Amazon scientists simulate how warming may impact jungle

Brazil's Science and Technology Minister Luciana Santos is accompanied by scientists during her visit to the AmazonFACE project in Manaus, Brazil, on May 23, 2023. (Raul Vasconcelos/ASCOM MCTI/Handout via REUTERS)
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Brazil's Science and Technology Minister Luciana Santos visiting the AmazonFACE project in Manaus, Brazil, on May 23, 2023. (Raul Vasconcelos/ASCOM MCTI/Handout via REUTERS)
A tower, part of the AmazonFACE project, is seen in Manaus, Brazil, on May 23, 2023.(Raul Vasconcelos/ASCOM MCTI/Handout via REUTERS)
A tower, part of the AmazonFACE project, is seen in Manaus, Brazil, on May 23, 2023.(Raul Vasconcelos/ASCOM MCTI/Handout via REUTERS)
MANAUS, Brazil: Deep in the Amazon, an experiment unfolds that may allow a peek into the future to see what will happen to the world’s largest rainforest when carbon dioxide levels rise.
It is a simulation to see how the lungs of the world will endure global warming.
The AmazonFACE project, co-financed by Brazil and the United Kingdom, is “an open-air laboratory that will allow us to understand how the rainforest will behave in future climate change scenarios,” says Carlos Quesada, one of the project coordinators.
Quesada stands at the foot of a soaring metal tower that protrudes through the rainforest canopy at a site 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Manaus in northwest Brazil.
Sixteen other towers arranged in a circle around it will “pump” CO2 into the ring, replicating levels that may happen with global warming.
“How will the rainforest react to the rising temperature, the reduction in water availability, in a world with more carbon in the atmosphere?” asks Quesada, a researcher at an Amazon research institute that is part of the Brazilian Ministry of Science and Technology.
The technology known as FACE (Free Air CO2 Enrichment) has already been used to study the impact on forests in Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom, but never in a tropical rainforest.
By 2024, there will be six “carbon rings” pumping CO2 — one of the causes of global warming — at a concentration 40 percent to 50 percent higher than today.
Over a decade, researchers will analyze the processes occurring in leaves, roots, soil, water and nutrient cycles.
“We will have more accurate projections on how the Amazon rainforest can help combat climate change with its ability to absorb carbon from the atmosphere. Also, it will help us understand how the rainforest will be impacted by these changes,” says David Lapola, a researcher at the University of Campinas, who coordinates the project with Quesada.
The carbon increase in the atmosphere may lead to creation of grassy plains, or savanna, where Amazon rainforest once flourished, with vegetation better adapted to higher temperatures and longer droughts.
But CO2 could also “fertilize” the forest and make it temporarily more resistant to these changes.
“This is a positive scenario, at least for a short time, a period for us to get to zero emission policies, to keep temperature increases to only 1.5 degrees Centigrade,” Quesada says.
The project “is a window to the future. You open the window and look at what might be happening 30 years ahead,” he says.
The UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) urged ambitious action to counter global warming again this year.
According to its latest March report, global warming will surpass 1.5 degrees Celsius in the decades after 2030, leading to irreversible loss of ecosystems.
Coinciding with global warming is the impact of human-caused deforestation in the Amazon.
A landmark 2018 study by scientists Thomas Lovejoy and Carlos Nobre found that the Amazon is hurtling toward a tipping point where savannas begin to replace rainforest.
They said that would happen with deforestation of 20 to 25 percent of Amazon territory. Currently, deforestation stands at 15 percent.
AmazonFACE, coordinated by University of Campinas and the Brazilian Ministry of Science, has the support of the Foreign Office and the British Meteorological Service (MET office).
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly visited the facilities this week and announced a new contribution of 2 million pounds ($2.4 million) to the project, which since 2021 has already received 7.3 million pounds from the United Kingdom.
Brazil, for its part, has invested 32 million reais ($6.4 million).
Updated 27 May 2023
AFP
MOGADISHU: Islamist Al-Shabab fighters attacked an African Union military base in Somalia on Friday, the AU force said, without specifying if there were any casualties.
The Al-Qaeda-linked terrorist group has been waging a terrorist insurgency against the central government in the fragile Horn of Africa nation for more than 15 years.
The army base in Bulo Marer, 120 kilometers (75 miles) southwest of the capital Mogadishu “came under Al-Shabab attack,” the AU force known as ATMIS said in a statement on Facebook and Twitter.
“ATMIS forces are currently assessing the security situation,” it said, without giving details.
In recent months, the army and militias known as “macawisley” have retaken swathes of territory in the center of the troubled country in an operation backed by ATMIS and US air strikes.
Despite the gains by the pro-government forces, the militants have continued to strike with lethal force against civilian and military targets.
