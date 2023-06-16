New mobile info center to promote Riyadh’s Sports Boulevard project

RIYADH: A new mobile community information center has been launched in Riyadh to promote the city’s Sports Boulevard mega project.
Offering more than 50 sports, along with entertainment facilities and public artworks, the development is being billed as the world’s largest linear park.
And the Sports Boulevard Foundation’s mobile unit will tour neighborhoods throughout the capital to provide residents with information on the opportunities available at the site.
Launched in 2019, the Sports Boulevard initiative has been designed to enhance the health, fitness, and mental well-being of the city’s population.
• Supported by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the project aims to make Riyadh one of the top 100 cities in the world by 2030.
• In line with the Sports Boulevard commitment to sustainability, the community information center will be powered by solar panels as it travels around the city.
The foundation’s chief executive officer, Jayne McGivern, said: “The Sports Boulevard’s main purpose is to enrich the lives of Riyadh’s residents and visitors and provide access to grassroots sports for people of all ages and abilities.
“Community engagement throughout the project’s lifespan will play a key part in achieving this. The mobile center will help ensure that all our residents are aware of the new facilities that the Sports Boulevard will offer and feel empowered to use them.”
Initially it will be located on Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Road and then in other strategic areas throughout the year.
Daria Riachi
PARIS: Riyadh would be a “smart and visionary choice” to host the World Expo in 2030, Jack Lang, president of the Arab World Institute and France’s former minister of culture, has told Arab News on the sidelines of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to Paris this week.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met French President Emanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace on Friday to discuss efforts to strengthen Saudi-French relations and cooperation.
“This is an extremely important visit, and I am delighted that His Highness, the crown prince, is present in Paris,” Lang told Arab News at his 8th-floor office overlooking the Seine in Paris.
“It’s a moment of friendship between France and Saudi Arabia, an opportunity for the French president and the most senior official in Saudi Arabia to discuss a whole range of current issues concerning international affairs.”
Lang, who has long been a vocal supporter of close cultural ties between France and Saudi Arabia, said staging the global event in the Kingdom’s “extraordinary capital” would have huge symbolic significance for the Arab region and would highlight recent Saudi achievements.
“Firstly, it is a great country, immense in its territory and population. It is a vibrant country with an active and creative youth, and women who are actively involved,” said Lang.
“I would say that the investment projects envisioned by the Saudi authorities are promising, promising for cultural development, promising for industrial and economic development.
“And beyond the present, Arabia has a history, a civilization, and powerful moments in the life of the world. I believe that dedicating the most important country in Arabia to this World Expo would have great symbolic and emblematic significance.
“Choosing Riyadh as the location for an upcoming World Expo would be a smart and visionary choice,” he added, calling the Kingdom “a great country of the future.”
Saudi Arabia has officially submitted its comprehensive application to host the World Expo 2030 in Riyadh. The event would take place from Oct. 1, 2030 to March 31, 2031, under the theme “The Era of Change: Together for a Foresighted Tomorrow.”
Following on the heels of Dubai 2020 and Osaka 2025, Riyadh proposes to host the 2030 Expo at a six million square meter site just north of the city. The crown prince will present the Saudi candidacy during the International Bureau of Exhibitions (BIE) meeting in Paris early next week.
On Monday, Saudi Arabia is set to hold an official reception in the French capital for 179 countries as part of the Kingdom’s bid to host the Expo. Voting will take place next November to choose the host city for this global event.
A high-ranking Saudi delegation, members of the international diplomatic corps based in Paris, ambassadors of countries accredited to UNESCO, representatives of major participating entities and projects, representatives of member states to the BIE, and senior French officials in the government and private sectors will participate in the reception.
Alongside Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Italy, and Ukraine have also applied to host the World Expo. Held since 1851, the expos are the world’s largest platform to showcase the latest achievements and technologies and celebrate the cultural values that unite humanity.
Saudi Arabia submitted its bid for the World Expo 2030 in October last year, in a letter sent by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the BIE.
According to the Saudi Press Agency, the letter stated: “We live in an era of change and we face an unprecedented need for humanity’s collective action.”
If Saudi Arabia is selected to host the event, authorities plan to turn Riyadh and the rest of the country into a world-class venue for global culture, connectivity, and climate action.
Lang is especially keen to see Riyadh succeed in its bid because he believes it could open the way for even greater cooperation with France, particularly on cultural and architectural projects.
