Indonesia invites Saudi travelers to explore tourism destinations beyond Bali

Indonesia invites Saudi travelers to explore tourism destinations beyond Bali
Indonesian Tourism Minister Sandiaga Uno, left, with Saudi Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb during the World Travel Market in London on Nov. 8, 2022. (Indonesian Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy)
Updated 24 sec ago
Sheany Yasuko Lai

Indonesia invites Saudi travelers to explore tourism destinations beyond Bali

Indonesia invites Saudi travelers to explore tourism destinations beyond Bali
  • Kingdom is one of Indonesia’s main tourist markets
  • Target of 60k Saudi visitors in 2023, says tourism minister
Updated 24 sec ago
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Indonesia wants to attract Saudi travelers with its natural and cultural wonders beyond the holiday island of Bali, the Asian nation’s tourism minister has told Arab News, as the country’s post-pandemic strategy is focused on quality and sustainability.

Indonesia is targeting to welcome 8.5 million foreign visitors in 2023 as it is rebounding from the COVID-19 lull that brought its key forex-generating hospitality sector to a standstill.

While the figure is still about a half of the arrivals recorded in 2019 — right before the coronavirus outbreak — the country’s tourism is oriented toward long-term visits and travelers who contribute more to the local economy.

“We are focusing on quality and sustainable post-pandemic tourism, where we expect tourists to stay longer and have much bigger spending,” Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno said in an interview with Arab News on Thursday.

The Tourism Ministry’s data shows these goals match the travel patterns of visitors from Saudi Arabia.

“We’re seeing travelers from Middle East regions focusing more on personalized, customized, localized (travel),” Uno said, adding that they also look for “hidden gems in new destinations.”

Most tourists, also from Arab countries, opt for the world-famous Bali.

In 2019, out of the 16.1 million who came to Indonesia, 40 percent had gone to the island which that year accounted also for over a third of Indonesia’s foreign exchange obtained from tourism.

But the country has much more to offer both in terms of culture as well as nature and wildlife. Some of the attractions across the tropical archipelago have been promoted as alternatives to Bali and to make tourism revenues less dependent on the resort island.

These “super priority tourist destinations” include Borobudur — the world’s largest Buddhist temple, dating from the 8th and 9th centuries and located in central Java — and Labuan Bajo, a port in the island of Flores, which is the gateway to the small islands that are home to the famous Komodo dragons.

There is also Mandalika on the island of Lombok, east of Bali, and Likupang village on the easternmost tip of the Sulawesi island, which are famous for sandy beaches, reefs, diving and surfing spots.

“We believe that these beautiful beaches and bays, panoramic views, green mountains, clear rivers and sports tourism would be preferred by Middle Eastern (travelers),” Uno said.

“We really would like to offer this to tourists from the Middle East, in particular Saudi Arabia.”

The Kingdom is one of the 20 main markets of Indonesia’s tourism sector, which hopes to attract at least 60,000 Saudi visitors this year.

The target is less than half of the 2019 figure, when 157,000 Saudis visited the country and, according to the minister, is very low compared with the potential.

“We’re aligning promotions, we think that there’s a captive market for us,” he said.

To capture the Saudi market, Indonesia is engaging influencers and participating in international tourism trade shows such as the Arabian Travel Market and the Riyadh Travel Fair.

It is also ramping up connectivity and the minister added that talks were underway with Saudi flag carrier Saudia to increase the number of direct flights between the two countries.

Meanwhile, he was hopeful to see new visitors soon as Saudi Arabia’s long summer holiday season will begin next month.

“The summertime in Saudi and the Middle East would be the best time to visit,” Uno said. “See you soon in wonderful Indonesia.”

Topics: Indonesia Saudi Arabia

Swedish foreign minister says ambition is to join NATO by July

Swedish foreign minister says ambition is to join NATO by July
Updated 32 sec ago

