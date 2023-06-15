Kaspersky: Saudi Arabia is an ‘exceptional’ partner for innovative technologies in the Middle East

ST. PETERSBURG: Cybersecurity firm Kaspersky considers Saudi Arabia a key partner for promoting its technologies and services in the Middle East market, according to one of its top officials.

Answering a question from Arab News on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum about the prospects of cooperation with Saudi Arabia in the field of cybersecurity, the company’s Chief Technology Officer Anton Ivanov noted this cooperation aims to help build national capabilities within the sector in the Kingdom, and empower the workforce to effectively safeguard companies against various cyberthreats.

Ivanov said: “I believe that Saudi Arabia is an exceptional country with immense potential in the field of technology and information security.

“We are thrilled to have a substantial client base in the Kingdom, which further reinforces the significance of this market.

“To affirm our commitment to the country, we opened a new office in Saudi Arabia last year, which adds to our ever-expanding network and is a milestone in our roadmap to protect over 400 million users.”

Ivanov went on to say the firm will later this year introduce services exclusively tailored for the Middle East market, which will complement a training and internship program in Saudi Arabia announced earlier in 2023.

“This initiative aims to help build national capabilities within the cybersecurity sector in the Kingdom and empower the workforce to effectively safeguard companies against various cyberthreats,” he said.

Speaking about the priorities in the company’s work for the future, Ivanov said the development of immunity against new cyberthreats is crucial for Kaspersky.

“Unfortunately, cyberattacks will continue to grow in volume and sophistication,” he said, adding: “As digitization grows, so does vulnerabilities in technology which are exploited for malicious reasons by known and unknown threats.

“Therefore, it is crucial for companies and organizations to have a trusted advisor or partner that can offer robust security solutions, rich intelligence, expertise and aid in detecting, assessing and responding to all forms of threats.

“Basically, it is important for organizations to double down on cyber resilience. And, since we believe traditional cybersecurity will become obsolete sooner or later, our newly introduced concept of ‘cyber immunity’ is an ideal way forward for organizations, especially in the industrial and critical infrastructure sectors, to build their resilience against cyberattacks.”

Ivanov described the “cyber immunity” concept as helping organizations integrate security solutions into products at the assembly line stage, and equipping infrastructure to keep pace with the evolving cyberthreat landscape.

Traditionally, Kaspersky has used global business forums to promote its services and establish new partnerships.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum has always been an extremely important platform for the world leader in the field of cybersecurity.

“As always, we firmly believe that this forum serves as an exceptional platform for engaging with our esteemed clients, prospective partners, and exploring potential collaborations,” said Ivanov, adding: “It provides us with a valuable opportunity to connect with like-minded technology companies, fostering an exchange of knowledge and insights on developing secure platforms and co-creating innovative products and services.

“The discussions and interactions that take place here contribute to shaping the future of our industry, and we are keen on actively participating in this dynamic exchange.”

Kaspersky, despite the difficulties experienced by Russian companies due to restrictive measures by Western countries, intends to further promote its product and services, relying on the promising market of the Middle East.