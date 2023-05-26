Russia says it discussed peace prospects for Ukraine with Chinese special envoy

You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with Chinese Special Envoy for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui in Moscow on May 26, 2023. (Reuters)
Updated 36 sec ago
Reuters

  • Russia has repeatedly said it was open to resuming peace talks with Kyiv and has welcomed mediation efforts from both Brazil and China
  • In his meeting with Li, Lavrov expressed gratitude for China's "balanced position" and willingness to play a positive role
DUBAI: President Vladimir Putin told his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in call on Friday that Russia was open to dialogue over Ukraine, the Kremlin said, shortly after Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov welcomed a Chinese peace envoy to Moscow.
Russia has repeatedly said it was open to resuming peace talks with Kyiv, which stalled a few months after Russia invaded Ukraine early last year, and has welcomed mediation efforts from both Brazil and China.
But it has insisted that any negotiations must be based on “new realities,” meaning its declared annexation of four Ukrainian provinces that it largely or partly controls — a condition unacceptable to Kyiv.
China for its part signed a “no limits” partnership with Russia less than three weeks before the invasion, and has not only refrained from criticizing Moscow but also dramatically expanded its Russian energy imports since the start of the war.
It has put forward a 12-point plan for peace in Ukraine that involves declaring a cease-fire but does not stipulate that Russia should withdraw from any of the territory it has seized.
In his meeting with Li, Lavrov expressed gratitude for China’s “balanced position” and willingness to play a positive role, his ministry said.
The Chinese proposal has drawn skepticism from the West, with NATO saying Beijing — whose president, Xi Jinping, made a high-profile state visit to Moscow in March — lacked credibility as a mediator.
Lula has also pitched himself as a peace broker and proposed, in line with Brazil’s tradition of non-intervention and neutrality, that a group of nations not involved in the war should engage both Russia and Ukraine in talks.
“I reiterated Brazil’s willingness, along with India, Indonesia and China, to talk to both sides of the conflict in pursuit of peace,” he tweeted.
Lula has condemned the invasion but he irritated Washington — and pleased Moscow — last month when he suggested the West had been “encouraging” war by arming Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky did not meet Lula when both men attended a Group of Seven summit in Japan last weekend, despite finding time to speak to an array of other national leaders.
Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, a hawkish senior ally of Putin’s, was quoted on Friday as saying Russia could not trust any truce with Ukraine, and would therefore have to destroy the “very nature” of power in Kyiv.

UNITED NATIONS: A deal allowing the safe wartime export of grain and fertilizer from Ukrainian Black Sea ports has not yet resumed full operations, the United Nations said on Friday, having come to a halt before Russia’s decision last week to extend it.
The pact called the Black Sea Grain Initiative, brokered by the United Nations and Turkiye last July with Russia and Ukraine to try to ease a global food crisis aggravated by Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, covers three ports, but no ships have been authorized to travel to Pivdennyi (Yuzhny) port since April 29, the UN said.
The United Nations and Turkiye “are working closely with the rest of the parties with the aim to resume full operations ... and lift all impediments that obstruct operations and limit the scope of the Initiative,” the UN said in a statement.
Ukraine accused Russia on Tuesday of effectively cutting Pivdennyi port out of the Black Sea deal as Russia complained that it had been unable to export ammonia via a pipeline to Pivdennyi under the agreement.
The UN said on Friday that the Black Sea deal also provides for the exports of fertilizer, including ammonia, but “there have been no such exports so far.”
INSPECTION LOW
Under the Black Sea grain export agreement, a Joint Coordination Center (JCC) in Istanbul — made up of officials from the Ukraine, Russia, Turkiye and the UN — authorizes ships and conducts inbound and outbound inspections of the vessels.
“According to information shared by the Ukrainian delegation with the parties at the JCC, there are 54 vessels waiting to move to Ukrainian ports. Out of these, 11 applications have been shared with the JCC for registration,” the UN said.
No new ships were registered on Thursday by the JCC, but two were agreed on Friday, the UN said, adding that there are currently 13 vessels loading in Ukrainian ports — six in Chornomorsk and seven in Odesa.
It also said that the average number of daily inbound and outbound inspections had dropped to 3.2 during May — the lowest level since operations began in August.
Russia signaled on Thursday that if demands to improve its grain and fertilizer exports are not met then it will not extend the deal beyond July 17. It made the same threat and demands in March, before agreeing last week to renew it for 60 days.
Russia appears to have prioritized two specific demands: restarting the pipeline to transport Russian ammonia to the Ukraine’s Pivdennyi port for export to global markets; and reconnecting Russia’s agricultural bank, known as Rosselkhozbank, to the SWIFT international payment network.
To help convince Russia to allow Ukraine to resume Black Sea grain exports, a three-year pact was also struck last July in which the UN agreed to help Moscow carry out its food and fertilizer shipments.

  • Nowzad chief Pen Farthing was accused of favoring animals over people in Afghanistan evacuation
  • Former Royal Marine has returned to the capital 5 times since 2021, overseeing pet clinic and sanctuary
LONDON: The British animal charity that was accused of evacuating cats and dogs over people from Afghanistan has returned to the country, with founder Pen Farthing calling on the UK government to accept the Taliban’s rule.

