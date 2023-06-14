You are here

Google launches AI-powered advertiser features in push for automation

AI will remove the need for advertisers to think about where they should place their ads.
AI will remove the need for advertisers to think about where they should place their ads. (AFP/File)
14 June 2023
  • New features will automatically find the best ad placements for brands across Google’s products
LONDON: Alphabet’s Google said on Wednesday it is launching two new artificial intelligence-powered features for advertisers that will automatically find the best ad placements for brands across the tech company’s services.
AI has dominated the tech industry in recent months as Google and other companies have developed novel chatbots that can respond to users in open-ended conversations. AI is also being increasingly deployed to serve advertisers, who contribute to the companies’ revenue.
While Google has previously introduced AI tools for advertisers, it is now using the technology to help brands achieve more specific goals for their ads.
One of the new features called Demand Gen will use AI to place an advertiser’s photo and video ads across several products such as Gmail, the YouTube feed and Shorts, which is YouTube’s competitor to popular short-form video app TikTok.
AI will remove the need for advertisers to think about where they should place their ads, and the technology will focus on finding placements that are “shiny, visual and immersive,” said Vidhya Srinivasan, Google vice president and general manager of advertising.
The second new feature will use AI to find the best ad placements with the goal of maximizing views of a brand’s video ads, Google said.
Early testing shows that brands received on average 40 percent more video views with the new tool, Srinivasan said.
By using AI to remove some of the “grunt work” for advertisers, brands will be able to focus more on their marketing strategy and storytelling, she added.

Related

EU says Google abused dominant positions in online ads, face digital ad business break up

EU says Google abused dominant positions in online ads, face digital ad business break up
  European Commission accused Google of illegally distorting competition, recommended sale of part of its ad service to ensure fair competition
  • Google could face a fine of up to 10 percent of its global turnover
  • Google could face a fine of up to 10 percent of its global turnover
BRUSSELS: The European Commission accused Google on Wednesday of abusing its dominance of the online ad market and recommended the US company sell part of its ad services to ensure fair competition.
The EU executive invited Google to now respond to this preliminary finding, made after a two-year anti-trust probe, before a definitive finding was made.
If the commission maintains its view after that, it could levy a fine of up to 10 percent of Google’s annual global revenues.
Google issued an immediate statement with its vice president for global ads, Dan Taylor, saying “we disagree” with the commission’s announcement “and we will respond accordingly.”
He stressed Google was determined to “creating value” for advertisers in a “highly competitive” market and said “the commission’s investigation focuses on a narrow aspect of our advertising business.”
Google is a subsidiary of US tech giant Alphabet, which reported worldwide revenues of $76 billion in the last three months of 2022.
Commission Vice President Margrethe Vestager, who spearheads the EU’s anti-trust activities, said: “We are concerned that Google may have illegally distorted competition in the online advertising industry, also known as adtech.”
She said the commission had not yet made a final conclusion in the case, and was awaiting Google’s response.
“It is quite rare that we ask for a divestiture, and we have not asked for it yet,” Vestager said.


The commission’s preliminary view, though, was that divestiture was the only appropriate remedy, given that Google is “dominant in the buy-side, dominant in the sell-side” of the online ad market.
Specifically, the commission noted that Google not only provides digital tools to place online ads in the form of webpage banners, video, audio, images and text, but also acts as an intermediary for advertisers and publishers to get ads on computer and mobile screens.
For that, it has an ad exchange to match buyers and sellers, called AdX, as well as an ad server called DoubleClick, and tools to buy ads called Google Ads and DV 360.
In a statement, the European Commission said it “preliminarily finds that, since at least 2014, Google abused its dominant positions” by favoring AdX in ad buys via DoubleClick, Google Ads and DV 360.
That, it said, may have been “intentional conducts aimed at giving AdX a competitive advantage” that sidelined rival ad exchanges and allowed Google to charge higher fees in its adtech supply chain.
The commission’s preliminary finding announced on Wednesday tracks closely with an anti-trust suit lodged against Google by the US government in January.

Related

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy launches new program to support tech startups

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy launches new program to support tech startups
  Initiatives focus on creating a one-stop shop to support sector in the city
LONDON: The Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy has announced the launch of a new set of incentives designed to support the development of the tech sector in the city.

The government body, one of three operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, will offer a one-stop shop initiative for digital startups to entice them to the city as it seeks to double the tech industry’s contribution to gross domestic product over the next decade.

Omar Al Olama, the UAE’s minister of state for artificial intelligence, the digital economy and remote work applications, and director general of the Prime Minister’s Office, said at a press event on Monday: “What we are announcing today is our intention to establish a holistic platform that includes all the incentives for digital economy companies that are setting up and are currently present in Dubai.

“What we’ve seen is there are a lot of incentives out there, but they’re very sporadic. We want to unify them all on one platform.”

He added that Dubai’s goal was to create the ultimate environment for digital companies to set up shop and expand in the region.

Partners such as Telr, Dubai CommerCity, the UAE’s largest telecoms operator e& (formerly Etisalat), and Safexpay have already signed on, the chamber said, with more companies expected to follow.

The UAE last year unveiled its Digital Economy Strategy which aims to increase the sector’s contribution to GDP by 20 percent over the next 10 years, up from 9.7 percent in 2022.

The initiative is also part of Dubai’s plan to attract 300 digital startups by 2024 and boost its non-oil GDP.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, president and CEO of Dubai Chambers, said the new platform would offer “better packages, better incentives,” thanks to a collective approach with partners.

He explained that the platform will provide both company-based and employee-based incentives, making Dubai even more attractive to local and international digital startups.

Benefits include discounts on commercial office spaces, technology, and infrastructure such as connectivity and data-hosting, with the platform designed as a one-stop shop for licensing services, banking facilities, office space, cloud services, and more.

