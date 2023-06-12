You are here

  • Home
  • PIF-owned Riyadh Air showcases its livery ahead of debut at Paris Air Show

PIF-owned Riyadh Air showcases its livery ahead of debut at Paris Air Show

Update A Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner painted aircraft flew at low altitude over several notable landmarks in the Riyadh skyline. Supplied
A Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner painted aircraft flew at low altitude over several notable landmarks in the Riyadh skyline. Supplied
Short Url

https://arab.news/g8ru9

Updated 18 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

PIF-owned Riyadh Air showcases its livery ahead of debut at Paris Air Show

PIF-owned Riyadh Air showcases its livery ahead of debut at Paris Air Show
  • Aircraft livery design and colors reflects Saudi warmth and hospitality in a fresh, modern design
Updated 18 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: The latest player in the global aviation industry, Riyadh Air, made an appearance with its remarkable livery at the King Khaled International Airport in the Saudi capital on Monday.

A Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner painted aircraft flew at low altitude over several notable landmarks in the Riyadh skyline, including King Abdullah Financial District, Boulevard City, and some of the iconic main towers, thrilling residents with a glimpse of the Public Investment Fund-owned airline ahead of its public debut at the 54th Paris Air Show on June 19.

A ceremony was organized to mark the beginning of a new era in the Kingdom’s aviation industry. Top officials and notable personalities attended the event.

“Today is the beginning of a new dawn in the aviation sector. This is the first step of many yet to come,” Saleh Al-Jasser, minister of transport and logistics, said. 

Riyadh Air will build connectivity from the Saudi capital to over 100 destinations around the world due to its convenient location with over 60 percent of the world’s population within eight hours of flying time. The airline aims to be significantly innovative in providing travel services in the sector while being instrumental in delivering the Kingdom’s National Transport and Logistics Strategy and the National Tourism Strategy by leveraging the Kingdom’s strategic location connecting the three continents of Asia, Africa, and Europe. 

Prince Haifa bint Mohammed Al-Saud, vice minister of tourism, expressed her happiness over the development and praised the speed with which the airline is moving forward.

“The speed at which we managed to put an aircraft in the sky shows reflects our ambitions,” she said. 

Earlier this month, the PIF-owned airline obtained “RX” as the airline designator code. It aims to facilitate 100 million visits to Saudi Arabia by 2030 by welcoming travelers from around the world. The establishment of Riyadh Air is part of PIF’s strategy to unlock the capabilities of promising sectors that can help drive the diversification of the local economy, adding $20 billion to non-oil gross domestic product and creating more than 200,000 direct and indirect jobs. 

The new national airline represents PIF’s latest investment in the sector, along with the recently announced King Salman International Airport masterplan, enabling a more financially resilient aviation ecosystem in Saudi Arabia, and supporting the industry’s global competitiveness in line with Vision 2030.

According to a press release, the brand identity of Riyadh Air reflects the modern and forward-thinking theme of the Kingdom. “It is inspired by the warmth and hospitality of the Kingdom and the vibrant lavender colors that carpet the desert in the spring, the beautiful livery is one of a series that will continue to push boundaries in aviation. It has been designed to incorporate visual references to the Kingdom and the city which include the sweeping curves of Arabic script with the global campaign tagline ‘The Future Takes Flight.’” 

Topics: Riyadh Air aviation PIF Saudi Arabia SaudiVision2030

Related

GACA inks contract with Elm to develop comprehensive digital platform
Business & Economy
GACA inks contract with Elm to develop comprehensive digital platform

India, UAE increase non-oil trade target to $100bn by 2030

India, UAE increase non-oil trade target to $100bn by 2030
Updated 1 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

India, UAE increase non-oil trade target to $100bn by 2030

India, UAE increase non-oil trade target to $100bn by 2030
Updated 1 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: India and the UAE have mutually agreed on Monday to double the target of non-oil trade to $100 billion from $48 billion by 2030, India’s Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said.

The goal to achieve this target was set in the first meeting of the Joint Committee of India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement in New Delhi.

Signed in 2022, the India-UAE CEPA is expected to increase the total value of bilateral trade in goods to over $100 billion and services to over $15 billion within five years. 

The minister said both countries are also exploring ways to increase trade further. 

“We would like to have the UAE as our principal supplier of petroleum products. India has asked the UAE to increase the sourcing of refined petroleum products from India. Third countries’ low-quality petroleum products could be refined by Indian refineries,” said Goyal.

