You are here

  • Home
  • Abu Dhabi doctors perform rare surgery on unborn child with spinal defect

Abu Dhabi doctors perform rare surgery on unborn child with spinal defect

Abu Dhabi doctors perform rare surgery on unborn child with spinal defect
1 / 2
A baby born with spina bifida is at risk of developing complications ranging from orthopedic to issues with bowel and bladder control. (Supplied)
Abu Dhabi doctors perform rare surgery on unborn child with spinal defect
2 / 2
The procedure is not a cure, but will have an impact on the child’s life after birth. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jypz9

Updated 47 sec ago
Arab News

Abu Dhabi doctors perform rare surgery on unborn child with spinal defect

Abu Dhabi doctors perform rare surgery on unborn child with spinal defect
  • The Colombian patient underwent the procedure at Burjeel Medical City in Abu Dhabi
  • A baby born with spina bifida is at risk of developing complications ranging from orthopedic to issues with bowel and bladder control
Updated 47 sec ago
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Surgeons in Abu Dhabi have operated on an unborn child with a spinal defect six months into the pregnancy, it was announced on Tuesday. 

The patient from Colombia underwent the rare spina bifida procedure at Burjeel Medical City’s Kypros Nicolaides Fetal Medicine and Therapy Center in Abu Dhabi.

Spina bifida is a birth defect that occurs when bones forming the spine do not develop leading to the spinal cord being left exposed to the amniotic fluid resulting in a permanent disability. 

In the operation, which took place earlier in June, known as in-utero fetal surgery, a small incision was made on the uterus and the back of the baby is exposed to allow the neurosurgeon to close the spina bifida defect.

The parents were referred to the Abu Dhabi center after doctors in Colombia told them their only other option was terminating the pregnancy. 

A baby born with spina bifida is at risk of developing complications ranging from orthopedic to issues with bowel and bladder control, Dr. Mandeep Singh, consultant in maternal & fetal medicine at Burjeel Medical City, said. 

“We use a synthetic patch to cover the defect. The amniotic fluid is then instilled back into the cavity and the uterus is closed back up. The baby will remain in the womb for the remainder of the pregnancy and will be delivered by caesarean section at 37 weeks' gestation,” said Dr Singh.

According to Singh, the procedure is not a cure, but will have an impact on the child’s life after birth. In cases where parents opt out of the surgery, the child will have difficulty walking and can even be wheelchair bound for the rest of their life. 

“In-utero repair of spina bifida reduces motor function loss of limbs and improves outcomes. After the delivery, the baby needs follow up and, in some cases, may need to undergo physiotherapy and all other medical assessments to ensure their well-being,” Singh said.

“We were shocked after our routine 20-week scan showed that our baby’s spinal cord was not forming correctly.”

It was not an easy decision to have the operation, said Liz Valentina Parra Rodriguez and Jason Mateo Moreno Gutierrez, who admitted to having considered all options available before committing to the surgery in Abu Dhabi.

“Our doctor suggested that our best course of action was to undergo spina bifida repair before the baby was born,” the Colombian couple who traveled to Abu Dhabi for the procedure explained.

The mother is stable and expected to deliver her baby in August.

 

Topics: Abu Dhabi Spina bifida

Related

ALJ Hospital raises awareness on spinal cord injury
Corporate News
ALJ Hospital raises awareness on spinal cord injury
ALJ brings revolutionary spinal treatment to KSA
Corporate News
ALJ brings revolutionary spinal treatment to KSA

Iran’s president begins Latin America tour with stop in Venezuela

Iran’s president begins Latin America tour with stop in Venezuela
Updated 17 min 16 sec ago
AP

Iran’s president begins Latin America tour with stop in Venezuela

Iran’s president begins Latin America tour with stop in Venezuela
  • Both countries are under heavy US economic sanctions
Updated 17 min 16 sec ago
AP

