Nuggets take home 1st NBA title in rugged 94-89 win over Heat

The Nuggets outlasted the Miami Heat 94-89 in an ugly, frantic Game 5 that did nothing to derail Nikola Jokic, who bailed out his teammates. (Getty Images North America/AFP)
Updated 13 June 2023
AP

  • Denver is the home of the Larry O’Brien Trophy for the first time in the franchise’s 47 years in the league
  • Jokic won the Bill Russell trophy as the NBA Finals MVP — an award that certainly has more meaning to him than the two overall MVPs he won
Updated 13 June 2023
AP

DENVER: Confetti flying in Denver. The Nuggets passing around the NBA championship trophy.

Those scenes that, for decades, seemed impossible, then more recently started feeling inevitable, finally turned into reality Monday night.

The Nuggets outlasted the Miami Heat 94-89 in an ugly, frantic Game 5 that did nothing to derail Nikola Jokic, who bailed out his teammates with 28 points, 16 rebounds on a night when nothing else seemed to work.

Jokic won the Bill Russell trophy as the NBA Finals MVP — an award that certainly has more meaning to him than the two overall MVPs he won in 2021 and ‘22.

“We are not in it for ourselves, we are in it for the guy next to us,” Jokic said. “And that’s why this (means) even more.”

Denver’s clincher was a gruesome grind.

Unable to shake the tenacious Heat or the closing-night jitters, the Nuggets missed 20 of their first 22 3-pointers. They missed seven of their first 13 free throws. They led by seven late, before Miami’s Jimmy Butler went off, scoring eight straight points to give the Heat a one-point lead with 2:45 left.

Butler made two more free throws with 1:58 remaining to help Miami regain a one-point lead. Then, Bruce Brown got an offensive rebound and tip-in to give the Nuggets the lead for good.

Trailing by three with 15 seconds left, Butler jacked up a 3, but missed it. Brown and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made two free throws each to put the game out of reach and clinch the title for Denver.

Butler finished with 21 points.

Ugly as it was, the aftermath was something the Nuggets and their fans could all agree was beautiful. There were fireworks exploding outside Ball Arena at the final buzzer. Denver is the home of the Larry O’Brien Trophy for the first time in the franchise’s 47 years in the league.

“It was ugly and we couldn’t make shots, but at the end we figured it out,” Jokic said. “I am just happy we won the game.”

The Heat were, as coach Erik Spoelstra promised, a gritty, tenacious bunch. But their shooting wasn’t great, either. Bam Adebayo had 20 for the Heat, but Miami shot 34 percenet from the floor and 25 percent from 3. Until Butler went off, he was 2 for 13 for eight points.

The Heat, who survived a loss in the play-in tournament and became only the second No. 8 seed to make it to the finals, insisted they weren’t into consolation prizes.

They played like they expected to win, and for a while during this game, which was settled more on the ground than in the air, it looked like they would.

The Nuggets, who came in shooting 37.6 percenet from 3 for the series, shot 18 percent in this one. They committed 14 turnovers. Even with the clutch shots from Brown and Caldwell-Pope, they only went 13 for 23 from the line.

The tone of the game was set with 2:51 left in the first quarter, when Jokic got his second foul and joined Aaron Gordon on the bench. Jeff Green and Jamal Murray, who finished with 14 points and eight assists on an off night, joined them there, too.

It made the Nuggets tentative on both sides of the court for the rest of the half. Somehow, after shooting 6.7 percent from 3 — the worst first half in the history of the finals (10-shot minimum) they only trailed by seven.

True to the Nuggets’ personality, they kept pressing, came at their opponent in waves and figured out how to win a game that went against their type. Their beautiful game turned into a slugfest, but they figured out how to win anyway.

“That’s why basketball is a fun sport,” Jokic said. “It’s a live thing. You cannot say, ‘This is going to happen.’ There are so many factors. I’m just happy that we won the game.”

