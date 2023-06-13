You are here

Sharjah Media City aims to enhance regional media landscape with new AI platform

In addition to its impact on the media landscape, the platform represents a major step forward for Sharjah and the UAE’s AI strategy. (SHAMS/File)
In addition to its impact on the media landscape, the platform represents a major step forward for Sharjah and the UAE’s AI strategy. (SHAMS/File)
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

Sharjah Media City aims to enhance regional media landscape with new AI platform

Sharjah Media City aims to enhance regional media landscape with new AI platform
  • Create with Shams will allow users to produce pro images quickly, easily
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Sharjah Media City (Shams) is aiming to enhance the regional media landscape with a new platform using an artificial intelligence image-creation tool.

Create with Shams is being billed as the first government platform of its kind to leverage AI technology to design and produced professional images.

Shams chairman, Dr. Khalid Omar Al-Midfa, said: “We are excited to launch the Create with Shams platform. Our goal is to empower government entities, companies, and individuals to produce high-quality images.”

He noted that the platform had been designed to cater for government entities, companies, and the creative community, utilizing cutting-edge computer vision techniques, machine learning algorithms, and automatic subject detection.

It was expected to make a significant contribution to the accessibility of professional images for websites, social media accounts, and other digital channels, he added.

Some industry experts have predicted that the platform could revolutionize the digital media industry in the region by allowing users to create visually appealing professional images quickly and easily, saving businesses time and money.

Shams also pointed out that as an AI-driven platform it was designed for self-learning and continuous performance improvement and that by learning from user experiences and daily work it would evolve to meet user goals while maintaining user privacy and customization based on accumulated usage.

In addition to its impact on the media landscape, the platform represents a major step forward for Sharjah and the UAE’s AI strategy.

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum recently unveiled a dedicated AI center to help Dubai’s government entities embrace cutting-edge technologies across key sectors and boost efficiency and delivery in public services.

In its initial release phase, the platform will be available for use by government entities and organizations, but Shams plans to expand access to companies and individuals in the region during the second phase of the launch.

Topics: Sharjah Media City UAE AI

Golden Globe Awards sold, Hollywood Foreign Press group shut down

Golden Globe Awards sold, Hollywood Foreign Press group shut down
Updated 56 min 45 sec ago
Reuters

Golden Globe Awards sold, Hollywood Foreign Press group shut down

Golden Globe Awards sold, Hollywood Foreign Press group shut down
  • Eldridge Industries and Dick Clark Productions purchased the Golden Globe assets
Updated 56 min 45 sec ago
Reuters

LOS ANGELES: The Golden Globe Awards were sold on Monday to a new owner that will shut down the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the voting group that faced controversy over ethical lapses and a lack of diversity.
Eldridge Industries purchased the Golden Globe assets with Dick Clark Productions (DCP), which will continue to manage the awards telecast and focus on expanding the Globes’ viewership around the world, a press release said. DCP is co-owned by Eldridge and Penske Media.
The sale comes after the HFPA struggled to repair its reputation after a Hollywood backlash over its ethics and lack of diversity, which led US television network NBC to drop the Golden Globes ceremony in 2022.
A Los Angeles Times investigation in 2021 revealed the organization had no Black journalists in its ranks. Some members were accused of making sexist and racist remarks and soliciting favors from celebrities and movie studios.
The HFPA responded by expanding and diversifying its membership and instituted new ethics policies.
Eldridge Industries Chairman Todd Boehly aims to reshape the HFPA, a nonprofit organization of international entertainment reporters, into hired workers in a for-profit venture. All of the 310 current voters will be eligible to cast ballots for the next ceremony in January 2024, a spokesperson said.
“Today marks a significant milestone in the evolution of the Golden Globes,” Boehly said in a statement.
NBC aired the Globes again in 2023. No network has yet signed up to run the 2024 ceremony.
Financial terms of the deal, which was approved by California’s attorney general, were not disclosed.

Topics: Hollywood Foreign Press Association Golden Globe Awards Eldridge Industries US film

