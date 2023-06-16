You are here

UAE president says country is seeking to develop relations with Russia

Update UAE president says country is seeking to develop relations with Russia
The two leaders met on Friday. (Twitter)
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News
Reuters

UAE president says country is seeking to develop relations with Russia

UAE president says country is seeking to develop relations with Russia
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News Reuters

MOSCOW: UAE president Mohamed bin Zayed has reaffirmed his county’s commitment to reaching a political solution through dialogue to achieve global peace and stability during a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Friday.

The two leaders met in St. Petersburg where they discussed bilateral relations and regional and international issues.

The UAE’s president said cooperation between Russia and his country was strong and that they were seeking to develop relations.

He emphasized the UAE’s determination to achieve peace and stability in the region and internationally.

“The UAE continues to support all efforts aimed at reaching a political solution through dialogue & diplomacy - towards global peace & stability,” The UAE president tweeted shortly after the meeting.

 

Prisoner exhange

President Putin on the other side thanked Mohamed bin Zayed for his efforts to mediate a prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine.

“(The exchanges) matter to specific people, and that is always the most important thing, so thank you very much for that as well,” Putin said.

Sheikh Mohammed, who called Putin “my friend” according to a Kremlin transcript, said his nation was ready to help further on Ukraine.

.”.. if you think that the Emirates can play a role in the stabilization of the situation there, in humanitarian issues — we are ready to assist in every way possible,” it cited him as telling Putin

Topics: UAE Russia Putin

Putin says no need for new mobilization for now, quips about trying again to take Kyiv
World
Putin says no need for new mobilization for now, quips about trying again to take Kyiv
Malaysian king meets UAE foreign affairs minister
Middle-East
Malaysian king meets UAE foreign affairs minister

One million children displaced in Sudan war: UNICEF

One million children displaced in Sudan war: UNICEF
Updated 16 June 2023
AFP

One million children displaced in Sudan war: UNICEF

One million children displaced in Sudan war: UNICEF
  • UNICEF said an estimated 13 million children were in “dire need” of humanitarian assistance
  • For several weeks, aid workers have warned Sudan’s economy and health care system are at risk of collapse
Updated 16 June 2023
AFP
Khartoum: The conflict in Sudan has displaced more than one million children including 270,000 in the Darfur region, the United Nations children’s agency said, warning many more were at “grave risk.”
Fighting has raged in Sudan since mid-April between army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
As well as the more than one million displaced, at least 330 children have been killed and more than 1,900 others wounded, UNICEF said in a statement on Thursday.
“Many more are at grave risk.”
Mandeep O’Brien, UNICEF representative in Sudan, said: “The future of Sudan is at stake, and we cannot accept the continued loss and suffering of its children.
“Children are trapped in an unrelenting nightmare, bearing the heaviest burden of a violent crisis they had no hand in creating — caught in the crossfire, injured, abused, displaced and subjected to disease and malnutrition,” he added.
UNICEF said an estimated 13 million children were in “dire need” of humanitarian assistance.
The UN agency said it was ready to assist them but called for “safe, unrestricted access and guaranteed security to all areas where children are in desperate need.”
It said the situation in the western region of Darfur — where 270,000 children are said to have been displaced by the fighting — was especially concerning.
“The situation in West and Central Darfur, in particular, is characterised by active fighting, severe insecurity and looting of humanitarian supplies and facilities,” said UNICEF.
“The lack of safe water has left hundreds of thousands of children at risk of dehydration, diarrhea, and malnutrition,” it added.
For several weeks, aid workers have warned Sudan’s economy and health care system are at risk of collapse.
According to Sudan’s doctors’ union, three quarters of hospitals in combat zones are out of service.
The situation is expected to worsen with the approaching rainy season threatening to make parts of the country inaccessible and raising the risks of malaria, cholera and water-borne diseases.
The ongoing violence in Sudan has claimed more than 2,000 lives, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project.
The International Organization for Migration says the fighting has driven 2.2 million people from their homes, including 528,000 who have fled to neighboring countries.

