during 2015 peak.
  • 860,000+ Refugees and returnees expected to flee Sudan by Oct. (UNHCR).
  • $445m Funding required to support the displaced until Oct. 2023 (UNHCR).

Nevertheless, many in Europe remain fearful that any fresh influx will place additional strains on the resources of host nations, and trigger a surge in anti-immigrant sentiments and support for right-wing populist movements.

In response to previous waves of migration several European nations adopted draconian immigration policies, making it more difficult for new arrivals to obtain asylum and the right to remain. Those who still try to reach Europe face dangerous journeys, including sea voyages in often flimsy and overloaded vessels.

“Reaching Europe would require navigating treacherous and expensive migration routes, often involving perilous sea crossings and facing the risk of exploitation and abuse by human traffickers,” Franck Duvell, a senior researcher at Universitat Osnabruck in Germany, told Arab News.

“Numbers might go up a little, but I don’t see these networks and routes now. Traveling to western Libya has become dangerous and is getting more and more difficult, and therefore (an) increasing number of people actually continue their journey to Tunisia.

“I don’t see Sudanese traveling all the way to Tunisia. It’s simply too far, it’s too expensive, it’s too dangerous … Even if numbers are increasing, the total numbers will still be relatively small.”

Migrant numbers were already on the rise prior to the start of the conflict last month. More than 36,000 people arrived from Sudan in Europe’s Mediterranean region between January and March, nearly twice the number compared with the same period in 2022, according to the latest UNHCR figures.

Sudan has been caught in a cycle of violent coups and countercoups for years. The latest, in October 2021, resulted in a transitional, civilian-led government being overthrown by a military junta led by the two factions now fighting each other.

Since the start of a shaky political transition in 2019, after long-time autocratic ruler Omar Al-Bashir was ousted, Sudan has been plagued by political and economic instability, prompting many citizens to seek sanctuary outside the country.

According to the EU’s European Asylum Support Office, Sudanese nationals represented the fifth-largest group of applicants for international protection in the EU in 2020, with more than 34,000 new applications. This was a significant increase on the previous year, when there were about 18,000 new applications.

An economic crisis, including high inflation, devaluation of the national currency and shortages of basic goods, had already caused poverty and unemployment to increase in Sudan prior to the latest conflict, which began on April 15.

And it is not only the Sudanese people themselves who face displacement. Before the fighting began, Sudan hosted more than a million refugees, 300,000 of them in the capital Khartoum, who had fled South Sudan, Ethiopia and Eritrea. Many of them are now returning home or looking for refuge elsewhere in the region or further afield.




Refugees from Sudan who crossed into Ethiopia rest in Metema, on May 5, 2023. (AFP)

If the crisis in Sudan becomes long drawn out, akin to the Syrian civil war, the possibility of large number of Sudanese refugees seeking safety in Europe cannot be ruled out.

“A protracted conflict could create unwanted uncertainties,” Thirsa de Vries, a Sudan expert at the Dutch peace organization PAX, told Arab News.

“This is why it is also important that the international community (engages with) the different actors that might be involved, or works with neighboring countries to close corridors for weapons smuggling.”

The possibility of a large number of Sudanese refugees attempting to reach Europe also highlights the importance of cooperation between nations in managing migration flows.

Abdullahi Hassan, a researcher at human rights organization Amnesty International who specializes in Sudan, stressed the importance of ensuring the security and stability of host and origin countries.

“With adequate planning and resources, it is possible to provide safe and orderly routes for those seeking refuge,” he told Arab News.

He said the response to the crisis in Sudan should not solely focus on migration and added: “It must instead prioritize the protection of civilians and access to humanitarian aid.

“The EU and its member states should use their influence, both in the region and in Sudan, to ensure that they are directly engaging with the parties to the conflict to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, encourage immediate and unrestricted access for humanitarian actors, and pressure the Sudanese authorities to allow safe exit passages for people trying to flee the conflict.”

