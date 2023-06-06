You are here

US fines Microsoft $20 million over child data violations

US fines Microsoft $20 million over child data violations
The Federal Trade Commission said Microsoft violated a law called the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act, after the company collected personal data from children under age 13 who signed up to its Xbox gaming system without their parents’ permission. (AP)
AFP

US fines Microsoft $20 million over child data violations

US fines Microsoft $20 million over child data violations
  • Microsoft allegedly collected personal data from children under age 13 who signed up to its Xbox gaming system from 2015 to 2020 without their parents’ permission and retained this information
AFP

WASHINGTON: Microsoft will pay $20 million to settle government charges that it collected personal information from children without their parents’ consent, officials said Monday.
The Federal Trade Commission alleged that from 2015 to 2020 Microsoft collected personal data from children under age 13 who signed up to its Xbox gaming system without their parents’ permission and retained this information.
To open an account, users had to provide their first and last names, an email address, and date of birth.
The FTC said Microsoft violated a law called the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act, or COPPA.
“Our proposed order makes it easier for parents to protect their children’s privacy on Xbox, and limits what information Microsoft can collect and retain about kids,” said Samuel Levine, head of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection.
“This action should also make it abundantly clear that kids’ avatars, biometric data, and health information are not exempt from COPPA,” Levine added.
The decision still needs the approval of a federal court before it can be implemented.
The FTC said Microsoft will be required to take several steps to bolster privacy protections for child users of its Xbox system.
Under the COPPA law, online services and websites aimed at kids under 13 must notify parents about the personal information they collect and obtain verifiable parental consent before collecting and using any personal information collected from children.
Microsoft did not immediately reply to an AFP request for comment.

US senator presses for declassified report on Al Jazeera reporter's killing

US senator presses for declassified report on Al Jazeera reporter’s killing
Updated 06 June 2023
Reuters

US senator presses for declassified report on Al Jazeera reporter’s killing

US senator presses for declassified report on Al Jazeera reporter’s killing
  • The US Security Coordinator for Israel and the Palestinian Authority (USSC) conducted an investigation, but the report remains classified
Updated 06 June 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US Senator Chris Van Hollen called on Monday for declassifying a government report on the death of Al Jazeera’s Shireen Abu Akleh, a Palestinian-American journalist who was shot and killed while covering an Israeli army raid last year.
One of the most recognizable journalists covering the Israeli-Palestinian conflict for two decades, Abu Akleh was killed in May 2022 during an Israeli raid in the West Bank city of Jenin. Her death triggered outrage across the region.
Israel says Abu Akleh, who was wearing a clearly marked protective press vest and helmet, was likely unintentionally shot by an Israeli soldier but could also have been struck by Palestinian fire. Abu Akleh’s family believes she was killed deliberately, and witnesses to the incident have said there were no Palestinian fighters firing in the area she was standing.
The US Security Coordinator for Israel and the Palestinian Authority (USSC) conducted an investigation, but the report remains classified. In a statement, Van Hollen, a Democrat on the Senate’s Foreign Relations Committee, said the report contains important insights into her death.
That includes “relevant information and findings about the conduct of the Israel Defense Forces (Israeli military) unit involved in that operation – as well as other IDF units operating in the West Bank,” Van Hollen said.
Van Hollen said that while the USSC team was “unable to conduct an independent investigation” due to lack of access to key witnesses, the report’s public release was still vital to ensuring accountability in the shooting death of a US citizen.
The US State Department, which oversees the USSC, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In December, Al Jazeera made a submission to the International Criminal Court over Abu Akleh’s killing. Her family has supported such efforts while urging action by the Biden administration.
Israel insists that its soldiers do not deliberately target journalists and has refused to identify the soldier who may have shot Abu Akleh.

