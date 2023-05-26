You are here

Microsoft chief says deep fakes are biggest AI concern

Lawmakers have struggled with what laws to pass to control AI even as companies large and small have raced to bring increasingly versatile AI to market.
Lawmakers have struggled with what laws to pass to control AI even as companies large and small have raced to bring increasingly versatile AI to market. (AFP/File)
  • Brad Smith urged for system to recognize AI-generated photos and videos
  • Microsoft president also called for licensing most critical forms of AI
WASHINGTON: Microsoft President Brad Smith said Thursday that his biggest concern around artificial intelligence was deep fakes, realistic looking but false content.
In a speech in Washington aimed at addressing the issue of how best to regulate AI, which went from wonky to widespread with the arrival of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Smith called for steps to ensure that people know when a photo or video is real and when it is generated by AI, potentially for nefarious purposes.
“We’re going have to address the issues around deep fakes. We’re going to have to address in particular what we worry about most foreign cyber influence operations, the kinds of activities that are already taking place by the Russian government, the Chinese, the Iranians,” he said.
“We need to take steps to protect against the alteration of legitimate content with an intent to deceive or defraud people through the use of AI.”
Smith also called for licensing for the most critical forms of AI with “obligations to protect security, physical security, cybersecurity, national security.”
“We will need a new generation of export controls, at least the evolution of the export controls we have, to ensure that these models are not stolen or not used in ways that would violate the country’s export control requirements,” he said.
For weeks, lawmakers in Washington have struggled with what laws to pass to control AI even as companies large and small have raced to bring increasingly versatile AI to market.
Last week, Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, the startup behind ChatGPT, told a Senate panel in his first appearance before Congress that use of AI interfere with election integrity is a “significant area of concern,” adding that it needs regulation.
Altman, whose OpenAI is backed by Microsoft, also called for global cooperation on AI and incentives for safety compliance.
Smith also argued in the speech, and in a blog post issued on Thursday, that people needed to be held accountable for any problems caused by AI and he urged lawmakers to ensure that safety brakes be put on AI used to control the electric grid, water supply and other critical infrastructure so that humans remain in control.
He urged use of a “Know Your Customer“-style system for developers of powerful AI models to keep tabs on how their technology is used and to inform the public of what content AI is creating so they can identify faked videos.
Some proposals being considered on Capitol Hill would focus on AI that may put people’s lives or livelihoods at risk, like in medicine and finance. Others are pushing for rules to ensure AI is not used to discriminate or violate civil rights.

TikTok tests AI chatbot 'Tako'

TikTok tests AI chatbot ‘Tako’
  • TikTok in early stages of exploring chatbot “Tako” in the Philippines
  • Tako designed to help find ‘entertaining and inspiring content’
HONG KONG: Social media platform TikTok said on Thursday it is in the early stages of exploring a chatbot called “Tako” that can converse with users about short videos and help them discover content, and is conducting tests with select users in the Philippines.
OpenAI, backed by Microsoft Corp, last year launched chatbot ChatGPT, offering arguably the most natural interaction to date. That triggered a race to develop features based on game-changing generative artificial intelligence (AI), including TikTok rival Snap Inc. whose “My AI” is powered by ChatGPT technology.
TikTok said Tako is designed to help users discover “entertaining and inspiring content” on the app.
Earlier on Thursday, an Israeli-based app intelligence firm Watchful Technologies said it had found Tako on some versions of the TikTok app on Apple Inc. mobile devices.
Screenshots and video Watchful shared with Reuters showed the chatbot featuring prominently on TikTok’s interface as a ghost-shaped icon, which users can tap while watching videos to have text-based conversations and get help finding content.
In April, US media outlets reported that TikTok was experimenting with a generative AI tool to allow users to create avatars. China-based parent ByteDance is working on a large AI model, Chinese media reported, but it does not currently offer AI chatbot features on its Chinese equivalent of TikTok, Douyin.
Disclosure filed with the US patent and trademark office last month showed TikTok had submitted a trademark application for “TikTok Tako” in categories including “computer software for the artificial production of human speech and text.”
Asked about Tako, a TikTok spokesperson said the social media platform was always exploring new technology.
“In select markets, we’re testing new ways to power search and discovery on TikTok, and we look forward to learning from our community as we continue to create a safe place that entertains, inspires creativity, and drives culture,” the spokesperson said.
The company did not say why the Philippines was selected.

