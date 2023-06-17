Tears of joy and hope as Filipino pilgrims head to Saudi Arabia for Hajj

You are here

Hajj 2023

Philippine Hajj pilgrims wait for their flight to Saudi Arabia at Manila airport. (AN)
  Nearly 7,500 Filipino Muslims will perform the pilgrimage this year
  Last special Hajj flight from the Philippines reached Saudi Arabia on Friday
MANILA: When Fatmah Tanggol Guiling learned that she had been selected for this year’s Hajj, she could not hold back her tears. The moment she had waited almost 40 years for had arrived.
Guiling is one of around 7,500 Filipinos who will perform the pilgrimage this year, but for her the journey is not only the fulfillment of one of the five obligations of Islam — it is also a return to a place that played a significant role in her childhood.
“My mom and dad lived in Jeddah for more than 10 years. My dad worked there. When I was 12 — around 1986 — I was able to visit them there,” Guiling, a government worker from Marawi, told Arab News.
Guiling actually visited during Hajj that year, but she was too young to perform the pilgrimage, and since then the journey has always been too expensive — at least until Guiling’s relatives stepped in.
“Although me and my husband have stable jobs, we have four kids and there are other expenses, so it’s not easy for us to raise funds for the Hajj,” she said. “I cried when some of my family offered to help, because they know it’s my dream to do the Hajj ... This is one of the things that will fulfill my life — it’s a realization of my dream. And I’m now one step closer to it.”
Guiling said she was eager to return to Makkah — a place she has been unable to forget since she saw it as a child.
“When you’re there, it feels like you’re talking to God, face-to-face — especially when you are at the Grand Mosque,” she said. “When you pray and ask for forgiveness, you feel like He’s right there listening to you. I can’t explain exactly how it feels, but it’s overwhelming and you’re overjoyed, and you just feel like you can talk to Allah and tell Him everything and He is listening.”
Like most of the Philippine pilgrims, Guiling comes from the southern Philippines.
Muslims constitute roughly 5 percent of the country’s 110 million population, which is predominantly Catholic. The majority of Muslims in the country live on the southern island of Mindanao and the Sulu archipelago or the central-western province of Palawan.
The last of the special Hajj flights carrying Philippine Muslims to Saudi Arabia departed on Friday. The annual pilgrimage is expected to begin on June 26.
For some of them, including Jabber Lasang from Sapu Masla, a remote village in Sarangani province, the pilgrimage is also the first time they have traveled abroad.
“This (will be) my first time on an airplane. It has been my dream ever since I was a child to ride in one,” he told Arab News ahead of his Hajj flight.
Lasang, 24, converted to Islam eight years ago, and said he has memorized the Qur’an. His trip was sponsored by community members who were moved by his recitation of Islam’s holy book. He said he never imagined that, coming from a poor family of farmers in a mountain village, he would be able to perform the pilgrimage at his age.
“During last Ramadan, I was invited by an imam from one of the mosques who told me they were impressed by the way I read the Qur’an and that I have a good voice,” Lasang said.
“I was moved to tears. I am a poor man, and I really couldn’t afford it on my own.
“I feel so blessed,” he continued. “I have always prayed to Allah that I could finish studying the Qur’an and (that I would) be able to go to Makkah.”
Nomaya Guiling, 42, a pilgrim from Marawi, said she was prepared for trials during the pilgrimage. “These will test your faith and your love for Allah ... your patience, your focus, and your determination to complete the Hajj,” she said.
While she is nervous, and afraid to disappoint all those who have helped her to afford the journey, her strongest feeling is gratitude.
“Not all Muslims are blessed to go to Saudi Arabia for Hajj,” she told Arab News. “If I can finish this, it will complete me, even though I know I am not perfect as a person. But I can say I have done one of the most important things (that God asks of) us.”

  Adapted from one of the world's best-selling novellas, the theatrical attraction at Ithra was produced by the Dubai-based Broadway Entertainment Group
DHAHRAN: A live adaptation of the much-loved novella “The Little Prince” dazzled the audience at the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) Theater in Dhahran at its Saudi premiere on Wednesday night.

The show begins with a pilot crashing his small airplane in the Sahara Desert, far from civilization. The narrator calculates that the pilot has enough water to last him for just eight days.