CARACAS, Venezuela: In his first visit to Latin America, Iran’s hard-line president on Monday met with his Venezuelan counterpart and declared that both countries have “a common enemy,” alluding to the United States, before signing a series of cooperation agreements.
President Ebrahim Raisi’s visit to Venezuela came a year and a day after President Nicolás Maduro visited him in Iran. Both countries are under heavy US economic sanctions.
Raisi said the link between the two countries “is not normal, but rather a strategic relationship,” insisting that their nations have “common interests and we have common enemies.”
“They do not want the two countries, Iran and Venezuela, to be independent,” Raisi said referring to the US government. His tour of allied nations in Latin America, including Cuba and Nicaragua, comes amid rising tensions with the administration of US President Joe Biden.
The US has accused Iran of providing Russia with materials to build a drone manufacturing plant east of Moscow, while the Kremlin seeks to ensure a steady supply of weapons for its invasion of Ukraine. US intelligence officials believe the plant in Russia could start operations early next year, but Iran has said it supplied drones to Russia before the start of the war.
The more than dozen agreements signed by officials from the countries Monday include scholarships for Venezuelan students and the importations of cattle to Iran. Maduro’s visit last year to Iran resulted in agreements to expand ties in the oil and petrochemical industries, the military and the economy. But only a handful of the agreements have materialized.
Venezuela and Iran have maintained close relations since the government of the late President Hugo Chávez. Maduro, who became president in 2013 after Chávez death, has promoted trade relations with Iran, China, Russia and Turkiye to try to overcome the effects of the economic sanctions.
Iran, particularly since 2020, has helped alleviate part of a fuel shortage in Venezuela.
“We are on the right side of history and together we will be invincible,” Maduro said.

Topics: Iran Venezuela Ebrahim Raisi Nicolas Maduro

Related

Iran says indirect talks with US continue via Oman
Middle-East
Iran says indirect talks with US continue via Oman
France’s Macron urges Iran to stop backing Russia in Ukraine
Middle-East
France’s Macron urges Iran to stop backing Russia in Ukraine

Palestinian President Abbas begins China visit as Beijing seeks larger role in Mideast

Palestinian President Abbas begins China visit as Beijing seeks larger role in Mideast
Updated 27 min 56 sec ago
AFP

Palestinian President Abbas begins China visit as Beijing seeks larger role in Mideast

Palestinian President Abbas begins China visit as Beijing seeks larger role in Mideast
  • Mahmoud Abbas will meet with President Xi Jinping during the trip
Updated 27 min 56 sec ago
AFP

BEIJING: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas arrived in Beijing on Tuesday, state media reported, with China expressing readiness to help facilitate Israeli-Palestinian peace talks.
Abbas will stay until Friday, Beijing has said, on his fifth official visit to the world’s second-largest economy.
Official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that Abbas will meet with President Xi Jinping during the trip.
The two are expected to “exchange opinions... on the latest developments on the Palestinian arena as well as on regional and international issues of mutual concern,” Wafa reported.
Abbas will also meet with Premier Li Qiang, the news agency added.
The longtime Palestinian leader is an “old and good friend of the Chinese people,” foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said last week.
“China has always firmly supported the just cause of the Palestinian people to restore their legitimate national rights,” he added.
Beijing has sought to boost its ties to the Middle East, challenging long-standing US influence there — efforts that have sparked unease in Washington.
President Xi last December visited Saudi Arabia on an Arab outreach trip that also saw him meet with Abbas and pledge to “work for an early, just and durable solution to the Palestinian issue.”
And during a trip to Riyadh last week, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Saudi Arabia was not being forced to choose between Washington and Beijing, striking a conciliatory tone following tensions with the long-time ally.
In an interview with Chinese state news agency Xinhua published this week, Palestinian official Abbas Zaki said China and the Palestinians were “friends closer than brothers.”
“I am very pleased to see that China has been more involved in Middle East affairs after the China-Arab States Summit last year,” he added.

Topics: Palestine China Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas Mahmoud Abbas

Related

GCC ministers condemn Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territories
Middle-East
GCC ministers condemn Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territories

22 service members injured in Syria helicopter mishap – US military

22 service members injured in Syria helicopter mishap – US military
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

22 service members injured in Syria helicopter mishap – US military

22 service members injured in Syria helicopter mishap – US military
  • Ten service members had been evacuated to higher care facilities
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Twenty-two US service members were injured in a helicopter “mishap” in northeast Syria on Sunday, the US military said late on Monday, without disclosing the cause of the incident or detailing the severity of the injuries.

The US military’s Central Command said 10 service members were evacuated to higher-level care facilities outside the region.

Central Command, which oversees US troops in the Middle East, said no enemy fire was reported but added that the cause of the incident was under investigation.

Officials at US Central Command did not immediately respond to requests for further information.

There are about 900 US personnel deployed to Syria, most of them in the east, as part of a mission fighting the remnants of the Daesh. American troops there have come under repeated attacks in recent years by Iran-backed militia.