VIDEO RECOMMENDATIONS
Watchful researcher Daniel Buchuk said his team started to find references to Tako on some versions of the TikTok app earlier this month, including on a test version on an iOS device in the United States.
Watchful uses computer vision as well as data analysis to identify and emulate app changes. It monitors devices in different countries but was unable to establish in which markets TikTok was conducting its tests.
Unlike ChatGPT, which is positioned as an all-purpose chatbot, Tako feels more like a navigation assistant with a focus on encouraging users to watch more videos, Buchuk said.
“So if you’re asking ‘When was King Charles’ coronation?’ Tako will tell you the answer, but then you’ll also see relevant TikTok videos,” he said.
Another demonstration by Watchful showed that when a user asks Tako a question, such as “How can we teach respect to children,” the chatbot replies by summarising tips from TikTok users while also recommending related videos.
TikTok has set a disclaimer saying Tako is an experimental chatbot and that responses could be inaccurate. It said it will review conversations with Tako for safety purposes and warned users not to share private information with it.

CNN journalism school begins third year in Abu Dhabi

CNN journalism school begins third year in Abu Dhabi
Updated 25 May 2023
Arab News

CNN journalism school begins third year in Abu Dhabi

CNN journalism school begins third year in Abu Dhabi
  • US broadcaster accepting applications for Academy Abu Dhabi supported by emirate’s Creative Media Authority
DUBAI: CNN Academy Abu Dhabi has opened applications for the third year of its journalism training program.

Supported by the Abu Dhabi Media Office’s Creative Media Authority, the 12-week program will end with a focus on climate storytelling to coincide with the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference, COP28, taking place in the UAE this December.

The US network will work with Creative Lab, part of the talent development division of CMA, to choose applicants.

“CNN Academy Abu Dhabi plays a vital role in marrying technical and practical training with a renowned media company, creating a one-of-a-kind coveted opportunity for aspiring journalists,” said HE Khalfan Al Mazrouei, the CMA’s Acting Director General.

The move is in line with “CMA’s remit to develop the skills and knowledge of the media industry, as well as streamlining the training to career pipeline for the industry,” he added.

The program will end with a simulation requiring students to apply their new skills to investigate and report on an unfolding climate disaster in a fictional country.

“Climate change is one of the biggest stories of our time, and as the UN conference takes place here in the UAE, we will simultaneously center our newsroom simulation on how to cover the climate crisis as journalists and storytellers,” said Becky Anderson, managing editor of CNN Abu Dhabi and presenter on “Connect the World.”

The program will teach journalism skills based on how CNN gathers information, verifies sources and produces content for multiple platforms.

Participants will learn 10 topics including ethics, breaking news and scriptwriting through in-person workshops and webinars hosted at The Community Hub, which is part of twofour54’s Yas Creative Hub in Abu Dhabi.

The hub, which also houses CMA’s Creative Lab, will provide facilities and infrastructure including equipment, learning resources and student liaison and outreach.

CNN Academy Abu Dhabi applications are open until July 22 to UAE nationals and residents over the age of 21.

beIN, Google Cloud join forces to boost user experience 

beIN, Google Cloud join forces to boost user experience 
Updated 25 May 2023
Arab News

beIN, Google Cloud join forces to boost user experience 

beIN, Google Cloud join forces to boost user experience 
  • Qatar media group to gain better insights to needs of customers
LONDON: The Qatari media group beIN and Google Cloud have announced a partnership to advance digital technology. 

In line with Qatar National Vision 2030, the two organizations will fast-track beIn’s digital transformation using data analytics and machine learning services from Google Cloud.

Chief Technology Officer of beIN Media Group Israel Esteban said: “beIN has always embraced innovative technologies to enhance fan and audience engagement with personalized, connected, and immersive experiences.”

“Our alliance with Google Cloud marks an exciting new chapter in beIN’s digital transformation journey, improving our business processes and guiding our strategies, while ensuring our global audiences enjoy the latest in innovative experiences.”

Together, Google Cloud and the Qatari media group will explore how to use data analysis and machine learning can be used to generate new customer opportunities.

The tech giant will help beIN gain better insights into customer needs and interests, enabling them to provide more relevant experiences.

“beIN has become a household name in Qatar and one of the go-to trusted sources for sports news coverage,” commented Ghassan Kosta, Qatar Country Manager of Google Cloud.

“We are thrilled to help beIN understand its customers on a much deeper and profound level, which will empower the business to make smarter, data-driven decisions.”

This partnership builds upon the Qatar Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) and Google Cloud framework agreement for cloud computing services.

It enables government entities to leverage Google Cloud’s cutting-edge digital transformation solutions, like artificial intelligence and machine learning, to better serve the people of Qatar. 

Collaboration between Google and beIN first began in 2022 when beIN Sports, the group’s flagship sports channel, announced it would share highlights from over 50 matches from major global sports leagues, end-of-season games, and sports content on YouTube.

