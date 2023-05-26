Microsoft chief says deep fakes are biggest AI concern

CNN journalism school begins third year in Abu Dhabi

DUBAI: CNN Academy Abu Dhabi has opened applications for the third year of its journalism training program.

Supported by the Abu Dhabi Media Office’s Creative Media Authority, the 12-week program will end with a focus on climate storytelling to coincide with the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference, COP28, taking place in the UAE this December.

The US network will work with Creative Lab, part of the talent development division of CMA, to choose applicants.

“CNN Academy Abu Dhabi plays a vital role in marrying technical and practical training with a renowned media company, creating a one-of-a-kind coveted opportunity for aspiring journalists,” said HE Khalfan Al Mazrouei, the CMA’s Acting Director General.

The move is in line with “CMA’s remit to develop the skills and knowledge of the media industry, as well as streamlining the training to career pipeline for the industry,” he added.

The program will end with a simulation requiring students to apply their new skills to investigate and report on an unfolding climate disaster in a fictional country.

“Climate change is one of the biggest stories of our time, and as the UN conference takes place here in the UAE, we will simultaneously center our newsroom simulation on how to cover the climate crisis as journalists and storytellers,” said Becky Anderson, managing editor of CNN Abu Dhabi and presenter on “Connect the World.”

The program will teach journalism skills based on how CNN gathers information, verifies sources and produces content for multiple platforms.

Participants will learn 10 topics including ethics, breaking news and scriptwriting through in-person workshops and webinars hosted at The Community Hub, which is part of twofour54’s Yas Creative Hub in Abu Dhabi.

The hub, which also houses CMA’s Creative Lab, will provide facilities and infrastructure including equipment, learning resources and student liaison and outreach.

CNN Academy Abu Dhabi applications are open until July 22 to UAE nationals and residents over the age of 21.