Yemenia restarts direct flights from Sanaa to Kingdom to help pilgrims

Yemenia restarts direct flights from Sanaa to Kingdom to help pilgrims
Updated 16 June 2023
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemenia restarts direct flights from Sanaa to Kingdom to help pilgrims

Yemenia restarts direct flights from Sanaa to Kingdom to help pilgrims
  • Flights will link Houthi-controlled city to Jeddah, Madinah
  • Govt doing all it can to ‘alleviate suffering’ of citizens, minister says
Updated 16 June 2023
Saeed Al-Batati

Al-Mukalla: Yemen’s national airline will recommence direct flights from Houthi-controlled Sanaa to Saudi Arabia on Saturday after a break of eight years to help Yemeni pilgrims travel to the Kingdom.

The flights will link Sanaa with Jeddah and Madinah, Yemenia Airways said.

Yemen’s Information Minister Moammar Al-Iryani said on Twitter on Thursday that the government, in cooperation with Saudi authorities, had restarted the flights to alleviate the suffering of Yemenis wishing to visit holy sites.

President Rashad Mohammad Al-Alimi was “making ceaseless efforts at multiple levels to alleviate the suffering of Yemeni citizens despite the difficult situation and the terrorist Houthi militia’s actions against Yemenis and harassment of them,” he said.

The Yemeni government said that 30,000 pilgrims had already entered Saudi Arabia, mostly through the Wadea border, with about 2,600 traveling by plane.

Yemenia said earlier it would double the number of its flights between Sanaa and Amman to six per week. The UN’s special envoy to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, applauded the decision and urged all parties to do more to facilitate the movement of Yemenis out of and within the country.

In exchange for the Houthis lifting their siege of Taiz and halting fighting on battlefields, the Yemeni government agreed to allow Yemenia to operate commercial flights from Sanaa and more fuel ships to enter Hodeidah port under a UN-brokered truce that went into force in April last year.

Despite drastically curtailing their military action, primarily outside Marib, the Houthis refused to lift their siege of Taiz or stop drone and missile attacks on oil facilities in government-controlled areas.

Meanwhile, the head of the Yemeni government’s delegation in the prisoner exchange discussions, Yahya Kazman, said on Wednesday that a new round of UN-sponsored consultations with the Houthis regarding forcibly disappeared people and detainees would start in the Jordanian capital Amman on Friday.

“In coordination with the Office of the UN Envoy, we will begin a round of consultations, not negotiations, in the Jordanian capital of Amman on Friday, June 16, to determine the fate of all the disappeared people, mainly the politician Mohammed Qahtan, as well as the remaining detainees and people who were forcibly disappeared by the Houthi militia,” Kazman said on Twitter.

By agreeing to the Amman meetings, the Yemeni government appears to have reneged on an earlier resolve to boycott talks with the Houthis until the militia disclosed Qahtan’s location and allowed his family to visit him.

The first round of prisoner swap negotiations in March resulted in the release of about 900 detainees. It was the second major exchange since the start of the war and boosted hopes for the release of thousands more prisoners.

On the ground, Yemen’s army said on Thursday that it had shot down two explosive-laden drones fired by the Houthis over army-controlled areas in the central province of Marib over the past 48 hours. It accused the militia of intensifying its drone and ground attacks in Marib and Taiz.

Topics: Hajj 2023 Yemen Saudi Arabia

Jeddah Islamic Port receives the first group of Hajj pilgrims
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Islamic Port receives the first group of Hajj pilgrims

Surgeons in Abu Dhabi perform breakthrough surgery on Colombian fetus with spina bifida

Surgeons in Abu Dhabi perform breakthrough surgery on Colombian fetus with spina bifida
The operation was led by Dr. Mandeep Singh, a consultant in maternal and fetal medicine at Burjeel Medical City hospital
Updated 16 June 2023
Dalal Awienat

Surgeons in Abu Dhabi perform breakthrough surgery on Colombian fetus with spina bifida

Surgeons in Abu Dhabi perform breakthrough surgery on Colombian fetus with spina bifida
  • Team from Burjeel Medical City provide life-changing treatment free of charge
  • Hospital gave ‘a ray of hope for our baby,’ mother Valentina Rodriguez says
Updated 16 June 2023
Dalal Awienat

DUBAI: The number of reported cases of spina bifida in the Gulf region and around the world is on the increase, but many doctors believe this is due to increased awareness and better diagnostic methods, rather than a spike in the condition.

Spina bifida is a birth defect that occurs when bones forming the spine do not develop properly, leading to the spinal cord being left exposed to the amniotic fluid — the liquid that surrounds the unborn child in the womb — and resulting in a permanent disability.

