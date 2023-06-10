You are here

  • Home
  • Gratitude and sacrifice as Sri Lankans embark on this year’s Hajj  

Gratitude and sacrifice as Sri Lankans embark on this year’s Hajj  

Sri Lankan Ambassador Pakeer Mohideen Amza and Consul General Falah Alhabshi Mowlana greet Hajj pilgrims arriving in Jeddah from Colombo on June 4, 2023. (Sri Lanka Embassy in Saudi Arabia)
Sri Lankan Ambassador Pakeer Mohideen Amza and Consul General Falah Alhabshi Mowlana greet Hajj pilgrims arriving in Jeddah from Colombo on June 4, 2023. (Sri Lanka Embassy in Saudi Arabia)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yzdub

Updated 15 sec ago

Gratitude and sacrifice as Sri Lankans embark on this year’s Hajj  

Gratitude and sacrifice as Sri Lankans embark on this year’s Hajj  
  • Sri Lanka still gripped by the most severe downturn since independence 
  • Pilgrims say they used lifetime savings to cover costs of travel 
Updated 15 sec ago
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Departing for Saudi Arabia on Saturday, Abdul Hassan Mohammed Azwer is joining thousands of other Sri Lankans who have made it to the country’s Hajj contingent — often with sacrifices, as their country remains gripped by its worst financial crisis. 

Muslims constitute about 10 percent of Sri Lanka’s 22 million population, which is predominantly Buddhist. This year, 3,500 of them will perform the spiritual journey that is one of Islam’s five pillars.  

They have been boarding special flights to the Kingdom since last week, and many have used lifetime savings to afford the travel. 

“So many sacrifices were made with the support of the family. Raising funds was extremely difficult,” Azwer told Arab News as he and his wife prepared for the journey.

“We do not have words to express our gratitude to the creator Almighty Allah for giving me and my wife the opportunity to visit the House of Allah, the Kaaba.” 

While Sri Lanka, which last year defaulted on its foreign debt, is still gripped by the most severe downturn since independence in 1948, the situation is slowly improving, which is reflected by a higher number of pilgrims traveling to Saudi Arabia. 

The 2022 Hajj season took place at the peak of the economic crisis, and only some 960 people could afford to meet their government’s requirement to pay in foreign currency to travel.

This year, too, while more people were able to go, they had to seek the help of others, usually relatives. 

Ibrahim Sahib Ansar, who oversees Hajj logistics at the Ministry of Religious Affairs, said even life savings were often insufficient for pilgrims after many months of enduring skyrocketing inflation. 

“It is very difficult to commit a large amount of money for the purpose of Hajj pilgrimage, particularly during the financial crisis,” he told Arab News. 

But the commitment to fulfill their religious obligation, Ansar added, made many people welcome “certain sacrifices to perform Hajj this year.” 

For Mohammed Yahya Mohammed Muhular, a 72-year-old schoolteacher, the opportunity to perform the Hajj came after years of waiting. 

“I had my savings for the pilgrimage, but a major part of the financing came from my son,” he said. 

Next week, when Muhular and his wife see the Kaaba for the first time, he said they will offer “sincere prayers” for Sri Lanka’s financial crisis to finally end. 

Topics: Hajj 2023 hajj Sri Lanka Saudi Arabia

Related

Pilots, crew members and passengers of a women-only Hajj flight pose for a photo before departing from Kozhikode on June 8. video
World
Southern India makes history with first women-only Hajj flight 
Holy sites ready to receive Hajj pilgrims
Saudi Arabia
Holy sites ready to receive Hajj pilgrims

Wife renews plea for release of ‘unlawfully imprisoned’ husband from Baghdad jail

Wife renews plea for release of ‘unlawfully imprisoned’ husband from Baghdad jail
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Wife renews plea for release of ‘unlawfully imprisoned’ husband from Baghdad jail

