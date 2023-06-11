You are here

Revival of Silk Route to give new impetus to region’s growth, says Al-Falih

Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih said the relationship between the Kingdom and China has grown “exponentially” in the past few decades. (AN Photo)
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: In a bid to further boost trade ties with China, Saudi Arabia announced the revival of the Silk Route on the sidelines of a key business event that began in Riyadh on Sunday.

Speaking at the conference, Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih said the Kingdom can serve as China’s gateway to the Arab world as the world’s second-largest economy seeks to elevate trade ties with the region.

The Kingdom represents 25 percent of the $432 billion trade between China and Arab countries in 2022. 

Commenting on the revival of the Silk Route, the minister said the initiative aligns with Saudi Arabia’s future vision that seeks to diversify its economy and use modern technology to elevate the skills of its youth.

The volume of trade between Saudi Arabia and China hit $106 billion in 2022, registering a 30 percent increase over 2021. 

Al-Falih said the relationship between the Kingdom and China has grown “exponentially” in the past few decades. “Now, we are committed to working as a bridge that will link the Arab world to China,” he said during the Arab-China Business Conference.

The minister added: “China plays a leadership role in advanced technology and innovation. We, in the Arab world, have the determination, human and monetary capital to support this field.” 

Speaking at the event, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said Chinese companies have huge investment opportunities in Arab nations, while countries in the region can make use of China’s technical expertise to build a better future.  

“Chinese technologies and competencies will enable us to build our futures and our economies for the next generations,” he added. 

Pointing out that the total trade between Arab countries and China grew 31 percent last year in comparison to 2021, Prince Faisal said the second-largest Asian nation is the biggest trade partner for Arab countries. 




Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan said Chinese companies have huge investment opportunities in Arab nations. (AN Photo)

The foreign minister added that events like the Arab-China Business Conference will further elevate the trade relationship between both regions.  

“Our gathering today is an opportunity for working to enhance the Arab-Chinese historical relationship, and to build a mutual joint future for a new era that will bring good to all of our people, keeping the peace and development in the world,” Prince Faisal said on the first day of the event.  

He further noted that the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Riyadh in 2022 played a crucial role in strengthening the relationship between Saudi Arabia and the world’s second-largest economy.  

“The successful visit of Xi Jinping, the Chinese president, to Riyadh in 2022 increased the depth of the relationship between the countries in all sectors and fields; political, economic, investment as well as commercial,” added Prince Faisal.  

Hu Chunhua, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, agreed that the trade exchange between Arab nations and China increased when the world witnessed several global economic challenges.  

“This is the 10th round of the Belt and the Road Initiative. The Arab countries are natural partners of this initiative because of their geographical location,” said Chunhua.  

Widely considered a centerpiece of Xi’s foreign policy, the BRI is a global infrastructure development strategy adopted by the Chinese government in 2013 to invest in more than 150 countries and international organizations. 

The 10th Arab-China Business Conference is organized by Saudi Arabia’s investment and foreign ministries in collaboration with the General Secretariat of the Arab League, the Chinese Council for the Promotion of International Trade, and the Union of Arab Chambers.  

The two-day business gathering is expected to attract over 2,000 participants. It will also have as many as 20 panel discussions where top CEOs, business owners, investors, and government officials will share their views to strengthen trade ties between the region and China. 

Topics: Saudi China Investment BRI

RIYADH: Affirming Saudi Arabia’s existing trade and economic relationship with China, Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said the Kingdom seeks collaboration with the world’s second-largest economy instead of competition. 

Speaking at the 10th Arab-China Business Conference in Riyadh on Sunday, he said: “I would not be surprised if you will hear more announcements soon on Saudi-Chinese investment.” 

Prince Abdulaziz said there are synergies between the two countries, as the Kingdom is progressing steadily with its Vision 2030 plan, while China is pursuing its Belt and Road Initiative.  

“We do not have to be in a place where we set ourselves in competition with China. We have to set ourselves in a place where we collaborate with China. There are so many things that we want to do with them (China), but equally, they want to do with us. There is a great deal of synergies between the two countries,” the top minister said.  

