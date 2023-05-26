You are here

Rights groups slam severe Taliban restrictions on Afghan women as 'crime against humanity'

Rights groups slam severe Taliban restrictions on Afghan women as ‘crime against humanity’
The harsh edicts prompted an international outcry against the Taliban, whose administration has not been recognized by the international community. (AP)
Updated 1 min 14 sec ago
AP

Rights groups slam severe Taliban restrictions on Afghan women as ‘crime against humanity’

Rights groups slam severe Taliban restrictions on Afghan women as ‘crime against humanity’
  • Amnesty International released a new report that highlights how the Taliban crackdown on Afghan women’s rights
  • They called upon the international community to take swift legal action against the Taliban
Updated 1 min 14 sec ago
AP

ISLAMABAD: Two top rights groups on Friday slammed the severe restrictions imposed on women and girls by the Taliban in Afghanistan as gender-based persecution, which is a crime against humanity.
In a new report, Amnesty International and the International Commission for Jurists, or ICJ, underscored how the Taliban crackdown on Afghan women’s rights, coupled with “imprisonment, enforced disappearance, torture and other ill-treatment,” could constitute gender persecution under the International Criminal Court.
The report by Amnesty and ICJ, titled, “The Taliban’s war on women: The crime against humanity of gender persecution in Afghanistan,” cited the ICC statute, which lists gender-based persecution as a crime against humanity.
The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021 as US and NATO troops were in the final weeks of their withdrawal from the country after two decades of war.
Despite initial promises of a more moderate rule, the Taliban started to enforce restrictions on women and girls soon after their takeover, barring them from public spaces and most jobs, and banning education for girls beyond the sixth grade. The measures harked back to the previous Taliban rule of Afghanistan in the late 1990s, when they also imposed their strict interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia.
The harsh edicts prompted an international outcry against the already ostracized Taliban, whose administration has not been officially recognized by the United Nations and the international community.
In the report, Santiago A. Canton, the ICJ secretary general, said the Taliban’s actions are of such “magnitude, gravity and of such a systematic nature,” that they qualify “as a crime against humanity of gender persecution.”
Both organizations called on the International Criminal Court to include this crime in their ongoing investigation into what is happening in Afghanistan and take legal action. They also called on countries “to exercise universal jurisdiction” and hold the Taliban accountable under international law.
The report also accused the Taliban of targeting women and girls who have taken part in peaceful protests by detaining, forcibly disappearing them and subjecting them to torture in custody. The Taliban have also forced them to sign “confessions” or “agreements” not to protest again, the report said.
What is happening in Afghanistan is “a war against women,” which amounts to “international crimes” that are “organized, widespread, systematic,” said Agnès Callamard, Amnesty’s secretary general.
Without elaborating, she called for the international community to dismantle “this system of gender oppression and persecution.”
Amnesty also documented cases of women and girls being forcibly married to members of the Taliban, as well as attempts to force them into such marriages. The report said those who refused such marriages were “subjected to abduction, intimidation, threats and torture.”
The report cited the case of a 15-year-old girl who was forced to marry a Taliban figure despite her family’s objections in the northeastern province of Takhar in August 2021, and that of a 33-year-old female journalist and social activist who was forcibly married to a Taliban commander the following month.
“We simply cannot afford to fail the women and girls of Afghanistan,” said Canton of ICJ.
The report said the Taliban have also perpetrated human rights violations have also been against Afghan men.
Several monitoring groups have documented reports of “extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests and detention, enforced disappearances, and torture” of those associated with the former, Western-backed Afghan government that crumbled in the face of the Taliban takeover of the country.
The Taliban have also targeted journalists, the LGBTQ community, rights activists and ethnic minorities, the report said.
Amnesty and ICJ also shared a summary of the report’s findings with the Taliban-appointed foreign ministry in Kabul, requesting a response. None was immediately provided, the groups said.

Topics: Afghanistan Amnesty ICJ

Japan unveils new sanctions on Russia over Ukraine invasion

Japan unveils new sanctions on Russia over Ukraine invasion
Updated 26 May 2023
AFP

Japan unveils new sanctions on Russia over Ukraine invasion

Japan unveils new sanctions on Russia over Ukraine invasion
  • Russia was hit with a wave of sanctions after it sent forces into Ukraine in February last year
  • Latest embargo by Tokyo follows the Group of Seven summit Japan hosted last week
Updated 26 May 2023
AFP