As the fighting continues to rage, the warring Sudanese factions have held talks in Saudi Arabia to discuss a ceasefire but made it clear they would not negotiate an end to the conflict.

Despite the challenges posed by the violence, humanitarian organizations are working to provide aid to those affected by the Sudan crisis. But attacks on aid workers and the looting of relief supplies have made it increasingly difficult for agencies to deliver help to needy communities, which could in turn affect the response of donor countries.




A view shows black smoke and fire at Omdurman market in Omdurman, Sudan, May 17, 2023. (Screengrab/Reuters)

Some organizations “have evacuated international staff, particularly those that were in the most affected areas,” UNHCR spokesperson Faith Kasina, told Arab News, who highlighted the risks and limitations of aid provision during armed conflicts.

The UN’s Children’s Fund, UNICEF, reported on May 5 that at least 190 children have been killed and 1,700 injured since the fighting began in Sudan. While a tentative ceasefire allowed foreign nations to evacuate their citizens from the country in the past few weeks, Sudanese nationals continue to endure great hardships.

Several media outlets, including the BBC, the Washington Post and Al-Jazeera, have interviewed Sudanese citizens who said their passports were locked inside foreign embassies, leaving them trapped in their own country.

Hassan, the Amnesty International researcher, said foreign nations must provide safe evacuation procedures, and that the warring factions must “stop attacking humanitarian aid workers.”

But he added that instances of attacks on workers and the looting of aid supplies “should not be an excuse to withdraw funding.”

“The response to the crisis in Sudan is completely different from the response, for example, Ukraine received when the conflict started in that country,” said Hassan.

“European countries should, nevertheless, provide safe and regular pathways to Europe for those seeking international protection … It is the responsibility of the EU and member states to ensure that such pathways are made available.”

However, public sentiment in Europe appears to be overwhelmingly hostile to refugees. Both Italy and the UK have faced recent criticism for their strict immigration policies, which aid agencies warn could drive more refugees into the arms of smuggling gangs.

In mid-April, Italy passed legislation to curb undocumented migration, including tougher sentences for those convicted of human trafficking and terminating residency permits for migrants who face humanitarian risks.

This drew criticism from search-and-rescue organizations, who warned it would lead to more deaths at sea in the Mediterranean as migrants seek illegal routes to Europe.

The British government has been accused of racial discrimination in its refugee policy. Immigration experts point out that although hundreds of thousands of visas were provided for Ukrainian refugees, there is no plan, or safe route, to help those fleeing violence in Sudan.

Ultimately, the best way to avoid migrant crises is by helping ensure that all countries in Africa are able to offer their citizens a decent quality of life.

“The root cause is lack of development; people lose hope in their country and end up migrating to other countries,” African Migration Observatory Director Negm said regarding the importance of stability in Africa.

“If they have a good life in their own home countries, they will not think of going somewhere else.”

 

Saudi Arabia, US urge Sudan generals to stick to ceasefire commitments

Saudi Arabia, US urge Sudan generals to stick to ceasefire commitments
Updated 51 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia, US urge Sudan generals to stick to ceasefire commitments

Saudi Arabia, US urge Sudan generals to stick to ceasefire commitments
  • Blinken: “If the ceasefire is violated, we’ll know and we will hold violators accountable through sanctions and other means”
Updated 51 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and the US reaffirmed on Tuesday the importance of a ceasefire signed by warring parties in Sudan, urging them to adhere to their commitments.

The Saudi foreign ministry  said: “The Saudi and US facilitators note with concern that neither side observed its commitment not to seek military advantage during the 48-hour period after the agreement was signed and before it went into effect.”

Sporadic artillery fire still echoed in Sudan’s capital on Tuesday despite the ceasefire signed on May, 20, 2023, in Jeddah. But residents in Khartoum said the fighting had calmed. 

