Vast cyber espionage campaign linked to China: report

Vast cyber espionage campaign linked to China: report
Hackers linked to China were likely behind the exploitation of a software security hole in cybersecurity firm Barracuda Networks email security feature that affected public and private organizations globally, according to an investigation by security firm Mandiant. (AP)
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

Vast cyber espionage campaign linked to China: report

Vast cyber espionage campaign linked to China: report
  • Victims included foreign ministries, research organizations, and foreign trade missions based in Hong Kong and Taiwan
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

Washington: Online attackers with clear links to China are behind a vast cyber espionage campaign targeting government agencies of interest to Beijing, Google subsidiary Mandiant said on Thursday.
“This is the broadest cyber espionage campaign known to be conducted by a China-nexus threat actor since the mass exploitation of Microsoft Exchange in early 2021,” said Mandiant chief technology officer Charles Carmakal.
The cyberattackers compromised the computer defenses of hundreds of organizations, in some cases stealing “emails of prominent employees dealing in matters of interest to the Chinese government,” Carmakal added.
Mandiant reported having “high confidence” that a group referred to as UNC4841 was behind the wide-ranging espionage campaign “in support of the People’s Republic of China.”
The hackers targeted victims in at least 16 different countries, striking organizations in the public and private sectors worldwide, the report said.
The targeting focused on issues of high policy importance to the Chinese government, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region and Taiwan, according to the report.
Victims included foreign ministries, research organizations, and foreign trade missions based in Hong Kong and Taiwan, Mandiant said in its findings.
The attacks involved email messages booby-trapped with malicious code and exploited a vulnerability in Barracuda software for screening such missives to make sure they are safe, according to the report.
The cyber espionage activity was detected in May and is believed to have started as early as October of last year.
“We continue to see evidence of ongoing malware activity” on some systems that were compromised, Barracuda Networks told AFP.
The 2021 hack of Microsoft Exchange, which security researchers attributed to a Beijing-backed group, affected at least 30,000 organizations in the United States including businesses and local governments.
Washington has frequently accused Beijing of cyberattacks against US targets, with the issue contributing to a deterioration in relations between the two powers in recent years.
China has consistently denied the claims, and has railed against alleged US cyber espionage, last year accusing the US National Security Agency of carrying out “tens of thousands of malicious attacks on network targets in China.”
The latest hacking revelations come as Secretary of State Antony Blinken heads to China for talks on Sunday and Monday, the first visit by a top US diplomat in nearly five years.
A senior State Department official said the trip is aimed at helping the two countries manage their “competition” responsibly, and “at a minimum, reduce the risk of miscalculation so that we do not veer into potential conflict.”
Meanwhile, in an apparently unrelated cyberattack, CNN reported Thursday that several US federal agencies had been caught in a Russian group’s hack of the commonly used software MOVEit.
When asked for comment by AFP, the White House pointed to an advisory issued last week by the FBI and CISA, the federal government’s lead cybersecurity agency, warning of the software’s vulnerability and offering information on how to mitigate it.

UN human rights chief urges clamp-down on people smugglers after shipwreck

UN human rights chief urges clamp-down on people smugglers after shipwreck
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

UN human rights chief urges clamp-down on people smugglers after shipwreck

UN human rights chief urges clamp-down on people smugglers after shipwreck
  • Witness accounts suggested between 400 and 750 people had packed a fishing boat that capsized and sank early on Wednesday morning
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters
GENEVA: The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights called on Friday for countries to clamp down on people smugglers and human traffickers after at least 78 migrants were killed in a shipwreck off the coast of Greece.
Witness accounts suggested between 400 and 750 people had packed a fishing boat that capsized and sank early on Wednesday morning about 80 kilometers from the southern coastal town of Pylos.
“What happened on Wednesday underscores the need to investigate people smugglers and human traffickers and ensure they are brought to justice,” Jeremy Laurence, UN Human Rights Office spokesperson, told reporters in Geneva.
“The High Commissioner reiterated his call to states to open up more regular migration channels and enhance responsibility sharing, ensure arrangements for the safe and timely disembarkation of all people rescued at sea, and the establishment of independent monitoring and oversight of migration related policies and practices.”
Dimitris Chaliotis, a Hellenic Red Cross volunteer who was part of the rescue operations, said that most migrants were from Libya and Syria. In the immediate aftermath of the disaster 104 survivors and 78 people who drowned were brought to shore by Greek authorities, but nothing has been found since.
Nine people have been arrested over the shipwreck, a Greek shipping ministry official said.
Greece is one of the main routes into the European Union for refugees and migrants from the Middle East, Asia and Africa.
The United Nations has recorded more than 20,000 deaths and disappearances in the central Mediterranean since 2014, making it the most dangerous migrant crossing in the world.
Nearly 3,800 people died on migration routes within and from the Middle East and North Africa last year, the highest number recorded there since 2017, according to data published earlier this month by the International Organization for Migration.