“If Riyadh is chosen, our Saudi friends, who desire, as they know how, to create the most beautiful World Expo, will seek the collaboration of French creators, architects, and engineers who are especially talented and experienced in designing large-scale projects,” he said, citing their work in AlUla, Paris, and elsewhere.
“The Arab World Institute was designed by a young architect whom I had chosen, Jean Nouvel. And since then, he has become a star, also sought after by the crown prince in AlUla and Riyadh. Other strong and powerful personalities can contribute their talents, energy, and abilities to the organization of the World Expo.”
During his Paris visit, the crown prince will also lead the Saudi delegation at the Saudi-French Summit to be held on June 19, and the summit for a multinational New Global Financial Pact, also held in Paris on June 23- 24.
Macron aims to build “a new contract between northern and southern countries to tackle the dual challenge of climate change and global inequalities,” according to the summit website.
The summit was announced last fall during the UN Climate Change Conference, COP27, in Egypt’s Red Sea resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh.
Security, defense, and issues related to the clean energy transition were likely high on the agenda during Friday’s meeting between the crown prince and Macron. However, cultural and educational ties were no doubt also discussed.
“I imagine they will also discuss the very active cultural cooperation that exists between our two countries, such as AlUla or even the project to create the largest contemporary art museum in the Arab world at the IMA,” said Lang, who has led the diplomatic-cultural institution for a decade.
“These are some of the projects that we are working on hand in hand with the Saudi authorities, and we are pleased to do so.”
Lang praised the “cultural revolution” underway in Saudi Arabia, which has been marked by the opening of performance venues and the promotion of whole new creative industries — unheard of just a few short years ago before the launch of Vision 2030, the Kingdom’s social reform and economic diversification agenda.
“We in France, at least I can say that for myself at the IMA, have great admiration for what is currently being undertaken in Saudi Arabia,” said Lang.
“The cultural revolution that is truly underway is visible everywhere in Jeddah, Riyadh, and the rest of the country. Museums, cinema, music, all the arts are in motion, and the Saudi youth are happy to participate in this great cultural movement.”
The IMA hosted the Saudi Cinema Night last May and “the unique and grand exhibition on AlUla (in 2019), inaugurated by Prince Badr (Saudi minister of culture),” which was extended for several months due to its success, said Lang.
“It is true that the Arab World Institute and its president, from day one, believed in the sincerity of the plans launched by the crown prince.”
Lang will soon host an Arab film festival in cooperation with the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah. He says he is proud to have fostered cultural ties between France and Saudi Arabia at a time when others had doubts about such partnerships.
“Everyone was skeptical everywhere in Europe and around the world,” said Lang.
“And moreover, on two or three occasions, the crown prince, whom I met, especially in AlUla, said to me, ‘Thank you for being the first in the world to believe in the truthfulness of our projects.’”
Updated 16 June 2023
SPA
NEW YORK: Dr. Mohammed Al-Issa, secretary-general of the Muslim World League and chairman of the Organization of Muslim Scholars, inaugurated at UN Headquarters in New York the “Building Bridges of Understanding and Peace Between East and West” initiative.
The session was attended by President of the UN General Assembly Csaba Korosi, UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, High Representative for the UN Alliance of Civilizations Miguel Moratinos and Special Adviser on Multiculturalism and Religions at the UN Arthur Wilson.
In his opening speech, Al-Issa stressed the importance of strengthening the alliance, saying that each civilization has its own identity whose right to exist must be understood.
Updated 16 June 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
MAKKAH: A specialist team from Makkah’s King Faisal Hospital has successfully performed an emergency procedure to save the life of an Iraqi pilgrim in her 70s.
Hatem Al-Masoudi, spokesman for the Makkah Health Cluster, said that the pilgrim was taken to the hospital’s emergency department by Red Crescent after complaining of constipation, nausea and severe fatigue.
“It was found after conducting clinical, laboratory and radiological examinations that the pilgrim was suffering from a severe inflammation and inflation in the left kidney with an abscess that caused a high temperature and led to blood poisoning,” he said.
Specialists carried out emergency surgery to remove the patient’s left kidney.
Up to 60 percent of patients with the condition die, statistics show.
Al-Masoudi told Arab News that the six-hour operation was performed by an integrative team of urologists, surgeons and anesthetists.