Wife renews plea for release of ‘unlawfully imprisoned’ husband from Baghdad jail
  • Engineer Robert Pether’s family says international tribunal’s decision strengthens case for freeing him
  • UN working group on arbitrary detention says it received allegations that Perther was subjected to ‘extreme cold, threats of death, humiliation and psychological abuse’
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: An Australian engineer’s wife, who says her husband was “maliciously prosecuted” and “unlawfully imprisoned” in Iraq in 2021, has renewed her plea for his release following an international tribunal’s decision.
Engineer Robert Pether and his coworker Khalid Radwan were detained in April 2021 over a contractual disagreement between their company, Cardno ME, and Iraq’s Central Bank, reported The Guardian on Saturday.
The company’s services were hired by the Central Bank to construct its Baghdad headquarters, yet the contractual relationship between them soured in 2020 over seven months of unpaid bills and the bank’s bid to modify the agreement.
In February 2023, the International Chamber of Commerce’s International Court of Arbitration handed out a ruling in CME’s favor after finding the bank accountable for the contractual disagreement.
According to The Guardian’s report, the tribunal’s decision was made public recently, after which, Perther’s wife, Desree Pether, renewed her plea for the immediate release of her husband, who has spent over two years in jail.
She said the decision has strengthened the case for releasing Radwan and her husband.
“However, it has been news to the Central Bank obviously since February, and still Robert and Khalid are unlawfully imprisoned and the Central Bank have advised they are pushing forward with the $50 million civil case against (them),” she said.
“So even with a ruling in an international tribunal in favor of CME, the malicious prosecution against two innocent employees continues,” Perther’s wife was quoted as saying.
The engineering firm had withdrawn its employees, but in April 2021 the duo was lured back to Iraq under the pretext of resolving the dispute. On allegations of having defrauded the bank, Pether and Radwan were apprehended during a meeting with bank officials and sentenced to five years in jail. They were also slapped with a fine of $12 million.
Very recently, it was revealed that the dispute and the pair’s arrest had been taken up before the International Court of Arbitration.
According to the tribunal’s recently published judgment, the bank was found in breach of its contractual commitments and ordered to pay the engineering firm $13 million.
The tribunal deemed the amount as enough to cover the outstanding invoices, compensation, legal costs, and the release of a performance bond provided by CME.
The Australian engineer’s trial was “deeply compromised” and the duo’s imprisonment was “arbitrary,” according to a report issued last year by a UN working group on arbitrary detention.
Deeming the men’s detention as a breach of international law, the working group demanded their immediate release, saying it had received allegations that “(Pether) was exposed to extreme cold, threats of death, humiliation and various forms of psychological abuse.”
Guardian Australia said Pether has also alleged that a “confession” statement used against him was mistranslated by a biased employee of Iraq’s Central Bank before being handed to court.

Topics: Australian engineer international tribunal Iraq Central Bank

Related

Belgium arrests Iraqi suspected of Al-Qaeda ‘war crimes’ in Baghdad
Middle-East
Belgium arrests Iraqi suspected of Al-Qaeda ‘war crimes’ in Baghdad

Pope recovering well from surgery but to skip Sunday blessing

Pope recovering well from surgery but to skip Sunday blessing
Updated 10 June 2023
Reuters

Pope recovering well from surgery but to skip Sunday blessing

Pope recovering well from surgery but to skip Sunday blessing
  • Chief surgeon Sergio Alfieri said the 86-year-old had agreed with doctors to stay there for at least all of next week
  • Francis underwent a three-hour operation to repair an abdominal hernia on Wednesday
Updated 10 June 2023
Reuters

ROME: Pope Francis’ recovery from surgery is going well but doctors advised him not to deliver his Sunday blessing from a hospital balcony to avoid strain on his abdomen.
Briefing reporters at the Gemelli hospital on Saturday, chief surgeon Sergio Alfieri also said the 86-year-old had agreed with doctors to stay there for at least all of next week.
Francis underwent a three-hour operation to repair an abdominal hernia on Wednesday.
“Only three days have passed. We asked the Holy Father to be prudent and avoid the strain (of standing at the balcony),” Alfieri said. “Each time he gets out of bed and sits in an armchair puts stress on the abdominal walls.”
A mesh prosthetic was inserted into the abdominal wall to help it heal and doctors want it to settle and attach properly to avoid another operation if it breaks, he added.
“You can understand how that would not be pleasing for him, and for me,” Alfieri joked.

PORTUGAL, MONGOLIA TRIPS STILL ON SCHEDULE
Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni said the pope would say Sunday’s traditional noon Angelus prayer in his hospital suite and the faithful could say it at the same time.
Alfieri said the pope was taken off intravenous tubes on Friday and had started a semi-liquid diet. All medical parameters were within the norm, there were no cardiac problems and complete healing of the abdominal scars would take about three months, he added.
The Vatican said blood test results were good and chest X-rays showed no problems.
Francis had part of one lung removed because of an illness when he was 21-year-old in his native Argentina.
Doctors had said after the operation that the pope should have no limitations on travels and other activities after recovery. He has trips to Portugal on Aug. 2-6 for World Youth Day and to visit the Shrine of Fatima, and to Mongolia Aug. 31-Sept. 4, one of the remotest places he will have visited.
Bruni reiterated that all audiences had been canceled until June 18 but after that the pope’s schedule would remain for now.
The pope traditionally takes all of July off, with the Sunday blessings being his only public appearance, so he will have the entire month to rest before the Portugal trip.