Bill Gates meets Chinese president Xi Jinping on China visit

Bill Gates meets Chinese president Xi Jinping on China visit
Updated 49 min 52 sec ago
AP

Bill Gates meets Chinese president Xi Jinping on China visit

Bill Gates meets Chinese president Xi Jinping on China visit
  • Chinese leader calls Microsoft co-founder an ‘old friend’ after three years without meeting during the pandemic
Updated 49 min 52 sec ago
AP

BEIJING: Microsoft’s co-founder Bill Gates has met with Chinese President Xi Jinping just days after a visit to Beijing by Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
The state broadcaster CCTV showed Xi saying he was happy to see Gates, who he called an “old friend,” after three years without meeting during the pandemic.
“I believe that the foundation of Sino-US relations lies in the people,” Xi said to Gates. “Under the current world situation, we can carry out various activities that benefit our two countries, the people of our countries, and the entire human race.”
Gates told Xi he was “very honored” to meet with Xi.
The visits by leading foreign business people have coincided with efforts by the ruling Communist Party to revive investor interest in China’s slowing economy. Apple CEO Tim Cook visited China in March.
Tensions between the US and China have festered in recent years, but recently the two sides have held talks on trade and other issues. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to arrive in China on Sunday for a two-day visit.
He will be the first secretary of state to visit China since 2018 and is expected to meet with Foreign Minister Qin Gang and possibly with Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to US officials.
On Thursday, the Gates Foundation pledged $50 million to bolster the Global Health Drug Discovery Institute’s capacity to develop drugs to fight diseases like malaria and tuberculosis. The institute was jointly founded by the Gates Foundation, Tsinghua University and the Beijing municipal government.
Gates’ last trip to China was in 2019, where he met first lady Peng Liyuan to discuss the Gates Foundation’s efforts in HIV/AIDS prevention.

Ukraine downs 12 missiles as African peace mission starts visit

Ukraine downs 12 missiles as African peace mission starts visit
Updated 16 June 2023
Reuters

Ukraine downs 12 missiles as African peace mission starts visit

Ukraine downs 12 missiles as African peace mission starts visit
  • Ukrainian Air Force say it destroyed six Kinzhals, six Kalibr cruise missiles and two reconnaissance drones
Updated 16 June 2023
Reuters

KYIV: Ukraine said Friday it downed 12 Russian missiles, including six hypersonic Kinzhals, over Kyiv as a delegation of African leaders was set to hold talks as part of a peace mission.

The Ukrainian Air Force said it destroyed six Kinzhals, six Kalibr cruise missiles and two reconnaissance drones. The chief of the Kyiv military administration Sergiy Popko said all were intercepted over the capital.

The African delegation, which includes leaders from South Africa, Senegal, the Comoros and Egypt, was expected to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and then hold talks Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg on Saturday.

A Reuters witness in central Kyiv said he heard two explosions. Mayor Vitali Klitschko also reported explosions in the central Podil district, and warned that more missiles were headed toward the capital.

Another Reuters correspondent in the capital saw the smoke trail of two missiles in the air. It was not clear if those missiles were fired by Russia or by Ukrainian air defenses.

A Reuters television crew saw the African leaders arriving in Kyiv in a convoy of cars and entering a hotel to use its air-raid shelter.

The leaders had begun their visit with a trip to Bucha, near Kyiv, which is one several places where Ukraine says Russian troops committed large-scale atrocities following their full-scale invasion in February 2022. Russia denies the allegations.

The African peace mission, which includes South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Senegal President Macky Sall, could propose a series of “confidence building measures” during initial efforts at mediation, according to a draft framework document seen by Reuters.

The document states that the objective of the mission is “to promote the importance of peace and to encourage the parties to agree to a diplomacy-led process of negotiations.”

Those measures could include a Russian troop pull-back, removal of tactical nuclear weapons from Belarus, suspension of implementation of an International Criminal Court arrest warrant targeting Putin, and sanctions relief, it indicated.

A cessation of hostilities agreement could follow and would need to be accompanied by negotiations between Russia and the West, the document stated.

The mission is being launched shortly after the start of a Ukrainian counteroffensive that has pushed Russian forces back in some areas though Kyiv has regained only a fraction of the territory Russian forces occupy in Ukraine.

