You are here

  • Home
  • Stability in Sudan is vital to the region, El-Sisi says

Stability in Sudan is vital to the region, El-Sisi says

Stability in Sudan is vital to the region, El-Sisi says
El-Sisi said that Egypt has assumed its responsibility as a major neighboring country to Sudan by intensifying communication with all the actors and international partners to put an end to the violence. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vwg6k

Updated 9 sec ago
Gobran Mohammed

Stability in Sudan is vital to the region, El-Sisi says

Stability in Sudan is vital to the region, El-Sisi says
  • Egyptian leader lays out roadmap to end violence, restore security
Updated 9 sec ago
Gobran Mohammed

CAIRO: Restoring stability and security in Sudan is important not only for the Sudanese people but also for the entire region, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said.

El-Sisi’s remarks came in his speech at a meeting of the African Peace and Security Council on Sudan attended by heads of state and government via video conference.

The Egyptian president said: “In addition to its political significance, today’s meeting bears symbolic value, affirming the continued partnership between African parties, all international partners, and relief agencies to work together toward a stable and secure Sudan.”

El-Sisi said: “Our meeting today comes to adopt the de-escalation plan, which was formulated in coordination with neighboring countries which represents an important step toward achieving stability and internal consensus, and ending the current bloody conflict.”

He also highlighted other initiatives to deal with the Sudanese crisis, as well as preserving the country’s territorial integrity and institutions.

“Efforts made within the framework of the African Union are complementary to other tracks, including the Arab League, whose recent summit endorsed the formation of an Arab ministerial contact group to deal with the crisis,” El-Sisi said.

“This is in addition to the IGAD (Intergovernmental Authority on Development) efforts and the agreements signed during the Jeddah negotiations, stipulating the commitment to a ceasefire, opening the way for the entry and distribution of humanitarian aid, and the withdrawal of troops from public hospitals and facilities.

“These tracks must be based on common, coordinated, and mutually supportive standards and establish a road map for the political process to address the root causes of the issues that led to the current crisis and aim at broad and inclusive participation of all Sudanese people,” he added.

Egypt has highlighted the importance of close coordination with neighboring countries to resolve the crisis, and restore security and stability in Sudan.

El-Sisi said that Egypt has assumed its responsibility as a major neighboring country to Sudan by intensifying communication with all the actors and international partners to put an end to the violence.

The Egyptian president listed four factors on which his country based its efforts, the most important of which are:

First: the need for a comprehensive and sustainable ceasefire that is not limited to humanitarian purposes.

Second: the necessity of preserving state institutions in Sudan, which are the backbone for protecting the country from the risk of collapse.

Third: The conflict in Sudan concerns the Sudanese. “Our role as regional parties is to help them stop it and achieve consensus on the resolution of the causes that led to it in the first place. In this regard, Egypt stresses its respect for the Sudanese people’s will, non-interference in their internal affairs, and the importance of not allowing foreign intervention in their current crisis,” El-Sisi said.

Fourth: The humanitarian repercussions of the Sudanese crisis extend beyond the state’s borders and affect neighboring countries.

El-Sisi said that “Egypt has committed itself to its responsibilities in this regard by receiving 150,000 Sudanese citizens to date, in addition to hosting 5 million Sudanese, who are treated as citizens.”

He called on relief agencies and donor countries to provide support to allow neighboring states to continue this role.

Topics: Egypt Sudan Sudan Unrest

Related

Smoke billows behind buildings in southern Khartoum, on May 27, 2023, amid= fighting between the forces of two rival generals.
Saudi Arabia
Violations by Sudanese parties greatly impeding delivery of aid: Saudi-US statement
The ninth Saudi plane carrying aid for the Sudanese people arrives at Port Sudan International Airport on Sunday. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Ninth Saudi aid plane arrives in Sudan

18th Arab Media Forum kicks off in Kuwait

18th Arab Media Forum kicks off in Kuwait
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

18th Arab Media Forum kicks off in Kuwait

18th Arab Media Forum kicks off in Kuwait
  • Editors-in-chief from Arab newspapers discuss addressing upcoming digital media transformation
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

KUWAIT: The 18th Arab Media Forum kicked off on Sunday in Kuwait under the patronage of Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Sabah.