TOKYO: Japan announced fresh sanctions against Russia on Friday over its invasion of Ukraine, targeting its military as well as the construction and engineering sectors.
Russia was hit with a wave of sanctions after it sent forces into Ukraine in February last year, but calls have grown from Kyiv and its allies for tougher action against Moscow.
The latest embargo by Tokyo follows the Group of Seven summit Japan hosted last week in Hiroshima, where the bloc’s leaders agreed to “starve Russia of G7 technology, industrial equipment and services that support its war machine.”
The new Japanese sanctions include “an asset freeze of Russian individuals and groups, a ban on the export of goods to Russia’s military-related organizations, and a ban on the export of construction and engineering services to Russia,” top government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters.
The asset freeze targets 17 individuals and 78 groups, including high-level military officials, while the 80 organizations hit with export restrictions include the Russian mobile phone operator MegaFon, according to the Japanese government.
The United States, Britain and the European Union have all announced fresh punishments against Moscow recently, as well as commitments of more military aid to Ukraine, including F-16 fighters.
Matsuno also condemned plans to deploy Russian tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus.
Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said Thursday that Moscow had begun moving nukes to its territory.
Matsuno said this will “further escalate the situation.”
“As the only country to have suffered atomic bombings during wartime, Japan can never tolerate Russia’s threat of nuclear weapons, not to mention their use.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine Japan

Police in northern Peru port seize cocaine packets with Nazi flag printed on the outside

Police in northern Peru port seize cocaine packets with Nazi flag printed on the outside
Updated 26 May 2023
AP

Police in northern Peru port seize cocaine packets with Nazi flag printed on the outside

Police in northern Peru port seize cocaine packets with Nazi flag printed on the outside
  • Anti-drug police in Peru have seized 58 one-kilo packages of cocaine
  • The drugs were hidden inside a shipping container carrying asparagus on a ship that had earlier anchored in Ecuador
Updated 26 May 2023
AP

LIMA: Peruvian anti-drug police seized 58 one-kilo packages of cocaine Thursday bearing a picture of a Nazi flag on the outside and the name Hitler printed in low relief.
The discovery occurred in the port of Paita, on Peru’s northern Pacific coast close to its border with Ecuador.
The drugs were hidden inside a shipping container carrying asparagus on the Liberian-flagged vessel SC Anisha R that had earlier anchored in the Ecuadorian port of Ecuador, according to a police report obtained by The Associated Press. It said the shipment was destined for a port in Belgium.
The Peruvian police’s anti-drug directorate showed videos and photographs to AP revealing that the drugs were inside the ventilation system of a container. Police continued to search the more than 80 containers on the vessel.
Peruvian authorities have previously reported finding cocaine in brick-shaped packages with various and strange symbols, but never with one of the flag of Nazi Germany.
Authorities in Peru estimate that the country produces around 100 tons of drugs per year and most leave for Europe by sea, but also through small planes that carry cocaine to Bolivia, on its way to Atlantic ports.
Peru is the world’s second-largest grower of coca leaf, according to the United Nations, and the world’s second-largest producer of cocaine, according to the US Drug Enforcement Administration.

Topics: Peru drugs seized

US Navy probe finds major problems with SEAL training

US Navy probe finds major problems with SEAL training
Updated 26 May 2023
AFP

US Navy probe finds major problems with SEAL training

US Navy probe finds major problems with SEAL training
  • Probe found “failures across multiple systems that led to a number of candidates being at a high risk of serious injury”
  • The US Navy SEALs have carried out some of America’s most dangerous and storied raids
Updated 26 May 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: A US Navy investigation released Thursday identified major concerns with the brutally difficult training that produces members of the elite SEALs special forces.

The probe — which was launched following the February 2022 death of Seaman Kyle Mullen during training — found “failures across multiple systems that led to a number of candidates being at a high risk of serious injury.”
It highlighted problems including insufficient oversight by leadership, lack of risk assessment, a medical system “not trained, organized, integrated, or drilled to ensure continuous effective medical monitoring or care,” and performance-enhancing drug use.
Mullen died of what was ultimately diagnosed as pneumonia just after completing “Hell Week” — during which candidates are pushed to their physical limits while being deprived of sleep — while other members of his training class were hospitalized, the investigation found.
He and other class members received medical care for respiratory issues during “Hell Week,” but that information was not provided to the clinic that conducted the final medical check following its conclusion, and it cleared him to rest in the barracks.
In the barracks, he was monitored by “junior watchstanders with no medical or emergency care training” — one of whom who did however call a duty medical officer as Mullen’s condition worsened.
The medical officer said the seaman could go to the hospital if he was in “bad shape” but that all candidates would be evaluated in the morning, and Mullen repeatedly declined to do so.
Mullen only received medical treatment after a class officer later called 911 when told by the watchstanders that the seaman’s condition was declining.
The Navy SEALs have carried out some of America’s most dangerous and storied raids, including the May 2011 killing of Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden in Pakistan.
SEAL is an acronym for Sea, Air, Land, reflecting their specialized capabilities.
 

