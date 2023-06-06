Next World Forum returns for its second edition

DGDA chief Jerry Inzerillo welcomes privatization of Diriyah Sports Club

RIYADH: Jerry Inzerillo, group CEO of the Diriyah Gate Development Authority, has commended the launch of the Sports Club Investment and Privatization Project by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the landmark project that has led to the transfer of ownership of the Diriyah Sports Club from the Ministry of Sport to the DGDA.

The initiative highlights the importance of developing Saudi sports as part of Vision 2030 and the drive to improve the well-being of all people in Saudi Arabia, Inzerillo said.

It is also indicative of the focus placed on aiding professional sports in the Kingdom to increase their competitiveness at the local, regional and global levels, he added, confirming that the club, which was established in Diriyah in 1976, will seamlessly integrate with the DGDA’s agenda of community, commercial and sports projects.

The move will help position Diriyah Sports Club as a destination for locals and tourists to enjoy a wide range of sports and social activities that the club will host.

The decision by the Ministry of Sport to transfer ownership of the Diriyah Sports Club to the DGDA will enable the organization to invest in the development of talents and facilities, said Inzerillo.

“We will be looking at developing a ground-up approach, from enhanced infrastructure to world-class athletic and athlete services, bolstering and growing the player base to enable them to compete at levels that were previously unachievable,” he added.

“This in turn will help grow our audience and fan base and encourage the youth and casual players to strive for higher levels of competition. This all feeds into Vision 2030’s underlying objectives of wellness and well-being and sports for all ages and skill levels.”

The Ministry of Sport said that the Sports Clubs Investment and Privatization Project seeks to involve investment and development bodies directly to improve the performance of sports clubs, enhance their governance and help them achieve financial sustainability.

As part of Vision 2030 goals, the DGDA will activate promising, ambitious plans to improve the Diriyah Sports Club and fulfill its commitment to support sports and improve the quality of life in the community.

The DGDA has been heavily involved in the sports sector, hosting and organizing a variety of high-profile international, regional, and local activities and tournaments held in cooperation with local governing bodies.