India denies threatening to shut down Twitter

India denies threatening to shut down Twitter
Updated 13 June 2023
Reuters

India denies threatening to shut down Twitter

India denies threatening to shut down Twitter
  • Indian government dismisses accusation as an outright lie’
  • Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey makes allegations in a YouTube interview
Updated 13 June 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON/NEW DELHI: India threatened to shut Twitter down unless it complied with orders to restrict accounts, co-founder Jack Dorsey said, an accusation the Indian government dismissed as an “outright lie.”
Dorsey, who quit as Twitter CEO in 2021, said on Monday that India threatened the company with a shutdown and raids on employees if it did not comply with government requests to take down posts and restrict accounts that were critical of the government over protests by farmers in 2020 and 2021.
“It manifested in ways such as: ‘We will shut Twitter down in India’, which is a very large market for us; ‘we will raid the homes of your employees’, which they did; And this is India, a democratic country,” Dorsey said in an interview with YouTube news show Breaking Points.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has repeatedly denied engaging in online censorship and said on Tuesday that Dorsey’s assertions were an “outright lie.”
“No one went to jail nor was Twitter ‘shut down’. Dorsey’s Twitter regime had a problem accepting the sovereignty of Indian law,” Deputy Minister for Information Technology Rajeev Chandrashekhar said in a post on Twitter.
The protests by farmers over agricultural reforms went on for a year and were among the biggest faced by the government of Modi and his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The farmers ended the protests in late 2021 after winning concessions.
“India is a country that had many requests of us around the farmers protest, around particular journalists that were critical of the government,” Dorsey said.
The Indian government says it only aims to restrict misinformation and posts that curb peace and security.
During the protests, Modi’s government sought an “emergency blocking” of the “provocative” Twitter hashtag “#ModiPlanningFarmerGenocide” and dozens of accounts.
Twitter initially complied but later restored most of the accounts, citing “insufficient justification” to continue the suspensions.
Dorsey also mentioned similar pressure from governments in Turkiye and Nigeria, which had restricted the platform in their nations at different points over the years before lifting those bans.

Topics: India Twitter Jack Dorsey

Anghami partners with Majid Al Futtaim to raise mental health awareness

Anghami partners with Majid Al Futtaim to raise mental health awareness
Updated 12 June 2023
Arab News

Anghami partners with Majid Al Futtaim to raise mental health awareness

Anghami partners with Majid Al Futtaim to raise mental health awareness
  • Two companies held event in Dubai’s Mall of the Emirates
Updated 12 June 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Music and entertainment streaming platform Anghami has partnered with shopping mall group Majid Al Futtaim to raise awareness about mental health.

The two companies held an on-ground activation at the Mall of the Emirates in Dubai from June 6 to 10. They also took part in a day-long private event featuring a panel discussing the importance of mental health.

Fuad Mansoor Sharaf, managing director of shopping malls for the UAE at Majid Al Futtaim Properties, said: “This partnership and on-site activation at Mall of the Emirates exemplifies our dedication to promoting awareness around the importance of mental well-being.

“This endeavor allows us to forge connections with our community and foster a wholesome environment, ensuring delightful experiences for everyone, each day.”

Anghami initiated “Sukoon — Your Mindful Circle” in May, a scheme that aims to provide a safe and inclusive space for people to engage in conversations about mental health topics including grief, trauma, and abuse. As part of the initiative, users interacted with mental health experts on the app anonymously.

The partnership with Majid Al Futtaim is another step in Anghami’s efforts to raise mental health awareness.

Marian Bahader, vice president of marketing at Anghami, said the collaboration “allows us to create meaningful offline experiences that provide a supportive space for individuals to prioritize their mental health.”

She added: “Together, we are committed to making a positive impact and fostering a stigma-free culture.” 

Topics: Anghami Majid Al Futtaim

Dubai leads world in number of cultural, creative projects funded by foreign direct investment, report finds

Dubai leads world in number of cultural, creative projects funded by foreign direct investment, report finds
Updated 12 June 2023
Arab News

Dubai leads world in number of cultural, creative projects funded by foreign direct investment, report finds

Dubai leads world in number of cultural, creative projects funded by foreign direct investment, report finds
  • The emirate attracted 451 such projects in 2022, more than major international competitors such as London, Singapore, Paris and Berlin
  • The projects were worth $2bn, placing Dubai 1st in the Middle East and North Africa and 12th globally in terms of total value, an improvement from 14th place the year before
Updated 12 June 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Dubai ranked as the top global destination for foreign direct investment in the cultural and creative industries during 2022, in terms of number of projects, according to official figures.

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al-Maktoum, chair of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority and a member of Dubai Council, announced on Sunday that the Dubai FDI Monitor report, compiled by Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism based on data from the Financial Times’ fDi Markets database, found that the emirate attracted 451 projects in these fields last year. This represented a 107 percent increase compared with the previous year, leaving major global competitors such as London, Singapore, Paris and Berlin trailing.

“The emirate attracts innovators and talented individuals worldwide, providing them with an enabling environment where innovative projects can flourish, ground-breaking ideas can be nurtured and ambitious concepts can be transformed into thriving economic ventures,” said Sheikha Latifa.