 

Hundreds of journalists strike to demand leadership change at biggest US newspaper chain

Journalists protest outside the offices of the Austin American Statesman newspaper on June 05, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (AFP)
Journalists protest outside the offices of the Austin American Statesman newspaper on June 05, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (AFP)
Updated 06 June 2023
AP

Hundreds of journalists strike to demand leadership change at biggest US newspaper chain

Journalists protest outside the offices of the Austin American Statesman newspaper on June 05, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (AFP)
  • “Gannett CEO Mike Reed didn’t have a word to say to the scores of journalists whose livelihoods he’s destroyed, nor to the communities who have lost their primary news source thanks to his mismanagement,” DeCarava said in a statement
Updated 06 June 2023
AP

NEW YORK: Journalists at two dozen local newspapers across the U.S. walked off the job Monday to demand an end to painful cost-cutting measures and a change of leadership at Gannett, the country's biggest newspaper chain.
The strike involves hundreds of journalists at newspapers in eight states, including the Arizona Republic, the Austin American-Statesman, the Bergen Record, the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle, and the Palm Beach Post, according to the NewsGuild, which represents workers at more than 50 Gannett newsrooms. Gannett has said there would be no disruption to its news coverage during the strike, which will last for two days at two of the newspapers and one day for the rest.
The walkouts coincided with Gannett’s annual shareholder meeting, during which the company’s board was duly elected despite the NewsGuild-CWA union urging shareholders to withhold their votes from CEO and board chairman Mike Reed as an expression of no confidence in his leadership. Reed has overseen the company since its 2019 merger with GateHouse Media, a tumultuous period that has included layoffs and the shuttering of newsrooms. Gannett shares have dropped more than 60% since the deal closed.
Susan DeCarava, president of the The NewsGuild of New York, called the shareholder meeting “a slap in the face to the hundreds of Gannett journalists who are on strike today.”
“Gannett CEO Mike Reed didn’t have a word to say to the scores of journalists whose livelihoods he’s destroyed, nor to the communities who have lost their primary news source thanks to his mismanagement,” DeCarava said in a statement.
In legal filing, the NewsGuild said Gannett's leadership has gutted newsrooms and cut back on coverage to service a massive debt load. Cost-cutting has also included forced furloughs and suspension of 401-K contributions.
“We want people in our local community to know what this company is doing to local news, and we want Gannett shareholders to know what Gannett is doing to local news,” said Chris Damien, a criminal justice reporter and unit guild chair the Desert Sun, which covers Palm Springs and the surrounding Coachella Valley in Southern California.
Gannett Chief Communications Officer Lark-Marie Anton said the company disagreed with union's recommendation to vote against Reed.
“During a very challenging time for our industry and economy, Gannett strives to provide competitive wages, benefits, and meaningful opportunities for all our valued employees,” Anton said in a statement.
Some of the striking newsrooms are negotiating contracts and accuse the company of dragging its feet and negotiating in bad faith, but Anton said the company continues to negotiate fairly.
Among the contract demands are a base annual salary of $60,000. The median pay for Gannett employee in 2022 was $51,035, according to the company’s proxy filing. Reed’s total annual compensation was valued at nearly $3.4 million, down from $7.7 million in 2021.
At the shareholder meeting, NewsGuild-CWA President Jon Schleuss said the union proposed lowering Gannett's median CEO-to-employee ratio from 66:1 to 20:1. But Schleuss said the meeting last just eight minutes and Reed didn't address any questions.
"What a complete joke. Mike Reed needs to go,” Schleuss said in a series of tweets.
Gannett, which owns USA Today and more than 200 other daily U.S. newspapers with print editions, announced last August that it would lay off newsroom staff to lower costs as it struggles with declining revenue amid a downturn in ad sales and customer subscriptions.
The newspaper industry has struggled for years with such challenges, as advertising shifts from print to digital, and readers abandon local newspapers for online sources of information and entertainment. Major newspapers such as The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post have gained substantial digital audiences for coverage of broad topics, but regional and local papers have struggled to replicate that success in narrower markets.
In its first quarter earnings report this year, Gannett said its digital subscriptions had grown 15% year-over-year, and revenue from digital circulation grew 20%. The company reported a $10.3 million profit versus a $3 million loss in the same period last year, although revenue fell by 10.6%. The company also reported repaying $37 million in debt.
According to the NewsGuild, Gannett's workforce has shrunk 47% in the last three years due to layoffs and attrition. At some newspapers, the union said the headcount has fallen by as much as 90%.
The Arizona Republic, for example, has gone from 140 newsroom employees in 2018 to 89 this year, the NewsGuild said. The Austin American-Statesman's newsroom shrunk during that period from 110 employees in 2018 to 41 this year.
Some newspapers have forsaken coverage of local sports or business, the union said. Reporters have had to take on several unrelated beats. Some publications have dropped local news coverage altogether to focus on regional news.
Rick Edmonds, a media business analyst for the Poynter Institute, said that while the union isn't powerful enough to prevent layoffs, the strike shows it has gained momentum.
Schleuss said 18 Gannett newsrooms have unionized in the last five years. Two more newsrooms voted to unionize Monday: the Athens Banner-Herald and the Savannah Morning News, both in Georgia.

