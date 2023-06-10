Kingdom’s amateur players show their love for beautiful game

RIYADH: An amateur football tournament organized as part of a national campaign to promote sport and encourage people to get fit ended on Saturday in Riyadh.
The SFA Championship was organized by the Saudi Sports for All Federation and the Newcastle United Foundation and held at the Kingdom Schools Stadium.
Speaking at the closing ceremony, SFA Managing Director Shaima Saleh Alhussaini said: “We are delighted to have partnered with the Newcastle United Foundation to immerse more people across the Kingdom in the fun and joy of football culture.
“With the Kingdom being home to a thriving and incredibly passionate community of football fans, it is vital that we ensure everyone gets the opportunity to live out their footballing dreams and adopt healthy habits by indulging in their love for the beautiful game.
“Over the past few weeks and months, we have done that and more, providing adults with the chance to take part in exciting tournaments that cater to their age groups. We look forward to working even closer with the foundation and putting more smiles on football fans’ faces.”
As well as the tournament, a five-month football program established for players aged 50 and over was held in Riyadh, Jeddah, Saihat and the Qassim region.
The football project also included the training of male and female Saudi coaches at the foundation’s headquarters in the UK, as well as similar events at sites across the Kingdom, in which more than 1,900 people took part
The events were aligned to the country’s Quality of Life Program and Vision 2030 and aimed to advance the local sports culture.