The event focused on a range of issues pertaining to the future of media in the region, Kuwait News Agency reported.

During one of the sessions, Jameel Al-Thiyabi, editor-in-chief of Saudi newspaper Okaz stated that the rise of Artificial Intelligence would have an impact on media outlets all over the world, emphasizing the importance of keeping up with AI developments in media rather than falling behind.

The Arab League’s assistant secretary-general for media Ahmed Khattabi stressed the importance of addressing challenges within digital media, adding that improving media capacities should not overshadow topics of significant importance to the Arab world, particularly the Palestinian cause.

Meanwhile, Waleed Al-Jasim, editor-in-chief of Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Rai, said Arab media faced challenges surrounding media freedoms, adding that social media platforms allowed for more freedom of expression compared with mainstream media.

Hatim Al Taie, editor-in-chief of Omani newspaper Al-Roya, warned younger people working in the industry needed to prepare for the oncoming digital media transformation. He called on the Arab League to impose fees on international media companies, with the money used in funding media entities in the Arab region.

Topics: Arab Media Forum

Related

Mohammed bin Fahad Al-Harthi. (SPA)
Media
Arab Media Conference discusses digital hegemony
20th Arab Media Forum begins in Dubai
Media
20th Arab Media Forum begins in Dubai

Governor of war-torn Darfur region issues call to arms

Governor of war-torn Darfur region issues call to arms
Updated 6 min 14 sec ago
AFP

Governor of war-torn Darfur region issues call to arms

Governor of war-torn Darfur region issues call to arms
  • Minawi, a former rebel leader, has voiced support for the national army in its battle against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces
Updated 6 min 14 sec ago
AFP

KHARTOUM: The governor of war-torn Sudan’s western Darfur region, Mini Minawi, on Sunday called on citizens there to “take up arms,” six weeks into the brutal conflict.

Much of the heaviest fighting has raged in the capital Khartoum and in Darfur, near the border with Chad, since the conflict erupted on April 15.

Minawi, a former rebel leader, has voiced support for the national army in its battle against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

“There are many who do not wish for the safety or rights of citizens and deliberately sabotage national institutions,” he wrote on Twitter.

“I call on all our honorable citizens, the people of Darfur, old and young, men and women, to take up arms to protect their property.”

Darfur has already suffered decades of turmoil that has left hundreds of thousands dead, more than two million displaced and the region flooded with weapons.

The war there, which began in 2003, saw Sudan’s then-president Omar Bashir unleash the feared Janjaweed militia to crush a rebellion among ethnic minority groups.

The Rapid Support Forces, commanded by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo and now at war with the Sudanese army, traces its origins to the Janjaweed.

Darfur has seen some of the worst of current fighting, with hundreds of civilians killed, markets burned and rampant looting of health and aid facilities.

Tens of thousands of Sudanese have fled across the border into Chad as concerns rise about the militarization of those who remain.

Sudanese democracy activist and author Raga Makawi said there is “a real risk of people who were in the past part of nonviolent movements now considering the right to bear arms in order to protect themselves.”

The Small Arms Survey, a Geneva-based research project, calculated there were 6.6 guns for every 100 people in Sudan in 2017.

The United Nations had already warned that civilians were being armed in the fighting before Minawi issued his call to arms.