The collaboration was announced during Google Cloud’s Doha cloud region launch, with Esteban and Anthony Cirot, Vice President EMEA South of Google Cloud, in attendance.

Media watchdog condemns ‘assault’ on Sudanese journalists

A burnt-down branch of a bank is pictured in southern Khartoum on May 24, 2023.
A burnt-down branch of a bank is pictured in southern Khartoum on May 24, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 25 May 2023
Arab News

Media watchdog condemns 'assault' on Sudanese journalists

A burnt-down branch of a bank is pictured in southern Khartoum on May 24, 2023. (AFP)
  • Since May 16, RSF soldiers ‘attacked’ at least 5 reporters
  • Rapid Support Forces must be held accountable, says CPJ
LONDON: The Committee to Protect Journalists has condemned what it described as the assault and detention of media workers in Sudan, and called on all parties to ensure reporters can operate without fear.

“By detaining, assaulting and robbing journalists, Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) are showing the extent they are willing to go to obstruct free reporting on the country’s conflict,” said CPJ Middle East and North Africa Program Coordinator Sherif Mansour recently.

“Authorities must ensure that all those who target journalists are held accountable so the press can work safely.”

According to the media watchdog, since May 16 soldiers with the paramilitary RSF have beaten and robbed at least three journalists and detained two overnight.

Abdelmoneim Abu Idris, chair of the Sudanese Journalists Syndicate trade union, expressed concern about the allegations.

“The (threats) are coming from both sides. Supporters of the army are making calls and messages to journalists that they perceive to be pro-RSF and the RSF is making calls to people that they think are pro-army,” he explained in a recent interview.

A bloody conflict broke out in Sudan in April between the two ruling forces in the country, in part due to tensions over the Sudanese army’s attempted integration of the RSF.

The fighting has been mainly concentrated in urban areas, and has resulted in at least 700 deaths and thousands of injuries.

On May 16, RSF soldiers reportedly detained and held overnight Ahmed Fadl, a reporter for Qatari broadcaster Al Jazeera, and Rashid Gibril, a photographer for the outlet, at a checkpoint in the capital city of Khartoum.

The following day, members of the RSF reportedly raided Fadl’s house, where Gibril was also present, and threatened both journalists, beat them, and stole their cell phones, money, clothes and private car.

The CPJ also reported that on May 18, RSF soldiers beat and robbed freelance journalist Eissa Dafaallah while he was documenting the aftermath of fighting in the city of Nyala, in the western region of Darfur, after he was accused of working for military intelligence.

In a separate incident, paramilitary forces stormed the media office of the independent newspaper El-Hirak El-Siyasi to intimidate staff and steal their belongings, according to the Sudanese Journalists Syndicate.

Twitter crashes during Ron DeSantis US presidential run announcement

Twitter crashes during Ron DeSantis US presidential run announcement
Updated 25 May 2023
Reuters

Twitter crashes during Ron DeSantis US presidential run announcement

Twitter crashes during Ron DeSantis US presidential run announcement
  • Florida Governor used Twitter Spaces to announce presidential candidacy
  • Glitches were attributed to high traffic, software bugs
LONDON: Twitter crashed repeatedly on Wednesday during a highly anticipated live audio chat between Elon Musk, Twitter’s owner, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, hampering the politician’s announcement he is running for the Republican presidential nomination.
Since Musk took over the social media platform in October, he has laid off thousands of employees including many engineers who were responsible for fixing software bugs.
Current and former Twitter employees previously told Reuters the steep layoffs would put the platform at risk of crashing during times of high traffic.
“We’ve got so many people here that I think we are kind of melting the servers, which is a good sign,” said David Sacks, a venture capitalist and close friend of Musk, while attempting to start the event on Wednesday.
Musk attributed the problems to the number of listeners and his large Twitter following.
About 678,000 people tuned in to listen as Twitter suffered repeated crashes.
The Spaces session eventually resumed, reaching about 304,000 listeners.
About 3 million people listened to Musk’s interview with the BBC on Twitter Spaces last month.
“Failure to Launch,” “Crashed” and #DeSaster were among the trending Twitter topics in the US during the chat session.
Twitter outages have been more numerous under Musk’s ownership. In March, thousands of users reported problems accessing links posted on the platform.
Internet observatory NetBlocks said the March incident was Twitter’s sixth
major outage
since the year began, compared with three in the same period last year.
In between crashes on Wednesday, US President Joe Biden poked fun at the shaky rollout of DeSantis’ presidential bid by tweeting out a fundraising appeal: “This link works.”

