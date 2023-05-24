Third season of Sowt’s ‘Ahraz’ podcast investigates Iraq’s water crisis

You are here

Updated 24 May 2023
Zaira Lakhpatwala

  • Six-episode show delves into “water crimes” in the country, says producer
DUBAI: In March, Iraq became the first country in the Middle East to join the UN Water Convention.

It is unsurprising considering the global climate change crisis and water scarcity in Iraq.

“Iraq faces a real water crisis,” Abdul Latif Rashid, Iraq’s president, said at the UN 2023 Water Conference. Over the past 40 years, water flows from the Euphrates and Tigris, which provide up to 98 percent of Iraq’s surface water, have decreased by 30 to 40 percent, he said.

This prompted Jordan-based podcast company Sowt to research and investigate the issue that affects the water future of Iraq through its show “Ahraz.”

“Since its inception, ‘Ahraz’ has focused on true crimes in the Arab region,” Ahmed Eman Zakaria, producer and editor of this season, told Arab News.

The first season of the show focused on the murder of the Egyptian bishop Anba Epiphanius in 2018, and the second season took listeners to Syria, where the show followed the crimes of women being tortured in a detention center.

“The third season is quite different,” Zakaria said. The theme of it is water crimes, but it is more than that.”

The first episode starts in southern Iraq, where a tribal murder was committed over water conflicts. The following episodes investigate further, revealing it is about more than “tribes and clans” — it is about “corruption, governments and regional interventions,” Zakaria said.

The show takes listeners from southern Iraq to Baghdad, where political decisions on water issues are made, and on to the wider region as it explores the Turkish role in Iraq’s water crisis.

“We believe that such topics are crucial to informing our audiences about what happens in our region, especially that climate change is the main interest of world leaders and political regimes,” Zakaria said.

  • Wikileaks founder being held in Britain and battling extradition to the US
  • Australia is backing the drive for Assange’s release ahead of his extradition to the US
SYDNEY: Supporters of Julian Assange said on Wednesday the campaign to release the Wikileaks founder is on the “cusp of success” after a concerted diplomatic push by his country, Australia, which says he has been imprisoned for too long.
Assange is being held in Britain and battling extradition to the United States where he is wanted on criminal charges over the release of confidential US military records and diplomatic cables in 2010.
Hundreds of supporters gathered at Hyde Park in Sydney for a march through the city that was originally planned to coincide with a visit by US President Joe Biden, who canceled his visit over the US debt ceiling crisis.
Assange’s wife, Stella Assange, traveled to Australia for the protest and said meetings with politicians in Canberra had been productive.
“What I feel intensely is a concerted effort to bring Julian home from the Australian politicians, obviously from the government and also from the Australian population,” she said.
The push for Assange’s release is on the “cusp of success,” his father, John Shipton, told Reuters separately at the march.
Australia is backing the drive for Assange’s release ahead of his extradition to the US and both Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and opposition leader Peter Dutton this month said his detention had gone on too long.
Albanese, an advocate for Assange’s release while in opposition, raised the case with Biden during a visit to the US in November.
Australian High Commissioner to Britain Stephen Smith visited the free-speech activist in prison last month, a meeting Albanese said he had encouraged.
WikiLeaks came to prominence in 2010 when it released thousands of secret classified files and diplomatic cables in what was the largest security breach of its kind in US military history.
Assange’s supporters say he is an anti-establishment hero who has been victimized because he exposed US wrongdoing in Afghanistan and Iraq, and his prosecution is a politically motivated assault on journalism and free speech.
US prosecutors and Western security officials regard him as a reckless enemy of the state whose actions imperiled the lives of agents named in the leaked material.
Stephen Kenny, a lawyer for former Australian Guantanamo detainee David Hicks, told the crowd that Assange had committed no crime.
“This is a political matter and it requires a political solution,” he said.

