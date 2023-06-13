Sharjah Media City aims to enhance regional media landscape with new AI platform

LONDON: Sharjah Media City (Shams) is aiming to enhance the regional media landscape with a new platform using an artificial intelligence image-creation tool.

Create with Shams is being billed as the first government platform of its kind to leverage AI technology to design and produced professional images.

Shams chairman, Dr. Khalid Omar Al-Midfa, said: “We are excited to launch the Create with Shams platform. Our goal is to empower government entities, companies, and individuals to produce high-quality images.”

He noted that the platform had been designed to cater for government entities, companies, and the creative community, utilizing cutting-edge computer vision techniques, machine learning algorithms, and automatic subject detection.

It was expected to make a significant contribution to the accessibility of professional images for websites, social media accounts, and other digital channels, he added.

Some industry experts have predicted that the platform could revolutionize the digital media industry in the region by allowing users to create visually appealing professional images quickly and easily, saving businesses time and money.

Shams also pointed out that as an AI-driven platform it was designed for self-learning and continuous performance improvement and that by learning from user experiences and daily work it would evolve to meet user goals while maintaining user privacy and customization based on accumulated usage.

In addition to its impact on the media landscape, the platform represents a major step forward for Sharjah and the UAE’s AI strategy.

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum recently unveiled a dedicated AI center to help Dubai’s government entities embrace cutting-edge technologies across key sectors and boost efficiency and delivery in public services.

In its initial release phase, the platform will be available for use by government entities and organizations, but Shams plans to expand access to companies and individuals in the region during the second phase of the launch.