In the deadliest Al-Shabab attack since the offensive was launched last year, 121 people were killed in October by two car bombings at the education ministry in Mogadishu.
Why Henry Kissinger’s career is a masterclass in diplomacy and statecraft
Centennial turns spotlight on the imprint of the German refugee turned America’s chief diplomat on the post-war world war
The architect of Pax Americana under Nixon continues to wield influence as an informal adviser to the global great and good
Updated 26 min 11 sec ago
Zaid Belbagi
LONDON: Anwar Sadat, Mao Zedong, Richard Nixon, and King Faisal are some of the leaders who defined the 20th century. What their stories and legacies have in common is the impact of the efforts of one diminutive but nevertheless immensely consequential figure: Henry Kissinger. German, American, soldier, intelligence officer, Harvard academic, statesman and businessman rolled into one, this geopolitical oracle turns 100 this weekend.
Revered by many and loathed by some, Kissinger came to personify American power at its peak, casting the long shadow of Pax Americana across the world, at times advocating US values and, at other times, snuffing out revolutionary movements and propping up military juntas.
Any article would struggle to summarize such a long and eventful life. Born five years after the abdication of Germany’s last emperor, Kissinger’s own archive material is estimated to consist of 30 tons of documents.
Though he became synonymous with Cold War America, the instantly recognizable Bavarian traces to his gravelly voice gave away his origins. Born to German-Jewish parents on the outskirts of Nuremberg, the young Kissinger displayed an audacity that would later come to embody his swagger on the international stage, as he defied local Nazis to attend football matches and rebelled at their restrictions.
His real mettle, however, began to show when, as a refugee in America in the 1930s, he attended school at night and worked in a shaving-brush factory during the day.
Continuing to work through his senior studies, Kissinger saw his education cut short by the onset of the Second World War. Seeing action at the Battle of the Bulge, his wartime service culminated with the administration and denazification of liberated German sectors under his control.
Kissinger’s enthusiasm for his adopted country was to grow; he later recalled that the experience made the uprooted young man “feel like an American.”
Kissinger’s career is often looked at in detail following his appointment as the US national security adviser in 1969. However, his post-war years as an academic laid the foundation for his later association with, and application, of realpolitik.
Kissinger’s worldview, or weltanschauung, has been typified by sound bites such as “America has no permanent friends or enemies, only permanent interests.” This particular understanding of the world through the prism of empires and great power politics is founded in a 19th century understanding of the world.
It is therefore unsurprising that his Harvard doctoral dissertation was titled “Peace, Legitimacy and the Equilibrium (A Study of the Statesmanship of Castlereagh and Metternich).”
This academic study of the period between 1815 and 1914 is known as the Concert of Europe, when the Great Powers sought to maintain a certain balance of power and supported world peace. Notable for figures like Von Bismarck whose political philosophy is frequently inseparable from his own, it is this period that Kissinger sought to mirror, replacing the historical role of Great Britain with the unparalleled superpower of 20th century America.
As Kissinger became known to power brokers in Washington, his move toward a political career was inevitable. Unlike his peers, his solid academic foundation furnished him with an ability to act as in-house counsel on the political challenges of the day.
If the jet engine came to symbolize US military and cultural dominance in the post-war era, Kissinger employed international travel to the same effect to overhaul American diplomacy. His appointment to secretary of state in 1973 was in many ways merely the formal ratification of an increasingly international role he had been playing.
That year saw Kissinger at the forefront of efforts at shuttle diplomacy to reshape the world to advance American interests. Having already paved the way for the groundbreaking 1972 summit between Nixon, Zhou Enlai and Chairman Mao, Kissinger brought China in from the cold, leading to the formalization of relations between the two countries, and crucially brokered an anti-Soviet entente between the two powers.
As the world looked on following the Yom Kippur War, Kissinger, directly following his involvement in a coup in Chile the previous month, shuttled between Arab capitals while also organizing an unprecedented airlift of weapons to Israel, tipping the regional balance of power to the point that Israel has never faced an Arab invasion since.
With the year culminating in a pact to end the Vietnam war, Kissinger’s hyper-diplomacy was recognized with a Nobel Peace Prize, his international activities becoming a blueprint for American diplomacy to his peers and a stain on his career in the eyes of his detractors.
FAMOUSQUOTES
You can’t make war in the Middle East without Egypt and you can’t make peace without Syria.
Accept everything about yourself — I mean everything, You are you and that is the beginning and the end — no apologies, no regrets.
Ninety percent of the politicians give the other ten percent a bad reputation.
The illegal we do immediately. The unconstitutional takes a little longer.
Power is the ultimate aphrodisiac.