Topics: US navy US Navy SEALS

Man declared innocent of attempted murder after 33 years in California prison

Man declared innocent of attempted murder after 33 years in California prison
Updated 26 May 2023
AP

Man declared innocent of attempted murder after 33 years in California prison

Man declared innocent of attempted murder after 33 years in California prison
  • Daniel Saldana was convicted in 1990 of opening fire on a car containing six teenagers at a football game near Los Angeles
  • Another convicted man told a parole hearing in 2017 that Saldana was not one involved, but he was freed only six years later
Updated 26 May 2023
AP

LOS ANGELES: A California man who spent 33 years in prison for attempted murder has been declared innocent and freed, the Los Angeles County district attorney announced Thursday.

Daniel Saldana, 55, was convicted in 1990 of opening fire on a car containing six teenagers who were leaving a high school football game in Baldwin Park, east of Los Angeles. Two students were wounded but survived.
The attackers mistook the teens for gang members, authorities said.
Saldana was 22 at the time of the shooting and worked full-time as a construction worker. He was one of three men charged with the attack. Convicted of six counts of attempted murder and one count of shooting at an occupied vehicle, Saldana was sentenced to 45 years to life in state prison.
Saldana appeared with District Attorney George Gascón at a press conference announcing his exoneration Thursday. He said he was grateful to be freed.
“It’s a struggle, every day waking up knowing you’re innocent and here I am locked up in a cell, crying for help,” Saldana said, according to the Southern California News Group.
“I’m just so happy this day came,” he added.
Gascón’s office began investigating after learning in February that another convicted attacker told authorities during a 2017 parole hearing that Saldana “was not involved in the shooting in any way and he was not present during the incident,” the DA said.
A former deputy district attorney was present at the hearing “but apparently did nothing” and failed to share the exonerating information with Saldana or his attorney as required, Gascón said.
That caused Saldana to spend an additional six years in prison before the DA’s office reopened the case and declared him innocent, Gascón said.
The district attorney didn’t disclose other details of the case but he apologized to Saldana and his family.
“I know that this won’t bring you back the decades you endured in prison,” he said. “But I hope our apology brings some small comfort to you as you begin your new life.”
Gascón added: “Not only is this a tragedy to force people into prison for a crime they did not commit, but every time that an injustice of this magnitude takes place, the real people responsible are still out there to commit other crimes.”

Topics: wrongful conviction Daniel Saldana California

Elon Musk's Neuralink gets FDA approval for study of brain implants in humans

Elon Musk’s Neuralink gets FDA approval for study of brain implants in humans
Updated 26 May 2023
Reuters

Elon Musk’s Neuralink gets FDA approval for study of brain implants in humans

Elon Musk’s Neuralink gets FDA approval for study of brain implants in humans
  • Neuralink is developing a brain implant it hopes will help paralyzed people walk again and cure other neurological ailments
Updated 26 May 2023
Reuters

Elon Musk’s brain-implant company Neuralink on Thursday said it had received the US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval to launch its first-in-human clinical study.
On at least four occasions since 2019, Musk has predicted that his medical device company would soon start human trials of a brain implant to treat intractable conditions such as paralysis and blindness.
Yet the company, founded in 2016, did not seek permission from the FDA until early 2022 — and the agency rejected the application, seven current and former employees told Reuters in March.
The FDA approval comes as US lawmakers urged regulators earlier this month to investigate whether the make-up of a panel overseeing animal testing at Neuralink contributed to botched and rushed experiments. Neuralink has already been the subject of federal probes.
Reuters reported on Dec. 5 that the USDA’s Inspector General was investigating, at the request of a federal prosecutor, potential violations of the Animal Welfare Act, which governs how researchers treat and test certain types of animals.
The probe has also been looking at the USDA’s oversight of Neuralink.
In a tweet on Thursday, Neuralink said that the company is not yet open for a clinical trial.
“This is the result of incredible work by the Neuralink team in close collaboration with the FDA and represents an important first step that will one day allow our technology to help many people,” Neuralink said in a tweet on Thursday.
Neuralink is developing a brain implant it hopes will help paralyzed people walk again and cure other neurological ailments.
The FDA did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Topics: Neuralink Elon Musk brain implant Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

