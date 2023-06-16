Ryanair CEO apologizes over Palestine gaffe

You are here

The CEO of Irish budget airline Ryanair has issued an apology for an “innocent mistake” after an attendant on a flight to Tel Aviv said the Israeli city was in Palestine. (Reuters/File Photo)
LONDON: The CEO of Irish budget airline Ryanair has issued an apology for an “innocent mistake” after an attendant on a flight to Tel Aviv said the Israeli city was in Palestine.

The announcement, made in English and Italian as the plane began its descent, resulted in several passengers becoming “abusive” despite apologies being issued on board, the airline said.

Israeli media picked up the story, with some figures calling for a boycott of Ryanair over the incident. 

Many in Israel believe the use of the name Palestine in place of Israel represents the erasure of the Jewish state.

After passengers on the flight from the Italian city of Bologna on June 10 complained, Eddie Wilson told the Simon Wiesenthal Center, a Jewish human rights group, he had written to the Israeli ambassador in Ireland over the matter, calling Israel “an important partner” for the airline.

Rabbi Abraham Cooper, the center’s associate dean, wrote in a letter to the airline that the organization had received numerous complaints about the incident, adding: “How would Ryanair react if their flight attendant on a flight to Dublin announced multiple times that passengers would soon be arriving in the UK?

“Everyone is entitled to their opinions but not to alternative facts.”

Wilson said he was “100 percent satisfied that this was an innocent mistake with no political overtones or intent,” adding that police had to be summoned after the aircraft landed as a result of the behavior of some passengers.

“We plan to invest in Israel to grow traffic and connectivity both for Israelis traveling to Europe and also to bring much-needed inbound tourism to Israel,” he said.

ROME: Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani believes there is “ample room” for his country to further strengthen its partnerships with all Gulf nations.

Tajani, who is also Italy’s deputy prime minister, was on Sunday due to meet with the UAE’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi.

He told Arab News that his visit was “another step toward a stronger, more successful and mutually beneficial cooperation” between Italy and the UAE.

He said the UAE was the first country in the Gulf that Italy had worked with on establishing “a strategic framework for a partnership,” adding that as his country’s top trading partner in the Middle East and North Africa region, the UAE was “a central actor within the enlarged Mediterranean area.”

The minister noted that both nations were “firmly committed to promoting a global approach to the migration phenomenon, in the awareness that the fight against irregular flows and human trafficking requires a shared effort by all the countries concerned.”

He said: “Furthermore, we have been in constant contact with the UAE leadership on the main regional dossiers, starting from Libya and Tunisia, two countries that are undergoing particularly complex phases where we intend to play a leading role in identifying sustainable long-term solutions.”

On the economic front, Tajani pointed out that the Italian government intended to boost bilateral cooperation under the terms of an agreement signed with the UAE in March.

In 2022, he added, the value of bilateral trade between Italy and the UAE was around 8 billion euros ($8.74 billion), and Italian exports rose at a record pace.

Jewelry remained the leading sector, followed by machinery for industry, electrical equipment, agri-food products, and cars, while the Italian entrepreneurial presence in the UAE was also solid.

“Around 600 companies are operating there in the energy, infrastructure, and transport sectors. There are huge opportunities we want to seize for new collaborations, especially in the fields of innovation, space, and environmental sustainability,” Tajani said.

He highlighted the participation of Emirati Minister of Economy Abdulla bin Touq Al-Marri at the Investopia Europe event in Milan on May 19, an initiative launched by the UAE government in 2021.

“This initiative represented a very important opportunity for Italian companies to open up to new investment proposals and enter into agreements with the most important UAE sector leaders.

“My visit to Abu Dhabi and the meeting with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan is another step toward a stronger, more successful and mutually beneficial cooperation.

“Our commitment to stability and security is highly appreciated in the region. We are a credible interlocutor and even compared to our other European partners we feel special, as we often receive requests for more Italy there,” he added.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government recently relaunched relations with all Gulf countries.

Tajani said: “Prime minister Meloni had a telephone conversation with the Saudi crown prince, we received the emir of Qatar in Rome, and we are consolidating our relations with the UAE, our top trading partner in the MENA area.

“There is ample room to further strengthening our partnerships with all the countries in the area, in the economic, cultural, scientific, and technological fields, and in the sector of renewable energy and green transition,” he added.

The objectives, he noted, could be achieved “by deepening our friendship and mutual understanding with those countries, which also involves the progressive strengthening of contacts among our peoples and civil societies.”