Moments later, the titular golden-haired prince saunters into the scene, gracefully moving on the moon with an infectious loud laugh and wearing his iconic jumpsuit.

The production is currently on show at Ithra theater in Dhahran. (Instagram/thelittleprincetour)

He asks the pilot to draw a sheep. After a few comical attempts, the pilot draws a crate and exclaims in frustration that the sheep are housed within the crate. This satisfies the prince, who begins to allow his imagination to run wild. A group of actors dressed as sheep dance across the stage.

The prince starts to tell the pilot about his life, beginning with the tale of his sweet friendship with a beautiful flower that had grown on the surface of an abandoned asteroid. However, after showering the flower with love and affection, the prince ends up feeling betrayed by her. This is portrayed in a lyrical dance between the two, in which they eventually bid each other an emotional goodbye.

HIGHLIGHTS

• ‘The Little Prince’ was choreographed by Anne Tournie, who co-directs it with the libretto adaptor Chris Mouron.

• The show’s original music was composed by Terry Truck, and Peggy Housset is the costume designer.

• Tickets start at SR60 ($16) and can be purchased via the Ithra website or app.

• Open to ages 5+, the final performance in Dhahran is on June 24.

The prince then begins to dance with other creatures and characters he meets on his journey through six other planets.

On the eighth day after the crash, the prince finds a well, enabling the pilot to quench his thirst and survive. What happens next, as in the book, is deliberately vague and allows the viewer room for interpretation. Did the prince perish or did he just move on to another adventure?

The production includes vibrant dance, music, projections and acrobatics. (Supplied)

The show — subtitled in both English and Arabic — is based on the book of the same name written and illustrated by French aristocrat and military pilot Antoine De Saint-Exupery, which was first published in the US in 1943 in both English and French.

Decades later, “The Little Prince” remains one of the best-selling books of all time. It has been translated into around 300 languages and is reportedly the second most translated work in history, after the Bible. It is estimated that the novella has sold around 140 million copies.

The book offers a gentle warning to readers. It reflects on the nature of growing up and how adults often seem to forget the “important things” of childhood, such as playfulness, kindness and curiosity.

The production includes vibrant dance, music, projections and acrobatics. (Supplied)

This reimagination of the tale is produced by the Dubai-based Broadway Entertainment Group, and choreographed by Anne Tournie, who co-directs it with the libretto adaptor Chris Mouron. Terry Truck is the composer and Peggy Housset is the costume designer.

On opening night, the artists on stage pulled the audience in with their fantastic performance — the singing, dancing and lighting were all excellent.

Vibrant and full of movement, “The Little Prince” transported everyone present to another world for nearly two hours. The show’s program referred to the performance as “a constellation of compelling characters and colorful costumes” and invited the audience to “leap into a vivid universe of dance, music, projections and acrobatics. Immerse yourself in a uniquely innovative international stage production that will capture your heart and challenge your imagination.”

The production includes vibrant dance, music, projections and acrobatics. (Supplied)

Much of the show is soundtracked by dramatic instrumental music. The focus is on the movement of the actors and the majority of the story is told through dance rather than spoken words. This allows viewers to use their imaginations and fill in dialogue for themselves, if they wish. They can also just enjoy the dancing and acrobatics on stage without the need for words.

Sisters Nora and Sara Alashban, who are six and five respectively, were seen twirling around in their pretty dresses during the 20-minute interval. Their mother, Najla bin Muammar, listened attentively as her daughters discussed what they had seen in act one and what they expected to happen in act two. She reminded them that they had the book at home and said they would look at it later.

“It’s cool! I came before to (Ithra) theater and watched ‘Shrek’ (the musical), but this one is nicer,” Nora told Arab News.

‘The Little Prince’ was first published in english and French in 1943.

Sara said she had enjoyed the dance of the sheep and added: “I like it when (the prince) flies away to another land. But where did he go? I don’t know. Nora said he went to the moon. So, he went to the moon!”

As the ensemble of a dozen talented artists took their bows, red, heart-shaped confetti cascaded down onto some of the audience — a dreamlike way to end the night, and a show that serves as testament to Ithra’s dedication to fostering performance arts in the Kingdom.

