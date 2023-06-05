You are here

Indonesia hosts geopolitical rivals in multinational naval drills 

The Indonesian Navy hosts delegates from more than 30 countries in Makassar, South Sulawesi at the opening ceremony of the 2023 Multilateral Naval Exercise Komodo on June 5, 2023.
The Indonesian Navy hosts delegates from more than 30 countries in Makassar, South Sulawesi at the opening ceremony of the 2023 Multilateral Naval Exercise Komodo on June 5, 2023. (Indonesian Navy)
Updated 05 June 2023
Sheany Yasuko Lai

Indonesia hosts geopolitical rivals in multinational naval drills 

The Indonesian Navy hosts delegates from more than 30 countries in Makassar, South Sulawesi.
  • 36 countries are participating in the 2023 Multilateral Naval Exercise Komodo 
  • Naval drills can ‘contribute positively’ to regional security, peace, host Indonesia says 
Updated 05 June 2023
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Indonesia launched on Monday a multilateral naval exercise attended by more than 30 countries, including US and China, amid rising geopolitical tension.

The Multilateral Naval Exercise Komodo, which was first held in 2014, is on its fourth edition and will run until June 8 in waters off Makassar, South Sulawesi. This year’s Komodo drills will see participation from 36 countries, the Indonesian Navy said in a statement.

“This exercise aims to enhance diplomatic capabilities, international cooperation, strengthen relationships and build cooperation with friendly nations,” Indonesian Navy Chief of Staff Mohammed Ali said during the opening ceremony.

In 2023, participating countries include the US, Australia, China, India, the UK, the Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and Russia. The last Komodo exercise took place in 2018 before suspensions over COVID-19.

“The participation of representatives from friendly navies demonstrates the importance of this activity in the international agenda that can contribute positively to achieving regional security, stability and peace,” Ali said, adding that at least 17 foreign warships will join the drills.

The exercises also seek to “improve operational readiness and interoperability between the navy and maritime agencies in the region,” Ali said, especially to address “various threats other than military operation.”

He added: “This exercise is also expected to be a forum for the exchange of knowledge and experience among participants to facilitate coordination in dealing with various crisis situations in an integrated manner.”

The Komodo exercises come as China and the US ramp up military diplomacy in the Asia-Pacific region, staging more frequent war games with allies and partners around Taiwan and the disputed South China Sea.

China has conducted military exercises with Laos, Singapore and Cambodia this year, while the US launched just last week the first trilateral maritime exercises with Japan and the Philippines.

China-US relations have grown tense as friction between the world’s two largest economies arose from Beijing’s claims over Taiwan and its military activity in the resource-rich South China Sea. 

Topics: Indonesia Naval drill US China

Updated 05 June 2023
AP

US defense secretary discusses upgrading ties with India to counter China

US defense secretary discusses upgrading ties with India to counter China
Updated 05 June 2023
AP

NEW DELHI: US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday discussed upgrading partnership with India, a major arms buyer, and set a roadmap for cooperation for the next five years as both countries grapple with China’s economic rise and increased belligerence, officials said.

Austin’s visit comes as India strengthens its domestic defense industry by acquiring new technologies and reducing reliance on imports, particularly from Russia, its largest supplier of military hardware despite the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Austin and his Indian counterpart, Rajnath Singh, explored ways of building resilient supply chains, a statement from India’s Defense Ministry said. They decided “to identify opportunities for the co-development of new technologies and co-production of existing and new systems and facilitate increased collaboration between defense startup ecosystems of the two countries.”

They also discussed regional security issues and committed to strengthening operational collaboration across all military services, with an eye to supporting India’s leading role as a security provider in the Indo-Pacific, the statement said.

The new roadmap for US-India defense industrial cooperation will fast track technology cooperation and co-production in areas such as air combat and land mobility systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, munitions and the undersea domain, said a US Department of Defense press release.

