You are here

  • Home
  • Three Middle Eastern brands make it onto YouTube’s global list of year’s top 10 adverts

Three Middle Eastern brands make it onto YouTube’s global list of year’s top 10 adverts

Three Middle Eastern brands make it onto YouTube’s global list of year’s top 10 adverts
Short Url

https://arab.news/8uad5

Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News

Three Middle Eastern brands make it onto YouTube’s global list of year’s top 10 adverts

Three Middle Eastern brands make it onto YouTube’s global list of year’s top 10 adverts
  • Telecom Egypt, Orange Egypt and Qatar Airways earned places on the eighth annual YouTube Cannes Ads Leaderboard
  • Collectively, the commercials that earned places on this year’s list streamed in a total of 28 countries across five continents
Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Three brands from the Middle East appear on the eighth annual YouTube Cannes Ads Leaderboard, which was unveiled on Tuesday and features the top 10 most-watched adverts globally on the video-streaming platform over the past 12 months.

Collectively, the commercials that earned places on this year’s list streamed in a total of 28 countries across five continents.

Telecom Egypt’s “WE Summer Campaign,” featuring Akram Hosny, ranked second. Qatar Airways’ official FIFA World Cup song “C.H.A.M.P.I.O.N.S” featuring DJ Rodge and Cheb Khaled took fifth spot; and Orange Egypt’s “Crazy about Football” commercial was seventh.

“It’s great to see the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region’s diversity and creativity shine through on YouTube this year, which exemplifies the different formats on YouTube that allow brands to explore different styles and approaches to storytelling on the platform,” said Anthony Nakache, Google MENA’s managing director.

Mohammed Abutaleb, Telecom Egypt’s commercial vice-president, said that “agility is key to product success” in a “competitive technology marketplace.” The company is always ready to “test, adjust and reshape” its digital strategy, and “Google ad technology has been integral to our success on that front,” he added.

A spokesperson for Qatar Airways said: “YouTube is a great place for driving brand awareness and one of the key channels to communicate to a wide audience of football fans from around the world.”

Orange Egypt described YouTube as “one of the main platforms that help us increase top-of-mind awareness.”

The selection of the ads on the leaderboard was based on an algorithm that uses internal YouTube data to measure audience engagement and retention. Only one advert from each brand can appear, to “better reflect the broad range, quality and popularity of YouTube ads throughout the year,” according to YouTube.

Netflix took the top spot on the list with an advert featuring a prank in New York City to promote its “Addams Family” spin-off show, “Wednesday.” Apple’s “Introducing iPhone 14 Pro” was in third place, followed by the official trailer for the Max (formerly HBO Max) streaming show “The Last of Us.” The remaining brands that made the top 10 were Samsung, Bulgari, streaming service Peacock, and Burger King.

The ads on the list have cumulatively racked up 213.5 million views, 2.5 million likes and 70,000 comments.

Topics: Youtube Telecom Egypt Orange Egypt Qatar Airways YouTube Cannes Ads Leaderboard

Related

Orange Egypt makes it to No. 2 on YouTube Ads Leaderboard, Cannes Edition
Media
Orange Egypt makes it to No. 2 on YouTube Ads Leaderboard, Cannes Edition
Dubai to host Middle East’s biggest eSports, comics and YouTubers’ pop culture festival
Offbeat
Dubai to host Middle East’s biggest eSports, comics and YouTubers’ pop culture festival

Filmmakers invited to apply for Red Sea Fund grants toward movie production

Filmmakers invited to apply for Red Sea Fund grants toward movie production
Updated 06 June 2023
Arab News

Filmmakers invited to apply for Red Sea Fund grants toward movie production

Filmmakers invited to apply for Red Sea Fund grants toward movie production
  • 3rd funding round offers financial backing to directors in Arab world, Africa
Updated 06 June 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Officials behind a fund offering grants to help toward the production of Arab and African films are inviting new applications for financial backing.

Red Sea Film Festival Foundation organizers announced on Tuesday the opening of a third round of Red Sea Fund support grants.

Running from June 6 until July 2, applications are being invited for flicks ready to go into production, with up to $500,000 per movie available for filmmakers.

Head of the fund, Emad Eskander, said: “We are truly impressed by the exceptional talent that aspiring and world-renowned filmmakers brought to the table in our second edition.”