No one wants to be told their baby is going to have anything other than a perfect life, but as with all things in the medical world, knowledge is power.

The increase in early diagnosis means there is a greater chance to improve the child’s life through prenatal surgery, and that is precisely what happened in Abu Dhabi this month.

Although the procedure is not new, it was a first for the region.

The operation was led by Dr. Mandeep Singh, a consultant in maternal and fetal medicine at Burjeel Medical City hospital.

He explained that before the breakthrough in prenatal surgery there were other procedures to treat the condition but they were more risky.

“We had to wait for the babies to be born. And then once the babies are born, the spinal cord needs to be closed within the first 24 hours, otherwise, there is the risk of infection, and that infection could go to the brain and cause meningitis, which is a very serious condition,” he said.

An initial study to see if an in utero procedure was possible was conducted in 2003.

“After 12 years of research, results showed that if you repair the defect in the womb, there is two times more power in the lower limbs and 1.5 times more likely to have reduced need for a shunt,” Singh said.

Spina bifida can be caused by many things. Although rare, it can be genetic but most of the time there are multiple factors preventing the spinal cord from closing, including a deficiency of folic acid (vitamin B), which is important for a healthy pregnancy.

If left untreated, the condition can have life-altering effects on the child.

“When the spinal cord is left exposed to the amniotic fluid, it causes damage. Most of the time, the centers that are controlled by the lower part of the spinal cord, or bowel and bladder, are severely damaged.

“That means these babies may not be able to walk or run. They may in the initial part of their life, but as the upper part of the body gets heavier, they are unable to walk.

“And most of them are wheelchair-bound. Or if they can walk, it is only with support. So it’s a pretty debilitating disorder if not treated,” Singh said.

He and his team successfully performed spinal correction surgery on the unborn child of a Colombian couple.

For Jason Gutierrez and Valentina Rodriguez being told their baby had spina bifida was life-changing, not least because it meant they had to fly half way round the world, leaving everything they knew behind so she could undergo the surgery.

“When I found out my baby had spina bifida, I felt really sad,” Rodriguez said. “I am a nurse and I’ve seen moms with babies with disabilities and never thought this could be a possibility for me.”

In Colombia, couples expecting babies with spina bifida have only two options: wait for the child to be born and then operate, or terminate the pregnancy.

“As time went by and no real solution came about, by miracle we heard about a center in Abu Dhabi which was able to perform the surgery immediately and at no cost to us,” Rodriguez said.

“We decided to resign from our jobs, leave our families and home and travel all the way here for our baby.”

It was not an easy decision to make, but Rodriguez said her family gave her their full support.

“My family was really sad, but on the other hand they were really happy that we were given this opportunity and a ray of hope for our baby. In Colombia, there was no solution.

“I was diagnosed during the 20th week and it could have been spotted since the 11th week, so I suspect if I stayed in Colombia, no action would have been taken and the baby would have disabilities and complications,” she said.

According to Singh, between two and four babies per 10,000 are diagnosed with the condition and the numbers are rising. While there is no clear reason for the increase, the doctor thinks it is down to more diagnoses, especially in the GCC region.

“Medical facilities are increasing so the statistics are increasing, because more people are being aware of the condition and getting the diagnosis they need,” he said.

Prenatal surgery was not without risk, however, to the baby and the mother, Singh said.

“Since this operation requires a cut to be taken from the womb, the biggest risk is scar rupture. Because this is a scar on the upper part of the womb, if she were to go into labor, there is a higher chance that the scar will give way. If the scar gives way in the pregnancy, it’s not only dangerous for the mother, but the baby will die or will be born with severe brain damage,” he said.

But Rodriguez was not thinking about the risk to herself before undergoing the surgery, which took place just two days after she arrived in Abu Dhabi.

“I wanted everything to go okay for the baby,” she said. “My preparation was more mental and spiritual. The center helped with visa arrangements, the flight tickets and the cost of the surgery was covered as well. Everything from food to accommodation has been provided. Otherwise there was no way we could afford it.”

A team of 10 people, including four surgeons, were involved in the procedure. While Singh is an expert in maternal–fetal medicine, the repair to the baby’s spine was carried out by a neurosurgeon.

