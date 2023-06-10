You are here

Kingdom’s amateur players show their love for beautiful game

The SFA Championship was organized by the Saudi Sports for All Federation and the Newcastle United Foundation and held at the Kingdom Schools Stadium. (Supplied/SFA)
The SFA Championship was organized by the Saudi Sports for All Federation and the Newcastle United Foundation and held at the Kingdom Schools Stadium.
Updated 10 June 2023
Arab News

  • Events organized by Sports Authority, Newcastle United Foundation
  • Tournament wraps up drive to promote football, healthy living
Arab News

RIYADH: An amateur football tournament organized as part of a national campaign to promote sport and encourage people to get fit ended on Saturday in Riyadh.

The SFA Championship was organized by the Saudi Sports for All Federation and the Newcastle United Foundation and held at the Kingdom Schools Stadium.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, SFA Managing Director Shaima Saleh Alhussaini said: “We are delighted to have partnered with the Newcastle United Foundation to immerse more people across the Kingdom in the fun and joy of football culture.

“With the Kingdom being home to a thriving and incredibly passionate community of football fans, it is vital that we ensure everyone gets the opportunity to live out their footballing dreams and adopt healthy habits by indulging in their love for the beautiful game.

“Over the past few weeks and months, we have done that and more, providing adults with the chance to take part in exciting tournaments that cater to their age groups. We look forward to working even closer with the foundation and putting more smiles on football fans’ faces.”

As well as the tournament, a five-month football program established for players aged 50 and over was held in Riyadh, Jeddah, Saihat and the Qassim region.

The football project also included the training of male and female Saudi coaches at the foundation’s headquarters in the UK, as well as similar events at sites across the Kingdom, in which more than 1,900 people took part

The events were aligned to the country’s Quality of Life Program and Vision 2030 and aimed to advance the local sports culture.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Newcastle United Saudi Sports For All (SFA)

Manchester City win maiden Champions League title with win over Inter Milan

Manchester City win maiden Champions League title with win over Inter Milan
Updated 34 min 37 sec ago
AFP

  • It sealed the third Champions League for City manager Pep Guardiola
  • Outcome could have been different had Romelu Lukaku’s header not been stopped by Ederson’s leg late on
AFP

ISTANBUL: Manchester City won the first Champions League in their history on Saturday and secured a treble of trophies by beating Inter Milan 1-0.
In a far closer match than many pundits had predicted, Rodri’s sweetly-struck goal proved the difference for Abu Dhabi-backed City, who have already won the Premier League and FA Cup this season.
Rodri sidefooted in on 68 minutes after Bernardo Silva pulled back a cross that fell perfectly for the unmarked Spaniard at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium.
It sealed the third Champions League for City manager Pep Guardiola, who won it twice with Barcelona.
The outcome could have been different had Romelu Lukaku’s header not been stopped by Ederson’s leg minutes later.
Earlier in the second half, City also enjoyed a slice of luck when Federico Dimarco’s goalbound header was blocked by his own player, Lukaku.
In another Inter chance, Lautaro Martinez raced away after a misunderstanding in the City defense but goalkeeper Ederson tore out of his goal to narrow the angle and stop the shot.
Inter had kept City goalless in a cagey first half marked by the injury-enforced exit of Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne in the 36th minute, to be replaced by Phil Foden.
In City’s best chance of that half, the otherwise muted Erling Haaland shot straight at Andre Onana in the Inter goal and Silva curled a shot just wide before that.
City had to re-organize when De Bruyne pulled up, crouching on the turf before leaving the pitch a dejected figure five minutes later.
The Belgian suffered the same fate when City lost the 2021 Champions League final to Chelsea.

