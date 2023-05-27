India seeks death for jailed Kashmir rebel leader

You are here

Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik (L) along with chairman of moderate faction of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq join hands as thye lead an anti-India rally in downtown Srinagar on September 10, 2010. (AFP)
Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik (L) along with chairman of moderate faction of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq join hands as thye lead an anti-India rally in downtown Srinagar on September 10, 2010. (AFP)
  • Malik’s JKLF spearheaded an armed insurgency in 1989 in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir, a part of which is administered by Pakistan since 1947, seeking independence for the entire former kingdom from both countries
SRINAGAR: India’s top anti-terrorism investigation agency Friday again sought the death sentence for a leading Kashmiri independence figure and former rebel leader after he was given life in prison, official sources said.
Muhammad Yasin Malik, 57, chief of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), pleaded guilty last year to funding terrorism after refusing to accept a government-appointed lawyer or to defend himself against the charges.
The court turned down a plea by the National Investigation Agency for a death sentence, saying capital punishment was for a crime that “shocks the collective consciousness” of society.
On Friday the NIA petitioned the High Court in New Delhi again seeking death sentence for Malik, a senior security official in Indian-administered Kashmir told AFP.
The petition is due for hearing on Monday, legal news website Bar and Bench reported.
Malik’s JKLF spearheaded an armed insurgency in 1989 in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir, a part of which is administered by Pakistan since 1947, seeking independence for the entire former kingdom from both countries.
India responded with a massive military campaign and the conflict has left tens of thousands of civilians, soldiers and rebels dead.
Malik renounced violence in 1994 to campaign peacefully for independence, meeting with Indian leaders including two prime ministers over the following years.
He was repeatedly jailed, spending 14 years in prison where he claimed he was tortured, and was finally arrested in 2018, months before New Delhi canceled the restive region’s semi-autonomy, imposing an lockdown and communications blockade lasting months.
Tension has simmered in the Muslim-majority region since, with many accusing Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi of seeking to change its demographic balance.
Malik rose to prominence in 1990 when his group abducted the daughter of India’s interior minister and released her in exchange of five colleagues from Indian prisons.

 

Top French terrorist and wife handed jail terms

Top French terrorist and wife handed jail terms
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP

Top French terrorist and wife handed jail terms

Top French terrorist and wife handed jail terms
  • The sentences handed down were deemed insufficient by the National Anti-Terrorist Prosecutor’s Office (PNAT), which brought the appeal
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: A Paris appeals court on Friday handed a 14-year jail term to a high-profile French terrorist convicted of terrorist offenses linked to Syria.
The court upheld the sentence against Kevin Guiavarch handed down by a lower court but was more lenient in ruling that most of the term will not be served behind bars.
His wife Salma O. was sentenced to six years’ imprisonment, which she will be able to serve at home wearing an electronic bracelet because of her “rehabilitation efforts.”
“Give me back the chance you gave me by allowing me to return to work and my job as a mother,” Salma 0. asked the court before it retired to deliberate.
The sentences handed down were deemed insufficient by the National Anti-Terrorist Prosecutor’s Office (PNAT), which brought the appeal.
But the prosecutor general acknowledged that Guiavarch was “neither a fanatic nor a lunatic.”
Guiavarch, a 30-year-old convert to Islam, was one of the UN’s most wanted terrorists and had been placed on a blacklist in 2014.
Suspected as being one of the major Daesh group recruiters attracting young French people to join the terrorist cause in Syria and Iraq, Guiavarch rubbed shoulders with some of the perpetrators of the November 2015 Paris attacks while living in Raqqa, IS’s de facto capital.
The former church choirboy, who was raised by a single mother in Brittany, claimed to be “reformed.”
He spent four years in Syria among terrorists, first with former Al-Qaeda affiliate the Fateh Al-Sham Front, and then IS.
He quit Syria in June 2016 and went to Turkiye where he and his extended polygamous family were all arrested.
He was transferred to France the following year.