The third round of funding will support projects from directors in Saudi Arabia, Africa, and throughout the Arab world, with the aim of helping launch a new generation of movie producers while supporting established filmmakers as they take their work from script to screen.

“It’s clear that the bar has been set high, but we have no doubt that the filmmakers are up for the challenge.

“Looking ahead to the third edition’s production cycle, we are confident that filmmakers will continue to push the boundaries of creativity and innovation,” Eskander added.

The Red Sea Fund has made a significant impact in the film world, supporting movies that have premiered and won awards at prestigious festivals such as Berlin and Cannes.

Topics: Red Sea Film Festival  Red Sea Fund

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival co-sponsors amfAR gala in Cannes
Lifestyle
Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival co-sponsors amfAR gala in Cannes
Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Fest announces projects selected for its development program  
Lifestyle
Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Fest announces projects selected for its development program  

Media watchdogs demand Kosovo authorities investigate recent violence against ethnic Albanian journalists

Media watchdogs demand Kosovo authorities investigate recent violence against ethnic Albanian journalists
Updated 06 June 2023
Arab News

Media watchdogs demand Kosovo authorities investigate recent violence against ethnic Albanian journalists

Media watchdogs demand Kosovo authorities investigate recent violence against ethnic Albanian journalists
  • Journalists covering the demonstrations have been attacked with bricks and stones, news reports say
  • 'Kosovo authorities, as well as international NATO-led forces in the area, must ensure that members of the press can safely cover protests,' says CPJ Europe representative
Updated 06 June 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Thirteen press freedom organizations, including the Committee to Protect Journalists, on Monday urged Kosovo authorities to investigate violence against ethnic Albanian media crews covering protests in the country’s north last month.

The media watchdogs also called on the authorities to take the necessary measures to protect reporters while performing their duties, according to a CPJ press statement.

Following the election of ethnic Albanian mayors to represent Serb-majority areas in northern Kosovo, several news crews were attacked physically and verbally by protesters, reported multiple news outlets.

Attila Mong, CPJ’s Europe representative, said: “Kosovo authorities must thoroughly investigate the recent attacks on news crews covering protests in the country and hold the perpetrators to account.

“Kosovo authorities, as well as international NATO-led forces in the area, must ensure that members of the press can safely cover protests without fear of harassment or assault.”

The attacks took place in the towns of Zvecan, Leposavic, North Mitrovica, and Zubin, with journalists allegedly having their cars vandalized and equipment knocked violently out of their hands, in addition to getting stoned, shot at, punched, and harassed.

A2 CNN reporter Jul Kasapi, who was allegedly attacked with his colleagues in Leposavic, was quoted by his employer as saying officers with the NATO-led peacekeeping Kosovo Force did not intervene despite witnessing the violence.

Topics: Kosovo ethnic Albanian journalists press freedom

Related

Journalists protest outside the offices of the Austin American Statesman newspaper on June 05, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (AFP)
Media
Hundreds of journalists strike to demand leadership change at biggest US newspaper chain

Arabs excited for Apple’s latest gadgets, some wary of high price

Arabs excited for Apple’s latest gadgets, some wary of high price
Updated 06 June 2023
Arab News

Arabs excited for Apple’s latest gadgets, some wary of high price

Arabs excited for Apple’s latest gadgets, some wary of high price
  • Experts predict Apple’s Vision Pro could be game changer, others ask is it worth price tag?
Updated 06 June 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Apple’s latest gadgets have sparked excitement among Arabs, although some are raising eyebrows at the hefty price tags.

Along with an upgraded iOS system, new MacBooks range and its most-powerful chips yet, Apple on Monday unveiled a long-rumored headset that will place its users between the virtual and real world, while also testing the technology trendsetter’s ability to popularize new-fangled devices after others failed to capture the public’s imagination.

Apple chief executive officer, Tim Cook, proudly introduced the sleek Vision Pro goggles at the annual developers’ conference in Cupertino, California, a campus co-designed by the late Steve Jobs.

“This marks the beginning of a journey that will bring a new dimension to powerful personal technology,” Cook said.

The Vision Pro is Apple’s maiden voyage into the mixed reality market, boasting a high-resolution display, eye-tracking technology, and a formidable processor.