He added: “Significant decision has been taken to iron out issues that the businesses had faced … We have a mutually agreed (for a) target of $100 billion bilateral trade by 2030.” 

In the meeting, it was also decided to set up a new subcommittee to handle issues related to services trade and share services trade data. An India-UAE CEPA council will also be set up to further facilitate the agreement’s implementation. 

Goyal said the central banks of both countries also discussed the rupee-dirham trade mechanism after a meeting with Thani Al-Zeyoudi, the UAE minister of state for foreign trade.

The agreement is set to provide India preferential market access to the UAE on over 97 percent of its tariff lines which account for 99 percent of Indian exports to the Gulf country in value terms. This deal includes labor-intensive sectors such as gems and jewelry, textiles, leather, agricultural and wood products, engineering products, pharmaceuticals and automobiles. 

Topics: UAE piyush goyal Thani Al-Zeyoudi bilateral trade

Artificial intelligence offers vast opportunities, poses its share of risks: M3 Capital executive

Artificial intelligence offers vast opportunities, poses its share of risks: M3 Capital executive
Updated 15 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

Artificial intelligence offers vast opportunities, poses its share of risks: M3 Capital executive

Artificial intelligence offers vast opportunities, poses its share of risks: M3 Capital executive
Updated 15 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Acknowledging the crucial role of artificial intelligence in all spheres of life, an industry expert urged assessing the risks associated with the fast-emerging technology and its impact on the overall economy. 

Speaking at a panel titled “Digital Economy and AI — Unlocking Productivity and Growth” on the second day of the 10th Arab-China Business Conference, the founding general partner at M31 Capital highlighted the pros and cons of AI.  

Patrick Zhong said: “We’re incredibly excited about the opportunities that come with AI, and certainly there are a lot of risks associated with it, but I think you know we as human beings have always been dealing with very complex issues.” 

M31 Capital is a Shanghai-based private equity firm focused on crypto assets, cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology. 

Topics: 10th Arab-China Business Conference

Efforts on to improve air connectivity between Arab world, China

Efforts on to improve air connectivity between Arab world, China
Updated 23 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

Efforts on to improve air connectivity between Arab world, China

Efforts on to improve air connectivity between Arab world, China
Updated 23 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Chinese visitors will play a key role in helping the Kingdom achieve its goal of becoming a leading global tourism destination, said Ali Rajab, CEO of Air Connectivity Program.

Riyadh and Beijing are stepping up efforts to improve air connectivity between the region’s emerging markets and the world’s second-largest economy.

Rajab said: “ACP is bridging the stakeholder ecosystem to establish Saudi Arabia as a leading global tourism destination. Chinese visitors will, indeed, play a key role in achieving this ambition.”

At the two-day Arab-China Business Conference in Riyadh, aviation officials, entrepreneurs, and investors met to discuss ways to establish stronger air links to boost tourism growth and unlock new opportunities.

“By ensuring that our customer service and operational readiness meet the high standards that Chinese visitors expect, Air Connectivity Program is creating a seamless travel experience between China and the Kingdom. For these travelers, like all others to Saudi Arabia, we prioritize cultural understanding and the highest levels of quality assurance,” Rajab said.

Saudi Arabia’s travel and tourism leaders, including stakeholders such as ACP, are actively working to turn the Kingdom into a sought-after air connectivity destination.

Last year, twenty-three new routes connected Saudi Arabia with three continents resulting in the expansion of seat capacity by 700,000. Several partnership agreements were also signed with government bodies in the Kingdom, as well as with international entities to boost air connectivity in Saudi Arabia.

According to an official press release, ACP plans to add 17 new routes in 2023 and the seat capacity is likley to be expanded to 730,000 for priority markets.

Topics: Saudi Arabia aviation China conference ACP

Related

Chinese delegates see Riyadh conference as an opportunity to enhance ties
Business & Economy
Chinese delegates see Riyadh conference as an opportunity to enhance ties

Closing bell: Saudi main index at 11,423 as trading turnover hits $1.65bn

Closing bell: Saudi main index at 11,423 as trading turnover hits $1.65bn
Updated 22 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

Closing bell: Saudi main index at 11,423 as trading turnover hits $1.65bn

Closing bell: Saudi main index at 11,423 as trading turnover hits $1.65bn
Updated 22 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index gained 27 points, or 0.24 percent, on Monday to close at 11,423.13. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index hit SR6.20 billion ($1.65 billion), as 119 stocks advanced, while 83 retracted. 