Topics: football soccer UEFA Champions League Manchester city Inter Milan

Iga Swiatek beats Karolina Muchova in the French Open final for her 3rd trophy in Paris, 4th Slam

Iga Swiatek beats Karolina Muchova in the French Open final for her 3rd trophy in Paris, 4th Slam
Updated 10 June 2023
AP

  • So much was amiss right up until she was two games from defeat against unseeded Karolina Muchova on Saturday
  • “I really love being here,” Swiatek said
AP

PARIS: Iga Swiatek suddenly seemed lost in the French Open final. Her strokes were awry. Her confidence was gone. Her big early lead vanished, too.
She kept looking up into the stands, seeking guidance from her coach and her sports psychologist.
So much was amiss right up until she was two games from defeat against unseeded Karolina Muchova on Saturday. And then, when she needed to most, Swiatek transformed back into, well, Swiatek. The No. 1 player in women’s tennis for more than a year. The defending champion at Roland Garros. Aggressive. Decisive. Full of clarity.
Swiatek overcame a second-set crisis and a third-set deficit to beat Muchova 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 and collect her third career championship at the French Open and fourth Grand Slam title.
“I really love being here,” Swiatek said. “Basically, it’s my favorite place on tour.”
Looking comfortable as can be at the outset, she raced to a 3-0 lead after just 10 minutes in Court Philippe Chatrier — taking 12 of the initial 15 points — and then was ahead 3-0 in the second set, too, before Muchova made things more intriguing.
Swiatek seemed out of sorts, unable to find the right strokes and unable to figure out why. Players are allowed to communicate with their coaches, but whatever Tomasz Wiktorowski — or sports psychologist Daria Abramowicz — might have been trying to tell Swiatek, either the message wasn’t getting through or it wasn’t working right away.
“I know much how much teams are important in our sport. Even though it’s an individual sport, I wouldn’t be here without my team,” Swiatek said afterward. “So, really, thank you, guys. Sorry for being such a pain in the” — and she let the sentence end there.
Muchova grabbed five of six games on the way to pulling even at a set apiece. She carried that momentum into the deciding set, going ahead by a break twice.
That’s when Swiatek returned to her usual brand of crisp, clean tennis, scurrying around the red clay with sublime defense and finding just the occasions to try for a winner. She claimed the last three games of the match.
When it ended on a double-fault by Muchova, Swiatek dropped her racket, hunched forward and covered her face as she cried.
The 22-year-old from Poland has won the French Open twice in a row now, along with her 2020 title there and her triumph at the US Open last September. That makes Swiatek the youngest woman with four Grand Slam trophies since Serena Williams was 20 when she got to that number at the 2002 US Open.
Swiatek is also only the third woman in the professional era to start 4-0 in major finals, joining Monica Seles and Naomi Osaka.
“This was so close, but yet so far,” said Muchova, who is ranked 43rd and was participating in a championship match at a Slam for the first time.
“That happens when you play one of the best: Iga,” Muchova said. “So, I want to congratulate you out loud once again and your team.”
The contest was filled with sections where Swiatek — the dominant player in women’s tennis for more than a year now — was better, and sections where Muchova was.
Every time one woman or the other seemed to be wresting control, every time one or the other raised her level enough that the end appeared in sight, the road curved in a different direction.
Swiatek’s brilliant beginning meant little.
As did Muchova’s edges of 2-0 and 4-3 in the third set.
One point in particular captured the essence of Muchova’s unwillingness to count herself out.
Serving for the second set at deuce while ahead 6-5, Muchova pushed to the net and ranged well to her right for a forehand volley. Swiatek then sent her scrambling to the left, and Muchova somehow slid and stretched for a backhand volley while losing her balance. Her racket fell, and so did she, placing her hands on the clay to brace herself.
The ball, somehow, landed in to take the point, and a moment later, when Swiatek’s backhand return sailed long, Muchova raised her right fist and let out a yell.
Suddenly, it was a set apiece. Suddenly, the outcome was entirely in doubt.
So then the question became: Might Muchova be able to fashion another dramatic comeback, the way she did in the semifinals on Thursday? In that match, against No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, the reigning Australian Open champion, Muchova faced a match point while trailing 5-2 in the third set and then completely reversed things, taking 20 of the last 24 points and each of the last five games to win.
That result made Muchova 5-0 for her career against foes in the Top 3.
Any hope she had of making that 6-0 dissipated down the stretch.
Once again, Swiatek produced what it takes to win. Once again, she was holding a trophy — although she bobbled it during the postmatch ceremony, causing its top to fall.