Updated 32 min 6 sec ago
SALEH FAREED

Jeddah to host FIBA 3x3 World Tour Final

Jeddah to host FIBA 3x3 World Tour Final
  • Season features 17 events around the globe before the December finale in the Kingdom
Updated 32 min 6 sec ago
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: Jeddah is set to host the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Final 2023 on Dec. 8 and 9, according to basketball’s global governing body.

The announcement was made during a ceremony at the FIBA 3x3 World Cup 2023 event in Vienna, Austria, in the presence of the organization’s President Hamane Niang and Dr. Ghassan Tashkandi, president of the Saudi Arabia Basketball Federation.

The 12th edition of the World Tour final will be held in cooperation with the SBF, as the federation drives the development of this format of basketball at home and throughout the Middle East.

The 2023 World Tour features 17 tournaments and one final, held around the world this year. Following the qualifiers, 14 teams will remain in the competition three months before the final.

“We are very pleased to host the 3x3 World Tour Final for the third time since 2020, and we will work hard to make it another successful event,” said Tashkandi.

Niang said: “We could not be happier to be returning to Jeddah for the hosting of the prestigious FIBA 3x3 World Tour Final in 2023.”

“We are excited by the opportunities that will come from bringing the most thrilling urban team sport back to Saudi Arabia and inspiring the next generation of 3x3 stars in the region,” he added.

Two World Tour events have already taken place, the opener in Utsunomiya on April 29 and 30, and in Manila on May 20 and 21. The remaining events this season are as follows:

Marseille: June 30 - July 1

Macau: July 8-9

Edmonton: July 28-29

Prague: Aug. 5-6

Lausanne: Aug. 18-19

Debrecen: Aug. 26-27

Constanta: Sept. 9-10

Cebu: Sept. 23-24

Amsterdam: Oct. 6-7

Shanghai: Oct. 14-15

Chengdu: Oct. 21-22

Abu Dhabi: Oct. 27-28

Wuxi: Nov. 4-5

Manama presented by Bahrain Tourism & GFH: Nov. 16-17

Hong Kong: Nov. 25-26

World Tour Final Jeddah: Dec. 8-9

Max Gunther cherishing Jakarta E-Prix win ahead of Portland race

Max Gunther cherishing Jakarta E-Prix win ahead of Portland race
Updated 13 June 2023
Arab News

Max Gunther cherishing Jakarta E-Prix win ahead of Portland race

Max Gunther cherishing Jakarta E-Prix win ahead of Portland race
  • Victory was Maserati’s first single-seater motorsport podium since 1957
Updated 13 June 2023
Arab News

Maximilian Gunther has described his Jakarta E-Prix victory as one of the proudest moments of his career after steering Maserati to the top step of the podium in the single-seater category for the first time since 1957.

The Maserati MSG Racing driver sealed his first win of this season’s ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in the second race of the Jakarta E-Prix doubleheader earlier this month. It was his first for Maserati after Juan Manuel Fangio won the Formula One German Grand Prix 66 years ago.

The next race will take place in Portland on June 24.

The 25-year-old Gunther, who started on pole, said it was a great feeling to end Maserati’s long wait.

“It was a big weekend and very happy with what I achieved in Jakarta,” he said. “The momentum changed a few weekends ago at Berlin and everything was coming together. We had some good testing sessions in-between the races and from Berlin we started becoming really competitive. It was great to continue this progress and I hope we can maintain this form for the rest of the season.”

He added: “It was a very proud moment for me and for Maserati, and to listen to my name said in the same sentence as Juan Fangio — race A winner for Maserati — is a great feeling.”

Meanwhile, Jakarta E-Prix race one winner Pascal Wehrlein admits he would need to keep up the consistency in scoring points if he wants to become world champion.

The 28-year-old German holds a one-point advantage ahead of second-placed Jake Dennis in the drivers’ standings with five more races go, including stops in Portland, Rome and London. It was his third win of the season following his double triumph at the Diriyah E-Prix in January.