For some Arabs, the Vision Pro could revolutionize work, learning, and play with potential applications in remote collaboration, education, and gaming.

Emkwan, a UAE-based tech content creator at the event, said: “I’m actually shocked at all this. There’s so much to take in about Apple Vision Pro. It’s both scary and beautiful. Has Apple killed the iPhone with the Apple Vision Pro?”

However, with a $3,500 price tag, not everyone is ready to jump on the Vision Pro bandwagon.

One user said: “Not yet. You won’t kill the iPhone with VR until you make it affordable enough to put into the average and above average consumer hands and right now, it’s priced outside of their reach.”

Saudi-based tech influencer Majed Al-Dakhiel recognized the game-changing potential of the goggles, but questioned Apple’s target audience.

“The goggles are truly transformative and open the door of competition between developers. But will they be an entertainment or retail product?” he said on Twitter.

The Cupertino company is certainly making waves with its new technological offerings and the headset could become another feather in Apple’s cap for releasing industry-altering technology, even if it were not the first to do so.

While analysts are not expecting the Vision Pro to be a big hit right away, the buzz and concerns surrounding the headset suggest it has the potential to become a major contender in the MR market. Only time will tell how Arab consumers will embrace the device.

Topics: Apple vision pro mixed reality

Related

About ducking time: Apple to tweak iPhone autocorrect function
Media
About ducking time: Apple to tweak iPhone autocorrect function
Apple unveils sleek, $3,500 ‘Vision Pro’ goggles. Will they be what VR has been looking for?
Offbeat
Apple unveils sleek, $3,500 ‘Vision Pro’ goggles. Will they be what VR has been looking for?

About ducking time: Apple to tweak iPhone autocorrect function

About ducking time: Apple to tweak iPhone autocorrect function
Updated 06 June 2023
Reuters

About ducking time: Apple to tweak iPhone autocorrect function

About ducking time: Apple to tweak iPhone autocorrect function
  • Texting tweak to stop changing some of the most common expletives
Updated 06 June 2023
Reuters

LONDON: One of the most notable happenings at Apple’s event for developers on Monday is likely the iPhone maker’s tweak that will keep its autocorrect feature from annoyingly correcting one of the most common expletives to “ducking.”
“In those moments where you just want to type a ducking word, well, the keyboard will learn it, too,” said Craig Federighi, Apple’s software chief.
The iPhone keyboard autocorrect feature has always had its quirks, sometimes taking a misspelled word while texting and substituting what it deems a logical option that ends up changing the meaning of a particular phrase or sentence.
Such occurrences generally produce follow-up texts along the lines of “damn autocorrect!” But the “ducking” substitution is a long-standing source of mirth or frustration, depending on how many times one has had to rewrite their own texts or scream at one’s own device (the iPhone cannot correct one’s verbal epithets).
Apart from the texting tweak, the company had a lot on its agenda — an expensive new mixed-reality headset, details on a revamping of its desktop and a laptop revamp.
Apple shares hit an all-time record Monday, putting the company’s market valuation just shy of $3 trillion, which would also be a record. Its gains of 280 percent over the past five years clearly demonstrates the power of the iPhone’s market share.
Of course, iPhone users have always had the option to turn off the autocorrect feature on their phones, which would allow its foul-mouthed users to be as profane as they want.

Topics: Apple text autocorrect

Related

Apple unveils sleek, $3,500 ‘Vision Pro’ goggles. Will they be what VR has been looking for?
Offbeat
Apple unveils sleek, $3,500 ‘Vision Pro’ goggles. Will they be what VR has been looking for?
Lisa Jackson meets female tech developers from the academy who showcased the apps they had developed. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Apple VP visits developer academy in Riyadh

Prince Harry tells UK court press has blood on its hands

Prince Harry tells UK court press has blood on its hands
Updated 06 June 2023
Reuters

Prince Harry tells UK court press has blood on its hands

Prince Harry tells UK court press has blood on its hands
  • Prince Harry and more than 100 others are suing Mirror Group Newspapers, over allegations of widespread wrongdoing between 1991 and 2011
Updated 06 June 2023
Reuters

LONDON: Prince Harry said the press had blood on its hands as he gave evidence against a tabloid publisher whose titles he accuses of phone-hacking and other unlawful activities, becoming the first senior royal in a witness box in more than a century.