Singh said there were many hospitals in East Asia, Africa, North America and Europe that could perform the procedure but Burjeel Medical City was a center for the Gulf region.

“There is a vast geographical area where this procedure is not done. Our center now provides solutions for parents who are seeking help in the region,” he said.

“We promise to make our results available to every prospective parent who comes here, because that’s the best way of giving confidence to prospective parents. And in medicine, there is nothing to hide. The outcomes have to be open and transparent for people to trust you.”

Rodriguez is expected to have her baby in Abu Dhabi in August. She does not know how long she and her husband will stay in the country but said they would remain as long as it took to ensure her baby was healthy and safe.

Topics: Spina bifida Abu Dhabi surgery Colombia

Abu Dhabi doctors perform rare surgery on unborn child with spinal defect
Middle-East
Abu Dhabi doctors perform rare surgery on unborn child with spinal defect
ALJ Hospital raises awareness on spinal cord injury
Corporate News
ALJ Hospital raises awareness on spinal cord injury

Thousands of Sudanese fleeing fighting with no travel documents trapped on the border with Egypt

Thousands of Sudanese fleeing fighting with no travel documents trapped on the border with Egypt
Updated 16 June 2023
AP

Thousands of Sudanese fleeing fighting with no travel documents trapped on the border with Egypt

Thousands of Sudanese fleeing fighting with no travel documents trapped on the border with Egypt
  • Total number of people displaced since fighting began April 15 rose to around 2.2 million
  • More than 120,000 Sudanese without travel documents are trapped in Wadi Halfa and surrounding areas
Updated 16 June 2023
AP

ASWAN, Egypt: When fighting in Sudan erupted in mid-April, Abdel-Rahman Sayyed and his family tried to hold out hiding in their home in the capital, Khartoum, as the sounds of explosions, gunfights and the roar of warplanes echoed across the city of 6 million people.
They lived right by one of the fiercest front lines, near the military’s headquarters in central Khartoum, where the army and a rival paramilitary, the Rapid Support Forces, battled for control. Three days into the conflict, a shell hit their two-story home, reducing much of it to rubble.
Luckily, Sayyed, his wife and three children survived, and they immediately fled the war-torn city. The problem was their passports were buried under the wreckage of their home.
Now they are among tens of thousands of people without travel documents trapped at the border with Egypt, unable to cross into Sudan’s northern neighbor.
“We narrowly escaped with our lives,” the 38-year-old Sayyed said in a recent phone interview from Wadi Halfa, the closest Sudanese city to the border. He said he was stunned that Egyptian authorities wouldn’t let his family in. “I thought we would be allowed in as refugees,” he said.
Two months in, clashes continue to rage between the two rival forces in Khartoum and around Sudan, with hundreds dead and no sign of stopping after talks on a resolution collapsed. People continue to flee their homes in droves: This week the total number of people displaced since fighting began April 15 rose to around 2.2 million, up from 1.9 million just a week earlier, according to UN figures. Of the total displaced, more than 500,000 have crossed into neighboring countries, while the rest took refuge in quieter parts of Sudan, according to the UN
More than 120,000 Sudanese without travel documents are trapped in Wadi Halfa and surrounding areas, according to a Sudanese migration official, speaking on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to brief media. Among them are those who never had a passport or whose passport expired or was lost during the rush to escape.
Wadi Halfa, which normally has a population of few tens of thousands, is also flooded by huge crowds of Sudanese men, women and children who do have their passports but must apply for visas at the Egyptian Consulate in the town to cross the border. Getting a visa can take days or even longer, leaving families scrambling for accommodation and food, with many sleeping in the streets.