“While fighting in Khartoum appeared to be less intense than in recent days, the facilitators conveyed to the parties reports indicating that both sides violated the Agreement. Those included reported offensive operations in Khartoum and El-Obeid, airstrikes, and use of artillery,” the statement said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday warned the warring sides to abide by the latest ceasefire or face possible sanctions.

“If the ceasefire is violated, we’ll know and we will hold violators accountable through sanctions and other means,” he said. “We facilitated the ceasefire, but it’s the responsibility of the Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces to implement it.”

Blinken said the fighting has been “tragic, senseless and devastating.”

Sudan descended into chaos after fighting erupted in mid-April between the country's military, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, commanded by Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

The fighting has killed at least 863 civilians, including at least 190 children, and wounded more than 3,530 others, according to the Doctors' Syndicate, which tracks civilian casualties. The toll could be much higher, the medical group said.

“After five weeks of continued conflict, the Sudanese people badly need the humanitarian assistance and restored essential services that the short-term ceasefire is intended to enable,” the ministry statement said.

— AP, AFP

Turkish strike kills 3 Yazidi militiamen in northern Iraq, local officials say

Turkish strike kills 3 Yazidi militiamen in northern Iraq, local officials say
Updated 24 May 2023
AP

Turkish strike kills 3 Yazidi militiamen in northern Iraq, local officials say

Turkish strike kills 3 Yazidi militiamen in northern Iraq, local officials say
  • The YBS, made up of mostly minority Yazidis, was instrumental in driving Daesh militants from Sinjar after the collapse of the Iraqi army and withdrawal of the semi-autonomous Kurdish forces in 2014
Updated 24 May 2023
AP

DOHUK, Iraq: A Turkish strike in northern Iraq killed three Yazidi militiamen and wounded three others on Tuesday, regional officials said. A local official affiliated with the militia disputed that account, saying none of its fighters were killed, but that a shepherd died in the Turkish drone strike.
According to the semi-autonomous Iraqi Kurdish regional government, the early morning strike in the district of Sinjar targeted a headquarters of the Shingal Resistance Units, or YBS, in the village of Chumu-Khalaf.
An official with the central government in Baghdad, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the strike had targeted a meeting of high-ranking YBS officials.
Naif Shemo, head of the Sinjar Yazidi council, told The Associated Press that the area targeted by Turkish drones was an abandoned Yazidi village where most of the houses had been previously destroyed by the militant Daesh group.
The YBS, made up of mostly minority Yazidis, was instrumental in driving Daesh militants from Sinjar after the collapse of the Iraqi army and withdrawal of the semi-autonomous Kurdish forces in 2014. The Daesh militants’ takeover of Sinjar killed and captured about 10,000 Yazidis in attacks that the United Nations classified as genocide.
Tuesday’s attack was the second such strike in just over a week. A similar strike earlier this month killed three Yazidi militiamen, the Iraqi-Kurdish authorities said. Also at that time, a local official affiliated with the YBS denied any deaths.
The Turkish Defense Ministry did not respond to requests for comment. On Tuesday, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said the Turkish military had “neutralized 126 terrorists” in the past month, according to Turkiye’s state-owned broadcaster TRT.
The group has been a frequent target of Turkish attacks in recent years for its ties to the insurgent Kurdistan Worker’s Party, or PKK, a separatist movement banned in Turkiye.
Continued violence in Sinjar has stunted beleaguered efforts to return Yazidis to their ancestral homeland in the province of Nineveh in northern Iraq after years of displacement.
Clashes last year between the Yazidi militia and the Iraqi army in heavily populated areas of war-scarred Sinjar caused as many as 10,000 people to flee the area, many of whom had returned from previous displacement, according to Kurdish officials.
Tensions remain high between the many groups operating in Sinjar. A power-sharing agreement brokered by the UN in October 2020 between Baghdad and the Iraqi Kurdish local government, stating that the federal police are the sole state authority, has failed to take hold.
 