Topics: Pope Francis Vatican

Related

Vatican: Pope Francis doing well after surgery, has another good night
World
Vatican: Pope Francis doing well after surgery, has another good night
Update Pope Francis to undergo intestinal surgery under general anesthesia
World
Pope Francis to undergo intestinal surgery under general anesthesia

Indonesia set to deport Australian surfer who apologized for drunken rampage

Indonesia set to deport Australian surfer who apologized for drunken rampage
Updated 10 June 2023
AP

Indonesia set to deport Australian surfer who apologized for drunken rampage

Indonesia set to deport Australian surfer who apologized for drunken rampage
  • Bodhi Mani Risby-Jones, 23, from Queensland, was detained in late April on Simeulue Island, a surf resort
  • Police accused him of going on a drunken rampage that left a fisherman with serious injuries
Updated 10 June 2023
AP

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s authorities were set to deport on Saturday an Australian surfer who apologized for attacking several people while drunk and naked in the deeply conservative Muslim province of Aceh.
Bodhi Mani Risby-Jones, 23, from Queensland, was detained in late April on Simeulue Island, a surf resort, after police accused him of going on a drunken rampage that left a fisherman with serious injuries.
Risby-Jones was released from prison on Tuesday after he went through a restorative justice process, apologized for the attack and agreed to pay compensation to the fisherman. That allowed him to avoid going to court and facing a possible charge of assault that could have landed him up to five years in prison.
His lawyer, Idris Marbawi, said the two sides agreed that Risby-Jones would pay the fisherman’s family for hospital fees and a traditional peace ceremony. The total payment was 300 million rupiah ($20,000). The fisherman underwent surgery in Banda Aceh, the provincial capital, for broken bones and an infection in his legs.
“Risby-Jones is the first foreigner to successfully resolve a case through restorative justice in Aceh province,” Marbawi said. “He deeply regretted what happened and vowed to return to Indonesia for surfing.”
After his release, Risby-Jones stayed at an immigration detention center. He was due to depart for Melbourne on Saturday evening, Marbawi said.
Footage of his release on Tuesday showed Risby-Jones being escorted by officers to a bus after hugging and saying goodbye to several prison wardens.
“It’s been a long time coming and I’m feeling amazing and super happy and grateful,” he said. “Everyone has been very nice and accommodated me well. Thank you.”
Violent acts by foreigners are rare in Aceh, the only province in Muslim-majority Indonesia that practices Shariah, a concession made by the central government in 2001 as part of efforts to end a decades-long war for independence.

Topics: Indonesia surfer rampage Australian

Related

Five surfers die in Dutch beach tragedy
World
Five surfers die in Dutch beach tragedy
Shark attack kills surfer off France’s Reunion
World
Shark attack kills surfer off France’s Reunion

Russia says will ‘respond’ after Iceland embassy closure

Russia says will ‘respond’ after Iceland embassy closure
Updated 10 June 2023
AFP

Russia says will ‘respond’ after Iceland embassy closure

Russia says will ‘respond’ after Iceland embassy closure
  • "All of Reykjavik's anti-Russian actions will inevitably prompt a response," the Russian foreign ministry said
  • Iceland on Friday said it would suspend work at its embassy in Moscow as of August 1 and asked Russia to limit its operations in Reykjavik
Updated 10 June 2023
AFP

MOSCOW: Russia on Saturday said it would “respond” after Iceland became the first country to suspend its embassy operations in Moscow.
“All of Reykjavik’s anti-Russian actions will inevitably prompt a response,” the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement, accusing Iceland of “ruining” relations between the countries.
“We will take this unfriendly decision into account when we establish our relations with Iceland in the future,” the ministry added.
Iceland on Friday said it would suspend work at its embassy in Moscow as of August 1 and asked Russia to limit its operations in Reykjavik.
“The current situation simply does not make it viable for the small foreign service of Iceland to operate an embassy in Russia,” Foreign Minister Thordis Gylfadottir said.
In a symbolic move, staff could be seen taking down the Icelandic flag hanging from the side of the embassy in Moscow on Friday.
The Icelandic foreign ministry stressed that the decision “does not constitute a severance of diplomatic relations.”
But since commercial, cultural and political ties with Russia were “at an all-time low,” maintaining embassy operations in Moscow was “no longer justifiable,” it said.
The Nordic country has had an embassy in Moscow since 1944 which became a symbolic East-West meeting point toward the end of the Cold War.