Calls are growing for Egypt to waive entry requirements. The Sudanese American Physician Association, a US-based NGO, called on the Egyptian government to allow those fleeing the war to apply for asylum at the borders.
Instead, the Egyptian government last week stiffened entry requirements. Previously, only Sudanese men aged 16-45 needed visas to enter Egypt. But on June 10, new rules require all Sudanese to get electronic visas. Ahmed Abu Zaid, a spokesman for the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, said the measures are aimed at fighting visa forgery by groups on the Sudanese side of the borders.
Sayyed described the June 10 decision as a “stab on the back” to all those trapped at the border. He was one of 14 Sudanese who fled Khartoum without passports and spoke to The Associated Press. All said they had thought that Egypt would ease the entry requirement for the fleeing Sudanese.
“We’re forced to leave our homes,” Sayyed said. “It’s a war.”
The passports of others were trapped in foreign embassies because they were applying for visas before fighting erupted. Embassies in Khartoum have almost all been evacuated, in which case procedures often require those passports be destroyed so they don’t fall into wrong hands. The US State Department said in a statement that it had destroyed passports left there “rather than leave them behind unsecured.”
“We recognize that the lack of travel documentation is a burden for those seeking to depart Sudan,” it said. “We have and will continue to pursue diplomatic efforts with partner countries to identify a solution.”
Sayyed and his family arrived in Wadi Halfa after a two-day journey from Khartoum. He took refuge in a school along with over 50 other families, all depending on humanitarian assistance from charities and the local community to survive, he said.
Every day for the past five weeks, Sayyed visited the Sudanese immigration authority offices and Egyptian Consulate in Wadi Halfa, a ritual many others followed as well in hopes of getting travel documents or visas.
But Sayyed has little chance, unless Egypt opens the border. New Sudanese passports are usually issued from the main immigration office in Khartoum, which stopped functioning since the onset of the war. The branch in Wadi Halfa doesn’t have access to computer records, so it can only renew expired passports manually, not issue new ones or replace lost ones, the migration official said.
Al-Samaul Hussein Mansour, a Sudanese-British national, left his travel documents at his home amid his chaotic escape from the fighting in Khartoum, according to his younger brother, Ibn Sina Mansour.
Al-Samaul, a 63-year-old pediatrician-turned-politician, didn’t get to the British Embassy in Khartoum to be evacuated with other British citizens. He thought that the clashes would stop “within a couple of days,” Ibn Sina said.
He first went to the western Darfur region, where he stayed with a relative for about a week. But as fighting continued, he headed toward the Egyptian border. Unable to find a place to stay in Wadi Halfa, he went to the nearby town of Shandi.
It was too dangerous to return to Khartoum and retrieve his documents, with continued street fighting and stray bombs and bullets hitting houses, said Ibn Sina, who is also a British citizen.
“Returning to Khartoum means death for Samaul,” he said in a recent interview in Aswan, the closest Egyptian city to the border with Sudan. Ibn Sina, a retired aviation engineer, came to Aswan from London to be closer to his older brother.
Also among those trapped were three brothers from Khartoum’s neighboring city of Omdurman, who either lost their passports or never had one. The three — ages 26, 21 and 18 years old – were separated from their parents and five sisters, who were all able to enter Egypt in early May.
“This war displaced and separated many families like us,” their father, Salah Al-Din Al-Nour, said. “We have nothing to do with their struggle for power. They destroyed Sudan and the Sudanese people.”