Lootah said: “It’s a very ambitious target but I believe that we can do it.

“We noticed increased interest in tech companies trying to set up in the city, and we think it’s very doable — especially if we continue to launch initiatives similar to what we did today — to bring different partners to the table so we can ensure there is proper alignment.”

Details of the initiatives, incentives, and packages will be released closer to the official launch in September.

However, Lootah said that a more collaborative approach will be taken to develop a specific plan for the sector.

Related

Sharjah Media City aims to enhance regional media landscape with new AI platform

Sharjah Media City aims to enhance regional media landscape with new AI platform
  Create with Shams will allow users to produce pro images quickly, easily
LONDON: Sharjah Media City (Shams) is aiming to enhance the regional media landscape with a new platform using an artificial intelligence image-creation tool.

Create with Shams is being billed as the first government platform of its kind to leverage AI technology to design and produced professional images.

Shams chairman, Dr. Khalid Omar Al-Midfa, said: “We are excited to launch the Create with Shams platform. Our goal is to empower government entities, companies, and individuals to produce high-quality images.”

He noted that the platform had been designed to cater for government entities, companies, and the creative community, utilizing cutting-edge computer vision techniques, machine learning algorithms, and automatic subject detection.

It was expected to make a significant contribution to the accessibility of professional images for websites, social media accounts, and other digital channels, he added.

Some industry experts have predicted that the platform could revolutionize the digital media industry in the region by allowing users to create visually appealing professional images quickly and easily, saving businesses time and money.

Shams also pointed out that as an AI-driven platform it was designed for self-learning and continuous performance improvement and that by learning from user experiences and daily work it would evolve to meet user goals while maintaining user privacy and customization based on accumulated usage.

In addition to its impact on the media landscape, the platform represents a major step forward for Sharjah and the UAE’s AI strategy.

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum recently unveiled a dedicated AI center to help Dubai’s government entities embrace cutting-edge technologies across key sectors and boost efficiency and delivery in public services.

In its initial release phase, the platform will be available for use by government entities and organizations, but Shams plans to expand access to companies and individuals in the region during the second phase of the launch.

Related

Golden Globe Awards sold, Hollywood Foreign Press group shut down

Golden Globe Awards sold, Hollywood Foreign Press group shut down
  Eldridge Industries and Dick Clark Productions purchased the Golden Globe assets
LOS ANGELES: The Golden Globe Awards were sold on Monday to a new owner that will shut down the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the voting group that faced controversy over ethical lapses and a lack of diversity.
Eldridge Industries purchased the Golden Globe assets with Dick Clark Productions (DCP), which will continue to manage the awards telecast and focus on expanding the Globes’ viewership around the world, a press release said. DCP is co-owned by Eldridge and Penske Media.
The sale comes after the HFPA struggled to repair its reputation after a Hollywood backlash over its ethics and lack of diversity, which led US television network NBC to drop the Golden Globes ceremony in 2022.
A Los Angeles Times investigation in 2021 revealed the organization had no Black journalists in its ranks. Some members were accused of making sexist and racist remarks and soliciting favors from celebrities and movie studios.
The HFPA responded by expanding and diversifying its membership and instituted new ethics policies.
Eldridge Industries Chairman Todd Boehly aims to reshape the HFPA, a nonprofit organization of international entertainment reporters, into hired workers in a for-profit venture. All of the 310 current voters will be eligible to cast ballots for the next ceremony in January 2024, a spokesperson said.
“Today marks a significant milestone in the evolution of the Golden Globes,” Boehly said in a statement.
NBC aired the Globes again in 2023. No network has yet signed up to run the 2024 ceremony.
Financial terms of the deal, which was approved by California’s attorney general, were not disclosed.

Related

India denies threatening to shut down Twitter

India denies threatening to shut down Twitter
  • Indian government dismisses accusation as an outright lie’
  • Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey makes allegations in a YouTube interview
WASHINGTON/NEW DELHI: India threatened to shut Twitter down unless it complied with orders to restrict accounts, co-founder Jack Dorsey said, an accusation the Indian government dismissed as an “outright lie.”
Dorsey, who quit as Twitter CEO in 2021, said on Monday that India threatened the company with a shutdown and raids on employees if it did not comply with government requests to take down posts and restrict accounts that were critical of the government over protests by farmers in 2020 and 2021.
“It manifested in ways such as: ‘We will shut Twitter down in India’, which is a very large market for us; ‘we will raid the homes of your employees’, which they did; And this is India, a democratic country,” Dorsey said in an interview with YouTube news show Breaking Points.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has repeatedly denied engaging in online censorship and said on Tuesday that Dorsey’s assertions were an “outright lie.”
“No one went to jail nor was Twitter ‘shut down’. Dorsey’s Twitter regime had a problem accepting the sovereignty of Indian law,” Deputy Minister for Information Technology Rajeev Chandrashekhar said in a post on Twitter.
The protests by farmers over agricultural reforms went on for a year and were among the biggest faced by the government of Modi and his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The farmers ended the protests in late 2021 after winning concessions.
“India is a country that had many requests of us around the farmers protest, around particular journalists that were critical of the government,” Dorsey said.
The Indian government says it only aims to restrict misinformation and posts that curb peace and security.
During the protests, Modi’s government sought an “emergency blocking” of the “provocative” Twitter hashtag “#ModiPlanningFarmerGenocide” and dozens of accounts.
Twitter initially complied but later restored most of the accounts, citing “insufficient justification” to continue the suspensions.
Dorsey also mentioned similar pressure from governments in Turkiye and Nigeria, which had restricted the platform in their nations at different points over the years before lifting those bans.

Related