Kyiv says its own peace initiative, which envisages the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian land, must be the basis for any settlement of the war.

Pope Francis leaves hospital nine days after surgery

Pope Francis leaves hospital nine days after surgery
Updated 16 June 2023
Reuters

Pope Francis leaves hospital nine days after surgery

Pope Francis leaves hospital nine days after surgery
  • Pontiff has trips planned for Portugal at the start of August and Mongolia at the end of that month
  • The pope traditionally takes all of July off, with the Sunday blessings being his only public appearances
Updated 16 June 2023
Reuters

ROME: Pope Francis was discharged from hospital on Friday morning, nine days after he underwent surgery to repair an abdominal hernia.
Francis, 86, left Rome’s Gemelli hospital in a wheelchair, waving to reporters and well-wishers at the main entrance as he was taken to a waiting car.
“The pope is well. He is in better shape than before,” Sergio Alfieri, the chief surgeon who operated on Francis on June 7, told reporters outside the hospital after the pontiff left.
Alfieri said the pope was well enough to travel. Francis has trips planned for Portugal at the start of August and Mongolia at the end of that month.
His engagements have been canceled until June 18.
The pope traditionally takes all of July off, with the Sunday blessings being his only public appearances, so he will have next month to rest before the August trips.

Blinken heads to Beijing hoping to calm fears of a US-China break

Blinken heads to Beijing hoping to calm fears of a US-China break
Updated 16 June 2023
Reuters

Blinken heads to Beijing hoping to calm fears of a US-China break

Blinken heads to Beijing hoping to calm fears of a US-China break
  • US Secretary of State to hold meetings on June 18-19 and may meet with president Xi Jinping
  • Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang earlier told the US to stop meddling in China’s affairs
Updated 16 June 2023
Reuters
WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken flies to Beijing this weekend with expectations low that he will make headway on the long list of disputes between the US and China. But he and his Chinese counterparts can achieve at least one thing, say analysts — show that the world’s most important bilateral relationship is not about to fall off the rails.
Blinken will hold meetings in China on June 18-19 and may meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, sources said. He will be the highest-ranking US government official to visit China since Biden took office in January 2021.
In a pre-trip briefing on Wednesday, US officials said they have no expectation the trip will yield a breakthrough in how the US and China deal with each other. That followed a tense evening phone call with Blinken on Tuesday during which Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang told the US to stop meddling in China’s affairs.
The visit, which could set the stage for a flurry of other diplomatic engagements including a meeting between Xi and US President Joe Biden later in the year, would show that the two rivals have not given up on diplomacy.
“Both sides want to show the rest of the world that they are managing the relationship responsibly,” said Andrew Small, a senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund’s Asia program.
“For China, the most important audience is the global south. For the US, it’s partners and allies. So even going through the motions has some utility for both Washington and Beijing.”
Bilateral ties have deteriorated across the board, raising concerns that their rivalry could veer into conflict over Taiwan, which China claims as its own. The two are also at odds over issues ranging from trade and microchips to human rights.
Particularly worrisome for China’s neighbors has been its reluctance to allow regular military-to-military talks between Beijing and Washington, despite repeated US attempts. US officials said on Wednesday that setting up crisis communication channels to reduce risk was a top priority.
“Anything that would lead to greater cooperation, greater dialogue and a lessening of tensions between Beijing and Washington is to be welcomed,” UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Wednesday.
While Blinken’s main goal will be “candid, direct and constructive” discussions, the US officials said, breakthroughs are not likely on any major issues, including the flow of fentanyl precursors and Americans detained in China.
A meeting on the sidelines of a G20 summit last November in Bali briefly eased fears of a new Cold War, but following the dispute over an alleged Chinese spy balloon in February, high-level communication between the countries has been rare.
Beijing, frustrated by what it sees as the Biden administration’s weaponization of economic policies, has sought to expand ties with countries in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Xi has recently received several European leaders including French President Emanuel Macron and made a diplomatic push to court others, including US ally Saudi Arabia.
US officials expect Blinken’s visit will pave the way for more bilateral meetings in the coming months, including possible trips by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.
“Beijing agreed to the visit because it seems to be the one thing that is blocking many other things, such as working-level dialogues and the visits by other cabinet members,” said Yun Sun, director of the China Program at the Stimson Center think tank in Washington.
Those meetings could lead to one between the countries’ leaders when they attend a September G20 meeting in India and the November Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco.
“Xi does want to come to San Francisco,” said Sun. “(Aside from) APEC, he also wants a bilateral with Biden. That means the groundwork must be paved starting from now.”