The parallel market Nomu edged up by 701.23 points to 22,529.66, and the MSCI Tadawul Index gained 1.78 points to close at 1,509.79. 

The best-performing stock on Monday was Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. The firm’s share price soared by 8.91 percent to SR12.22. 

Another gainer of the day was Elm Co. as its share price went up by 5.06 percent to SR585.20. 

Middle East Healthcare Co. and Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Co. were other top gainers as their share prices edged up by 4.73 percent and 4.24 percent respectively. 

The worst performer of the day was Aldrees Petroleum and Transport Services Co., with the company’s share price dipping by 3.91 percent to SR123. 

On the announcements front, Red Sea International Co. revealed that it has acquired a 51 percent stake in Fundamental Installation for Electric Work Co., also known as First Fix, for SR544.17 million. 

According to a Tadawul statement, RSI will pay a sum of SR250 million as an initial consideration to sellers in cash in proportions. A further SR294.17 million will be settled within four months from the signing date subject to certain conditions.

“As an established brand in residential, industrial and commercial modular construction, this is a positive amalgamation with First Fix who share the same vision of providing comprehensive and excellent quality housing and building services while being conscious of sustainability and environmental concerns, locally and internationally,” said RSI in the Tadawul statement. 

First Fix is a mechanical, electrical and plumbing firm which made a net profit of SR148 million in 2022. 

Meanwhile, shareholders of Future Trading Co. approved the splitting of the nominal value of a company share from SR10 to SR0.1, according to a statement. The decision will increase the number of shares from 5 million to 500 million.

Topics: Tadawul #Saudi stock exchange

Aramco’s Namaat program to launch companies worth $25bn

Aramco’s Namaat program to launch companies worth $25bn
Updated 12 June 2023
Arab News

Aramco’s Namaat program to launch companies worth $25bn

Aramco’s Namaat program to launch companies worth $25bn
Updated 12 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: A cloud storage company, an iron sheet manufacturer, and a logistics management center are among the firms being established by Saudi Arabian Oil Co.’s Industrial Investments Program, Namaat. 

The initiative, launched by the oil giant in 2021, is helping to launch 31 local and international companies with an estimated total value of SR92 billion ($24.53 billion), it has been announced. 

Of those firms, 13 have started their operations, while five other companies are still in the implementation and construction phase, according to Al-Arabiya. 

The latest developments come a year on from Namaat revealing it had reached 55 investments, and in 2021 it announced it had signed 22 memorandums of understanding to drive forward the initiative. 

Speaking in July 2022, Ahmad Al-Sa’adi, Aramco’s senior vice president of technical services, said: “Namaat enables Aramco to be a catalyst for change across the Kingdom’s economy while maintaining our reliability as a global energy supplier at a time of market uncertainty.” 

Namaat, meaning “collective growth” in Arabic, was formed to “tap into the vast opportunities in Saudi Arabia to create new value.” 

Companies that signed the deals with Aramco in September 2021 included DHL, Samsung, Hyundai, Honeywell and British technology firm AVEVA. 

According to Aramco’s website, Namaat is the “natural next step” to the company’s In-Kingdom Total Value Add Program, which is focused on enhancing supply-chain efficiencies and reliability. 

“It also complements other initiatives that aim to create a world-class energy and industrial ecosystem in Saudi Arabia, such as the King Salman International Complex for Maritime Industries and Services, and King Salman Energy Park (SPARK), a sustainability-focused energy park being built by Aramco,” says the website. 

Other companies to previously sign deals with Namaat include Armorock and AlKifah Precast, which created a joint venture to localize the use of polymers in concrete production and a consortium involving Accenture, Al Gihaz Holding and Impulse Partners for establishing and operating the Spark Digital Center. 

Topics: Namaat industrial investment Aramco

Latest updates

Paris pop-up event to showcase Saudi creative talent
Paris pop-up event to showcase Saudi creative talent
India, UAE increase non-oil trade target to $100bn by 2030
India, UAE increase non-oil trade target to $100bn by 2030
Artificial intelligence offers vast opportunities, poses its share of risks: M3 Capital executive
Artificial intelligence offers vast opportunities, poses its share of risks: M3 Capital executive
Dubai court finds 30 people, 7 firms guilty of $8.7m online fraud
Dubai court finds 30 people, 7 firms guilty of $8.7m online fraud
King Charles III takes to saddle to restore royal tradition
King Charles III takes to saddle to restore royal tradition

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.