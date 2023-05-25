You are here

Iniesta says he's leaving Japanese club Vissel Kobe but wants to keep playing

Iniesta says he’s leaving Japanese club Vissel Kobe but wants to keep playing
Iniesta scored the winning goal in extra time of the 2010 World Cup in a 1-0 victory for Spain’s only World Cup title. (AFP)
Iniesta says he's leaving Japanese club Vissel Kobe but wants to keep playing

Iniesta says he’s leaving Japanese club Vissel Kobe but wants to keep playing
  • Iniesta made the announcement at a club news conference in the western city of Kobe
  • He indicated he planned to keep playing but did not say where
KOBE: Andres Iniesta, who won the World Cup with Spain in 2010, and four Champions League titles and nine La Liga championships with Barcelona, is leaving Japanese club Vissel Kobe.
Iniesta brushed back tears Thursday as he announced he was leaving and indicated he planned to keep playing, but did not say where.
Asked where he might play, he replied: “I don't know.”
After finishing his long tenure at Barcelona, the midfielder joined the Japanese club in 2018 on a three-year deal, and prolonged his stay with a two-year extension. News reports indicate he wants more playing time as a reason for leaving.
Iniesta just turned 39 and made the announcement at a club news conference in the western city of Kobe.
It was Iniesta who scored the winning goal in extra time in the 116th minute of the 2010 World Cup in a 1-0 victory over the Netherlands for Spain’s only World Cup title.

Brilliant Madhwal takes 5-5 as Mumbai knock Lucknow out of IPL

Brilliant Madhwal takes 5-5 as Mumbai knock Lucknow out of IPL
Updated 25 May 2023
AFP

Brilliant Madhwal takes 5-5 as Mumbai knock Lucknow out of IPL

Brilliant Madhwal takes 5-5 as Mumbai knock Lucknow out of IPL
  • Mumbai booked a meeting with holders and regular season table-toppers Gujarat Titans in the next playoff encounter on Friday in Ahmedabad
  • The winners on Friday will meet Chennai Super Kings in the final on Sunday
Updated 25 May 2023
AFP

CHENNAI, India: Akash Madhwal took five wickets for as many runs to lead Mumbai Indians to a crushing 81-run win in the second IPL playoff game and knock Lucknow Super Giants out of the tournament on Wednesday.

Australia’s Cameron Green (41) and Suryakumar Yadav (33) put on 66 to help guide five-time champions Mumbai to 182-8 after they elected to bat first in the knockout contest in Chennai.

Madhwal then returned figures of 5-5 in 3.3 overs to dismiss Lucknow for 101 as Mumbai booked a meeting with holders and regular season table-toppers Gujarat Titans in the next playoff encounter on Friday in Ahmedabad.

The winners of that clash will meet Chennai Super Kings in the final on Sunday.

“It’s nice that it’s going well at the moment,” Green said.

“Our batting’s been really good. Madhwal has been the game changer for us; five today, and got four-for the other day.”

Green, who was the second-most expensive player bought in the auction at $2.11 million, added: “Gujarat are the best team. It’s going to be a tough challenge, especially on their home turf.”

Lucknow’s innings imploded as they collapsed from 69-2 to be bowled out in 16.3 overs, losing three key wickets to run outs.

Green, who hit his maiden T20 century in Mumbai’s previous win, looked in control during a 23-ball knock laced with six fours and one six until his departure.

Naveen-ul-Haq, who took four wickets for Lucknow, sent back Suryakumar and Green, bowled by a slower off-cutter from the Afghanistan pace bowler, in the space of three deliveries to push Mumbai onto the back foot.

Tilak Varma hit back with a quickfire 26 and a 43-run stand with Tim David, who was out caught for 13 after unsuccessfully reviewing a full toss for being over waist-height.

Naveen finished with 4-38 and Yash Thakur took three wickets but despite their efforts Mumbai’s impact sub Nehal Wadhera boosted the total with his 12-ball 23.

Lucknow lost their openers early including impact player Kyle Mayers for 18 before Australia’s Marcus Stoinis attempted to pull the chase together in his 27-ball 40.

But Madhwal struck with successive balls, including getting the dangerous Nicholas Pooran caught behind for a golden duck.