 

Photo exhibition reveals lives of women in Iran

Photo exhibition reveals lives of women in Iran
Updated 23 May 2023
Reuters

Photo exhibition reveals lives of women in Iran

Photo exhibition reveals lives of women in Iran
  • Exhibition by Iranian photographer Farnaz Damnabi opened in Milan on Tuesday
Updated 23 May 2023
Reuters

MILAN: A photograph of a woman, wearing a white chador with an ornate pattern and standing in front of a hanging Persian rug, is perhaps the most striking image of a new exhibition in Milan that aims to shed light on women’s lives in today’s Iran.

The woman is photographed from behind and the pattern of her chador, which completely covers her, seems to intertwine with the dense floral design of the rug.

The image is part of the first solo exhibition by Iranian photographer Farnaz Damnabi, which opened at Milan’s 29 ARTS IN PROGRESS gallery on Tuesday.

Damnabi, 29, said the photo was taken in the Shiite city of Mashhad, one of Iran’s most conservative places, where women would only be photographed provided their faces were not shown. 

“In my opinion, in various aspects women are invisible but they are so powerful and courageous,” she said, adding that she became a photographer to bring the lives of ordinary people to a broader audience.

Damnabi, who lives and works in Tehran, traveled across Iran to document women’s lives, among other themes. The women are shown going about their daily lives at home, at work, in the city and the countryside.

Women in Iran are among the most highly educated in the Middle East, with a literacy rate of more than 80 percent.

The photos were taken before massive protests broke out in Iran last year after the death in custody of a 22-year-old woman arrested for allegedly violating hijab rules.

The Islamic Republic has blamed the following unrest on its foreign foes, and authorities responded with violations that may constitute crimes against humanity, according to a UN-appointed expert.

“What struck us is that some of the images ... are snapshots that very few could capture,” said the gallery’s co-founder and co-director Luca Casulli.

Ahead of Sunday’s runoff, Erdogan gets ‘kingmaker’ Sinan Ogan’s support

Ahead of Sunday’s runoff, Erdogan gets ‘kingmaker’ Sinan Ogan’s support
Updated 23 May 2023
MENEKSE TOKYAY

Ahead of Sunday’s runoff, Erdogan gets ‘kingmaker’ Sinan Ogan’s support

Ahead of Sunday’s runoff, Erdogan gets ‘kingmaker’ Sinan Ogan’s support
  • Ultranationalist, anti-refugee Ogan won 5.2 percent in May 14 vote
  • ‘Opposition in disarray, but uncertainty remains over outcome’
Updated 23 May 2023
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: With neither presidential candidate passing the 50 percent threshold needed for an outright win, Turkiye’s voters head for a second round on Sunday to decide who will be their next leader.
In the first round, incumbent 69-year-old President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gained around 2.5 million more votes than his 74-year-old rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu. However, Erdogan’s 49.5 percent of the votes was not enough for an outright victory against Kilicdaroglu’s 44.9 percent.
In the first round, 54 million people cast their votes, among them 5 million first-time voters. The turnout for the presidential elections in the first round was the highest in the country’s history, at 87 percent.
The ruling government coalition, the Justice and Development Party and its nationalist and Islamist allies, secured a majority in parliament.
After failing to grasp a parliamentary majority, the center-left, pro-secular opposition, with a new campaign slogan “Decide for Turkiye,” now face a serious challenge in delivering on their pledge to gain the presidency.
After his first-round loss, the opposition’s joint presidential candidate Kilicdaroglu repeated his earlier promises to repatriate all refugees within two years and to reduce Turkiye’s dependence on Russia.
Kilicdaroglu also adopted a more aggressive and nationalistic tone, claiming Erdogan had purposely allowed the entry of 10 million refugees into the country and that millions more may come if Erdogan wins another term.
Kilicdaroglu also accused Russia of meddling in Turkiye’s elections with deepfake content, montages and conspiracies.
Meanwhile, both candidates tried to lure voters from Sinan Ogan, 55, the ultranationalist and anti-refugee third candidate, who won 5.2 percent in the May 14 vote although being a little-known fringe politician. But now potential kingmaker Ogan has announced his support for the Erdogan-led ruling coalition for the runoff.
During an interview with the state-run TRT channel on Monday, Erdogan thanked Ogan for his support. He said Ogan “knows very well our stance on fighting terrorism, relations with the Turkic world and the survival of our country.”
Kilicdaroglu’s candidacy was supported by the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party, or the HDP, particularly in the country’s southeast. Therefore any alliance with Ogan, a vocal Turkish nationalist, could bear the risk of alienating the Kurdish voters who voted for Kilicdaroglu because Ogan explicitly made clear his objection to giving any concessions to the HDP.
The big question now is how Ogan’s presence in the ruling government coalition will influence the voting of about 167,000 eligible Syrian nationals. This is because Ogan insists on a timetable for the repatriation of some 3.7 million Syrian refugees.
Speaking to TRT, Erdogan announced that 450,000 Syrian refugees had returned home after the provision of houses by Turkiye in Syria, and added that the government was planning to send back another 1 million.
Still, nothing is cast in stone and the current political picture is full of uncertainties, particularly with the potential impact of young voters and 8.3 million undecided Turks who abstained from voting in the first round.