Driver guilty of killing 11 at Pittsburgh synagogue in deadliest attack on Jews in US history

Driver guilty of killing 11 at Pittsburgh synagogue in deadliest attack on Jews in US history
PITTSBURGH, USA: A truck driver who expressed hated of Jews was convicted Friday of barging into a Pittsburgh synagogue and shooting everyone he could find, killing 11 congregants in an act of antisemitic terror for which he could be sentenced to die.
The guilty verdict was a foregone conclusion after Robert Bowers’ own lawyers conceded at the trial’s outset that he attacked and killed worshippers at the Tree of Life synagogue on Oct. 27, 2018, in the deadliest attack on Jews in US history.
Jurors must now decide whether the 50-year-old should be sent to death row or sentenced to life in prison without parole as the federal trial shifts to a penalty phase expected to last several weeks.
Bowers was tried on 63 criminal counts, including hate crimes resulting in death and obstruction of the free exercise of religion resulting in death. His attorneys had offered a guilty plea in return for a life sentence, but prosecutors refused, opting instead to take the case to trial and pursue the death penalty. Most of the victims’ families expressed support for the decision.
Bowers turned a sacred house of worship into a “hunting ground,” targeting his victims because of their religion, a prosecutor told jurors on Thursday. Reading the names of each of the 11 victims he killed, prosecutor Mary Hahn asked the jury to “hold this defendant accountable ... and hold him accountable for those who cannot testify.”
Bowers, who was armed with an AR-15 rifle and other weapons, also shot and wounded seven, including five responding police officers.
Prosecutors presented evidence of his deep-seated animosity toward Jews and immigrants. Over 11 days of testimony, jurors learned that Bowers had extensively posted, shared or liked antisemitic and white supremacist content on Gab, a social media platform popular with the far right, and praised Hitler and the Holocaust. Bowers told police that “all these Jews need to die,” Hahn said.
Survivors testified about the terror they felt that day, including a woman who recounted how she was shot in the arm and then realized her 97-year-old-mother had been shot and killed right next to her. Andrea Wedner, the trial’s last witness, told jurors she touched her mother’s lifeless body and cried out, “Mommy,” before SWAT officers led her to safety.
With Bowers’ guilt established, survivors and family members of the deceased victims are expected to tell the jury about the devastating impact of his crimes. The penalty phase is scheduled to start next week.
Bowers’ attorneys did not mount a defense at the guilt stage of the trial, signaling they will focus their efforts on trying to save his life. They plan to introduce evidence that Bowers has schizophrenia, epilepsy and brain impairments. Defense lawyer Judy Clarke has also sought to raise questions about Bowers’ motive, suggesting to jurors that his rampage was not motivated by religious hatred but his delusional belief that Jews were committing genocide by helping refugees settle in the United States.
The three congregations that shared the synagogue building — Dor Hadash, New Light and Tree of Life — have spoken out against antisemitism and other forms of bigotry since the attack. The Tree of Life congregation also is working on a plan to overhaul the synagogue building — which still stands but has been closed since the shootings — by creating a complex that would house a sanctuary, museum, memorial and center for fighting antisemitism.
The trial took place three years after President Joe Biden said during his 2020 campaign that he would work to end capital punishment at the federal level and in states that still use it. His attorney general, Merrick Garland, has temporarily paused executions to review policies and procedures. But federal prosecutors continue to vigorously work to uphold already-issued death sentences and, in some cases, to pursue the death penalty at trial for crimes that are eligible, as in Bowers’ case.

Malaysian pilgrims grateful for smooth Makkah Route journey, Saudi hospitality

Malaysian pilgrims grateful for smooth Makkah Route journey, Saudi hospitality
KUALA LAMPUR: Malaysian pilgrims said on Friday they are enjoying smooth travel under the Makkah Route initiative and are moved by Saudi hospitality as they reach the Kingdom to perform Hajj.
Malaysia is among seven Muslim-majority countries — including Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Morocco, Turkiye and Cote d’Ivoire — where Saudi Arabia opened its Makkah Route initiative.
The program, launched in 2019, is dedicated to Hajj pilgrims, allowing them to fulfill all visa, customs and health requirements at their airport of origin, saving long hours of waiting. Upon arrival, pilgrims can enter the Kingdom having already gone through visa and customs processes back home.
This year, 31,600 Malaysians are participating in the annual pilgrimage that is one of the five pillars of Islam.
Those departing from Kuala Lumpur International Airport are taken care of by Saudi immigration officials working round the clock to facilitate their journey under Makkah Route.
“It is a successful program in facilitating the movement of pilgrims through immigration and customs at KLIA and the airports in Madinah and Jeddah,” Mohammed Naser Jaffar, director of media operations for Tabung Hajji — Malaysia’s Hajj board — told Arab News, as he expressed his gratitude to the Saudi government for providing the special service “for the comfort of Malaysian Hajj pilgrims.”
Among those who enjoyed the service was Nuryutta Yahya, who reached the Kingdom accompanied by her father.
“The process of the Makkah Route was very smooth for me and my father,” she told Arab News over the phone from Saudi Arabia.
“I am happy and grateful to be here in Makkah. I am still young, and it is a blessing for me.”
Like many other Malaysians, Yahya was also moved by Saudi hospitality.
“The Saudis here are very friendly,” she said. “Every time we walked by, they would greet us Malaysians!”
Khawlah Al-Azwar Mohd Lukmanuddin, another female pilgrim from Yahya’s group, was full of praise for her hosts’ willingness to assist whenever help is needed.
“If we go to the mosque and seek help, they willingly assist us, even though many of us here do not know how to speak Arabic,” she said.
“They go out of their way to help.”