 

 

Topics: Kevin Guiavarch

Related

Lebanon’s Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh. (File/Reuters)
Middle-East
Lebanon slaps travel ban on central bank chief wanted by France
French Muslims listen to a sermon before the Eid Al-Fitr prayer in the Parc Chanot in Marseille, southeastern France. (File/AFP)
World
Outcry in France over checks on children skipping school for Eid

Pakistan defense minister calls ex-PM Khan ‘instigator’ of army attacks, doesn’t rule out military trial

Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif speaks to Arab News at the Ministry of Defense in Islamabad on May 25, 2023.
Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif speaks to Arab News at the Ministry of Defense in Islamabad on May 25, 2023.
Updated 26 May 2023

Pakistan defense minister calls ex-PM Khan ‘instigator’ of army attacks, doesn’t rule out military trial

Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif speaks to Arab News at the Ministry of Defense in Islamabad on May 25, 2023.
  • In exclusive interview with Arab News, Khawaja Asif says government lawyers would evaluate evidence against Khan
  • Says parliament to be consulted if government went ahead with decision to start process of banning Khan’s PTI party
Updated 26 May 2023
Aamir Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday called former Prime Minister Imran Khan an “instigator” of rioters who attacked state assets and military installations to protest the opposition politician’s arrest earlier this month, and did not rule out his trial being held before a military court.

Khan’s detention in a land fraud case on May 9 was met by days-long violent protests by his supporters, who torched private and government cars and buildings, including military facilities.

Many of Khan’s closest associates, as well as thousands of supporters of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, were subsequently arrested, and the army announced in the aftermath that those found involved in the violence would be tried under relevant Pakistani laws, including the Army Act.

The government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also said this week it was considering a ban on the PTI.

In an exclusive interview with Arab News on Thursday, the Pakistani defense minister said only those suspects against whom “absolutely foolproof or ironclad evidence” of instigating attacks on military installations was found would be tried under army laws.

“There will be very, very few people who will be tried under that law,” he said.

“People, maybe two or three or four people, who were leading or who were instigating those people.”

The minister’s remarks came as a Pakistani court in the eastern city of Lahore on Thursday handed 16 civilians over to the military for trial over their suspected involvement in the pro-Khan violent protests.

The defense minister also did not rule out the possibility of Khan being tried under the Army Act and facing a military court.

“He is an instigator,” Asif said. “Evidence has to be evaluated, and the lawyers or legal advisers of the government will look into it.”

In response to his statement on Wednesday that the government was considering a ban on the PTI, Asif likened the violence of May 9 to 9/11 in the US, saying the question of banning the party had come up because of the “unimaginable” attacks on military properties.

“It is not expected of a Pakistani, or a Pakistani political party, or Pakistani group, never — I could at least not imagine that supporters of a political party led by its leader (Khan), or rather manipulated by the leader, their political followers, he told them to attack military installations,” Asif said.

However, he added that parliament would be consulted if the government decided to start the process of banning the PTI.

“There is a process (of banning a party), of course, whenever this process starts, if it starts, we will bring it to the parliament and we will try to, and obviously, there could be judicial procedure also for that,” the minister said.

Asif added that he personally was not in favor of banning political parties, “but everyone has a red line, even individuals like me or institutions or countries, and when those red lines are crossed, one has to react to that.”

Commenting on key aides of Khan quitting his party, the minister ruled out that this was an attempt to “dismantle” the PTI.

Khan has said his associates are being forced out under duress from the government and the military in a maneuver to dismantle the PTI before elections scheduled later this year.

This week, in what was widely seen as a softening of his stance, Khan announced he was willing to constitute a committee to hold talks with “powerful people,” a likely reference to the military, with whom Khan is locked in an ever-worsening standoff.

The cricketing legend-turned-politician came to power in a 2018 general election widely believed to have been rigged in his favor by the military — both deny the charge — but has since had a very public falling out with the army after he was removed last April in a parliamentary vote of no-confidence he blames on a plot by the US, the military and his political rivals in Pakistan. All deny the claim.

“We need a broader consensus between different powerhouses which are part of our ruling elite or power structure,” Asif said when asked if the government was ready to take up Khan’s latest offer for talks, adding that the judiciary, military establishment, parliament and political parties, including Khan’s PTI, should be involved in forging the consensus.