Swedish foreign minister says ambition is to join NATO by July

Swedish foreign minister says ambition is to join NATO by July
Updated 32 sec ago
STOCKHOLM: Sweden still hopes to be a member of NATO by the time of the alliance’s summit in Vilnius in July, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said on Friday.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine convinced Sweden and Finland last year to ditch long-held policies of military non-alignment and seek security of NATO’s collective defense commitment.
Finland joined NATO last month, but Sweden’s membership has been held up by objections from Turkiye and Hungary.
“There isn’t going to be any plan B or anything like that. Plan B is plan A — that is full membership in NATO and that is what I and the government are going to work for all the way to Vilnius,” he told reporters.
Turks vote in the second round of a tight presidential election on Sunday, with incumbent Tayyip Erdogan leading after the first ballot.
Billstrom said he hoped Turkiye’s parliament would begin the ratification process after the dust has settled.
“It is time for Turkiye to start its ratification process and uphold its part of the bargain,” Billstrom said.
Sweden and Finland struck a three-way deal in Madrid in June last year aimed at addressing Turkiye’s security worries.
But Ankara has continued to drag its heels over Sweden, saying Stockholm harbors members of militant groups it considers to be terrorists.
Hungary has also objected to Sweden’s application citing grievances over Swedish criticism of Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s record on democracy and the rule of law.
Billstrom said it was unclear what objections Budapest had to Sweden’s membership.
“Hungary gave its support at the summit in Madrid last year for Sweden to be given invitee status without any conditions,” he said. “It is our firm opinion that they should start ratification.”

Philippines looks for special program to hire skilled workers in Saudi Arabia

Philippines looks for special program to hire skilled workers in Saudi Arabia
Updated 5 min 54 sec ago
Ellie Aben

Philippines looks for special program to hire skilled workers in Saudi Arabia

Philippines looks for special program to hire skilled workers in Saudi Arabia
  • Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople says focus will be on tourism sector
  • Saudi Arabia plans to increase tourism industry employment to 1.6 million people by 2030
Updated 5 min 54 sec ago
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippines is discussing with Saudi Arabia a special hiring program for skilled Filipinos, the Department of Migrant Workers said on Friday, as it eyes particularly the booming tourism sector in the Kingdom.

More than 800,000 Philippine expats are already living and working in Saudi Arabia, which is their preferred destination in the Middle East.

Officials see even more employment opportunities in the Kingdom under its Vision 2030 economic diversification plan.

The Philippine government has been in talks with Saudi authorities and earlier this week, Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople met Saudi Human Resources and Social Development Minister Ahmed Al-Rajhi in Riyadh.

“We discussed the possibility of the Philippines and Saudi Arabia having a special hiring program for skilled Filipino workers,” Ople told reporters during Friday’s press briefing.

She said the focus would be on the hospitality sector — an industry that is booming in the Kingdom as the government plans to triple tourism employment to 1.6 million people and triple its contribution to the gross domestic product to 10 percent by 2030.

“They are embarking on expansion plans…They are expecting a huge demand, (especially) for their tourism sector,” Ople said, adding that the Department of Migrant Workers would work closely with the Philippine Technical Education and Skills Development Authority to develop a special hiring program to “meet the demands and requests” of the Saudi government and employers.

The Saudi human resources minister is scheduled to soon visit Manila for broader talks on worker exchanges and amendments to bilateral labor agreements.

“A team from his office will be coming to Manila next month to arrange the details of his visit and other issues like (the) special hiring program,” Ople said.

Saudi Arabia has been trying to improve the professional competence of employees in its labor market and regulate the quality of employment under Vision 2030. In 2021, it launched the Skill Verification Program for foreign employees already working in the Kingdom and those seeking employment but still residing in their home countries.

The program’s practical and written tests verify if workers have the required skills to carry out the jobs they were recruited for. The tests’ outcomes determine whether they can apply for a Saudi work visa.

Bilateral agreements for the implementation of the program are already in place with India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, which also are major contributors to the Saudi workforce.

Topics: Philippines Saudi Arabia

New case against jailed Kremlin critic Navalny goes to court next week

New case against jailed Kremlin critic Navalny goes to court next week
Updated 42 min 39 sec ago
Reuters

New case against jailed Kremlin critic Navalny goes to court next week

New case against jailed Kremlin critic Navalny goes to court next week
  • Alexei Navalny rose to prominence by lampooning President Vladimir Putin’s elite and alleging vast corruption
Updated 42 min 39 sec ago
Reuters

Moscow’s city court will hold a preliminary hearing on May 31 in a new criminal case against jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on charges including incitement to extremism, according to official documents posted online.
Navalny, who rose to prominence by lampooning President Vladimir Putin’s elite and alleging vast corruption, said last month that an “absurd” terrorism case had been opened against him that could see him sentenced to a further 30 years in jail.
Navalny is already serving combined sentences of 11-1/2 years for fraud and contempt of court in a maximum-security penal colony, on charges that he says were trumped up to silence him. His campaigning organizations and his flagship Anti-Corruption Fund have been banned in Russia as “extremist.”
The court record said the charges against Navalny related to six different articles of the Russian criminal code including those on “rehabilitation of Nazism,” “organization of an extremist community,” making “public appeals to commit extremist activity” and inducing citizens to break the law.
The former lawyer earned admiration from the disparate opposition for voluntarily returning to Russia in 2021 from Germany, where he had been treated for what Western laboratory tests showed was an attempt to poison him with a Soviet-era nerve agent. The Kremlin denied trying to kill him and said there was no evidence he had been poisoned with such a toxin.
Last month, investigators formally linked Navalny supporters to the murder of Vladlen Tatarsky, a popular military blogger and supporter of Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine who was killed by a bomb in St. Petersburg. Navalny allies have denied any connection to the killing.