Harry, the fifth-in-line to the throne, briefly smiled as he passed the phalanx of waiting photographers and camera crews when he arrived at the modern Rolls Building in central London, ahead of the very rare court appearance by a royal.

He and more than 100 others are suing Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), the publisher of the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People, over allegations of widespread wrongdoing between 1991 and 2011.

The younger son of King Charles III entered the witness box to face hours of cross-examination from Andrew Green, MGN’s lawyer, over 33 newspaper articles Harry said were based on information which had been unlawfully gathered.

Green began by personally apologizing to Harry on his client’s behalf over one instance in which it admitted unlawful information gathering.

“It should never have happened and it will not happen again,” he said, adding if the court agreed MGN had committed wrongdoing on other occasions “you will be entitled to, and you will receive a more extensive apology.”

In questioning, Harry was asked about a passage in his written witness statement in which he referred to “appalling” behavior by the British press. “How much more blood will stain their typing fingers before someone can put a stop to this madness?” he wrote.

Asked by Green if he was suggesting MGN journalists who wrote the articles at the center of his lawsuit had blood on their hands, Harry replied: “Some of the editors and journalists that are responsible for causing a lot of pain, upset and in some cases — perhaps inadvertently — death.”

The prince is the first senior British royal to give evidence for 130 years. He was speaking from the same witness box in Court 15 where singer Ed Sheeran and French actress Eva Green have both recently appeared in separate and unrelated cases.

The MGN trial began last month, with lawyers for Harry and the other claimants seeking to prove that unlawful information gathering was carried out with the knowledge and approval of senior editors and executives.

Harry is one of four test cases, and his specific allegations form the focus of the first three days of this week.

However, he did not appear on Monday, having only left the United States, where he now lives with his American wife Meghan, the previous evening as it was his daughter Lilibet’s birthday on Sunday. The judge, Timothy Fancourt, said he was surprised at his absence.

Looking serious and speaking firmly but quietly, Harry said thousands if not millions of stories had been written about him, as Green pressed him on whether he had specifically read the MGN articles in question.

Harry agreed that he and his lawyers had chosen the most intrusive articles and those which had caused the most distress for his complaint.

Asked if he remembered reading the first story he had complained about, an article about his mother visiting him for his 12th birthday, Harry said: “I was a child, I was at school, these articles were incredibly invasive. Every time one of these articles were written it had an effect.”

On Monday, Harry’s lawyer David Sherborne said his late mother Princess Diana, had also been a victim of hacking, and the prince referred to this in his witness statement, laying the blame at the Daily Mirror’s former editor Piers Morgan.

He said the thought of Piers Morgan and his “band of journalists earwigging” into my mother’s messages “makes me feel physically sick and even more determined to hold those responsible, including Mr. Morgan, accountable for their vile and entirely unjustified behavior.”

Morgan, now a high-profile broadcaster who works for Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp, has always denied any involvement in, or knowledge of phone-hacking or other illegal activity.

MGN, now owned by Reach, has previously admitted its titles were involved in phone-hacking, settling more than 600 claims, but Green has said there was no evidence that Harry had ever been a victim.

The publisher also argues that some of the personal information involved had come from senior royal aides, including from one of his father’s former top officials.

Topics: UK British tabloids Prince Harry

Related

Update Prince Harry’s battle with British tabloids heads for courtroom showdown
Media
Prince Harry’s battle with British tabloids heads for courtroom showdown
Prince Harry loses bid to challenge decision not to allow him to pay for UK police protection
Offbeat
Prince Harry loses bid to challenge decision not to allow him to pay for UK police protection

Latest updates

Three Middle Eastern brands make it onto YouTube’s global list of year’s top 10 adverts
Three Middle Eastern brands make it onto YouTube’s global list of year’s top 10 adverts
How neglect of health and hygiene issues deepens gender inequality in Middle East displacement camps
How neglect of health and hygiene issues deepens gender inequality in Middle East displacement camps
Juventus plan to leave Super League project after season of legal turmoil
Juventus plan to leave Super League project after season of legal turmoil
Ukraine evacuates thousands after key dam destroyed
Ukraine evacuates thousands after key dam destroyed
Al-Ittihad sign former Real Madrid star Karim Benzema
Al-Ittihad sign former Real Madrid star Karim Benzema

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.