He categorically said: “I actually ignore” criticism regarding the growing ties between Saudi Arabia and China. 

Prince Abdulaziz said that Saudi Arabia’s business environment is suitable for investors, as it is steadily diversifying its economy.  

“We believe that there are so many global opportunities, as Saudi Arabia is in a pivotal geographical position that could enable us to reach out to so many parties, be engaged, and be involved with everybody. Those who would like to invest with them, we are here. Those who would like to invest with us here, we are also here,” he added.  

During a panel discussion at the two-day event, the energy minister said that the latest agreement of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, and its allies, known as OPEC+, included comprehensive reforms.

He added that the alliance is also working against uncertainties within the market.  

“We are working against something called uncertainties and sentiments. And I believe, it is a matter of being in a state of readiness. And that is why we are taking these precautionary measures. It is part of what we call proactive and precautionary (measures),” he said.  

The Saudi minister said: “We and OPEC+ are more interested in doing a regulator’s job.” 

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia pledged to make a deep cut to its output in July on top of a broader OPEC+ deal to limit supply into 2024 as the group eyes to boost flagging oil prices. 

Saudi Energy Ministry said that the Kingdom’s output would drop to 9 million barrels per day in July from around 10 million bpd in May.  

The minister said the new OPEC+ deal would be rewarding for those who were investing to grow their production capacity. 

“In the final analysis what this agreement will achieve for all of us is that those who invest, not this year, but in the years to come, 2024 and 2025 and moving forward, there will be a recognition for their investment because they will be given higher production allocations.” 

Topics: Saudi China Investment OPEC energy minister

Revival of Silk Route to give new impetus to region’s growth, says Al-Falih

RIYADH: Jazan’s economic zone is on track to attract SR11 billion ($2.93 billion) in foreign investments by 2040 as it offered unused mining reserves valued at more than $1.3 trillion. 

The new mining reserves in the region make it an ideal platform for firms wishing to benefit from the mining sector’s vast potential, which is set to become the third pillar of Saudi Arabia’s national industry. 

The competitive and integrated economic center is also forecast to provide 17,000 direct jobs by 2040, Al-Ekhbariya reported. 

Located on the Red Sea coast, the special economic zone poses an advanced industrial city and an ideal center for business growth. 

This advantage is because of its proximity to the largest export port in Jazan, host to 12 berths with a combined capacity of 5 million tons. 

In addition, the region will provide access to abundant natural resources and raw materials for the agricultural sector, which is growing at a rate of 9 percent annually. 

The Jazan region could contribute an estimated SR39 billion to the gross domestic product. 

Furthermore, the region is a gateway to Europe and Africa and a bedrock of Saudi-Chinese investment. 

The region has already committed investments of over SR80 billion to connect with the Chinese Silk Road network. 

Promising opportunities will be provided by local supply chains of over 100 factories and 570 construction projects currently in the pipeline. 

Jazan’s economic zone aims to take advantage of the Kingdom’s strategic location to create new hubs for businesses across crucial growth sectors so that they can launch and expand companies and technologies that will help shape the future, the Saudi Press Agency reported in April. 

It seeks to support existing national strategies and create new links with international frameworks, building on the competitive advantages of each region of the country to support critical sectors such as logistics, advanced manufacturing, technology and other priority sectors in the Kingdom. 

Companies operating in the zone will benefit from competitive corporate tax rates; exemption from customs duties on imports, production inputs, machinery and raw materials; 100 percent foreign ownership of companies and flexibility to attract and hire the best talent worldwide. 

Topics: Jazan Saudi Special Economic Zones

RIYADH: Egypt and Jordan have entered into a collaboration agreement that allows the North African nation to use the floating storage regasification unit at the Sheikh Sabah port in Aqaba. 

FSRU terminals are crucial in the liquefied natural gas value chain, forming the interface between LNG carriers and the local gas supply infrastructure. 

