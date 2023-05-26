You are here

  • Home
  • Birthday boy Thomas resists Roglic assault to stay in Giro pink

Birthday boy Thomas resists Roglic assault to stay in Giro pink

Birthday boy Thomas resists Roglic assault to stay in Giro pink
Overall leader's pink jersey, INEOS Grenadiers's Geraint Thomas (R) and Jumbo-Visma's Primoz Roglic ride in the last climb during the 18TH stage of the Giro d'Italia 2023 cycling race on Friday. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nhwuq

Updated 39 sec ago
AFP

Birthday boy Thomas resists Roglic assault to stay in Giro pink

Birthday boy Thomas resists Roglic assault to stay in Giro pink
  • Thomas, the 2018 Tour de France champion, is bidding to become the oldest Giro champion
  • The stage was ridden in sunshine after much of the first two weeks of the three-week race was run in the cold and wet
Updated 39 sec ago
AFP

ZOLDO ALTO, Italy: Geraint Thomas said he had a “decent day” on his 37th birthday on Thursday as he kept the Giro d’Italia’s leader’s pink jersey and withstood an attack by Primoz Roglic that shook off all the other leading contenders.

On the first of three brutal days in the Dolomites, local boy Filippo Zana edged French veteran Thibaut Pinot in an exhausted dash to the line to win the 18th stage of the race.

Down the mountain, Roglic, paced by teammate Sepp Kuss, went on the attack from the group of leading riders.

The Jumbo-Visma pair quickly dropped all their main rivals except Ineos’ Welshman Thomas who stuck to Slovenian Roglic’s rear wheel and celebrated his birthday by keeping the leader’s pink jersey.

Thomas, the 2018 Tour de France champion, is bidding to become the oldest Giro champion.

Italian Fiorenzo Magni was 34 years and 180 days old when he won in 1955.

UAE Team Emirates’ Joao Almeida dropped down to third overall, after finishing ninth near the Austrian border.

“Decent day,” said Thomas.

“To gain time on Almeida and not get dropped by Primoz is a good day — a solid day for sure.

“I felt pretty good, pretty in control<” he said of his battle with Roglic.

“In the last two kilometers he really squeezed on again. He was really strong but I’m happy with how I was,” Thomas added.

He remained 29 seconds ahead of Roglic who took back the second place he lost to Joao Almeida on Tuesday.

“Primoz had a bad day the other day, Almeida today. I’ve just got to keep being consistent. Just take it day by day, climb by climb,” Thomas said.

After the top three there is a gap to Irishman Eddy Dunbar who is fourth at 2 minutes, 39 seconds.

Marc Reef, Jumbo-Visma’s sports director, said his team planned to keep attacking Thomas.

“Thomas showed he is really, really strong and in perfect condition,” said Reef.

“Only one moment of weakness is necessary to crack him and that’s what we’ll fight for,” he added.

The stage was ridden in sunshine after much of the first two weeks of the three-week race was run in the cold and wet.

In the tough conditions, the field has been thinned by illness, with favorite Remco Evenepoel and Thomas’s team-mate Filippo Ganna among those dropping out with Covid-19, and crashes, which claimed, among other, two more Ineos riders Tao Geoghegan Hart and Pavel Sivakov.

“What is a big thing from today is that the mental aspect is playing a role after those hard weeks we’ve had and we can look with a lot of confidence to tomorrow,” said Reef.

Pinot, who is retiring at the end of the season, drove the breakaway on as he collected enough points to take the King of the Mountains classification lead. He also climbed to seventh overall, 4min 43sec behind Thomas.

However, he lost out on a stage victory in the final climb to the line for the second time in four days.

Zana, the Italian champion, is part of the Jayco-Alula team and was racing on home roads in north-east Italy.

“I played my cards right in the final in the sprint,” he said.

“It was an opportunity of those that come around a few times in life and I took it.”

Friday’s 19th stage is a 183km ride from Longarone to Tre Cime di Lavaredo that includes five significant peaks.

Saturday’s penultimate stage is a ferocious 18.6km uphill time trial.