He said: “I think consistency in scoring points is very important. I feel sixth and seventh places are not enough to fight for the championship so definitely scoring points in the top three and five is where I need to be. Having a couple of race wins would obviously help us take a bigger step forward so I’m glad we found our form back as this is where we need to be.

“Portland is a bit unknown as we don’t know the track but I’m looking forward to Rome as it’s one of my favorite tracks on the calendar. London will be very different from before with the Gen3 cars, so I’m looking forward to racing there.”

Topics: Jakarta E-Prix Formula One (F1) ABB FIA Formula E World Championship

Turkiye turns to quest for hosting football Euros after Champions League final

Turkiye turns to quest for hosting football Euros after Champions League final
Updated 13 June 2023
AP

Turkiye turns to quest for hosting football Euros after Champions League final

Turkiye turns to quest for hosting football Euros after Champions League final
  • Erdoğan sat next to UEFA leader Aleksander Čeferin and mixed with the voters who will choose the hosts in October
  • Turkiye is up against a joint bid from Britain and Ireland to host Euro 2028
Updated 13 June 2023
AP

GENEVA: Turkiye’s quest to host the men’s European Championship is among the great unfulfilled goals in world soccer.
Having newly re-elected state President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan sit next to UEFA leader Aleksander Čeferin at the Champions League final in Istanbul on Saturday should only help before Turkiye’s next two tournament bids are put to votes on Oct. 10.
Turkiye is up against the joint UK-Ireland bid to host Euro 2028 and is in a Euro 2032 duel with Italy. The 2032 edition is the likely target with a widespread belief 2028 is going to the British and Irish who switched from trying to be UEFA’s preferred candidate in the 2030 World Cup race.
Voters for hosting the 24-team Euros tournaments will be members of the 20-strong UEFA executive committee who also sat with Erdoğan in the VIP section to see Manchester City beat Inter Milan on Saturday.
“We absolutely would like to win the bid because we see that our country is always capable of organizing such big-scale events successfully,” Turkiye Football Federation president Mehmet Büyükekşi told The Associated Press in Istanbul ahead of the final. That was before fans complained on social media about logistical problems getting to and from Atatürk Olympic Stadium.
Turkiye has tried to persuade UEFA of its hosting potential for so long that Erdoğan was not yet in national office when in 2002 the first candidacy failed. That was a joint bid with Greece for Euro 2008.
After 20 years of Erdoğan as Turkish prime minister then president since 2014, including several photo opportunities of him kicking a football, the construction project he has overseen would be key to any vote win at UEFA’s Swiss headquarters.
“We believe that Turkiye’s 85 million population, the stadiums built over the last years and the investments on infrastructure are essential,” Büyükekşi said in translated comments.
Istanbul Airport opened in 2018 and is ranked top-10 globally on some metrics. Air travel would be needed for teams and fans when one host city, Trabzon, is more than 1,000 kilometers east of Istanbul.
The Atatürk Olympic Stadium that was renovated in recent years to hold close to 72,000 spectators is set for further upgrades. The homes of storied Istanbul clubs Galatasaray and Fenerbahce are also in the bid plan of 10 mostly state-owned stadiums.
Turkiye’s rival bids have some stadiums “almost 50 years old or even 100. We already have them in a brand-new style,” Büyükekşi said. “A European Championship in Turkiye can add great value to us, and we can contribute to European football.”
Turkiye’s place in Europe was a factor in the campaign that led to its tightest and most frustrating loss from UEFA — the 7-6 vote won by France to host Euro 2016. Italy had been eliminated in an earlier round.
Both state presidents in 2010 came to that vote in Geneva, Abdullah Gül and Nicolas Sarkozy, who while in office strongly opposed the idea of Turkish applying to join the European Union. Before the voting ceremony, Sarkozy was personally introduced to voters by UEFA’s then-leader, France football great Michel Platini.
“We lost the Euro 2016 bid by just one vote,” said Büyükekşi, who was elected to lead the TFF last year. “That was kind of upsetting for us, but as we came so close to getting it we want to keep on trying.”
Turkiye seemed sure to get Euro 2020 with public support from Platini, who met with Erdoğan in 2012. The insistence from Turkiye also to pursue at the same time a 2020 Olympics bid, which ultimately failed, pushed UEFA to opt for a multi-nation tournament hosted across Europe.
Turkiye then turned down staging the Euro 2020 semifinals and final, which England took instead for a tournament first postponed then held during a pandemic with restricted crowds.
When Turkiye tried for Euro 2024, Germany’s bid was just too strong on football and financial grounds for UEFA to refuse. The vote five years ago was 12-4.
This run of losses, near-misses and sports politics missteps came after Turkiye reached semifinals at Euro 2008 and the 2002 World Cup. As a football nation, it feels hosting a major tournament is due.
“We have reached a certain level but for some time we have not gone beyond that,” Hamit Altıntop, a midfielder in the 2008 team now working for the federation, told the AP.
The former Bayern Munich and Real Madrid player suggested hosting will help a next generation of players to “increase their belief, faith and self-confidence.”
“We know how passionate they are about football,” Altıntop said of Turkiye’s players and fans, “and they deserve it.”