Serbia’s court orders detention, investigation of three Kosovo policemen

Serbia’s court orders detention, investigation of three Kosovo policemen
BELGRADE: A Serbian court on Friday ordered the continued detention and investigation of three Kosovo policemen detained this week in a border area in disputed circumstances.
Kosovo says the three were arrested inside its territory by Serbian officers who had crossed the border. Belgrade says they were detained inside Serbia.
The Public Prosecutor’s Office in Serbia’s southwestern city of Kraljevo said it had charged the three policemen with unauthorized production, possession, carrying and trafficking of weapons and explosive substances.
“The judge for the preliminary proceedings of the Higher Court in Kraljevo ordered the detention of all suspects,” the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.
A US envoy called on Serbia to release the trio, saying the officers did not intentionally cross the border and the “likely scenarios” were that they were abducted from inside Kosovo or “inadvertently crossed the boundary.”
The three “had no intention to be in Serbia and should be released,” US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Gabriel Escobar told an online briefing for reporters.
This “escalation on top of a previous escalation” is “really creating some very difficult conditions for the region, not just for Serbia and Kosovo,” Escobar said.
The detentions were the latest in a series of incidents that have led to unrest in the area and raised concern of renewed violence between Serbia and Kosovo.
Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti has demanded the release of the three, saying their arrests was an act of aggression by Serbia. Kosovo has banned all vehicles with Serbian license plates from entering its territory.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic denied the accusations and accused Kurti of inciting conflict.
The United States and Britain urged Kosovo and Serbia to reduce tensions and called for the immediate release of the Kosovo policemen, while EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borell has called crisis talks with Kurti and Vucic for next week.
Albanian-majority Kosovo declared independence from Serbia with the backing of the West following a 1998-99 war. Serbia still considers Kosovo part of its territory.

German police appeal for images taken of an attack in which Americans were pushed down a slope

German police appeal for images taken of an attack in which Americans were pushed down a slope
BERLIN: Police in southern Germany are appealing for photos and videos taken by witnesses of an attack near Neuschwanstein castle in which an American man allegedly pushed two women down a steep slope, killing one of them. A suspect was arrested following the attack.
German news agency dpa quoted police as saying Friday that they have so far received about a dozen submissions on a specially created website, but assume many more images were taken by tourists present at the site.
“We are looking for photographs which, by chance, show two young women and a man (approx. 30 years old) who were staying east of the Marienbruecke,” Kempten police said on their website. “These persons may have been walking together or separately.”
The Marienbruecke, or Mary’s Bridge, is a popular vantage point for photos of Neuschwanstein, the most famous of the castles built by King Ludwig II of Bavaria in the 19th century.
According to the initial police investigation, the suspect met the two female tourists, Americans aged 21 and 22, on a hiking path and lured them onto a trail that leads to a viewpoint.
“The younger of the two women was attacked by the suspect,” police spokesman Holger Stabik said. “The older one tried to rush to her aid, was then choked by the suspect and subsequently pushed down a slope.”
The assailant then appears to have attempted to sexually assault the 21-year-old before pushing her down the slope as well, prosecutors said. She fell nearly 50 meters (165 feet), ending up close to her friend.
Both women were recovered by mountain rescuers. The 21-year-old was flown to a hospital with serious injuries and later died. The 22-year-old remains hospitalized, but is “responsive,” police said.
Authorities haven’t named either of the victims or given any further details.
The suspect, who likewise was not identified, remains in custody on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, prosecutors said, adding it wasn’t clear how long he had been in the country.
The US Embassy in Berlin said it was aware of the incident and the consulate in Munich was in contact with authorities.
“Due to privacy considerations, we are unable to comment further at this time,” the embassy said in a statement.