As part of the agreement, the Jordanian side will receive LNG from Egypt and pump back some of the natural gas through transborder pipelines to the African country if needed. 

According to Egypt’s Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, the agreement aims to reduce the operational costs of LNG storage and regasification and secure gas supplies for both countries. 

Moreover, the Egyptian firm EGAS and the Jordanian-Egyptian company Fajr have agreed to collaborate to supply the Jordanian industrial sector with natural gas, utilizing the infrastructure that extends to Jordan. 

The cooperation comes within the framework of reducing operational costs for Jordan’s electricity system and enhancing the security of the energy supply for the two countries. 

The agreement was signed by Saleh Kharabsheh, Jordan’s minister of energy and mineral resources and Tarek El-Molla, Egypt’s minister of petroleum and mineral resources. 

Egypt’s transformation from a gas importer to an exporter occurred in late 2019 following the discovery of numerous wells that radically altered the country’s gas supply. 

Egypt’s total natural gas production currently averages 6.5 billion cubic feet per day to 7 billion. 

The country has set ambitious plans to increase its petroleum exports by 15 percent this year, reaching $21 billion. The government seeks to achieve an annual surplus of $3 billion in oil balance, Asharq reported. 

In 2022, Egypt’s natural gas production surged to 50 million tons, a significant rise of approximately 14 percent from 2021.   

This increase enabled the country to meet local demands while exporting 8 million tons worth $8.4 billion, starkly contrasting the $3.5 billion in 2021. 

Topics: #egypt Jordan LNG

RIYADH: Non-oil intra-trade between the UAE and Turkiye reached over 378 billion dirhams ($103 billion) from 2013 to 2022, according to the Dubai-based Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre. 

The non-oil exchange constituted 204.3 billion dirhams in imports, about 127.5 billion dirhams in exports, and over 46 billion dirhams in re-exports, reported the state-run competitiveness authority. 

The FCSC report revealed that raw gold topped the list of the five most essential commodities imported by the UAE from Turkiye in 2022, with a value of 15.6 billion dirhams. 

Jewelry was second on the list of the five critical commodities imported in the same year, with a value of 9.4 billion dirhams. 

At 17.7 billion dirhams, raw gold ranked first among the top five commodities exported from the UAE to Turkiye in 2022. 

With a value of 2.5 billion dirhams, jewelry topped the list of the top five commodities re-exported, followed by raw gold worth 1.8 billion dirhams. 

Topics: #uae Turkiye #trade

RIYADH: The US Department of Energy said it awarded supply contracts to five companies to deliver 3.1 million barrels of crude oil to the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in August at an average price of $73 per barrel.

The DOE had announced the purchase plan in May to refill the emergency stockpile after a record release following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year.

“These 3 million barrels are being purchased for an average price of about $73 per barrel, lower than the average of about $95 per barrel that SPR crude was sold for in 2022, securing a good deal for taxpayers,” the DOE said in a press release.

Companies winning the awards were: Atlantic Trading and Marketing, Exxon Mobil Corp., Gunvor USA, Macquarie Commodities Trading and Sunoco Partners Marketing & Terminals.

The administration had previously said it would repurchase oil into the reserve when prices were at or below $72 per barrel.

The DOE said the barrels would be delivered to the Big Hill SPR site in Texas.

Argentina says Chevron to invest $500m in Vaca Muerta shale area 

US-based oil major Chevron will invest over $500 million to develop the Trapial block in western Neuquen province, home to the massive Vaca Muerta shale basin, Argentina’s economy ministry announced on Friday.

According to a ministry statement, the announcement followed a meeting between Economy Minister Sergio Massa and company officials.

The new spending plan is scheduled to start before July, it added.

Last year, Neuquen officials granted Chevron a concession for shale production in the area, with what the company said at the time would be a pilot stage investment of about $80 million.

Trapial is a 109-square-mile block.

The Vaca Muerta shale formation is the world’s fourth-largest shale oil reserve and the second-largest for shale gas. It represents a significant source of domestic energy and foreign exports for the South American country.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: oil updates