In March, 25 US troops were wounded in strikes and counter-strikes in Syria, which also killed one US contractor and injured another.

US forces first deployed into Syria during the Obama administration’s campaign against Daesh, partnering with a Kurdish-led group called the Syrian Democratic Forces.

While the Daesh is a shadow of the group that ruled over a third of Syria and Iraq in a caliphate declared in 2014, hundreds of fighters are still camped in desolate areas where neither the US-led coalition nor the Syrian army, with support from Russia and Iranian-backed militias, exert full control.

Thousands of other Daesh fighters are in detention facilities guarded by Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, America’s key ally in the country.

US officials say that Daesh could still regenerate into a major threat.

The threats from Iran-backed militia to US forces are a reminder of the complex geopolitics of Syria, where Syrian President Bashar Assad counts on support from Iran and Russia and sees American troops as occupiers.

Topics: United States US Central Command Syria

Related

Fighter jets chase small plane in Washington area before it crashes in Virginia
World
Fighter jets chase small plane in Washington area before it crashes in Virginia
US needs partners to face challenges, it has no better friend than MBS: Washington Times columnist
Saudi Arabia
US needs partners to face challenges, it has no better friend than MBS: Washington Times columnist

Iraq urges countries to repatriate their citizens from camp housing families of extremist Daesh group

Iraq urges countries to repatriate their citizens from camp housing families of extremist Daesh group
Updated 13 June 2023
AP

Iraq urges countries to repatriate their citizens from camp housing families of extremist Daesh group

Iraq urges countries to repatriate their citizens from camp housing families of extremist Daesh group
  • Iraq has repatriated 1,396 families from Al-Hol constituting 5,569 of its citizens over the past weeks, said Iraq’s National Security Adviser Qasim Al-Araji who spoke at the conference
Updated 13 June 2023
AP

BAGHDAD: Iraq urged countries on Monday to repatriate their citizens from a sprawling camp in Syria housing tens of thousands linked to the extremist Daesh group, saying it has become a “source for terrorism.”
The statements were made during a conference in Baghdad discussing Al-Hol camp in northeast Syria. Iraqi officials, the UN representative in Iraq, some members of the international coalition fighting Daesh and ambassadors of several countries were present.
Al-Hol Camp — named after a town near the Iraqi border — is an open wound left by Syria’s 12-year conflict. Tens of thousands of people were taken to the facility after the extremist group’s defeat in Syria in March 2019.
The camp holds about 51,000 people, the vast majority women and children, including the wives, widows and other family members of Daesh militants, mostly Syrians and Iraqis.
There are also around 8,000 women and children from 60 other nationalities who live in a part of the camp known as the Annex. They are generally considered the most die-hard Daesh supporters among the camp residents.
There have been concerns that children at the camp were being taught extremist ideology by their mothers. Experts have warned that a future generation of Daesh fighters could emerge from Al-Hol.
“Ending the issue of Al-Hol camp has become a top national interest for Iraq,” said Ahmad Sahhaf, Iraq’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, according to the country’s state news agency.
Sahhaf called on the international community to urge all countries that have citizens at the camp “to repatriate them as soon as possible in order to eventually close the camp” because it has become “a dangerous epicenter” for Daesh gatherings.
Iraq has repatriated 1,396 families from Al-Hol constituting 5,569 of its citizens over the past weeks, said Iraq’s National Security Adviser Qasim Al-Araji who spoke at the conference. Despite the repatriations, some 25,000 Iraqis remain at the camp, making up nearly half its population.
The camp’s population is down from 73,000 people, mostly because thousands of its Syrian and Iraqi inhabitants were allowed to return home. But other countries have largely balked at taking back their nationals, who traveled to join Daesh after the radical group seized large parts of Iraq and Syria in 2014.
Despite the extremist group’s defeat in Iraq in 2017 and Syria in 2019, Daesh sleeper cells still carry out deadly attacks in both countries. Over the past years, grisly crimes were committed inside Al-Hol.
Earlier this month, The US-backed and Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces announced it handed over 50 Iraqi Daesh fighters to Baghdad. It also said that it repatriated 170 Iraqis who were living at the camp.
The Kurdish-led authority in northeast Syria has been urging countries to repatriate their citizens from the camp for years.
Last week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken co-hosted a meeting in Saudi Arabia for foreign ministers from the global coalition battling Daesh during which he announced nearly $150 million in new US funding for stabilization efforts in Syria and Iraq.