Topics: football euros champions league Turkiye

Points to prove for all of Nations League final four

Points to prove for all of Nations League final four
Updated 13 June 2023
AFP

Points to prove for all of Nations League final four

Points to prove for all of Nations League final four
  • The two-yearly tournament began in 2018, giving European nations more competitive fixtures instead of international friendlies
  • Quarterfinalists in Qatar, the Netherlands’ last success came in the 1988 European Championship
Updated 13 June 2023
AFP

ENSCHEDE, Netherlands: Aiming to follow in the footsteps of Portugal and France, four of Europe’s strongest sides this week battle to win the third edition of the UEFA Nations League.

Hosts the Netherlands face Croatia in Rotterdam on Wednesday in the first semifinal, while Spain and Italy clash in Enschede on Thursday, ahead of Sunday’s final.

None of the “final four” have won a trophy in over a decade, except for Italy — although the Euro 2020 champions have plenty to prove themselves after failing to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

The two-yearly tournament began in 2018, giving European nations more competitive fixtures instead of international friendlies, with the four group winners of the strongest “A” tier reaching the final four.

Quarterfinalists in Qatar, the Netherlands’ last success came in the 1988 European Championship.

“We can write history,” coach Ronald Koeman told reporters Saturday.

“It was always about a European Championship or World Cup, but now the Nations League has been added.

“They are still talking about 1988, when there were eight teams (in the tournament). That says it all.”

Koeman was at the helm when the Netherlands finished runners-up to Portugal in the first Nations League finals, in 2019.

The coach, who later departed to take over at Barcelona but returned in January, hopes home advantage can push his team on.

“The players push themselves and perform better as a team,” Koeman told UEFA.

Netherlands got the better of Belgium, Poland and Wales in Group A4 to reach the finals.

In their way lies a Croatia side which proved their mettle in the World Cup by knocking out favorites Brazil and ultimately finishing third.

For some players, including Real Madrid midfield maestro Luka Modric, the tournament represents one of the last chances to win silverware at international level — something Croatia have never managed.

“It would be phenomenal to win the Nations League and snatch a trophy for Croatia,” striker Andrej Kramaric told UEFA.

“For a number of us older players, this seems like a great chance to mark our international career with a trophy.”

Croatia beat France in Paris on their way to topping Group A1, also finishing ahead of Denmark and Austria.

Both the Netherlands and Zlatko Dalic’s Croatia will be missing key defenders through injury, with Matthijs de Ligt and Josko Gvardiol sidelined respectively.

Spain finished runners-up to France in the 2021 finals, beating Italy in the first game.

The sides have clashed multiple times on big stages, including in the Euro 2020 semis, with Italy progressing on penalties before beating England to lift the trophy.