“This initiative aims to change the paradigm for cooperation between US and Indian defense sectors, including a set of specific proposals that could provide India access to cutting-edge technologies and support India’s defense modernization plans,” it said.

The discussions also included cooperation in space, cyberspace, and artificial intelligence. Austin also met with India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.

“I’m returning to India to meet with key leaders for discussions about strengthening our Major Defense Partnership. Together, we’re advancing a shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific,” Austin tweeted after his arrival in New Delhi on Sunday.

Austin, who is on his second visit to India, was expected to lay the groundwork for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Washington on June 22, which has fueled speculation about a possible announcement of defense contracts.

India is looking to buy 18 armed high-altitude long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicles from General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. for an estimated $1.5 billion to $2 billion, said Rahul Bedi, a defense analyst. The UAVs would likely be deployed along its restive borders with China and Pakistan and in the strategic Indian Ocean region, Bedi said.

Indian media reports said a joint production and manufacture of combat aircraft engines, infantry combat vehicles, howitzers and their precision ordnance were discussed last month in Washington at a meeting of the US-India Defense Policy Group.

Topics: India United States

Updated 05 June 2023
Reuters

Senegalese man warned of gun violence the day he was shot dead in riots

Senegalese man warned of gun violence the day he was shot dead in riots
  • Sixteen people have died in the deadliest unrest in Senegal in decades
Updated 05 June 2023
Reuters

DAKAR: El-Hajji Cisse was busy on Friday, the day he was killed, tweeting hundreds of times as riots erupted beyond the walls of his compound in a busy suburb of Senegal’s capital Dakar.

In one post, the 26-year-old student warned his 1,700 followers about security forces firing live rounds at protesters. In another, he shared first aid tips for people wounded on the streets.

Offline he helped too, showing elderly neighbors how to ease their discomfort from inhaling mouthfuls of tear gas, said his younger brother Djimbala Ba.

“He spent his time in the service of others,” said Ba, 24, who burst into tears during an interview at the home where he and his brother used to share a bed in a small side room. “He was a good patriot.”

At around 9 p.m. on Friday, after a bowl of couscous and milk, Cisse braved the short walk to a mosque to pray as security forces and rioters clashed nearby, said Ba, and another friend, Cheikh Ndiaye.

Minutes later, he was shot.

Sixteen people have died in the deadliest unrest in Senegal in decades, triggered by a prison sentence handed down to opposition leader Ousmane Sonko that could rule him out of presidential elections in February. Sonko denies wrongdoing.

His supporters say the charges were politically motivated and have taken to the streets in their thousands, hurling rocks at security forces, setting cars and buildings alight and ransacking supermarkets and gas stations.

Police have responded with tear gas and what rights groups have described as excessive force.

Five hundred people have been arrested, the government says.

Security forces deny firing on protesters or using excessive force.

Cisse had planned to study in Canada, Ba said.

He often sported the jersey of his favorite football team, Real Madrid. 

As the riots intensified on Friday, he spent hours on his phone in the Grand Yoff neighborhood firing off tweets railing against a partial internet shutdown.

His profile became a mirror of the chaos and anger that brewed outside.

In one of his last posts, just before 6 p.m., he pleaded to Twitter owner Elon Musk to help reconnect people in Senegal to the web.

About three hours later, Cisse was returning from the mosque when he was shot in the shoulder a few meters from home, Ba, Ndiaye and two other friends said.

A video on TikTok shows what they say is Cisse lying motionless on the ground as a man tries to apply pressure to his upper arm.

A crowd then carries him toward a hospital.