Updated 23 May 2023
  • Gershkovich, a 31-year-old American citizen, was ordered held until Aug. 30
  • Tuesday’s pre-trial hearing wasn’t announced in advance, and the entire case has been wrapped in secrecy
MOSCOW: A Russian court on Tuesday extended the arrest of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich by three months, Russian news agencies reported.
Gershkovich, a 31-year-old American citizen, was ordered held until Aug. 30. He had been arrested in March on espionage charges on a reporting trip in Russia. He, his employer and the US government have denied the charges.
Tuesday’s pre-trial hearing wasn’t announced in advance, and the entire case has been wrapped in secrecy.
Russian authorities haven’t detailed what — if any — evidence they have gathered to support the espionage charges.
Various legal proceedings have been closed to the media. No details immediately emerged about whether Gershkovich or US Embassy representatives attended Tuesday’s hearing or what was said. Tass said the session was closed because the reporter was accused of possession of “secret materials.”
One Russian news agency, Interfax, quoted a court official as saying Gershkovich’s parents — themselves Soviet emigres living in New Jersey — were visiting Moscow and had been admitted to the court building but not into Tuesday’s hearing.
Gershkovich is the first US correspondent since the Cold War to be detained in Russia on spying charges. His arrest rattled journalists in the country and drew outrage in the West.
The US government has declared Gershkovich to be “wrongfully detained” and demanded his immediate release. He’s being held in Moscow’s Lefortovo prison. US Embassy officials were allowed at least one prison visit to Gershkovich since his arrest in Yekaterinburg on March 29, but Russian authorities have denied permission for other visits.
In a statement after Tuesday’s hearing, the Wall Street Journal said: “While we expected there would be no change to Evan’s wrongful detention, we are deeply disappointed. The accusations are demonstrably false, and we continue to demand his immediate release.”

Updated 23 May 2023
  • Following a theatrical release, the original film will launch exclusively on the streaming platform next month
  • After losing his brother to drug abuse, Harley tries to break free from a life of crime and drugs
DUBAI: Starzplay’s original film “Harley,” starring Egyptian actor Mohamed Ramadan, is set to drop on the streaming platform on June 10 following its theatrical release this Eid.
“Harley” is a tale of love, loss and freedom. Set in the underworld of diamond trafficking, the film follows the journey of Hashem, also known as Harley, a brilliant mechanical engineer, and the right-hand man of a dangerous gang leader.
After losing his brother to drug abuse, Harley tries to break free from a life of crime and drugs.
The film marks Ramadan’s return to the big screen after a four-year sabbatical. He is known for films like “Qalb el-Asad,” “Abdo Mouta” and “El Almany.”
Created by Mohammed Sami and directed by Mohammed Samir, “Harley” also features a cast including Mai Omar, Mahmoud Hemida, Bassel El-Zaro, Mai Kassab, Ismail Farghali, and Ahmad Dash.
Starzplay’s first original Arabic series “Kaboos,” launched in February this year, broke viewing records for the streaming platform within 48 hours of the premiere of the first two episodes, resulting in a 20 percent increase in engagement.
“It shows that Starzplay’s commitment to delivering original, Arabic-first content has been the correct path to take,” CEO Maaz Sheikh said at the time.
The Middle East & North Africa streaming market is expected to generate $5.69 billion by 2028 — double the 2022 figure of $2.83 billion — according to Digital TV Research.

Updated 23 May 2023
  • ‘AI is too important not to regulate well’
  • Google’s chatbot Bard will soon be available in Arabic, confirms Bhatia
RIYADH: “With the right policies, Saudi Arabia can provide the right environment for businesses and economies to maximize the potential of AI,” Google’s vice president for global public affairs and public policy, Karan Bhatia, said during an exclusive press roundtable on Tuesday.

“The Kingdom is well-positioned to leverage AI with its young, educated population and its strong commitment to innovation,” he added.

“It is important to establish the right environment, policies and skills for AI so that people, businesses and communities in Saudi Arabia can benefit from AI.”