Topics: Russia Alexei Navalny

Arab Americans plan strong presence at 2024 Democratic Presidential Convention

Arab Americans plan strong presence at 2024 Democratic Presidential Convention
Updated 50 min 1 sec ago
RAY HANANIA

Arab Americans plan strong presence at 2024 Democratic Presidential Convention

Arab Americans plan strong presence at 2024 Democratic Presidential Convention
  • Focus on more delegates, says AAI President James Zogby
  • New generation seeks inclusivity, not ‘stuck’ in Mideast politics
Updated 50 min 1 sec ago
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: Arab Americans are already planning to have a strong presence at next year’s Presidential Democratic National Convention, seeking to replicate and even exceed past achievements.

James Zogby, founder and president of the Arab American Institute, or AAI, based in Washington D.C., said that while the community continues to face challenges overcoming discrimination and exclusion in American politics, it also continues to advance electing more Arabs to public office.

During an interview on The Ray Hanania Radio Show Wednesday, on the US Arab Radio Network sponsored by Arab News, Zogby said a younger generation of Arab Americans, who are moving away from the divisive politics of their parents’ homelands, would help strengthen their political empowerment. He added that “you get a very different mindset” from the younger generation here in America.

 

“The children of the immigrants have a different mindset. The children of the immigrants, when they take the lead, they find common ground rather than the divisions of their folks — (whose) feet are here but their heads are back home, as they say. What we find today is something of the same thing. The younger kids have a broader sense of being part of a community and look for common ground of issues of concern that are shared. And that is where we will go,” Zogby said, noting that younger Arab Americans do not get “stuck” in Middle East politics which pit various factions, movements and governments against each other.

“But when you deal with the generation of young Syrian-Lebanese, Palestinian, Egyptian American kids here, or the ones who are not so much kids but are focused on America and American politics, you get a very different mindset. I don’t think it will be that difficult. I think they want to get involved and they want to be a part of the process. And we will do our darndest to facilitate it. We have not in any convention since that ’88 one, we have never exceeded 80 (delegates) but we have always hovered around 50. I am sure we will have our component of a reasonable number of delegates because young people are running. They care about it and they want to be involved in the process. They did last time and they will do it again.”

Zogby said Arab American influence in presidential elections was strengthened in 1984 when the Rev. Jesse L. Jackson reached out to the community asking them to support his candidacy for president. Jackson, he said, “inspired” the Arab American political movement.

 

“We had never been involved in a presidential campaign before. There had been Syrians for Carter. Lebanese for Reagan. But there had never been an Arab American effort. And even in ’84 after the Jackson campaign, when a group of Arab Americans gave money to (US Senator Walter) Mondale, he (Mondale) gave the money back. They were very well known. They were St. Jude’s folks. Most of them from this group from Chicago. They were on the St. Jude’s board. But he was told to give the money back and he did. It was heartbreaking to them and infuriating for us,” said Zogby, who Jackson named as a deputy campaign manager for his presidential campaign.

“People turned out in record numbers to rallies and do all that stuff and they were excited that he was there talking to them, talking about them, mentioning the Arab American community’s name.”

Jackson did not win the Democratic Party nomination but Mondale, who won, lost in the November 1984 general election to then-President Ronald Reagan who went on to a second term.

Despite the loss, Zogby’s involvement in the Jackson campaign inspired him and others to launch the AAI in 1985 and to organize in anticipation of the next presidential election campaign in 1988. Democratic nominee Michael A. Dukakis lost his bid to Reagan’s successor, George H.W. Bush.

Zogby said Arab Americans elected a record 80 delegates to the Democratic Presidential Convention held in Atlanta in 1988.