Topics: 2023 Giro d'Italia Geraint Thomas Primoz Roglic

Related

Italian rider Dainese wins stage 17 as Thomas keeps Giro lead
Sport
Italian rider Dainese wins stage 17 as Thomas keeps Giro lead
Thomas boosts bid to become oldest Giro winner, Almeida wins tough 16th stage
Sport
Thomas boosts bid to become oldest Giro winner, Almeida wins tough 16th stage

Man United thrash Chelsea to secure Champions League return

Man United thrash Chelsea to secure Champions League return
Updated 18 sec ago
AFP

Man United thrash Chelsea to secure Champions League return

Man United thrash Chelsea to secure Champions League return
  • Casemiro’s arrival from Real Madrid has been fundamental to United’s revival
  • Confirmation of a top-four finish rounds off a successful first season in charge for Ten Hag, after also ending United’s six-year trophy drought by winning the League Cup in February
Updated 18 sec ago
AFP

MANCHESTER: Erik ten Hag said Manchester United are back where they belong after a 4-1 thrashing of Chelsea on Thursday secured a return to the Champions League next season.

Casemiro, Anthony Martial, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford were on target as the Red Devils moved up to third in the Premier League.

A miserable night summed up Chelsea’s season despite spending over £500 million ($620 million) in the transfer market as they slumped to an eighth defeat in 10 games since Frank Lampard returned as interim manager.

By contrast, confirmation of a top-four finish rounds off a successful first season in charge for Ten Hag, after also ending United’s six-year trophy drought by winning the League Cup in February.

More silverware could be to come next month should United halt Manchester City’s charge toward the treble in the FA Cup final.

But a return to Europe’s elite competition next season was one of Ten Hag’s primary aims when he took the reigns after a disastrous 2021/22 campaign when United finished sixth.

“I think (it is) a successful season but the season is not finished,” said Ten Hag.

“This club belongs in the Champions League, but this league is very strong, with many clubs competing for this position.

“It is the main objective of the season to get into the Champions League. The competition is tough, many teams with really good squads, good managers, so you are doing a good job (to qualify). For this moment it is the maximum but we want more (next season).”

Casemiro’s arrival from Real Madrid has been fundamental to United’s revival.

The 31-year-old’s class and experience shone through against a youthful Chelsea side that were punished for a lack of efficiency in both boxes.

“It was another reality day today when you look at the emphatic nature at the top end of the pitch of United compared to us,” said Lampard. “Results for Chelsea this season are not good enough.”

Mykhailo Mudryk should have netted his first Chelsea goal when the Ukrainian sliced wide a glorious chance on five minutes.

Just 60 seconds later, the visitors trailed as Casemiro was afforded a free header to turn home Christian Eriksen’s free-kick.

A positive night for United was blighted by an injury to winger Antony, who was forced off on a stretcher with an ankle injury that will make him a major doubt for the FA Cup final in 10 days’ time.

But the home side ended the game as a contest in first-half stoppage time when Casemiro’s no-look pass opened up the Chelsea defense for Jadon Sancho to square for Martial.

Ten Hag’s men should have had more goals to round off a fine night in the second period as Fernandes smashed against the bar and Eriksen somehow failed to turn in Tyrell Malacia’s cross from point-blank range.

Fernandes did finally get his goal from the penalty spot after the Portuguese midfielder was brought down by Wesley Fofana.

More calamitous Chelsea defending invited Rashford to become the first United player in a decade to score 30 goals in a season.

Fernandes pounced on Fofana’s loose pass and teed up the England international, who needed two attempts to beat Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The waste of Chelsea’s season can be summed up by the £10 million loan fee splurged on Joao Felix in January for a few months with little left to play for.

But the Portuguese international showed a glimmer of his quality with a surging run and low finish for a late consolation that denied David de Gea his 18th clean sheet of the season.