The last time Spain won a trophy, at Euro 2012, they thrashed Italy 4-0 in the final.

Luis de la Fuente’s team arrive in the tournament under pressure after a 2-0 loss against Scotland in March in Euro 2024 qualifying.

The coach was a surprise replacement for Luis Enrique after Spain were knocked out of the World Cup by Morocco in the last 16.

Goalkeeper Unai Simon said Spain’s style of play had not changed too much under De la Fuente.

“We go direct a bit more, but generally it hasn’t changed a lot,” Simon told a news conference Monday.

“There are areas that change and we have to adapt to that (but) we have the key elements and with them we’ll go all out against Italy.”

Spain reached the final four under Luis Enrique by seeing off Portugal, Switzerland and Czech Republic in Group A2.

Italy coach Roberto Mancini has called up five Inter Milan players for the finals, who will arrive after finishing runners-up in the Champions League final.

Rodri, who scored the winning goal for Manchester City in Istanbul, is part of Spain’s squad.

After missing the World Cup, the final four provides another chance for Italy to flex their muscles.

Mancini says the Nations League campaign allowed him a look at some of the country’s emerging stars, including Giacomo Raspadori of Napoli and Leeds’ Wilfried Gnonto.

“It’s a pleasure for me to let these young lads play in such high-profile matches,” he told UEFA.

“Having them compete in such high-level games surely helped them grow.”

Italy won Group A3, ahead of Germany, England and Hungary.

Topics: UEFA Nations League Netherlands Croatia

Newcastle United complete first summer signing — and loan to Champions League rivals

Newcastle United complete first summer signing — and loan to Champions League rivals
Updated 13 June 2023
Arab News

Newcastle United complete first summer signing — and loan to Champions League rivals

Newcastle United complete first summer signing — and loan to Champions League rivals
  • Newcastle completed a near $7.5 million deal for Gambian forward Yankuba Minteh from Danish side Odense Boldklug on Monday
Updated 13 June 2023
Arab News

NEWCASTLE: Sporting director Dan Ashworth has revealed that Newcastle United’s first confirmed summer signing forms part of a wider transfer strategy aimed at making the Magpies a long-term force.
Newcastle completed a near $7.5 million deal for Gambian forward Yankuba Minteh from Danish side Odense Boldklug on Monday, the first move they’ve made in the market since their top-four Premier League finish.
And while the temptation would usually have been to throw the 18-year-old straight in the first-team mix, Newcastle have sent the player automatically out on loan to Feyenoord for the whole of the 2023/24 season. The Dutch outfit, who won the Eredivisie last season ahead of the likes of Ajax and PSV Eindhoven, will also be in next season’s Champions League. Newcastle are expected to be in pot four, with Feyenoord top seeds.
It’s a bold move by Newcastle, who are not expected to have an extravagant summer due to being at the limits of their Premier League Financial Fair Play spending limits. However, they will attempt to stretch their budgets as far as possible, in a bid to emulate the approach made by Brighton & Hove Albion, who scour for youthful value across the globe, who used to be masterminded by Ashworth.
Ashworth, said: “We are very pleased to be bringing a player with Yankuba’s high potential to Newcastle United.
“He has done extremely well in his first full season in Denmark, and he has a promising career ahead of him. We look forward to working with him in this exciting phase of his development, and we’re excited to see how he performs at Feyenoord, a club that also has a strong development record of its own.
“As well as supporting the first team with players for the here and now, we have a clear philosophy to invest in emerging talent and we want to provide a player pathway that will help to build and sustain long-term success.”
Minteh will officially sign on the dotted line for Newcastle on July 1. The prospect registered four goal and six assists in just 17 appearances for OB in the Danish Superliga.
The player could well be followed through the door by another four of five signings this summer, with Leicester City’s James Maddison right at the top of head coach Eddie Howe’s transfer wanted list.

Topics: Newcastle United english Premier League Dan Ashworth Yankuba Minteh