 

Topics: Iraq Daesh Syria

Related

Blinken: US to give $150m in aid for Syria, Iraq at Saudi conference on combating Daesh group
Middle-East
Blinken: US to give $150m in aid for Syria, Iraq at Saudi conference on combating Daesh group
Daesh group kill three Iraq soldiers: military official
Middle-East
Daesh group kill three Iraq soldiers: military official

Controversial Italian ex-PM Berlusconi took pride in ties with Arab world

Controversial Italian ex-PM Berlusconi took pride in ties with Arab world
Updated 13 June 2023
Francesco Bongarrà

Controversial Italian ex-PM Berlusconi took pride in ties with Arab world

Controversial Italian ex-PM Berlusconi took pride in ties with Arab world
  • Libya’s Muammar Gaddafi, Egypt’s Hosni Mubarak, Tunisia’s Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali were among leaders he called friends
  • He was also a friend of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and a vocal supporter of Turkiye’s entry to EU
Updated 13 June 2023
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Silvio Berlusconi, the Italian former prime minister who died on Monday at the age of 86, took pride in his personal connections with the Arab world and its leaders, however controversial they might have proven to be in the West.

He never hid his friendship with Muammar Gaddafi, for example, visiting the late Libyan leader at his headquarters near Tripoli a number of times.

In 2008, he signed an important political agreement with Gaddafi to “compensate” Libya for Italian colonial occupation between 1911 and 1943. 
Italy pledged to pay Libya $5 million and fund construction of a highway between the cities of Tripoli and Benghazi. 
In exchange, the Libyan government agreed to invest in Italy and provide Rome with an important supply of gas and oil.

It was Berlusconi who invited Gaddafi to attend the G8 Summit in Italy in July 2009, during which a historic handshake between the Libyan leader and US President Barack Obama took place.

When Gaddafi was overthrown and killed in October 2011, Berlusconi did not express an official position. 
However, one of his closest aides told Arab News: “In a private meeting a few days later, he said he was sorry and added that from that moment things would go differently in North Africa, with difficult consequences for Italy as well.”

Berlusconi also enjoyed a very close relationship with Egypt’s late President Hosni Mubarak, visiting him several times in Cairo while prime minister, and their countries signed a number of agreements on economic and military cooperation.

He also enjoyed a good friendship with Tunisia’s late President Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali. Berlusconi held personal financial interests in the country, especially in the film industry, and one of his oldest and most trusted business associates was Tunisian film producer and businessman Tarek Ben Ammar

Through a complex web of personal and business relationships, Berlusconi was also a personal friend of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, even serving as best man at the wedding of one of the Turkish president’s sons.

Berlusconi was one of the most vocal supporters of Turkiye’s entry to the EU, so much so that some Turkish newspapers described him as “Ankara’s lawyer.”

He said during an interview with Italian daily newspaper Corriere della Sera: “I am convinced that it is in the interests of the European people and of the West to have Turkey in the European Union to foster dialogue between the Western world and Muslim cultures in order to avoid conflicts in the future.”

Berlusconi also had personal links with Rafik Hariri, the billionaire and five-time prime minister of Lebanon who was killed, along with 21 other people, in February 2005 when his motorcade was targeted by a bomb hidden in a van.

During a meeting in Beirut with Hariri’s son Saad, who subsequently also served as prime minister of Lebanon, Berlusconi reportedly said he felt “honored” to call himself a friend of his father and praised his efforts to modernize his country.

Topics: silvio berlusconi Italy Arab World

Related

Saudi leaders extend condolences for death of former Italian PM Berlusconi
Saudi Arabia
Saudi leaders extend condolences for death of former Italian PM Berlusconi
Former Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi has died – Italian media
World
Former Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi has died – Italian media

Latest updates

Abu Dhabi doctors perform rare surgery on unborn child with spinal defect
Abu Dhabi doctors perform rare surgery on unborn child with spinal defect
Taiwan civil defense handbook includes tips on identifying Chinese soldiers
Taiwan civil defense handbook includes tips on identifying Chinese soldiers
China holds live-fire drills in East China Sea north of Taiwan
China holds live-fire drills in East China Sea north of Taiwan
Iran’s president begins Latin America tour with stop in Venezuela
Iran’s president begins Latin America tour with stop in Venezuela
India denies threatening to shut down Twitter
India denies threatening to shut down Twitter

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.