Topics: Sudan Unrest

Related

Smoke billows behind buildings in southern Khartoum, on May 27, 2023, amid= fighting between the forces of two rival generals.
Saudi Arabia
Violations by Sudanese parties greatly impeding delivery of aid: Saudi-US statement
The ninth Saudi plane carrying aid for the Sudanese people arrives at Port Sudan International Airport on Sunday. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Ninth Saudi aid plane arrives in Sudan

Planet-friendly farming takes root in drought-hit Tunisia

Planet-friendly farming takes root in drought-hit Tunisia
Updated 16 min 43 sec ago
AFP

Planet-friendly farming takes root in drought-hit Tunisia

Planet-friendly farming takes root in drought-hit Tunisia
  • Tunisia rely on grain and fertilizer imports from Ukraine and Russia
Updated 16 min 43 sec ago
AFP

CAP NEGRO, Tunisia: Saber Zouani lost his job as a waiter when the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged the Tunisian tourism sector, so he decided to try something new and started a permaculture farm.

Now he grows all the food he needs and has become a pioneer of the style of ecological agriculture that is gaining fans worldwide, including in his country.

Many hope it will help Tunisia weather the impacts of climate change and wean it off its reliance on global supply chains, including grain and fertilizer imports from Ukraine and Russia.

In his western hometown of Cap Negro, Zouani, 37, proudly showed off his 3-hectare farm, set up to mimic natural ecosystems in line with ideas popularized in the 1970s by Australian ecologists.

Permaculture, as an alternative to industrial agriculture, aims to work in harmony with the environment, keep soil structures intact, and do without artificial inputs such as chemical fertilizers or pesticides.

“No, these are not weeds,” said Zouani, a biotechnology graduate, pointing to nettles and dandelions growing wild all around his rows of onions, peppers and radishes.

When he harvests his vegetables, he said, he puts the excess green matter back onto the soil to slow evaporation — hoping to keep the ground as moist as a forest floor covered with fallen leaves.

Such methods are especially useful in Tunisia where an unprecedented drought has parched the countryside and left water reservoirs at dangerously low levels this spring.

At his farm, Zouani captures precious rainwater in a pond and only sparingly waters his plants, which are all grown from his own seeds.

Zouani also keeps cows, sheep, goats and chickens and composts their droppings to create soil enriched with the nitrogen-rich natural fertilizer.

“We need to create living soil, attract earthworms, fungi and all the nutrients for our plants and trees,” said Zouani.

Permaculture, he said, draws on farming methods and wisdoms of centuries past — “returning to our roots, to the traditional methods used by our grandparents.”

Zouani said he earns around 300 dinars ($100) a month from selling farm produce, with enough left over to make him, his brother and their elderly parents self-sufficient.

In two or three years, he hopes to make “a decent income” and turn his farm, named “Om Hnia” in honor of his late grandmother, into an eatery and eventually a rural eco-lodge.

Zouani started off more than two years ago with the help of the Tunisian Association of Permaculture, which gave him initial training and then financial support for basic equipment.

The group’s “Plant Your Farm” project aims to create 50 micro-farms over five years, of which around 30 are already up and running, said its president Rim Mathlouthi.

The goal, Mathlouthi said, is to “demonstrate to the authorities and other farmers that permaculture is a profitable and efficient agricultural system which brings back biodiversity when the soil is depleted from plowing and chemical inputs.”

Topics: Tunisia Drought

Related

Tunisia says major migrant trafficker arrested
Middle-East
Tunisia says major migrant trafficker arrested
Tunisia beat Iraq 3-0 at FIFA U-20 World Cup
Football
Tunisia beat Iraq 3-0 at FIFA U-20 World Cup

UAE, Egypt congratulate Turkiye’s Erdogan on presidential win

Erdogan addresses his supporters following early exit poll results for the second round of presidential election.
Erdogan addresses his supporters following early exit poll results for the second round of presidential election.
Updated 1 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

UAE, Egypt congratulate Turkiye’s Erdogan on presidential win

Erdogan addresses his supporters following early exit poll results for the second round of presidential election.
  • Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi also congratulated Erdogan
Updated 1 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE’s President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan sent a message of congratulations to Recep Tayyip Erdogan after he declared victory in a historic runoff election.