Topics: Senegal

Turkish forces arrive in Kosovo to bolster NATO-led peacekeepers after recent violence

Turkish forces arrive in Kosovo to bolster NATO-led peacekeepers after recent violence
Updated 05 June 2023
AP

Turkish forces arrive in Kosovo to bolster NATO-led peacekeepers after recent violence

Turkish forces arrive in Kosovo to bolster NATO-led peacekeepers after recent violence
  • Violent clashes with ethnic Serbs a week ago left 30 international soldiers — 11 Italians and 19 Hungarians — and more than 50 demonstrators injured
Updated 05 June 2023
AP

ISTANBUL: A Turkish commando battalion requested by NATO has arrived in Kosovo to assist in quelling recent violent unrest in the Balkan country.

The Turkish Defense Ministry shared a video on Sunday showing troops wearing the insignia of the Kosovo Force, a NATO-led peacekeeping mission established in 1999, departing Turkiye and arriving in Kosovo.

Violent clashes with ethnic Serbs a week ago left 30 international soldiers — 11 Italians and 19 Hungarians — and more than 50 demonstrators injured. 

The injuries the soldiers suffered included fractures and burns from improvised explosive incendiary devices.

The clashes grew out of an earlier confrontation after ethnic Albanian candidates who were declared the winners of local elections in northern Kosovo entered municipal buildings to take office and were blocked by Serbs. Ethnic Serbs overwhelmingly boycotted the votes.

Serbia and its former province Kosovo have been at odds for decades, with Belgrade refusing to recognize Kosovo’s 2008 declaration of independence. 

The violence near their shared border has stirred fear of a renewal of a 1998-99 conflict in Kosovo that claimed more than 10,000 lives and resulted in the KFOR peacekeeping mission. 

Turkiye was one of the first countries to recognize Kosovo’s sovereignty and has maintained close relations with the country since the late 1990s.

After the soldiers were injured last week, NATO said it would send an additional 700 troops to northern Kosovo. Around 500 members of Turkiye’s 65th mechanized infantry brigade will make up the bulk of the NATO reinforcements, the military alliance said on Monday.

The Turkish battalion will initially be stationed at Camp Sultan Murat in Prizren, Kosovo, and remain in Kosovo “for as long as necessary,” NATO said.

“Turkiye is an important and highly valued ally, making key contributions to NATO. This includes troops for our peacekeeping mission in Kosovo, which is even more important now, when tensions are high. I thank Turkiye for sending reinforcements to northern Kosovo, following the recent unrest,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said after meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul on Sunday.

The government of Kosovo and representatives of the country’s ethnic Serb minority exchanged tit-for-tat conditions to de-escalate the situation.

Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti said the government might consider holding fresh elections in four northern cities with majority Serb populations but not before gangs responsible for violence leave.

The ethnic Serb Srpska List Party said it would participate in new municipal elections but that the government needed to first withdraw special police forces from northern Kosovo and proceed with establishing an association of majority Serb communities.

Miroslav Lajcak, the EU’s envoy for Kosovo-Serbia talks, arrived in Pristina on Monday to meet with top leaders. KFOR currently consists of almost 3,800 troops, including some 350 from Turkiye. 

The Turkish commando battalion will be joining the peacekeeping mission as a reserve unit.

Topics: Turkiye Kosovo

Cost of UK government’s Illegal Migration Bill could hit £6 billion in next two years

Cost of UK government’s Illegal Migration Bill could hit £6 billion in next two years
Updated 05 June 2023
Arab News

Cost of UK government's Illegal Migration Bill could hit £6 billion in next two years

Cost of UK government’s Illegal Migration Bill could hit £6 billion in next two years
  • Sources told the BBC the legislation will be costly and complex
  • The bill aims to make it easier to detain and deport people who enter the country illegally
Updated 05 June 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The cost to UK authorities of detaining and deporting people over the next two years under the country’s controversial new Illegal Migration Bill could reach £6 billion ($7.5 billion), according to internal government projections obtained by the BBC.

The bill, passed by the House of Commons in April, includes mechanisms designed to make it easier to detain people who enter the UK illegally, particularly those who cross the English Channel on small boats, and send them back to their home countries or third-party nations.