Topics: Manchester United Erik ten Hag English Premier League (EPL)

Related

Dortmund or Bayern? Bundesliga up for grabs on final day
Football
Dortmund or Bayern? Bundesliga up for grabs on final day
Rodrygo scores late as Real Madrid beat Rayo amid tributes to Vinicius Junior
Football
Rodrygo scores late as Real Madrid beat Rayo amid tributes to Vinicius Junior

UAE e-gaming boosted with new deal 

UAE e-gaming boosted with new deal 
Updated 25 May 2023
Arab News

UAE e-gaming boosted with new deal 

UAE e-gaming boosted with new deal 
  • Agreement leverages both organizations’ talents and resources to help expand the regions’ sports, e-sports and leisure sectors
Updated 25 May 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi Entertainment Company has signed a deal with PRO Events to launch e-gaming and e-sports events in Abu Dhabi and Al-Ain.

The Memorandum of Understanding also leverages both organizations’ talents and resources to help expand the regions’ sports, e-sports and leisure sectors, Emirates News Agency reported on Thursday.  

Khalid Al Mutawa, Acting Chief Executive Officer of ADEC, and Rashed Abdulla, General Manager of PRO Events, signed the agreement.

“ADEC and PRO Events share a common vision for Abu Dhabi and are committed to working together to achieve this vision,” Abdulla said. “Through this partnership, we hope to create a meaningful impact and make a positive difference in the lives of our customers.”

PRO Events is a subsidiary of Al-Ain Club Investment Company.
 

Topics: UAE E-sports Abu Dhabi

Related

Saudi Arabia is home to 21.2 million gamers. (Photo/Twitter)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s ‘ThinkTech Talk’ initiative brings worldwide e-gaming expertise to the table
UAE In-Focus — First Dubai E-Sports event in October; Etihad Airways to resume direct flights to Beijing
Business & Economy
UAE In-Focus — First Dubai E-Sports event in October; Etihad Airways to resume direct flights to Beijing

Arrest warrant issued for five people in El Salvador stadium stampede

Arrest warrant issued for five people in El Salvador stadium stampede
Updated 25 May 2023
Reuters

Arrest warrant issued for five people in El Salvador stadium stampede

Arrest warrant issued for five people in El Salvador stadium stampede
  • “Negligence in the organisation and greed, by over-selling, generated a human avalanche that caused the loss of lives,” the Prosecutor's Office said
  • A total of 12 fans died and hundreds were treated by rescue services last Saturday
Updated 25 May 2023
Reuters

SAN SALVADOR: El Salvador’s Public Prosecutor’s Office ordered the arrest of five people allegedly responsible for the weekend stampede at the Cuscatlan stadium in the country’s capital that left 12 fans dead during the second leg of the quarter-final playoffs between Alianza FC and Club Deportivo.
The Public Prosecutor’s Office has named three Alianza FC team officials, including the president, the security manager and the financial manager, as well as the general manager of Estadios Deportivos de El Salvador (EDESSA) and the person in charge of the stadium keys, who will be prosecuted for culpable homicide, culpable injury and public damage.
“Negligence in the organization and greed, by over-selling, generated a human avalanche that caused the loss of lives, as well as injuries and endangered the safety of the attendees. They will be brought before the courts in the coming days,” the Prosecutor’s Office said on Twitter on Thursday.
A total of 12 fans died and hundreds were treated by rescue services last Saturday after a stampede was reported at one of the entrances to the general sector of the Cuscatlan stadium, an event that shocked football internationally.
According to the institution’s investigations, the gates provided were not sufficient for the number of fans and the entrances were not opened early enough for an orderly and safe entry.
The organizers, having sold out the tickets available for the sporting event, decided to illegally sell tickets issued for previous matches, it added.
Reuters could not immediately contact those named or their lawyers.
Salvadoran Football Federation fined Alianza FC $30,000 and handed down a one-year stadium ban on Tuesday.
On Wednesday night, El Salvador’s football authorities ended the 2022-2023 professional league championship to focus on reinforcing security measures for the events.