The Telegraph reported that Farthing, a former Royal Marine and founder of Nowzad, has been back to Afghanistan five times since the Taliban takeover, and has described the country’s regime as “friendly.”

Nowzad now runs a small center for pet care in Kabul and carries out vaccination and sterilization campaigns for cats and dogs.

The charity also hosts a sanctuary for donkeys and horses in the Afghan capital.

Farthing told The Economist that the Taliban has allowed the charity to “continue with our mission objectives,” describing communication with the regime as “always polite and friendly.”

He urged the UK and other Western countries to accept the Taliban’s rule, adding: “They are back in power because we put them back in power.”

Nowzad and Farthing were at the center of controversy during the Western evacuation of Kabul amid the Taliban takeover.

The charity airlifted 94 stray animals out of the Afghan capital on one of the last flights from the country following a high-profile appeal by Farthing.

As well as the animals, 67 Nowzad staff and family members also left the country for Pakistan, later making the journey to Britain.

Critics accused the charity chief of favoring animals over people, amid desperate scenes showing the masses of the Afghan public in Kabul airport attempting to board emergency flights.

In the wake of the evacuation, evidence suggested that former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had overruled the Foreign Office in permitting Nowzad’s position on the last-minute evacuation flights.

An inquiry later found that the charity’s appeal and evacuation had “absorbed significant time and resources of both civilian and military personnel.”

However, Farthing struck back at critics, arguing that the “privately funded” evacuation should be “rightly celebrated.”

In comments to The Telegraph, Maj. Andrew Fox, a three-tour veteran of Afghanistan, accused Farthing of “shilling Taliban propaganda.”

He added: “It really underlines his status as one of the great self-obsessed hypocrites of our time. It proves once and for all that he deliberately whipped up needless hysteria during the extraction, diverting time and effort away from saving lives.

“The Taliban are criticized by their fellow Muslims in other countries. They murdered over 400 British service members. Their position on women’s rights and education is abhorrent. Their barbaric policies are running Afghanistan into the ground.”

Nowzad’s website says that it is working to rebuild operations in Afghanistan, calling for Western engagement with the country’s Taliban rulers.

A statement says: “Still to this day, desperately needed aid money is being blocked from entering the country as Western leaders fail to engage in constructive dialog with the Afghan government — in our humble opinion, it is what it is.

“Now that we are back operating and the word is spreading, we have seen many concerned locals, who thankfully never looked the other way, bringing injured dogs and cats to us for treatment.

“We were actually quite overwhelmed when one happy rescuer returned with flowers to thank the team for treating the dog he had brought to us.”

  • The raid on Belgorod region by Ukraine-based ethnic Russian fighters who oppose the Kremlin, apparently equipped with U.S.-made military vehicles, spanned two days
  • Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Belgorod, said: “We have them (local self-defence units). We have nearly 3,000 people in seven battalions along the border”
DUBAI: A cross-border raid into Russia from Ukraine this week has fueled calls for Moscow to allow local self-defense units to be armed, with one influential lawmaker suggesting a new military border command structure be set up.
The raid on Belgorod region by Ukraine-based ethnic Russian fighters who oppose the Kremlin, apparently equipped with US-made military vehicles, spanned two days, forcing Moscow to call in air and artillery strikes to drive the raiders out.
The attack, in which Russia said at least one civilian was killed, has prompted debate about what Moscow, which invaded Ukraine 15 months ago in what it called a “special military operation” — can do to better protect its own border.
Ukraine-based fighters made a similar armed incursion into another border region — Bryansk — in March, and Ukraine, which has long promised a powerful counter-offensive to drive Russian forces from its own territory, appears to have been ramping up drone and sabotage attacks against targets inside Russia.
After this week’s attack, the governors of two regions which border Ukraine — Belgorod and Kursk — said they favored changing the law to allow local volunteer self-defense units to be armed when necessary.
Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Belgorod, said he and others were working to try to change the law.
“We have them (local self-defense units). We have nearly 3,000 people in seven battalions along the border,” said Gladkov.
But although he said they were combat-ready and had been in training since November last year, he said they remained unarmed because it was illegal to give them weapons under current Russian law.
“We’re now searching for a legal basis...(for them) to be able to push back the enemy if necessary for those who are trained, able and professional,” he said. “I think it would be the right decision.”
Arming such forces could save the defense ministry from being forced to divert some of the troops it needs on the front line to respond to similar raids in future.
Roman Starovoit, governor of the Kursk region which also borders Ukraine, said he favored the idea too which has a powerful backer in the form of Andrei Turchak, first deputy speaker of the upper house of parliament.
Turchak told President Vladimir Putin in a Kremlin meeting last month the issue had to be resolved.
“The legal status of these formations is now extremely restricted, and most importantly they do not have the right to carry and use weapons. We propose that this anomaly be eliminated at the legislative level,” Turchak told Putin, who took away a report with recommendations to study.
Colonel-General Andrei Kartapolov, an influential lawmaker who chairs the lower house of parliament’s defense committee, believes bigger structural changes are needed to secure the border too.
He told the RBK news outlet that a unified headquarters that could coordinate and was in charge of all the military and security forces in Russia’s border regions with Ukraine was now needed.

