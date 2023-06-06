Next World Forum returns for its second edition

RIYADH: The biggest names in the world of international gaming and esports will gather in Riyadh for the second Next World Forum, a global industry gathering created to shape the future of the sector through knowledge exchange, discourse and debate.
This year’s edition will build on 2022’s success with high-profile guests leading discussions and deep analysis of a business worth $170 billion, more than Hollywood and the music industry combined.
The Next World Forum takes place at the Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh at Kingdom Center from Aug. 30-31.
His Royal Highness Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, Chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation, said: “The Next World Forum is an important event on the global calendar for the gaming and esports industry.
“It provides a unique platform for leading industry figures to engage in challenging conversations and sessions, asking tough questions that contribute to shaping the future of the sector.
“By bringing together leaders and experts from around the world, the event is fostering a culture of inquiry, collaboration and knowledge sharing, and creating an environment where new models of working can be debated, discussed and developed to create a positive impact on the industry.
“It is evident that esports and gaming are becoming valid career paths for many, not just in Saudi but globally. The Next World Forum will generate dialogue and offer insights that enable these individuals — from across the industry — to better understand the landscape as it grows and evolves.”
Scheduled main stage sessions at the Next World Forum in August include: From Pixels To Podiums: Examining The Relationship Between Esports And The Olympics; Creating The Gold Standard Of The Competitive Gaming Scene; Breaking The Code: The Challenges For Women In Gaming Leadership; Press The Pause Button: Analyzing Esports Players’ Mental And Physical Health; and many more.
Speakers will include ministers of sport from leading nations, investors, gamers, developers, tech providers, start-ups, public sector representatives, brands and advertisers, publishers, broadcasters, and federations and leagues.
Organized by the Saudi Esports Federation, this year’s Next World Forum will also launch the Gamers8 Club Awards.
The Forum additionally brings the curtain down on Gamers8: The Land of Heroes, the biggest gaming and esports festival worldwide, which begins on July 6 at Boulevard Riyadh City.