The parliamentary majority of the ruling government, however, increases Erdogan’s likelihood of reelection for the presidency as voters are likely to vote for him to avoid a split government, analysts say. This is because a Kilicdaroglu win in the runoff would see him have trouble getting his policies passed through parliament.
Bidding for a third five-year term, Erdogan’s control of state institutions and much of the news media, where he labeled the opposition as a supporter of “terror groups” with alleged fabricated videos, has made Kilicdaroglu’s efforts to convince voters much more difficult while retaining his current electoral base.
Meanwhile, there are already worrying signs that the economic crisis might worsen after the elections with a rise in the selloff of Turkish assets. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development recently reduced its 2023 growth forecast for Turkiye from 3 percent to 2.5 percent.
Daron Acemoglu, a well-known Turkish economic professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, has warned that Turkiye could only address the current crisis by either returning to orthodox policies or imposing tight capital controls.
For Ozgur Unluhisarcikli, Ankara office director of the German Marshall Fund, Ogan’s potential to persuade those who voted for him in the first round of the presidential election to vote either for Erdogan or Kilicdaroglu is exaggerated.
“His voters were not uniform. Some were secular nationalists who did not want to vote for Erdogan. Others were opposition supporters who did not want to vote for Kilicdaroglu. In either case, Ogan was a ‘placeholder’ and not the primary factor driving voter behavior,” he told Arab News.
Despite Ogan’s support, it is still uncertain whether all of his supporters would vote for Erdogan because Ogan’s “Ancestral Alliance,” a grouping of the Victory Party, Justice Party and two other small nationalist parties, has already splintered.
Victory Party chairman Umit Ozdag, known for his harsh anti-refugee discourse, will announce his position soon, while another coalition partner of Ogan, Justice Party Chairman Vecdet Oz, has already announced his support for Kilicdaroglu.
For Unluhisarcikli, it is likely that the fringe political parties that supported Ogan will endorse Kilicdaroglu, which would do more than counterbalance Ogan’s decision.
“Finally, Ogan’s first-round voters still have an easy third choice besides voting for either of the presidential candidates. They could just stay home,” he said.
As Ogan’s supporters are mostly known for their dislike of both presidential candidates, many of these protest voters could decide simply not to vote in the second round.
Atila Kaya, a former nationalist lawmaker who backed Ogan’s candidacy in the first round, condemned his decision to support the ruling coalition, in a tweet: “If you expect that you can design the future you desire from the will of ‘one man,’ it means you have never been familiar with the tradition you are trying to articulate with!”
On Wednesday night, Kilicdaroglu’s interview on Babala TV, a YouTube talk show channel featuring impassioned interviews with political leaders and attracting millions of views, will be broadcast.
His performance, where he will be asked questions by a young and critical audience mostly picked from the ruling government’s voters, is expected to influence the deep-rooted prejudices against him on a range of issues and to convince undecided voters to a certain extent.
 