“There has to be a national consensus on most of the issues,” the defense minister said. “Not consensus between the politicians or one or two other institutions like judiciary or establishment, we have to have a new social contract.”

 

Topics: Pakistan Khawaja Muhammad Asif

Related

Montana park sheriff confirms identity of drowned victim as Saudi citizen

Montana park sheriff confirms identity of drowned victim as Saudi citizen
Updated 26 May 2023
RAY HANANIA

Montana park sheriff confirms identity of drowned victim as Saudi citizen

Montana park sheriff confirms identity of drowned victim as Saudi citizen
  • Student had embarked on sightseeing road trip
  • Friends said she had just finished first year of master’s degree at University of Kansas
Updated 26 May 2023
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: Glacier National Park police formally confirmed on Friday the identity of the victim of Monday’s Avalanche Creek drowning as Saudi citizen Atheer Abdulrahman S. Alquahtani.

The victim was a University of Kansas student residing in Lawrence, Kansas, who left on a sightseeing road trip when her school year ended.

Alquahtani fell off a rocky overhang on Monday into the waters of Avalanche Creek in Montana and was swept into the gorge, police said in a statement on Friday.

Park police added that witnesses spotted Alquahtani in the creek. Bystanders waded into the water and pulled her out and immediately began CPR. Witnesses contacted park rangers.

A medical team was mobilized after learning about the tragedy and Alquahtani was declared dead by personnel at the side of the creek banks.

Friends said that Alquahtani had just finished the first year of her master’s degree at the University of Kansas.

They added that she was on a road trip tour of national parks to celebrate completing her first year of studies.

Friends described her to the sheriff’s police as “a risk taker” who “loved getting in and being near water.”

Law enforcement investigators said there were no indications of foul play. The area where the incident occurred is off-trail and many visitors take the same risk. Water-related incidents are the No. 1 cause of death at Glacier National Park. 

Visitors are asked to take extra precautions when approaching areas with water, especially during spring, park officials said.

Topics: US Saudi Arabia Montana

Related

Two Saudi citizens flown to Kingdom after falling ill in Indonesia
Saudi Arabia
Two Saudi citizens flown to Kingdom after falling ill in Indonesia
Bodies of drowned migrants wash up on Libyan shore
Middle-East
Bodies of drowned migrants wash up on Libyan shore

Russia says it discussed peace prospects for Ukraine with Chinese special envoy

Russia says it discussed peace prospects for Ukraine with Chinese special envoy
Updated 26 May 2023
Reuters

Russia says it discussed peace prospects for Ukraine with Chinese special envoy

Russia says it discussed peace prospects for Ukraine with Chinese special envoy
  • Russia has repeatedly said it was open to resuming peace talks with Kyiv and has welcomed mediation efforts from both Brazil and China
  • In his meeting with Li, Lavrov expressed gratitude for China's "balanced position" and willingness to play a positive role
Updated 26 May 2023
Reuters

DUBAI: President Vladimir Putin told his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in call on Friday that Russia was open to dialogue over Ukraine, the Kremlin said, shortly after Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov welcomed a Chinese peace envoy to Moscow.
Russia has repeatedly said it was open to resuming peace talks with Kyiv, which stalled a few months after Russia invaded Ukraine early last year, and has welcomed mediation efforts from both Brazil and China.
But it has insisted that any negotiations must be based on “new realities,” meaning its declared annexation of four Ukrainian provinces that it largely or partly controls — a condition unacceptable to Kyiv.
China for its part signed a “no limits” partnership with Russia less than three weeks before the invasion, and has not only refrained from criticizing Moscow but also dramatically expanded its Russian energy imports since the start of the war.
It has put forward a 12-point plan for peace in Ukraine that involves declaring a cease-fire but does not stipulate that Russia should withdraw from any of the territory it has seized.
In his meeting with Li, Lavrov expressed gratitude for China’s “balanced position” and willingness to play a positive role, his ministry said.
The Chinese proposal has drawn skepticism from the West, with NATO saying Beijing — whose president, Xi Jinping, made a high-profile state visit to Moscow in March — lacked credibility as a mediator.
Lula has also pitched himself as a peace broker and proposed, in line with Brazil’s tradition of non-intervention and neutrality, that a group of nations not involved in the war should engage both Russia and Ukraine in talks.
“I reiterated Brazil’s willingness, along with India, Indonesia and China, to talk to both sides of the conflict in pursuit of peace,” he tweeted.
Lula has condemned the invasion but he irritated Washington — and pleased Moscow — last month when he suggested the West had been “encouraging” war by arming Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky did not meet Lula when both men attended a Group of Seven summit in Japan last weekend, despite finding time to speak to an array of other national leaders.
Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, a hawkish senior ally of Putin’s, was quoted on Friday as saying Russia could not trust any truce with Ukraine, and would therefore have to destroy the “very nature” of power in Kyiv.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov Peace talks Kyiv Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Related