 

Arab News wins 9 honors at prestigious Society for News Design awards

Arab News wins 9 honors at prestigious Society for News Design awards
Updated 05 June 2023
Arab News

Arab News wins 9 honors at prestigious Society for News Design awards

Arab News wins 9 honors at prestigious Society for News Design awards
  • The newspaper receiving multiple honors for its design work in coverage of sports events such as the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and the Formula E Diriyah E-Prix
  • 27 judges from around the world with expertise in journalism, new media and design reviewed nearly 2,700 entries across 11 categories during 4 days of judging in New York
Updated 05 June 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Arab News, the leading English-language daily newspaper in the Middle East, won nine Awards of Excellence across more than five categories at the 44th Society for News Design’s Best of News Design Creative Competition.

For this year’s print media competition, 27 judges from around the world with expertise in journalism, new media and design reviewed nearly 2,700 entries across 11 categories during four days of judging in New York. Omar Nashashibi, head of design at Arab News, was one of the judges.

“To win nine awards across multiple categories at this year’s competition is a wonderful achievement for Arab News,” said Nashashibi.

“Seeing the high standards of the other entries firsthand — and Arab News competing with the biggest publications in the world — made it even more special.”

Designs used by Arab News for its sports coverage proved particularly popular among the judges, with the newspaper receiving multiple honors for its design work relating to stories on events such as the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and the Formula E Diriyah E-Prix.

The newspaper’s FIFA World Cup cover wrap, illustrated by The Sporting Press, won an Award of Excellence in several categories, including Front Page and Special Coverage.

Other winning entries included animated, eye-catching imagery for a story headlined “Saudi’s animal kingdom,” published on Endangered Species Day, which was honored in the combined print and digital category.

Meanwhile, the graphic design for the story “KSA prepares to tap resource-rich seas for fishing bounty” won in the Inside Pages (News) category.

“SND is one of the most prestigious competitions out there, entered by the world’s biggest and best publications, so to win nine Awards of Excellence is brilliant news for the whole team,” said Simon Khalil, consultant creative director with Arab News.

“These awards really showcase the variety of designs we create at Arab News. We utilize a broad range of illustration styles and graphic styles to ensure we keep our designs exciting for our readers.”

Founded in 1979, the Society for News Design is an international organization for news media professionals and visual communicators who create print, web and mobile publications and products. Its Best of News Design Creative Competition, considered among the most prestigious awards programs in the industry, honors excellence in visual storytelling, design and journalism.

Saudi Data and AI Authority joins Majarra's Renaissance Partners program

Saudi Data and AI Authority joins Majarra’s Renaissance Partners program
Updated 05 June 2023
Arab News

Saudi Data and AI Authority joins Majarra’s Renaissance Partners program

Saudi Data and AI Authority joins Majarra’s Renaissance Partners program
  • The authority will fund 1,000 free subscriptions to Majarra, an Arabic digital content provider, for data experts and AI applications specialists
  • Majarra will provide an additional 1,000 subscriptions for Saudi youths who are interested in pursuing careers in technical fields
Updated 05 June 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority has joined Arabic digital content provider Majarra’s Renaissance Partners program. The initiative offers organizations the opportunity to sponsor subscriptions for people who cannot afford to pay for Majarra content.

As part of the partnership agreement, the authority will fund 1,000 free subscriptions for data experts and AI applications specialists in the Kingdom. Majarra will match this by providing an additional 1,000 subscriptions for Saudi youths interested in pursuing careers in technical fields.

“With strategic partners like SDAIA, Saudi youth interested in the field of artificial intelligence can access up-to-date, exclusive content every day that would help them understand recent developments in their fields of interest, and enhance their skills accordingly,” said Dia Haykal, director of brand and partnerships at Majarra.