During the roundtable event, which was attended by Arab News, Bhatia stressed that Google was taking “a bold and responsible approach to AI” but is “very conscious that this whole new (AI) world comes with definitely some very serious risks.”

The multinational tech giant, he said, is determined to “balance boldness with a strong sense of responsibility,” adding that AI was “too important not to regulate well,” especially as this technology is destined to “flow across borders.”

Saudi Arabia is set to gain $200 billion from AI by 2030, according to the Economist.

“We, at Google, have been deeply invested in and excited by the opportunities that AI presents,” Bhatia said. “Many of our products today — probably almost all of our products today — incorporate some elements of AI.

“If you look at the future, obviously what has captured a lot of people’s attention right now is large language models and the generative AI products,” he said, underlining that Google’s conversational AI chatbot, Bard, was available in the Kingdom in English, with Arabic following soon.

To protect the region’s young people online, Google launched in 2018 its safety program Abtal Al-Internet (Internet heroes), in which 449 students from 45 public schools in Jeddah and Riyadh have participated so far.

Bhatia pointed out that various industries in the Kingdom, such as tourism and aviation, have been exploring ways to incorporate AI and benefit from it to cut costs and improve services.

As part of its commitment to Saudi Arabia, Google has been supporting the Kingdom’s tourism and cultural sectors, whether through media campaigns on Search and YouTube or the collaboration with the Royal Commission of AlUla to bring Saudi Arabia’s historical sites to Google Arts & Culture.

The multinational technology company has also been supporting local businesses and e-commerce players in the Kingdom through partnership with Saudi Post, products such as Google Shopping, Grow my Store and Google Cloud’s Centre of Excellence and the upcoming cloud region in Dammam.

In addition, to ensure everyone is included in this technology transformation, Google has trained 300,000 people in Saudi Arabia through its digital skills program, Maharat min Google, and over 17,000 through the Google Cloud Centre of Excellence.

YouTube, Google’s video sharing platform, has also exposed local Saudi content to the world, with 55 percent of watch time on content produced in the Kingdom coming from abroad, according to a Google press release.

Updated 23 May 2023
  • TV Writers’ Lab program will support up to 12 writers in the creative journey
LONDON: Emirati film production company Image Nation Abu Dhabi has teamed up with Faraway Road Productions, the Israeli banner behind the Netflix series “Fauda” and “Hit & Run,” to launch an open call for emerging TV writers from the region.

The TV Writers’ Lab aims to support aspiring writers by providing them with opportunities and mentorship to develop their TV series and gain exposure in the international arena.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Image Nation Abu Dhabi on this collaboration that aims to empower promising new TV writers,” commented the creators of “Fauda” and founders of Faraway Road Productions, Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff.

“Through this impactful and bold new writers’ lab, we hope to upskill the region’s promising talents, elevate their careers and help share their stories with the world.”

Up to 12 writers from the UAE and Israel will be selected to participate in the four-month program which includes two in-person workshops held in Abu Dhabi, as well as monthly online mentoring and feedback sessions.

The program will offer the selected candidates access to experienced mentors, guest speakers, and international creators who will guide and inspire them in their creative journey.

During the program, which encompasses workshops in October 2023 and March 2024, the participating writers will have the chance to refine their proposals, create pilot episodes, and prepare pitch presentations.

“Image Nation has provided top-class training to aspiring filmmakers, writers and creatives for over 10 years, nurturing an impressive emerging generation of entertainment professionals,” said Ben Ross, chief content officer at Image Nation Abu Dhabi.

“This new Writers’ Lab strengthens our programming even further, offering four months of dedicated feedback, mentoring and industry insights — an invaluable experience for anyone hoping to break into entertainment.”

Speaking about the program, Ross also emphasized the significance of this initiative as a means to fortify the bond between the UAE and Israel, noting that “creative industries are also a vital channel for cultural exchange.”

Aspiring TV writers residing in the UAE and Israel have the chance to apply for this program until June 22.

Submissions should include a comprehensive concept, encompassing a story overview, character descriptions, and a previous writing sample.