An engineer by profession, Madhwal learned the game while playing tennis-ball cricket in the north Indian state of Uttarakhand but is filling in for Mumbai’s injured pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

“Bumrah bhai (brother) has his own place, and I’m just trying to play the role assigned to me,” said the 29-year-old Madhwal.

Stoinis, who crossed 400 runs this season to be his team’s standout performer, was run out after a mid-pitch collision with non-striker Deepak Hooda with both batsmen watching the ball.

The innings fell further apart with two more run outs sending back Krishnappa Gowtham and Hooda.

Lucknow, who made their IPL debut last season with Gujarat Titans as the league grew to 10 teams, fell at the same hurdle in the previous edition.

The neutral venue for both teams had many empty seats, in contrast to the nearly full stadium on Tuesday when home hero M.S. Dhoni’s Chennai made the final with a win over Gujarat.

Rodrygo scores late as Real Madrid beat Rayo amid tributes to Vinicius Junior

Rodrygo scores late as Real Madrid beat Rayo amid tributes to Vinicius Junior
Updated 25 May 2023
AP

Rodrygo scores late as Real Madrid beat Rayo amid tributes to Vinicius Junior

Rodrygo scores late as Real Madrid beat Rayo amid tributes to Vinicius Junior
  • A huge banner was displayed behind one of the goals with the words “We are all Vinicius. Enough is enough”
  • The victory moved Madrid to second place ahead of Atletico Madrid, who drew 3-3 at Espanyol
Updated 25 May 2023
AP

MADRID: Rodrygo scored an 89th-minute winner as Real Madrid defeated Rayo Vallecano 2-1 in a Spanish league match marked by tributes to Madrid forward Vinicius Junior on Wednesday.

It was Madrid’s first game since the latest case of racial abuse against Vinicius, who considered leaving the field Sunday after being insulted by Valencia fans.

Rodrygo celebrated by raising his right fist above his head in a stance against racism. He dedicated the goal to his Brazil teammate.

“We’ve gone through a lot together because we both left Brazil at a very young age,” Rodrygo said. “We came to this great club and won everything, and it’s very sad to have to go through this situation. I wanted to salute Vini, he knows that I’m always by his side. We will keep fighting against racism.”

Madrid’s players came to the field wearing Vinicius’ No. 20 jersey, and a huge banner was displayed behind one of the goals with the words “We are all Vinicius. Enough is enough.”

Vinicius did not play because of a minor knee problem. Wearing street clothes, he came out briefly before the match to salute the fans and his teammates.

Karim Benzema opened the scoring at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in the 31st, with the visitors equalizing with Raúl de Tomás in the 84th.

The victory moved Madrid to second place ahead of Atletico Madrid, who drew 3-3 at Espanyol. Madrid hadn’t won in two matches in all competitions, having been eliminated by Manchester City in the semifinals of the Champions League.

Rayo, who have lost three in a row, stayed in 11th place.

Espanyol scored three times in 15 minutes in the second half to rally from three goals down and earn the home draw against Atletico.

The result kept Espanyol second-to-last and in the relegation zone, three points from safety entering the final two rounds.

Getafe moved out of the bottom three with a 1-0 win at sixth-place Real Betis, with Omar Alderete scoring a 68th-minute winner to take the Madrid club to 16th place.

Getafe have the same 38 points as 17th-place Cadiz, who lost 2-0 at Villarreal. Valladolid, the first team inside the relegation zone, also has 38 points following its 3-1 win against champion Barcelona on Tuesday.

Villarreal kept alive its chances to catching fourth-place Real Sociedad for the final Champions League place. It stayed five points behind the Basque Country club.

The win over Espanyol would have secured Atletico second place. Antoine Griezmann scored one of the goals for Diego Simeone’s team.

Last-place Elche, already relegated, drew 1-1 with ninth-place Sevilla at home.