The Conservative government has not revealed the projected costs associated with the legislation. However, the BBC reported on Monday that the Home Office estimates it will have to spend between £3 billion and £6 billion on detention facilities, accommodation and deportations.

Home Office sources said the bill will be costly and complex, with one insider admitting that implementing it will be a “major logistical challenge.” A senior government source told the BBC the bill could constrain public spending.

Home Office officials hope the legislation will act as a deterrent and that as the number of people being detained falls over time, so too will the costs. The Treasury is publicly supporting the policy but insiders are said to be concerned that the deterrence aspect has not been sufficiently proven. One Home Office source close to the bill described this deterrence effect as an “unknown factor” that cannot be predicted.

Jon Featonby, chief policy analyst at the Refugee Council, told the BBC: “The Home Office is clearly aware that so-called deterrence measures simply don’t work, and it is preparing to detain thousands of desperate people who will end up on our shores in search of protection.

“Until refugees fleeing violence and persecution are given a safe pathway to seek asylum in our country, they will continue to risk their lives to get here.

“Instead of moving forward with this hugely expensive and unworkable crackdown on refugees seeking safety in the UK, the government should be focusing on creating a system that protects the right to claim asylum and that prioritizes both compassion and control.”

Rob McNeil, the deputy director of Oxford University’s Migration Observatory, told the BBC that the big question is whether the bill will deter anyone from trying to enter in the UK. He pointed out that the costs are already “very, very high,” and said that if asylum claims were processed quicker, there would be fewer migrants in the system.

Yvette Cooper, the opposition Labour Party’s shadow home secretary, told the BBC: “The Conservatives are in total chaos on asylum and their new bill is a sham that will make the soaring costs far worse.”

The bill has faced a backlash within the ruling Conservative Party and in the House of Lords, where it is currently being debated. The government said it will release its economic impact assessment of the bill in due course.

Topics: Illegal Migration Bill

BBC, British Airways and Boots staff data compromised by alleged Russian cyberhack

BBC, British Airways and Boots staff data compromised by alleged Russian cyberhack
Updated 05 June 2023
Arab News

BBC, British Airways and Boots staff data compromised by alleged Russian cyberhack

BBC, British Airways and Boots staff data compromised by alleged Russian cyberhack
  • British Airways, owned by IAG, said it had notified affected employees and was providing them with support
  • The attack has been linked to a Russian cyber gang called Clop by experts
Updated 05 June 2023
Arab News

LONDON: British Airways and retailer Boots said their staff were among those hit by a cyberattack on Zellis, a payroll provider used by hundreds of companies in Britain.

The BBC also suffered a data breach, it said.

British Airways, owned by IAG, said it had notified affected employees and was providing them with support.

“We have been informed that we are one of the companies impacted by Zellis’ cybersecurity incident which occurred via one of their third-party suppliers called MOVEit,” BA said in a statement on Monday.

Part of the Walgreens Boots Alliance, Boots said the attack had included some of its employees’ personal details.

“Our provider assured us that immediate steps were taken to disable the server,” Boots said.

Boots employs over 50,000 people in Britain, while British Airways has about 30,000 staff.

A BBC a spokesperson said: “We are aware of a data breach at our third-party supplier, Zellis, and are working closely with them as they urgently investigate the extent of the breach.”

“We take data security extremely seriously and are following the established reporting procedures.

The attack has been linked to a Russian cyber gang called Clop by experts, who suggest the group gained access through a backdoor in a file transfer software used by Zellis.

The software in question is called MOVEit and is owned by Progress Software.

US security researchers warned on Thursday hackers had stolen data from the systems of a number of users of the file transfer tool MOVEit Transferone one day after the maker of the software disclosed that a security flaw had been discovered.

The compromised data includes names, addresses and national insurance numbers, said the Daily Telegraph newspaper, which first reported which companies had been affected by the breach.

* With Reuters

Topics: UK BBC British Airways Boots cyberhacking