She attributed the success to the unique approach of authorities in Dubai and the strength of the emirate’s infrastructure and its legal, legislative, creative and digital environments. She said it attracts innovators and talented individuals from around the world by providing them with a supportive environment in which innovative projects can thrive and ambitious ideas become flourishing economic enterprises.

According to the report, the leading sources of foreign direct investment in the emirate’s cultural and creative industries were the US, India, the UK, France and Switzerland, which topped the list in terms of FDI capital inflows, aligning with Dubai’s strategic focus on these markets as key partners.

FDI capital flows in the cultural and creative industries in Dubai were worth 7.36 billion dirhams ($2 billion) in 2022, ranking first in the Middle East and North Africa region and 12th globally in terms of total value, an improvement from 14th place in 2021.

Helal Saeed Almarri, director-general of the Department of Economy and Tourism, said that FDI projects do not only attract capital investment but have also played a crucial role in creating 12,368 jobs, placing Dubai first in the MENA region and sixth globally in terms of jobs created by FDI.

He added that Dubai’s leading position is a testament to the emirate’s unwavering commitment to fostering a vibrant creative ecosystem that can solidify its reputation as a thriving hub for exceptional talent, an incubator for innovation, and a prime destination for investment. He added that authorities remain steadfast in their determination to enhance the competitive nature and global appeal of the emirate’s creative sector.

Topics: Dubai cultural and creative industries UAE

Meta faces fresh round of criticism over gender-biased job ads algorithm

Meta faces fresh round of criticism over gender-biased job ads algorithm
Updated 12 June 2023
Arab News

Meta faces fresh round of criticism over gender-biased job ads algorithm

Meta faces fresh round of criticism over gender-biased job ads algorithm
  • Research from Global Witness says that company’s failure to address issue may exacerbate societal problems
  • Similar controversies in the past over exclusion of users based on age, gender, race
Updated 12 June 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Meta on Monday found itself facing a new wave of criticism over its allegedly gender-biased algorithm for targeting users with job advertisements. The controversy comes years after the company promised to address the issue in various regions.

According to CNN, the claims stem from research conducted by international nonprofit nongovernmental organization Global Witness, which suggests that Facebook’s ad platform often targets users with job postings based on historical gender stereotypes.

Global Witness accuses Meta’s algorithm of showing women fewer ads for traditionally male-dominated fields, like engineering and construction, while also presenting men with fewer ads for traditionally female-dominated occupations, such as nursing and teaching. 

Naomi Hirst, who leads Global Witness’ campaign strategy on digital threats to democracy, expressed concern that Facebook might be “exacerbating the biases that we live with in society and actually marring opportunities for progress and equity in the workplace.”

Meta has been accused of perpetuating global gender discrimination after failing to fulfill its 2019 pledges to implement changes to prevent biased delivery of housing, credit, and employment ads based on protected characteristics like gender and race.

Experts argue that this algorithmic inefficiency may cause both women and men to miss out on potential job opportunities for which they are qualified, simply due to their gender, which could worsen existing workplace inequalities and pay disparities.

Linde Bryk, head of strategic litigation at Bureau Clara Wichmann, said: “You cannot escape big tech anymore, it’s here to stay and we have to see how it impacts women’s rights and the rights of minority groups.

“It's too easy, as a corporation, to just hide behind the algorithm, but if you put something on the market... you should also be able to control it.”

To uncover the extent of the discriminatory error and assess which job categories were most affected, Global Witness conducted tests in various countries. 

Although the degree of gender imbalance in job ad targeting varied by country, the findings showed a consistent pattern: Women were more frequently shown ads for nursery teacher and psychologist positions, while men were primarily shown ads for pilot and mechanic roles.

Meta did not specifically address the Global Witness findings but issued a statement saying it applied “targeting restrictions to advertisers when setting up campaigns for employment, as well as housing and credit ads, and we offer transparency about these ads in our Ad Library.”

It added: “We do not allow advertisers to target these ads based on gender, and we continue to work with stakeholders and experts across academia, human rights groups and other disciplines on the best ways to study and address algorithmic fairness.”

Global Witness, alongside nonprofits Bureau Clara Wichmann and Fondation des Femmes, on Monday filed complaints against Meta with human rights agencies and data protection authorities in France and the Netherlands. The groups are calling for an investigation into whether Meta’s practices violate the countries’ human rights or data protection laws.

If found guilty, Meta could face fines, sanctions, or pressure to make further changes to its product.

This is not the first time Meta has faced such controversy, as Facebook was hit with five discrimination lawsuits and charges between November 2016 and September 2018, alleging that the company’s ad systems excluded certain individuals from seeing housing, employment, and credit ads based on their age, gender, or race.

Topics: Meta algorithm gender equality