 

 

“We decided that what we will do is we will continue what we did in 1984 and make it into a focused organization. Voter registration. Mobilizing the vote. Getting candidates, Arab Americans to run and being involved in public service and bringing our issue into the political mainstream. So, we did. We launched the (AAI) in 1985. We had one of our founding meetings in Chicago with our eye towards ’88 and how we were going to mobilize Arab Americans before ’88,” Zogby said.

“Well, we got sidetracked because the mayor of Dearborn ran on a platform of what to do with the ‘Arab problem.’ They are not like us. They don’t share our values. And they are ruining our darn good way of life. So, we focused on Dearborn voter registration and it turned out quite successful.”

Zogby added: “But by the time we got to ’88, we had an idea and that was to focus not only on mobilizing the community and getting them to run for delegate and win, but also to bring our issues into the Democratic state conventions. And we passed pro-Palestinian statehood resolutions in 10 states. We had part of the Jackson platform, at the national convention. And we actually had the first-ever national debate on Palestine from the podium of the convention as I introduced the Minority Plank on Palestine at the convention. But more important to me, was that we had 80-plus Arab American delegates. The previous high had been four. We were now at 80. And that was how successful our efforts were to get people to run.”

Since then, the Arab community has elected an average of 40 to 50 delegates at subsequent conventions where they have advocated for pro-Arab policies on the Democratic Platform including supporting a Palestinian state in 1988 and again in 2016. The conventions have also featured Arab American cultural events to raise awareness of Arab American concerns, from advocating for Palestine to fighting bigotry.

In 1995, Zogby was appointed as co-convener of the National Democratic Ethnic Coordinating Committee, or NDECC, an umbrella organization bringing together European and Middle Eastern Americans. And, Zogby has served in various positions with many presidential candidates including former Vice President Al Gore and US Senator Bernie Sanders.

When the Democratic Presidential Convention comes to Chicago Aug. 19 through Aug. 22, 2024, Zogby said the AAI will work with Arab Americans to host a festival showcasing all of the city’s various ethnic groups including Arab American culture and leadership.

 

 

“So, what we are planning for next year’s convention is a ‘Taste of Chicago Ethnic Fair’ where we are going to advertise: here’s the Polish restaurant, and the Irish restaurants and the Arab restaurants, and the Italian restaurants, and create a sense that the ethnic communities of Chicago have a real role to play in the (Democratic) party,” Zogby said, citing Chicago’s history as being one of the nation’s most ethnically diverse cities.

Zogby said the cultural event would help 2024 Democratic Convention delegates recognize the unique cultural and ethnic heritage of Chicago “and the Arab community will be a key part of that. We will try to do an event in the heart of the Arab community” making Arabs “a part of the bigger ethnic identity carrying them through the convention.”

He predicted it would not be difficult to replicate at the 2024 Democratic National Convention the achievements Arab Americans made during past conventions.

The Ray Hanania Radio Show is broadcast every Wednesday in Detroit on WNZK AM 690 and Washington D.C. on WDMV AM 700 radio on the US Arab Radio Network and sponsored by Arab News.

You can listen to the radio show’s podcast by visiting ArabNews.com/rayradioshow.

Topics: Ray Radio Show

Three dead, others missing after dinghy carrying migrants overturns near Greek holiday island

Three dead, others missing after dinghy carrying migrants overturns near Greek holiday island
Updated 26 May 2023
AP

Three dead, others missing after dinghy carrying migrants overturns near Greek holiday island

Three dead, others missing after dinghy carrying migrants overturns near Greek holiday island
  • Two men, a Palestinian and a Syrian, swam to rocks near the shore and were spotted by authorities
  • Smugglers based in Turkey have frequently chosen open sea routes in recent years to try to avoid the heavily patrolled waters
Updated 26 May 2023
AP

ATHENS: Three people have died and up to 12 others are missing after a dinghy carrying migrants overturned near the Greek resort island of Mykonos, officials said.
The incident in the Aegean Sea occurred early Friday. The search involving two rescue helicopter along with coast guard and private vessels was launched after two men, a Palestinian and a Syrian, swam to rocks near the shore and were spotted by authorities.
The bodies of two adult women and an adult man were recovered at sea several hours later.
Coast Guard spokesman Nikos Kokkalas said moderate winds were prevailing in the search area, adding that the incident occurred at around 6 a.m. off the northeast shore of Mykonos.
The island is more than 150 kilometers from the closest point on the Turkish coast.
Smugglers based in Turkiye have frequently chosen open sea routes in recent years to try to avoid the heavily patrolled waters of the eastern Aegean where several large Greek islands lie close to the Turkish coast.

Topics: Greece migrants