UAE Vice President and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum sent a similar message to Erdogan, Emirates News Agency reported.

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi also congratulated Erdogan, as did French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Putin said the win was evidence the Turkish people appreciated Erdogan’s independent foreign policy.

Topics: Turkiye UAE Egypt Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Related

Turkiye quake victims rally around Erdogan ahead of runoff
Middle-East
Turkiye quake victims rally around Erdogan ahead of runoff

UAE delegation visits Czech Republic to boost bilateral cooperation

UAE delegation visits Czech Republic to boost bilateral cooperation
Updated 47 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

UAE delegation visits Czech Republic to boost bilateral cooperation

UAE delegation visits Czech Republic to boost bilateral cooperation
  • High-level talks focus on trade, investment, and include agreement on tax
Updated 47 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: A high-level delegation from the UAE visited the Czech Republic with the aim of expanding bilateral cooperation in various areas of common interest, Emirates News Agency reported on Sunday. 

The delegation headed by Ahmed Ali Al-Sayegh, the UAE minister of state, included Saeed Mubarak Al-Hajri, assistant minister for economic and trade affairs; Abdullah Al-Mazrouei, president of the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry; and a large number of senior representatives from ministries and companies from the public and private sectors.

During the visit, Al-Sayegh held meetings with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala; Jozef Sikela, minister of industry and trade; Zbynek Stanjura, minister of finance; Jiri Kozak, deputy minister of foreign affairs; Jana Vohralikova, head of the Office of the President; and Tomas Pojar, National Security Adviser.

The visit also witnessed the signing of the Avoidance of Double Taxation Agreement.

 “The signing of this agreement and the keenness to establish a Joint Economic Committee, as well as the exchange of high-level visits, reflect the mutual desire of the UAE and the Czech Republic to deepen bilateral relations which extend for more than three decades, in all fields, particularly in economy and trade,” Al-Sayegh said. 

The two sides also addressed strengthening cooperation in the sphere of climate action in light of the UAE’s hosting of COP28, during which participants will conduct a worldwide stocktake of progress toward meeting the Paris Agreement’s global climate objectives.

During the visit, Al-Sayegh emphasized that the bilateral economic cooperation has grown significantly in recent years, particularly after the signing of an agreement on economic, commercial, and technical coordination in January.

The agreement also resulted in the implementation of effective programs and processes to explore opportunities for collaboration and partnerships in the domains of trade, investment, and knowledge exchange, which will help to both nations’ long-term economic progress.

Al-Sayegh added: “The Czech Republic is a prominent economic destination and an important partner for the UAE in Central Europe. 

“It has strong economic and industrial infrastructure and is rich in potential opportunities through which a sustainable and fruitful partnership can be built with the UAE business sector.”

Meanwhile, Al-Hajri will help to reinforce the UAE’s position as a critical gateway for Czech exporters and investors to capitalize on prospects in domestic markets and expand them to other countries, regionally and worldwide.

The most important agreements inked by the two countries to support their developing bilateral economic engagement are the Air Services Agreement, the Investment Protection and Promotion Agreement, and the Avoidance of Double Taxation Agreement.
 

Topics: UAE Czech Republic

Related

Philippine military urges boosting defense ties as UAE delegation visits
World
Philippine military urges boosting defense ties as UAE delegation visits

Latest updates

Stability in Sudan is vital to the region, El-Sisi says
Stability in Sudan is vital to the region, El-Sisi says
18th Arab Media Forum kicks off in Kuwait
18th Arab Media Forum kicks off in Kuwait
Baseball United signs partnership with Pakistan Federation Baseball
Baseball United signs partnership with Pakistan Federation Baseball
Governor of war-torn Darfur region issues call to arms
Governor of war-torn Darfur region issues call to arms
Saudi artist builds carpet-painting business one brush stroke at a time
Raghda Turkistani paints on door mats, wood and other materials, including Persian and Arabian carpets. (Instagram/raghda.craft)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.