China special envoy to visit Ukraine, Russia
World
China special envoy to visit Ukraine, Russia
Putin says Chinese proposal could be basis for peace in Ukraine
World
Putin says Chinese proposal could be basis for peace in Ukraine

Black Sea grain deal slow to get moving after extension

Black Sea grain deal slow to get moving after extension
Updated 26 May 2023
Reuters

Black Sea grain deal slow to get moving after extension

Black Sea grain deal slow to get moving after extension
  • The United Nations and Turkiye “are working closely with the rest of the parties with the aim to resume full operations,” the UN said
  • The Black Sea deal also provides for the exports of fertilizer, including ammonia, but “there have been no such exports so far”
Updated 26 May 2023
Reuters

UNITED NATIONS: A deal allowing the safe wartime export of grain and fertilizer from Ukrainian Black Sea ports has not yet resumed full operations, the United Nations said on Friday, having come to a halt before Russia’s decision last week to extend it.
The pact called the Black Sea Grain Initiative, brokered by the United Nations and Turkiye last July with Russia and Ukraine to try to ease a global food crisis aggravated by Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, covers three ports, but no ships have been authorized to travel to Pivdennyi (Yuzhny) port since April 29, the UN said.
The United Nations and Turkiye “are working closely with the rest of the parties with the aim to resume full operations ... and lift all impediments that obstruct operations and limit the scope of the Initiative,” the UN said in a statement.
Ukraine accused Russia on Tuesday of effectively cutting Pivdennyi port out of the Black Sea deal as Russia complained that it had been unable to export ammonia via a pipeline to Pivdennyi under the agreement.
The UN said on Friday that the Black Sea deal also provides for the exports of fertilizer, including ammonia, but “there have been no such exports so far.”
INSPECTION LOW
Under the Black Sea grain export agreement, a Joint Coordination Center (JCC) in Istanbul — made up of officials from the Ukraine, Russia, Turkiye and the UN — authorizes ships and conducts inbound and outbound inspections of the vessels.
“According to information shared by the Ukrainian delegation with the parties at the JCC, there are 54 vessels waiting to move to Ukrainian ports. Out of these, 11 applications have been shared with the JCC for registration,” the UN said.
No new ships were registered on Thursday by the JCC, but two were agreed on Friday, the UN said, adding that there are currently 13 vessels loading in Ukrainian ports — six in Chornomorsk and seven in Odesa.
It also said that the average number of daily inbound and outbound inspections had dropped to 3.2 during May — the lowest level since operations began in August.
Russia signaled on Thursday that if demands to improve its grain and fertilizer exports are not met then it will not extend the deal beyond July 17. It made the same threat and demands in March, before agreeing last week to renew it for 60 days.
Russia appears to have prioritized two specific demands: restarting the pipeline to transport Russian ammonia to the Ukraine’s Pivdennyi port for export to global markets; and reconnecting Russia’s agricultural bank, known as Rosselkhozbank, to the SWIFT international payment network.
To help convince Russia to allow Ukraine to resume Black Sea grain exports, a three-year pact was also struck last July in which the UN agreed to help Moscow carry out its food and fertilizer shipments.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Black Sea Grain deal Turkiye

Related

Update Russia agrees to extend Ukraine grain deal in a boost for global food security
World
Russia agrees to extend Ukraine grain deal in a boost for global food security
Turkiye says Black Sea grain deal extension nearing
World
Turkiye says Black Sea grain deal extension nearing