Palestinians outraged as Israel holds Cabinet meeting in tunnels dug under Al-Aqsa

Palestinians outraged as Israel holds Cabinet meeting in tunnels dug under Al-Aqsa
Updated 23 May 2023
Mohammed Najib

Palestinians outraged as Israel holds Cabinet meeting in tunnels dug under Al-Aqsa

Palestinians outraged as Israel holds Cabinet meeting in tunnels dug under Al-Aqsa
  • Ibrahim Melhem, the spokesman for the Palestinian government, told Arab News that the Cabinet meeting under Al-Aqsa “does not give Israel legitimacy to control and own the mosque or East Jerusalem”
Updated 23 May 2023
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: Palestinians are outraged by the Israeli government’s move to hold a weekly Cabinet meeting on May 21 inside the tunnels it has dug under Al-Aqsa Mosque.

On Tuesday, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh called on UNESCO to take note of the Israeli excavations in East Jerusalem.

For decades, Israel has been excavating under Al-Aqsa as part of a vague, historically motivated search for “Solomon’s Temple” in an attempt to justify the occupation through archeology.

However, after years of digging, Israelis, who claim they can trace their heritage to the land of Palestine, have found nothing linking their history to the Al-Aqsa region.

Palestinians fear that digging tunnels will expose Al-Aqsa to the threat of collapse in the event of a slight earthquake.

Ibrahim Melhem, the spokesman for the Palestinian government, told Arab News that the Cabinet meeting under Al-Aqsa “does not give Israel legitimacy to control and own the mosque or East Jerusalem.”

Melhem said the Palestinian government asked UNESCO to send experts and delegates to examine the dangers threatening the mosque.

“The Israeli extremists do not hide their intention to demolish the most sacred mosque to erect Solomon’s Temple on its ruins,” Melhem said.

By targeting Al-Aqsa, Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been facing widespread opposition protests, is responding to the blackmail of his extremist allies, notably Internal Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, Melhem said.

Palestinians warn that targeting Al-Aqsa Mosque will transform the Israeli-Palestinian conflict from political to religious, dragging the region into a spiral of violence.

The second intifada, or Palestinian uprising, began after then-Israeli opposition leader Ariel Sharon stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound with more than 1,000 heavily armed police and soldiers on Sept. 28, 2000.

The storming of Al-Aqsa became a tactic for extremist leaders to gain electoral mileage during the last Israeli parliamentary elections in November.

Dozens of far-right Israelis visit the Al-Aqsa compound daily to show defiance and provoke Palestinians.

In July 2017, the UNESCO World Heritage Committee issued a decision affirming that Israel has no sovereignty over the city of Jerusalem, which Israel occupied in 1967. It condemned the excavations carried out by the Israeli Antiquities Department in the city.

Ikrima Sabri, a preacher at Al-Aqsa Mosque, said that Israel was carrying out comprehensive excavations in the entire area, including the surroundings of Al-Aqsa.

Sabri said the main objective of these excavations “is to search for antiquities belonging to the Jews, but they have not yet found any antiquities or stones related to ancient Jewish history, despite the extensive excavations that have been taking place since the city’s occupation in 1967.”

He added: “The excavations carried out by the Israeli authorities have caused many cracks in Palestinian properties above the tunnel, which was opened in 1996 along the western wall of Al-Aqsa Mosque, starting from the Omariya School on the Mujahideen Road to the Al-Buraq Wall area.”

Palestinians believe the excavations also consolidate Israeli control over the land and further the Zionist project of Judaizing the region.

About 12 tunnels have been dug under Al-Aqsa, some reaching 450 meters in length. The excavation has led to the systematic destruction of many antiquities above and below the ground from all periods — from the Umayyad to the Ottoman.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the third holiest mosque for Muslims worldwide after Makkah’s Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.

 

 