Topics: Roland Garros Iga Swiatek French Open Karolina Muchova

Champions League final set to reach 450 million broadcast viewers worldwide

Champions League final set to reach 450 million broadcast viewers worldwide
Updated 10 June 2023
AP

  • The lower audience rating in 2023 reflects changing viewing habits and the absence of Real Madrid
  • Lower ratings for modern Champions League finals also reflects UEFA selling rights in fewer markets to free-to-air broadcasters
AP

ISTANBUL: A global audience of 450 million viewers is expected to watch at least some part of the Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan on Saturday, UEFA has estimated.
The live, minute-by-minute average audience — a longtime gold standard in the broadcasting industry — of about 150 million is expected for the game in Istanbul that is being shown in more than 200 territories worldwide, UEFA said. It includes verified and estimated in-home TV viewers, fans streaming the game plus those watching in bars, restaurants and fan parks.
That 150 million figure is lower than the Champions League record 184 million average audience set by the 2014 final when Real Madrid beat city rival Atlético Madrid 4-1 after extra time.
The lower audience rating in 2023 reflects changing viewing habits and the absence of Real Madrid, which has a long-established global fan base.
Madrid’s 1-0 victory over Liverpool one year ago had an average audience of 166 million, according to UEFA research, and the same two teams’ final in 2018 had a 161 million average.
When Liverpool played another English club, Tottenham, one year later in 2019 the average audience was just 91 million, according to UEFA.
Another all-English final delivered the lowest average audience in the past 15 years — just 84 million for Chelsea’s 1-0 win over Man City two years ago.
Lower ratings for modern Champions League finals also reflects UEFA selling rights in fewer markets to free-to-air broadcasters. Instead, UEFA and clubs have prioritized higher-revenue deals with pay-TV networks.
Still, the low figure for the 2021 final was almost doubled the next year when Real Madrid was again involved.
Broadcast deals have driven the commercial revenue of UEFA’s three club competitions to about $3.9 billion (3.6 billion euros) this season.
The 32 Champions League clubs that qualified for the group stage will share more than $2.15 billion (2 billion euros) in UEFA prize money this season.
Man City is likely to be Europe’s top earner with at least $129 million (120 million euros). Real Madrid topped the list last season with $144 million (133.7 million euros) in prize money from UEFA.

Topics: football 2023 Champions League Manchester city Inter Milan

‘History hovering’ over Novak Djokovic as Grand Slam record beckons

‘History hovering’ over Novak Djokovic as Grand Slam record beckons
Updated 10 June 2023
AFP

  • Serb can set numerous landmarks in what will be his seventh championship match at Roland Garros
  • Novak Djokovic can also return to the world number one ranking with victory over Casper Ruud
AFP