Italian rider Dainese wins stage 17 as Thomas keeps Giro lead

Italian rider Dainese wins stage 17 as Thomas keeps Giro lead
Updated 25 May 2023
AFP

Italian rider Dainese wins stage 17 as Thomas keeps Giro lead

Italian rider Dainese wins stage 17 as Thomas keeps Giro lead
  • Thursday’s stage 18 takes the riders back into the mountains, a punishing 161km ride from Oderzo to Val di Zoldo
  • 48 riders have withdrawn already from the Giro, many through Covid and other viruses
Updated 25 May 2023
AFP

CAORLE Italy: Italian rider Alberto Dainese edged the sprint on Wednesday’s stage 17 of the Giro d’Italia as Geraint Thomas finished in the pack to keep the leader’s pink jersey.
Mark Cavendish, who announced on Tuesday that he would be retiring at the end of the season, made an error a kilometer out from the finish of the flat 197km ride from Pergine Valsugana.
The 38-year-old lost his lead-in man and finished well back, most probably ending his record of winning a stage at every Giro he has ridden unless he can survive the mountains over the next three days and take Sunday’s finale in Rome.
Dainese’s DSM team led the peloton around the last bend with 400m to go but it was Michael Matthews (Jayco-AlUla) who then came to the front.

Team DSM's Italian rider Alberto Dainese celebrates after crossing the finish line to win the 17th stage of the Giro d'Italia 2023 cycling race on May 24, 2023. (AFP)

Dainese, 25, caught the Australian while Jonathan Milan (Bahrain Victorious) put in a fierce burst that meant the three of them crossed the line together.
“Today we rode an insane final with the boys and Marius (Mayrhofer) did a super job and then Niklas (Markl) to finish it off,” said an ecstatic Dainese, who also won a stage in the 2022 edition.
“When he swung off I was a bit overtaken by the guys on the left so I had to squeeze to try and catch Matthews.
“The last meters I was digging so deep, I was really on the limit and I saw Jonathan Milan coming.
“I couldn’t really throw my bike but it’s nice to get a few centimeters of my wheel ahead of Johnny to get the win.”
Forty-eight riders have withdrawn already from the Giro, many through Covid and other viruses and Dainese admitted he has also been under the weather.
“I’ve been quite sick with stomach issues and my breathing the last few days,” he said.
“Today was the first day I was feeling okay, like at 80 percent, so to win like this after such a struggle is insane and I’m super-happy.”
Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) kept out of trouble and, with four stages to come, holds an 18-second lead over Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) with Primoz Roglic (Jumbo Visma) a further nine seconds back.
“The day was nothing like what we had experienced before,” said Welshman Thomas, who will celebrate his 37th birthday in the pink jersey on Thursday.
“It was nice and warm at the end, which is good. It was perfect to keep our strength up before the three days ahead of us.”
Thursday’s stage 18 takes the riders back into the mountains for what may well be the decisive day. They face a punishing 161km ride from Oderzo that takes in a series of intermediate climbs to Val di Zoldo.

 

 

 

 

Ten Hag: Man United owners need right strategy as club eyes Champions League return

Ten Hag: Man United owners need right strategy as club eyes Champions League return
Updated 25 May 2023
AP

Ten Hag: Man United owners need right strategy as club eyes Champions League return

Ten Hag: Man United owners need right strategy as club eyes Champions League return
  • United have been through turbulence of their own since former manager Alex Ferguson retired in 2013
  • A return to the Champions League was widely regarded as the minimum requirement in Ten Hag’s first year
Updated 25 May 2023
AP

MANCHESTER, England: Erik ten Hag is on the brink of securing a return to the Champions League in his first year in charge of Manchester United.

By the time his second season gets underway, the Premier League club could have new owners and an influx of money to support his mission to restore it to its former glories.

Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe are both bidding to buy out United owners the Glazer family, with fans hoping that will bring newfound wealth to sign some of the world’s best players.

United’s opponent on Thursday, however, stands as proof that spending power doesn’t automatically bring success.

“You have to do the right things,” Ten Hag said ahead of the game against Chelsea at Old Trafford. “You can have money, but you have to do it and spend it in a smart way and you need to have a strategy behind it. Otherwise the money doesn’t work.”

It certainly hasn’t worked out for Chelsea in its first year under new owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital. A shambolic season has left the 2021 European champions in the bottom half of the table despite spending around $630 million on new signings.

Two managers have also departed in Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter. Mauricio Pochettino is expected to be appointed its next full-time coach.

“It’s hard in the modern world because everything’s very reactionary,” interim manager Frank Lampard said Wednesday. “If you want to go in a certain direction and you don’t get any joy for a while, people react to that. For Chelsea it has to be a longer picture than that to get us a bit more of a process. People have to stick with that along the way.”

United have been through turbulence of their own since former manager Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

Having been a Champions League mainstay under Ferguson, the club has repeatedly failed to qualify for it over the past decade.