After surgery, the patient was transferred to the intensive care unit, where her condition stabilized.
According to Al-Masoudi, the Iraqi pilgrim had been suffering from pain in the left kidney for almost a year, but the condition was not diagnosed.
“This type of specialized operation requires the presence of an integrated and specialized team, and this is what distinguishes the health sector in Makkah. The Saudi government has put at the service of its citizens, residents and visitors distinguished medical expertise and a myriad of state-of-the-art equipment to provide them with quality health care services comparable to the best countries in the world,” he said.
Lama Alhamawi
RIYADH: Traditional Ottoman motifs provided the focus at a painting workshop hosted by the Turkish Embassy in Riyadh.
Seyma Nur Ulusoy, the Turkish ambassador’s wife, told Arab News: “We chose to do it in our embassy to show our guests our own culture in the best possible way and to make them feel like they were in Turkiye.”
Ulusoy hosted the women’s painting class, which was led by Turkish artist Elif Alver.
Ulusoy added: “We organized a workshop with our esteemed guests to introduce the art of tile painting, which is an important part of of our culture.
“She (Alver) is a painter who has had a talent for painting since her childhood and improved her talent at university.”
Many of those attending Thursday’s event included owners of art galleries, influencers, and wives of ambassadors and deputy ministers of Saudi Arabia.
Instructors highlighted the significant role that the technique of painting Turkish tiles had played in the history and art of Turkiye.
Ulusoy added: “Normally every tile is made by hand on raw ceramics and the art is made by painting motifs that carry meanings. The tiles are then baked in ovens. But today we completed our workshop by painting the tile art motifs on canvas.”
After their introductory talk — which explained the history and culture of the art technique — guests then chose the colors they wanted for their canvas, with Alver instructing them on the way.
Ulusoy said: “We chose tile art because it is a very well-known and widespread art form in our country and the world.
“It has also had a history of more than 1,000 years in our country and was carried to very high levels in the Ottoman period.”
Each guest signed their canvas after completing their work, and the workshop came to an end with the serving of traditional Turkish dishes.
Ulusoy has hosted many such events in the past, including a cooking class last year which celebrated Turkish cuisine.
Updated 16 June 2023
Haifa Alshammari
RIYADH: It was founded as Saudi Arabia’s first female-owned dance company, and set out on a journey no one had taken before.
Now, 14 years later, Kinetico Dance Company has grown into a fixture of Riyadh, fostering a sense of community and a professionalism that entices hundreds of new students through its doors every year.
Managing partner Aya Albakoush said that the company had been part of the family from an early age - her mother was one of the founders.
“I started dancing when I was 11 years old, and I had done it for almost ten years until I started my role from behind the scenes,” she said.
While initially run by Albakoush’s mother and Maha Alblehed, a choreographer and dancer, Kinetico’s management quickly grew into a team of passionate Saudi women that now also includes Alblehed, Reem Alblehed and Sarah Albehaijan.
The company typically hosts a full season of dance training, which leads to an annual show. It teaches styles including hip-hop, contemporary, gymnastics, and musical theater. Student ages range from four to 26, and around 600 new starters sign up every year.
But it has not always been a song and dance, with Albakoush recalling challenges and how the pandemic left them in limbo.
“Students were dancing on air when they were preparing for their annual show,” she said of her pre-COVID classes.
“Shortly after the outbreak in 2020, their yearly performance was canceled. It devastated everyone, especially the young dancers who (wanted) to perform in front of their families.”
But with that now behind them, there is a bright future. “In terms of the future,” said Albakoush, “we love to create art that could be exported and to show our pieces to the world.”
But more than that, Kenetico has also brought a sense of community and closeness between members.
Enas Althenayan, whose two daughters Leen and Joud Alshaalan are at the academy, said Kinetico feels like “another home for us.”
“Joud is now 15, and she joined Kinetico when she was in the first grade of primary school... She’s like their daughter. It taught them discipline. They are more courageous now to go on the stage. It taught them many, many things.”
Said Diana Musat, a mother of one of the students who attended gymnastics and dance classes, put the success down to “a very good upbeat atmosphere” and attentive staff.
The features and facilities have grown along with the company. There are five dance studios, relaxation areas and sauna rooms at Kinetico, and the influence of Alblehed, who worked as an interior designer before she helped found the company, is there to see on the walls as well as on the dancefloor.