Kissinger is often viewed as having been the unsentimental dispenser of American power in the developing world. Though he succeeded in pursuing its interests, his zero-sum worldview — of a vast global jigsaw puzzle consisting of pieces that needed to be moved to fit America’s emergence as the world’s supreme power — did cause controversy.
Having once stated that “I am not interested in, nor do I know anything about, the southern portion of the world” and “What happens in the south is of no importance,” it is now clear that a certain ignorance of the wider world underpinned the more decisive political and military interventions which he supported to extend America’s reach.
His involvement in the Chilean coup, Bangladesh, Pakistan, East Timor and the bombing of Cambodia continue to be subjects of great debate, summarized in the 2001 treatise by Christopher Hitchens, “The Trial of Henry Kissinger.”
Speaking later in life, Kissinger would argue that the bombing of Cambodia was essential to stopping raids into South Vietnam. Truth be told, the focus on the subsequent widespread US bombing of Khmer Rouge is a lot less controversial now compared with the crimes of the Cambodian regime’s own genocide in the 1970s.
Nevertheless, Kissinger’s intercontinental politicking was true to the Bismarckian mold from which he emerged, faintly masked by his use of the first German chancellor’s famous maxim, “politics is the art of the possible.”
When all is said and done, it is still remarkable that Kissinger, a man who retired 50 years ago, has remained politically relevant. Leading Kissinger Associates, he has continued to have remarkable influence and reach, as the global great and good’s consigliere par excellence.
Kissinger’s long political goodbye has given him the opportunity to have the final say on many of the important moments of his career, a luxury not enjoyed by his late peers. His relevance, however, persists, his advocacy of coexistence with China and detente with Russia making his expertise much sought after amid efforts by one to disrupt America and by the other to altogether displace it.
However, the constant rebalancing of global power is not where Kissinger’s principal interests lie today. He has spent the last decade warning about the rise of artificial intelligence, which threatens to rewrite the diplomatic rulebook, especially for a man who was born at a time when armies still deployed cavalry.
Warning most recently in a book on the issue last year that the AI arms race is a “totally new problem” “with as yet no plausible theories on how states can prevail,” the centenarian continues to turn heads.
There is no doubt that Kissinger, for his many faults, remains a public figure who shaped an era. He is, however, an infinitely more complete character than the scheming master of realpolitik that his critics make him out to be.
This career of immense achievement and relentless controversy was made possible by a talent who was as brilliantly educated as he was discreet, both qualities that are sadly missing from present-day political life.
It is not unlikely that as just Kissinger plotted the extension of American dominance, as a student of imperial history he also expected to observe its decline. But it is unclear whether this is attributable to the speed with which this has taken place or how long Kissinger has lived. In any case, he probably has the answer.
• Zaid M. Belbagi is a political commentator, and an adviser to private clients between London and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). Twitter: @Moulay_Zaid
Malik’s JKLF spearheaded an armed insurgency in 1989 in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir, a part of which is administered by Pakistan since 1947, seeking independence for the entire former kingdom from both countries
Updated 27 May 2023
AFP
SRINAGAR: India’s top anti-terrorism investigation agency Friday again sought the death sentence for a leading Kashmiri independence figure and former rebel leader after he was given life in prison, official sources said.
Muhammad Yasin Malik, 57, chief of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), pleaded guilty last year to funding terrorism after refusing to accept a government-appointed lawyer or to defend himself against the charges.
The court turned down a plea by the National Investigation Agency for a death sentence, saying capital punishment was for a crime that “shocks the collective consciousness” of society.
On Friday the NIA petitioned the High Court in New Delhi again seeking death sentence for Malik, a senior security official in Indian-administered Kashmir told AFP.
The petition is due for hearing on Monday, legal news website Bar and Bench reported.
Malik’s JKLF spearheaded an armed insurgency in 1989 in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir, a part of which is administered by Pakistan since 1947, seeking independence for the entire former kingdom from both countries.
India responded with a massive military campaign and the conflict has left tens of thousands of civilians, soldiers and rebels dead.
Malik renounced violence in 1994 to campaign peacefully for independence, meeting with Indian leaders including two prime ministers over the following years.
He was repeatedly jailed, spending 14 years in prison where he claimed he was tortured, and was finally arrested in 2018, months before New Delhi canceled the restive region’s semi-autonomy, imposing an lockdown and communications blockade lasting months.
Tension has simmered in the Muslim-majority region since, with many accusing Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi of seeking to change its demographic balance.
Malik rose to prominence in 1990 when his group abducted the daughter of India’s interior minister and released her in exchange of five colleagues from Indian prisons.
The sentences handed down were deemed insufficient by the National Anti-Terrorist Prosecutor’s Office (PNAT), which brought the appeal
Updated 27 May 2023
AFP
PARIS: A Paris appeals court on Friday handed a 14-year jail term to a high-profile French terrorist convicted of terrorist offenses linked to Syria.