United finished sixth last season, the fifth time since 2013 that they have fallen outside of the top four.

A return to the Champions League was widely regarded as the minimum requirement in Ten Hag’s first year.

He can secure that if his team picks up one point from its final two games, both at home, against Chelsea and then Fulham on Sunday.

Having got to this stage, it would take a remarkable collapse to miss out on a place in the top four now and hand the final Champions League qualifying position to archrival Liverpool.

“We want to win the game, play dominant football and get the job done,” the Dutch manager said Wednesday.

A return to European soccer’s elite competition is vital in United’s long-term plans to challenge Manchester City’s supremacy in the Premier League.

Ten Hag’s first job was to reinstate the 20-time league champions among English soccer’s elite and a place in the top four will be confirmation of that. It will not only be good for United’s reputation but also bring them much-needed revenue from prize money and commercial deals. In prize money alone, United would miss out on an estimated $48 million without the Champions League.

For Ten Hag, extra revenue should help to fund his recruitment plans, even before a proposed takeover, with a prolific striker his priority.

The ability to offer Champions League soccer to prospective targets should also strengthen United’s hand in transfer negotiations.

Harry Kane, for instance, will not be playing in next season’s competition if he remains at Tottenham.

“I want to have players with the right personalities who are outstanding and contribute on the highest levels,” Ten Hag said. “That is what we want and what we have to work for.”

United were in disarray when he was hired last year. They fired club icon Ole Gunnar Solskjaer midway through the season and replaced him with interim manager Ralf Rangnick, who also failed to guide United to a top four finish.

Ten Hag has already lifted his first trophy by winning the League Cup and has also advanced to the final of the FA Cup against Manchester City on June 3.

But securing a place in the Champions League could ultimately determine the success of the season.

“We want to compete with the best and be in the Champions League,” Ten Hag said. “In the Premier League, you have to be one of the first four. That’s not easy, many are competing for it, many think they should (be in it).

“We are in a project. We want to go back and win trophies. We win one trophy, but we want more trophies, (to) compete with the best. We are still in a journey but we think we are in the right direction. It can always be better because good is not good enough.”

Brighton draw 1-1 with Man City to secure Europa League qualification

Brighton draw 1-1 with Man City to secure Europa League qualification
Updated 25 May 2023
AP

Brighton draw 1-1 with Man City to secure Europa League qualification

Brighton draw 1-1 with Man City to secure Europa League qualification
  • The equalizer came from Enciso and it was a strike worthy of sending his team to the heights of the Europa League
  • It marks an outstanding first season in charge for manager Roberto de Zerbi, who took over from Graham Potter after the former Brighton boss left for Chelsea
Updated 25 May 2023
AP

BRIGHTON, England: Julio Enciso’s stunning long-range strike secured Brighton’s qualification for the Europa League in a 1-1 draw with Manchester City on Wednesday.

The Paraguay international unleashed an unstoppable effort from around 25 meters to even the score after Phil Foden had fired Premier League championS City ahead at Amex Stadium.

A point means Brighton is guaranteed to finish sixth, their highest-ever final position in English soccer’s top flight.

It marks an outstanding first season in charge for manager Roberto de Zerbi, who only took over from Graham Potter in September after the former Brighton boss left for Chelsea.

The club faced an uncertain future at the time but has gone on to flourish under the Italian, who also led the team to the semifinals of the FA Cup this season.

Sixth place beats Brighton’s previous highest finish of ninth, which they achieved under Potter last year.

The draw ended City’s 12-game winning streak in the league, which had seen Pep Guardiola’s team overhaul long-time leader Arsenal at the top and win a fifth title six years.

With a third league championship already wrapped up, City had little to play for other than improving its points total.

Having rested a number of his star players against Chelsea on Sunday, Guardiola recalled Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne to his starting lineup, with John Stones, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva also back.

Haaland twice had chances to open the scoring before turning provider for Foden to put City ahead in the 25th minute.

At the other end, Danny Welbeck had already hit the crossbar with a free-kick.

The equalizer came from Enciso and it was a strike worthy of sending his team to the heights of the Europa League as he launched a right-footed shot into the top corner in the 38th.

Haaland thought he had scored his 53rd goal of the season with a late header, but it was ruled out by VAR after he was adjudged to have pulled Levi Colwill’s shirt beforehand.