  • “Next week, she will be at the European Parliament to carry out her duties," Kaili's Greek lawyer Michalis Dimitrakopoulos told Greece's Skai TV
  • She will also ask the chamber to determine whether her surveillance, arrest and incarceration had violated her rights as an MEP
ATHENS: Greek MEP Eva Kaili plans to return to her European Parliament duties next week after being freed from house arrest pending trial, her lawyer said Friday.
“Next week, she will be at the European Parliament to carry out her duties,” Kaili’s Greek lawyer Michalis Dimitrakopoulos told Greece’s Skai TV.
She will also ask the chamber to determine whether her surveillance, arrest and incarceration had violated her rights as an MEP, Dimitrakopoulos said.
Prosecutors on Thursday allowed the 44-year-old former newsreader to remove an electronic ankle tag and freed her from house arrest pending trial.
Formerly a rising star in the European Parliament, Kaili has been stripped of her former role as vice president and excluded from her political group.
She was arrested in Brussels in December by police investigating alleged graft in the European Parliament, before being released to house arrest in April.
She denies all charges.
Several more European politicians and parliamentary aides were arrested and charged as part of Belgian investigation, but now all but one have been freed from house arrest.
Investigators allege that Belgian former MEP Pier Antonio Panzeri, who is cooperating with the inquiry, ran a ring distributing bribes to promote the interests of Qatar and Morocco.
Both governments angrily deny playing any role.
The scandal erupted when police raided several properties in Brussels and seized at least 1.5 million euros in cash stored in suitcases and bags.
Dimitrakopoulos on Friday said Panzeri was the “mastermind” and that Kaili’s fingerprints were not found on the money seized by police.
“She believes she will be acquitted... if the case even gets to trial,” he said.

  • Kingdom is one of Indonesia’s main tourist markets
  • Target of 60k Saudi visitors in 2023, says tourism minister
JAKARTA: Indonesia wants to attract Saudi travelers with its natural and cultural wonders beyond the holiday island of Bali, the Asian nation’s tourism minister has told Arab News, as the country’s post-pandemic strategy is focused on quality and sustainability.

Indonesia is targeting to welcome 8.5 million foreign visitors in 2023 as it is rebounding from the COVID-19 lull that brought its key forex-generating hospitality sector to a standstill.

While the figure is still about a half of the arrivals recorded in 2019 — right before the coronavirus outbreak — the country’s tourism is oriented toward long-term visits and travelers who contribute more to the local economy.

“We are focusing on quality and sustainable post-pandemic tourism, where we expect tourists to stay longer and have much bigger spending,” Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno said in an interview with Arab News on Thursday.

The Tourism Ministry’s data shows these goals match the travel patterns of visitors from Saudi Arabia.

“We’re seeing travelers from Middle East regions focusing more on personalized, customized, localized (travel),” Uno said, adding that they also look for “hidden gems in new destinations.”

Most tourists, also from Arab countries, opt for the world-famous Bali.

In 2019, out of the 16.1 million who came to Indonesia, 40 percent had gone to the island which that year accounted also for over a third of Indonesia’s foreign exchange obtained from tourism.

But the country has much more to offer both in terms of culture as well as nature and wildlife. Some of the attractions across the tropical archipelago have been promoted as alternatives to Bali and to make tourism revenues less dependent on the resort island.

These “super priority tourist destinations” include Borobudur — the world’s largest Buddhist temple, dating from the 8th and 9th centuries and located in central Java — and Labuan Bajo, a port in the island of Flores, which is the gateway to the small islands that are home to the famous Komodo dragons.

There is also Mandalika on the island of Lombok, east of Bali, and Likupang village on the easternmost tip of the Sulawesi island, which are famous for sandy beaches, reefs, diving and surfing spots.

“We believe that these beautiful beaches and bays, panoramic views, green mountains, clear rivers and sports tourism would be preferred by Middle Eastern (travelers),” Uno said.

“We really would like to offer this to tourists from the Middle East, in particular Saudi Arabia.”

The Kingdom is one of the 20 main markets of Indonesia’s tourism sector, which hopes to attract at least 60,000 Saudi visitors this year.

The target is less than half of the 2019 figure, when 157,000 Saudis visited the country and, according to the minister, is very low compared with the potential.

“We’re aligning promotions, we think that there’s a captive market for us,” he said.

To capture the Saudi market, Indonesia is engaging influencers and participating in international tourism trade shows such as the Arabian Travel Market and the Riyadh Travel Fair.

It is also ramping up connectivity and the minister added that talks were underway with Saudi flag carrier Saudia to increase the number of direct flights between the two countries.

Meanwhile, he was hopeful to see new visitors soon as Saudi Arabia’s long summer holiday season will begin next month.

“The summertime in Saudi and the Middle East would be the best time to visit,” Uno said. “See you soon in wonderful Indonesia.”