PARIS: Novak Djokovic admits “history is hovering” over him as he takes on Casper Ruud in the French Open final on Sunday with a men’s record 23rd Grand Slam title tantalisingly close.
The 36-year-old Serb can set numerous landmarks in what will be his seventh championship match at Roland Garros.
As well as breaking the 22-Slam tie he shares with Rafael Nadal, he can become both the tournament’s oldest champion and the only man to win all four majors on at least three occasions.
“The only thing I can say is that I’m very focused. History is always something that’s hovering over me,” said Djokovic, the 2016 and 2021 winner in Paris and now the oldest finalist in 93 years.
Djokovic, playing his 34th Grand Slam final, can also return to the world number one ranking with victory over Ruud, replacing Carlos Alcaraz, the man he defeated in the semifinals.
Victory on Sunday would place him once again halfway to a historic calendar Grand Slam, a sweep of all four majors in the same year which has only ever been achieved by two men.
Rod Laver accomplished it twice, the last coming in 1969.
Djokovic, however, refuses to contemplate such dominance, wary of how the pressure doomed his last bid to pocket all four Slams in the same year when he lost the 2021 US Open final to Daniil Medvedev.
“I’m not thinking about a calendar slam. I’m thinking really just to win another Grand Slam title here on Sunday, and I’m so close. I know it. I know the feeling,” said Djokovic.
“Experience is on my side, but does it win matches? I don’t think so. I have to be prepared for another long battle, and after the final, if I win, let’s talk about history.”
Ruud was runner-up to Rafael Nadal in the 2022 final before also losing the championship match at the US Open to Alcaraz.
The 24-year-old Norwegian has never defeated Djokovic in four meetings and has yet to win a set.
If that wasn’t intimidating enough, just the presence of Djokovic on the other side of the net presents another challenge.
Alcaraz admitted that the tension he felt in facing the Serb for the first time in a Grand Slam match caused the body cramps which torpedoed his hopes in the semifinal.
“Novak is a legend of our sport,” said Alcaraz. “If someone says that he goes onto the court with no nerves playing against Novak, he lies.
“Of course playing a semifinal of a Grand Slam, you have a lot of nerves, but even more facing Novak. That’s the truth.”
As Djokovic eventually cruised to victory in Friday’s semifinal, winning 10 of the last 11 games against as ailing Alcaraz, he was booed for fist-pumping as victory closed in.
However, he is so used to being the pantomime villain of the sport, that it’s become an inspiration.
“I don’t mind. It’s not the first; probably not the last. I’ll just keep winning,” he warned.
Despite Ruud’s desperately poor record against Djokovic, he can point to his prowess on clay.
Since 2020, he has the most wins on the surface with 87, most finals with 12 and nine titles.
On Sunday, the world number four will attempt to make sure that all the pressure sits squarely on the shoulders of Djokovic.
“I think it’s just a matter of not thinking like, I ‘need’ to win this match. This is a word that I try to avoid,” he said.
Alexander Zverev, defeated in straight sets by Ruud in the semifinals, believes that Djokovic might crack under the weight of expectation.
“If I would have to bet money, maybe I wouldn’t bet on Casper too much. Does he have chances? Yes, he does,” said Zverev after a third successive semifinal loss in Paris.
“But I think it couldn’t be better for Casper. Novak is one of the best players in the world, that’s for sure, but when you’re on the brink of history I think that adds a little bit of pressure.
“You remember the US Open final he had with Medvedev? The pressure, you know, we are all human. Novak is human.”

Topics: tennis Novak Djokovic

Promoting international standards for women’s polo championship

Promoting international standards for women’s polo championship
Updated 10 June 2023
Arab News

  • Tournament would be attended by 18 players
Arab News

RIYADH: Details of the international women’s polo championship in November have been released.

The Saudi Polo Federation held a press conference in Riyadh to reveal details of the championship, organized by the federation, in partnership with Al-Hawfer Sports Company, on the fields of AlIttihad Academy in Nova Equestrian Club Resort, Riyadh.

Federation Chairman Amr Zedan, Majid Qaroub, the company’s president, Lisa Robinson, the tournament director, Faisal bin Duweis, executive director of the federation, and the Saudi players, participating in the tournament attended the conference.

Ibrahim Abu Ameh, who is in charge of the women’s training program, presented an overview of the preparatory program for the Saudi female riders in the championship.

Zedan described the establishment of the women’s championship for the first time as an important step toward achieving the goals of the Saudi Polo Federation by promoting the game and women’s participation so that players were fully prepared for upcoming foreign competitions.

Zedan said that the tournament would be attended by 18 players, from Saudi Arabia, Spain, the Netherlands, Britain, the Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Jordan and Morocco. The tournament would be held according to international standards for the quality of attendance and the target groups for the game around the world.

Zedan thanked the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee for its interest in the activities of the federation, as well as the Equestrian Authority, and for the support of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Lisa Robinson said that the tournament would be accompanied by traditional and fashion shows to achieve cultural, tourism, entertainment and sports goals by spreading the game and empowering women in Saudi Arabia.

Topics: Saudi Polo Federation