Topics: Sudan Unrest Sudan Egypt

Refugees wait to cross into Egypt through the Argeen land port with Sudan on April 27, 2023. (AFP)
Middle-East
Some 16,000 people cross border from Sudan into Egypt
Sudanese fleeing clashes flood port city, borders with Egypt
Middle-East
Sudanese fleeing clashes flood port city, borders with Egypt

US, Iran eye release of detainees, unfreezing of assets in indirect talks to cool tensions

US, Iran eye release of detainees, unfreezing of assets in indirect talks to cool tensions
Updated 16 June 2023
Reuters

US, Iran eye release of detainees, unfreezing of assets in indirect talks to cool tensions

US, Iran eye release of detainees, unfreezing of assets in indirect talks to cool tensions
  • US State Department spokesman Matt Miller denied there was any deal with Iran, but said Washington wanted Tehran to de-escalate tensions and curb its nuclear program
  • “Call it whatever you want ... both sides want to prevent further escalation,” Reuters quotes Iranian official as saying
Updated 16 June 2023
Reuters

DUBAI/PARIS: The United States is holding talks with Iran to sketch out steps that could limit the Iranian nuclear program, release some detained US citizens and unfreeze some Iranian assets abroad, Iranian and Western officials said.

These steps would be cast as an “understanding” rather than an agreement requiring review by the US Congress, where many oppose giving Iran benefits because of its military aid to Russia, its domestic repression and its support for proxies that have attacked US interests in the region.
Having failed to revive a 2015 Iran nuclear deal, Washington hopes to restore some limits on Iran to keep it from getting a nuclear weapon that could threaten Israel and trigger a regional arms race. Tehran says it has no ambition to develop a nuclear weapon.
The 2015 deal, which then-President Donald Trump abandoned in 2018, had capped Tehran’s uranium enrichment at 3.67 percent purity and its stockpile of this material at 202.8 kg (447 pounds) — limits Tehran has since far exceeded.
US and European officials have been searching for ways to curb Tehran’s nuclear efforts since the breakdown of indirect US-Iranian talks. The willingness to restart discussions illustrates the rising sense of urgency in Western capitals about Iran’s program.
The US government has dismissed reports it is seeking an interim deal, using carefully constructed denials that leave open the possibility of a less formal “understanding” that could avoid congressional review.
State Department spokesman Matt Miller denied there was any deal with Iran.
However, he said Washington wanted Tehran to de-escalate tensions and curb its nuclear program, cease support for regional proxy groups that carry out attacks, halt support for Russia’s war on Ukraine and release detained US citizens.
“We continue to use diplomatic engagements to pursue all of these goals,” he added, without giving details.
An Iranian official said: “Call it whatever you want, whether a temporary deal, an interim deal, or a mutual understanding — both sides want to prevent further escalation.”
In the first instance, “that will involve prisoner exchange and unblocking part of Iran’s frozen assets,” he said.
Further steps might include US sanctions waivers for Iran to export oil in return for ceasing 60 percent uranium enrichment and greater Iranian cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog, he said.

Cooling down
“I’d call it a cooling-down understanding,” said a Western official on condition of anonymity, saying there had been more than one round of indirect talks in Oman between US National Security Council official Brett McGurk and Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani.
US Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley has also met Iran’s ambassador to the UN after months of Iran refusing direct contact.
The Western official said the idea was to create a status quo acceptable for all, getting Iran to avoid the Western redline of enriching to 90 percent purity, commonly viewed as weapons grade, and possibly even to “pause” its enrichment at 60 percent.
In addition to the 60 percent pause, both sides are discussing more Iranian cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency and not installing more advanced centrifuges in return for the “substantial transfer” of Iranian funds held abroad, the official said.
The official did not specify whether the pause meant Iran would commit not to enrich above 60 percent or whether it would stop enriching to 60 percent itself.

Avoiding an Iran-Israel clash
The order of the steps and how they might relate to a release of three detained US citizens held by Iran was also unclear. Officials have previously said freeing them might be connected to the release of frozen funds.
Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday the two nations could exchange prisoners soon if Washington showed goodwill, saying there were talks through intermediaries, without giving details. Iran’s mission to the UN did not immediately respond to a detailed request for comment.
The Western official said the key US objective was to keep the nuclear situation from worsening and to avoid a potential clash between Israel and Iran.
“If (the) Iranians miscalculate, the potential for a strong Israeli response is something that we want to avoid,” he said.
US officials appear to avoid saying they are seeking an “agreement” because of a 2015 law under which Congress must get the text of any accord about Iran’s nuclear program, opening a window for legislators to review and potentially vote on it.
US House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul, a Republican, wrote to President Joe Biden on Thursday saying “any arrangement or understanding with Iran, even informal, requires submission to Congress.”

Topics: Iran-US relations Iran nuclear deal Ali Bagheri Kani Brett McGurk Matt Miller Rob Malley

Iran president rails against US sanctions during visit to Nicaragua
Middle-East
Iran president rails against US sanctions during visit to Nicaragua
Iran says indirect talks with US continue via Oman
Middle-East
Iran says indirect talks with US continue via Oman

Russia’s Lavrov casts doubt on ‘non-working’ grain deal — Ifax
Russia’s Lavrov casts doubt on ‘non-working’ grain deal — Ifax
Beyonce champions designer Georges Hobeika on Renaissance tour
Beyonce champions designer Georges Hobeika on Renaissance tour
Swiss cyclist Gino Mäder dies from injuries suffered in crash during Tour de Suisse
Swiss cyclist Gino Mäder dies from injuries suffered in crash during Tour de Suisse
‘Highly likely’ Russia behind Ukraine dam collapse – international experts
‘Highly likely’ Russia behind Ukraine dam collapse – international experts
Vast cyber espionage campaign linked to China: report
Vast cyber espionage campaign linked to China: report