Topics: El Salvador Football stampede Alianza FC police

Related

El Salvador mourns 12 killed in football stadium stampede
World
El Salvador mourns 12 killed in football stadium stampede

Saudi Arabia ready to become ‘world football hub,’ says WFS director

Saudi Arabia ready to become ‘world football hub,’ says WFS director
Updated 25 May 2023
Aisha Fareed

Saudi Arabia ready to become ‘world football hub,’ says WFS director

Saudi Arabia ready to become ‘world football hub,’ says WFS director
  • Kingdom will host key decision-makers from clubs, leagues, federations, and brands associated with the sport, all working together to shape the future of football
Updated 25 May 2023
Aisha Fareed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is ready to become “the world football hub,” said Jan Alessie, co-founder and director of World Football Summit Asia on Thursday.

This came during the soft launch of the second summit, which will be held in December, gathering the global football industry in Riyadh and expecting over 1,500 representatives and stakeholders from the football ecosystem.

Becoming the epicenter of the football world, the Kingdom will host key decision-makers from clubs, leagues, federations, and brands associated with the sport, all working together to shape the future of football.

Scheduled to coincide with the FIFA Club World Cup, the WFS Asia will feature over 150 speakers, and more than 100 media representatives are expected to attend, providing extensive coverage. 

Over two action-packed days, attendees will have the opportunity to accelerate business growth through strategic networking and knowledge-sharing sessions.

The platform has reached an agreement with Saudi conglomerate Aljan & Bros Holding and its events subsidiary SAT Entertainment to host the next five editions of the summit in Riyadh. The inaugural WFS Asia took place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

“Bringing an event like the World Football Summit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia perfectly aligns with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030,” said Mohamed bin Abdulaziz Alajlan, deputy chairman of Ajlan & Bros Holding. 

“We firmly believe in the power of sport to unite people from all corners of the globe and forge valuable commercial partnerships. Football’s unrivalled popularity has the potential to generate employment, boost corporate tourism, and create talent development opportunities for industry professionals.”

The decision to host WFS Asia in Saudi Arabia highlights the country’s growing prominence as a global sports powerhouse. The Kingdom has already secured the 2027 AFC Asian Cup, the FIFA Club World Cup and has attracted top talent such as Cristiano Ronaldo. 

Moreover, Saudi Arabia is a major contender for hosting the 2030 FIFA World Cup. Alongside football, the Kingdom has made significant strides in other sports, including LIV, e-sports, and more. The recent success of the Qatar World Cup has also helped shine a light on the broader region’s potential in the global sports industry.

WFS Asia is garnering the support of the Saudi Ministry of Sports, the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, the Saudi Professional League and the Asian Football Confederation. 

WFS Asia aims to foster growth and collaboration in the football industry with the mission to establish the summit as an annual fixture on the global football calendar.

Since its inception in 2016, WFS has successfully attracted over 22,000 attendees across 16 events and has built a global community of over 80,000 sports industry executives throughout its platforms.

WFS director visited Saudi Arabia for the first time ever, hoping it will become his second home from now on. During the soft launch, he said: “Given Saudi Arabia’s aspiration to establish itself as a leading force in global sports, it made perfect sense for World Football Summit to organize an event here, connecting key regional football stakeholders with their international counterparts.”

Topics: football Saudi Arabia

Related

Analysis Saudi football striving to ensure current success is long-lasting
Sport
Saudi football striving to ensure current success is long-lasting
Saudi Arabia and Singapore sign football development pact
Sport
Saudi Arabia and Singapore sign football development pact

Dortmund or Bayern? Bundesliga up for grabs on final day

Dortmund or Bayern? Bundesliga up for grabs on final day
Updated 25 May 2023
AP

Dortmund or Bayern? Bundesliga up for grabs on final day

Dortmund or Bayern? Bundesliga up for grabs on final day
  • Bayern’s goal difference is better than Dortmund’s so a draw won’t be enough for Dortmund if Bayern beat Cologne
  • “We have to win once more. That’s all that counts,” Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl said
Updated 25 May 2023
AP