A Majarra subscription grants access to five websites: Harvard Business Review, MIT Technology Review, Popular Science, Nafseyati, and Stanford Social Innovation.

INTERVIEW: OSN's vice president of strategy explains company's shift toward a 'dishless' future

INTERVIEW: OSN’s vice president of strategy explains company’s shift toward a ‘dishless’ future
Updated 05 June 2023
Zaira Lakhpatwala

INTERVIEW: OSN’s vice president of strategy explains company’s shift toward a ‘dishless’ future

INTERVIEW: OSN’s vice president of strategy explains company’s shift toward a ‘dishless’ future
  • ‘It’s all about making sure the right audience and right content are coming together in the right place,’ said Devrim Malak
Updated 05 June 2023
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: Regional TV and streaming company OSN announced last month that it would be going fully “dishless” as it unveiled an upgraded version of its OSNtv box, additional channels and new content.

In an exclusive interview with Arab News, Devrim Malak, OSN’s vice president of strategy, explained the reasons for the landmark move and what it means for the future of the company’s services.

“Since the launch of our streaming product, a lot has changed in the region,” said Malak. Lifestyles have evolved, she added, and as a result so have content-consumption habits and so people want more “flexibility in their viewing” across devices, whether mobile or TV, and across platforms, whether streaming or linear broadcasting.

The new, Android-powered OSNtv box merges the worlds of linear broadcasting and streaming, enabling viewers to consume both through the same device. In some ways it is “literally the start of pivoting the whole business to streaming,” Malak said.

OSNtv now gathers all of the services the company offers in a simple plug-and-play device, solving the problem of people having to switch between devices to consume different kinds of content, she explained, and reimagines linear broadcasting by enabling viewers to consume “live” TV on demand.

The world of linear broadcasting traditionally has been restricted to a set schedule. Although programs could be recorded to watch later, linear TV viewers who forgot to set the recorder risked missing out. Now they can watch content on demand whenever they like, regardless of schedules.

“Time is the most valuable currency in the world,” said Malak, and OSN is “super aware” of its consumers’ needs, which means it is adapting its offerings to match their evolving lifestyles instead of the other way around.

OSN has also launched three new channels: The flagship OSNtv One; OSNtv Showcase Classics, which will feature HBO favorites; and OSNtv Now, which brings together the best of OSN W and OSN Living and is designed to cater to a younger audience.

“Channel lineup is an important part of our portfolio,” said Malak. “So it’s important we have the right channels for different demographics and also adapt our offerings based on the expectations of our customers, as well as the market.”

OSN has contracts with a number of major global producers, including ITV Studios, NBCUniversal and Warner Bros. Discovery, but felt its full library of content was not being utilized to its full potential, Malak explained.

Regional TV and streaming company OSN announced last month that it would be going fully “dishless” as it unveiled an upgraded version of its OSNtv box, additional channels and new content. (Supplied)

Therefore the company decided to create a space for this content through “high-performing channels” because “it’s all about making sure the right audience and right content are coming together in the right place,” she said.

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the growth of the streaming market, resulting in new, international players gaining a foothold in regional streaming. OSN, however, remains unfazed by this, according to Malak. In fact, she said, competition is good because “relativity is important” as it gives consumers a chance to compare services and see where the value lies.

“Even with new or international brands coming in, our position or perception, or the place that we have in people’s minds and hearts, hasn’t changed,” she added.

Content remains key, Malak said, adding: “We are very selective, and we have very high standards when it comes to content. It’s at the core of what we’re doing.”

This is partly why the company has not gone all out on the development of original content, she explained.

“We’re not producing a lot of things just for the sake of producing them,” Malak said. “We have a perspective: If we’re doing something, we need to be different than the others.”

Therefore the company is not focusing on volume when it comes to original content.

“We have a long-term investment plan and it’s on track,” Malak added. “We are trying to find stories that we believe we should be telling, and not anyone else, and we should be telling them the way that we want to.”

As the company moves toward a future with an increased focus on streaming, Malak said the new OSNtv offering “represents an evolution of OSN’s investment into streaming with linear capabilities, but not exclusively” and that the company will “continue to offer a range of products, including satellite connectivity.”