Topics: Russia Iceland

Related

European leaders meet in Iceland to count cost of Russia’s war
World
European leaders meet in Iceland to count cost of Russia’s war

Rains unleashed by typhoon worry thousands of people fleeing restive Philippine volcano

Rains unleashed by typhoon worry thousands of people fleeing restive Philippine volcano
Updated 10 June 2023
AP

Rains unleashed by typhoon worry thousands of people fleeing restive Philippine volcano

Rains unleashed by typhoon worry thousands of people fleeing restive Philippine volcano
  • More than 6,000 villagers have been forced to leave rural communities within a 6-kilometer radius of Mayon volcano’s crater
Updated 10 June 2023
AP

BONGA, Philippines: Thousands of people who fled their homes in the central Philippines to escape a restive volcano have to contend with another threat that’s complicating the ongoing evacuations: monsoon rains that could be unleashed by an approaching typhoon.
More than 6,000 villagers have been forced to leave rural communities within a 6-kilometer radius of Mayon volcano’s crater in northeastern Albay province. Thousands more need to be moved to safety from the permanent danger zone, officials said.
Others living outside the perimeter have packed their bags and voluntarily left with their children for evacuation centers in Albay, which was placed under a state of calamity on Friday to allow more rapid disbursement of emergency funds in case a major eruption unfolds.
Authorities raised the alert level for the volcano on Thursday after superheated streams of gas, debris and rocks cascaded down its upper slope, indicating activity below the surface that could precede a hazardous eruption within days or weeks.
A key tourist draw for its picturesque conical shape, the 2,462-meter Mayon is one of the country’s most active volcanoes. It last erupted violently in 2018, displacing tens of thousands of villagers.
Authorities warned that Typhoon Guchol, which is approaching the Philippines from the Pacific but is projected to skirt the archipelago, may still dump heavy rains — an unwelcome news for those living near Mayon’s slopes.
“There’s a typhoon and floodwaters may rush down Mayon and swamp this village. That’s one of our fears,” Villamor Lopez, a house painter, said.
He sat worriedly with his relatives clinging to their bags of clothes, rice in pouches and bottles of drinking water on a pickup truck hauling villagers from Daraga town in Albay to an emergency shelter several kilometers (miles) away.
Other residents chatted on a roadside near a chapel, still undecided whether to leave.
A loudspeaker in their laid-back community of low-slung rural houses and narrow dirt alleys warned people to prepare to evacuate anytime if the situation worsens. In the overcast sky above them, the volcano laid hidden by thick rainclouds.
Village leader Dennis Bon, who was preparing to drive Lopez and others to the shelter, said he would not risk waiting until the last minute.
“We have children, persons with disabilities and elderly residents here,” Bon said, before he drove off.
Albay Gov. Edcel Greco Lagman and Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian said they were prepared if monsoon rains were to trigger mudflows and rockfalls.
“We will still make sure that we will have no casualties from any compounded calamities,” Lagman said.
Despite growing worries among many villagers, those who have survived Mayon’s eruptions over decades were taking the latest threats in stride.
In Bonga village near the volcano, a few men gingerly took a bath in a stream of spring water flowing down Mayon’s lush foothills and washed two motorcycles near boulders as big as cars that had rolled down years ago during past eruptions.
They shrugged and smiled when asked if the volcano’s new rumblings had struck fear.
The Philippines lies along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” the area around the ocean rim where tectonic plates meet that is prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. A long-dormant volcano, Mount Pinatubo, blew its top north of Manila in 1991 in one of the biggest volcanic eruptions of the 20th century, killing hundreds of people.

Topics: Philippines

Related

Philippines on alert as Mayon volcano spews ash
World
Philippines on alert as Mayon volcano spews ash
Philippine officials fear Mount Mayon eruption could be imminent
World
Philippine officials fear Mount Mayon eruption could be imminent

Latest updates

Gratitude and sacrifice as Sri Lankans embark on this year’s Hajj  
Gratitude and sacrifice as Sri Lankans embark on this year’s Hajj  
Wife renews plea for release of ‘unlawfully imprisoned’ husband from Baghdad jail
Wife renews plea for release of ‘unlawfully imprisoned’ husband from Baghdad jail
Kingdom’s amateur players show their love for beautiful game
Kingdom’s amateur players show their love for beautiful game
Riyadh to host international project management forum
Riyadh to host international project management forum
Drug dealers, smugglers arrested across Kingdom
Drug dealers, smugglers arrested across Kingdom

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.