The court upheld the sentence against Kevin Guiavarch handed down by a lower court but was more lenient in ruling that most of the term will not be served behind bars.
His wife Salma O. was sentenced to six years’ imprisonment, which she will be able to serve at home wearing an electronic bracelet because of her “rehabilitation efforts.”
“Give me back the chance you gave me by allowing me to return to work and my job as a mother,” Salma 0. asked the court before it retired to deliberate.
The sentences handed down were deemed insufficient by the National Anti-Terrorist Prosecutor’s Office (PNAT), which brought the appeal.
But the prosecutor general acknowledged that Guiavarch was “neither a fanatic nor a lunatic.”
Guiavarch, a 30-year-old convert to Islam, was one of the UN’s most wanted terrorists and had been placed on a blacklist in 2014.
Suspected as being one of the major Daesh group recruiters attracting young French people to join the terrorist cause in Syria and Iraq, Guiavarch rubbed shoulders with some of the perpetrators of the November 2015 Paris attacks while living in Raqqa, IS’s de facto capital.
The former church choirboy, who was raised by a single mother in Brittany, claimed to be “reformed.”
He spent four years in Syria among terrorists, first with former Al-Qaeda affiliate the Fateh Al-Sham Front, and then IS.
He quit Syria in June 2016 and went to Turkiye where he and his extended polygamous family were all arrested.
He was transferred to France the following year.
ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday called former Prime Minister Imran Khan an “instigator” of rioters who attacked state assets and military installations to protest the opposition politician’s arrest earlier this month, and did not rule out his trial being held before a military court.
Khan’s detention in a land fraud case on May 9 was met by days-long violent protests by his supporters, who torched private and government cars and buildings, including military facilities.
Many of Khan’s closest associates, as well as thousands of supporters of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, were subsequently arrested, and the army announced in the aftermath that those found involved in the violence would be tried under relevant Pakistani laws, including the Army Act.
The government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also said this week it was considering a ban on the PTI.
In an exclusive interview with Arab News on Thursday, the Pakistani defense minister said only those suspects against whom “absolutely foolproof or ironclad evidence” of instigating attacks on military installations was found would be tried under army laws.
“There will be very, very few people who will be tried under that law,” he said.
“People, maybe two or three or four people, who were leading or who were instigating those people.”
The minister’s remarks came as a Pakistani court in the eastern city of Lahore on Thursday handed 16 civilians over to the military for trial over their suspected involvement in the pro-Khan violent protests.
The defense minister also did not rule out the possibility of Khan being tried under the Army Act and facing a military court.
“He is an instigator,” Asif said. “Evidence has to be evaluated, and the lawyers or legal advisers of the government will look into it.”
In response to his statement on Wednesday that the government was considering a ban on the PTI, Asif likened the violence of May 9 to 9/11 in the US, saying the question of banning the party had come up because of the “unimaginable” attacks on military properties.
“It is not expected of a Pakistani, or a Pakistani political party, or Pakistani group, never — I could at least not imagine that supporters of a political party led by its leader (Khan), or rather manipulated by the leader, their political followers, he told them to attack military installations,” Asif said.
However, he added that parliament would be consulted if the government decided to start the process of banning the PTI.
“There is a process (of banning a party), of course, whenever this process starts, if it starts, we will bring it to the parliament and we will try to, and obviously, there could be judicial procedure also for that,” the minister said.
Asif added that he personally was not in favor of banning political parties, “but everyone has a red line, even individuals like me or institutions or countries, and when those red lines are crossed, one has to react to that.”
Commenting on key aides of Khan quitting his party, the minister ruled out that this was an attempt to “dismantle” the PTI.
Khan has said his associates are being forced out under duress from the government and the military in a maneuver to dismantle the PTI before elections scheduled later this year.
This week, in what was widely seen as a softening of his stance, Khan announced he was willing to constitute a committee to hold talks with “powerful people,” a likely reference to the military, with whom Khan is locked in an ever-worsening standoff.
The cricketing legend-turned-politician came to power in a 2018 general election widely believed to have been rigged in his favor by the military — both deny the charge — but has since had a very public falling out with the army after he was removed last April in a parliamentary vote of no-confidence he blames on a plot by the US, the military and his political rivals in Pakistan. All deny the claim.
“We need a broader consensus between different powerhouses which are part of our ruling elite or power structure,” Asif said when asked if the government was ready to take up Khan’s latest offer for talks, adding that the judiciary, military establishment, parliament and political parties, including Khan’s PTI, should be involved in forging the consensus.
“There has to be a national consensus on most of the issues,” the defense minister said. “Not consensus between the politicians or one or two other institutions like judiciary or establishment, we have to have a new social contract.”