BERLIN: The closest Bundesliga title race for years ends on the final day of the season on Saturday when Borussia Dortmund or Bayern Munich will be crowned champion.
Dortmund lead by two points and need to beat Mainz at home to be sure of ending Bayern’s 10-year reign, while Bayern will be hoping for a Dortmund slip-up as they visit Cologne at the same time.
Bayern’s goal difference is better than Dortmund’s so a draw won’t be enough for Dortmund if Bayern beat Cologne.
“We have to win once more. That’s all that counts,” Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl said.
It would be Dortmund’s first German league title since Jürgen Klopp led the “black and yellows” to back-to-back triumphs in 2011 and 2012. Bayern have won every season since.
The fact that the Bavarian powerhouse doesn’t have the title already wrapped up means the season will be considered a failure – even if Mainz do Bayern a favor and cause an upset on Saturday.
Bayern’s total of 68 points is the lowest they had at this stage of the season since 2011, when interim coach Andries Jonker led the team to third place after Louis van Gaal was fired.
Bayern also fired their coach this season, when Julian Nagelsmann made way in March because the club felt their targets in the Champions League, German Cup and Bundesliga were in danger. Bayern were subsequently knocked out of the first two under new coach Thomas Tuchel, but he may yet salvage some lost pride if his former team Dortmund fails to beat Mainz – where he started his senior coaching career.
Dortmund’s 70 points are just one more than they managed last season, when they finished 10 behind Bayern. The story of the Bundesliga this season is one of Bayern’s decline, rather than any huge leap made by Dortmund – though the team have developed a new resilience under coach Edin Terzić.
“We’re ready to take the last step together – as a team, as a club, as a city,” Terzić said on Thursday.
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Leipzig are assured of third place regardless of their result at home to Schalke, but fourth – the last qualification spot for Europe’s premier competition – is still in contention between Union Berlin and Freiburg.
Both teams are level on points, with Union ahead by four goals’ difference. Union can book their Champions League place with a win at home over Werder Bremen, or by matching Freiburg’s result at Eintracht Frankfurt – provided Freiburg doesn’t score four goals more than Union.
It’s already a remarkable achievement for Union and Freiburg – both clubs of modest resources – to be in this position going into the final round.
EUROPA LEAGUE/EUROPA CONFERENCE LEAGUE
One of Union or Freiburg will finish fifth and qualify for the Europa League.
Sixth-placed Bayer Leverkusen and seventh-placed Wolfsburg hope to join, depending on what happens in the German Cup final on June 3 between Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt.
Because the cup winner gets a European qualification spot, Leverkusen and Wolfsburg will be cheering for Leipzig in the final. If Leipzig successfully defends their title, they will free another Europa League qualification spot (sixth in the Bundesliga), because they have already qualified for the Champions League. If Frankfurt win, then the sixth-placed finisher goes to the Europa Conference League.
Leverkusen visit Bochum on the final day. Wolfsburg are just a point behind Leverkusen and can be confident of taking three more against already-relegated Hertha Berlin. Frankfurt, three points behind Leverkusen, have only a slim chance of finishing sixth.
FIGHTING FOR SURVIVAL
Augsburg, Stuttgart, Bochum and Schalke are all still playing for survival on the final day. The bottom two are relegated and the team that finish above them goes into a two-leg relegation-promotion playoff against the second division’s third-placed finisher to see which play in the Bundesliga next season.
All of the final round’s matches are played at the same time on Saturday.

Topics: Bundesliga Bayern Munich Borussia Dortmund

Related

Bellingham blow for Bundesliga title-chasers Dortmund
Football
Bellingham blow for Bundesliga title-chasers Dortmund
Bayern Munich lose, Hertha Berlin relegated from Bundesliga
Football
Bayern Munich lose, Hertha Berlin relegated from Bundesliga

follow us

Latest updates

Birthday boy Thomas resists Roglic assault to stay in Giro pink
Birthday boy Thomas resists Roglic assault to stay in Giro pink
Man United thrash Chelsea to secure Champions League return
Man United thrash Chelsea to secure Champions League return
Joint KSrelief, Jordanian charity group project targets Syrian refugees with special needs
Joint KSrelief, Jordanian charity group project targets Syrian refugees with special needs
Turkiye begins work on 240,000 homes to repatriate refugees in northern Syria
Turkiye begins work on 240,000 homes to repatriate refugees in northern Syria
OIC urges cooperation to alleviate poverty
OIC urges cooperation to alleviate poverty

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.