Ithra Theater Society is currently recruiting for its Ithra Performing Arts Society, where beginners or experienced enthusiasts can explore acting, stage design, or other relevant fields through workshops, panel discussions, and monthly meetings with experts in the industry. Further details can be found on Ithra’s website.

Tickets for “The Little Prince” start at SR60 ($16) and can be purchased via the Ithra website or app. The final performance is on June 24.

 

  Participation part of Commission's efforts to develop fashion sector and support local talent
PARIS: The Saudi Fashion Commission has announced the participation of several designers in the Saudi 100 Brands Program during Paris Fashion Week at the end of June, Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

There will also be Saudi designers on show at the Haute Couture Week in early July.

“We are pleased to participate in these two events, which will enable local talents to interact with their international peers, and exchange experiences with them in a way that contributes to developing and refining their talents, as well as meeting with businessmen, global buyers and active investors in the world of fashion,” commission CEO, Burak Cakmak, said.

He added: “The Saudi 100 Brand Program has proven, since its launch in 2021, that the Kingdom has a wide range of unique brands and distinguished local talents in the fashion world, and the Commission seeks to enable them through international participation to mingle and interact with experts in this field and benefit from them to develop their skills and their trademarks.”

More than 50 brands in the ready-made clothing exhibition will display their wares from June 25 to 27, and in the Couture exhibition from July 3 to 5 in Paris, which will be sponsored by the Saudi Coffee Company.

The participation comes as part of the Commission’s efforts to develop the fashion sector and support local talent. It also reflects the Ministry of Culture’s keenness to promote international cultural exchange as one of the strategic goals that it seeks to achieve under the umbrella of Saudi Vision 2030.

The Fashion Commission launched the Saudi 100 Brand Program in 2021, as one of the strategic initiatives through which the Commission aims to develop and support 100 Saudi fashion brands to develop its local and international markets through training, guidance, and specialized consultations.

  Al-Rabeeah reviewed the humanitarian and relief projects and programs implemented by KSrelief, covering 2,402 schemes in 92 countries worldwide, at a total value of more than $6.2 billion
RIYADH: Supervisor General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah recently met the director of the Elcano Royal Institute for International and Strategic Studies, Charles Powell, in the Spanish capital, Madrid.

The meeting, attended by a senior analyst at the institute, Haizam Amirah Fernandez, was held on the sidelines of the Global Vaccine Impact Conference.

Saudi Ambassador to Spain Azzam bin Abdul Karim Al-Qain also attended the conference, which was held under the theme “Raising Generation ImmUnity,” from June 13-15 in Madrid.

Al-Rabeeah reviewed the humanitarian and relief projects and programs implemented by KSrelief, covering 2,402 schemes in 92 countries worldwide, at a total value of more than $6.2 billion.

He said that KSrelief was established upon the directives of King Salman in 2015 to be the humanitarian arm of Saudi Arabia abroad, adding that the center bases its charitable work on lofty humanitarian goals.

Such goals, Al-Rabeeah added, aim to provide aid to the needy and relief to those afflicted anywhere in the world, without discrimination, based on an accurate monitoring mechanism and using advanced, fast transportation methods.

The Elcano Royal Institute director commended the outstanding performance of KSrelief and its contributions in the field of humanitarian work, adding that it was important that the center took part in the conference on the global impact of vaccines.

The two sides also tackled issues related to humanitarian and relief affairs, and discussed the topics included in the conference agenda.

 

  Representatives from 30 donor countries and a team of senior officials from OCHA attended the meeting
  The meeting also reviewed the current state of global humanitarian affairs, OCHA's 2023 budget, priorities, humanitarian field experiences
RIYADH: The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs’ Donor Support Group held its sixth meeting of experts in Riyadh, the final meeting to be held under the Kingdom’s presidency.
Representatives from 30 donor countries and a team of senior officials from OCHA attended the meeting, which was chaired by Dr. Aqeel bin Juman Al-Ghamdi, head of the group representing the Kingdom and assistant supervisor general of the King Salman Humanitarian Relief Center.
“The significance of this meeting comes from the importance of the Kingdom’s presence at the head of humanitarian work,” Al-Ghamdi said.
The meeting agenda included recent developments in humanitarian work, aid funding gaps, and the significant increase in humanitarian needs worldwide because of emergencies such as the recent earthquakes in Turkiye and Syria.
The meeting also reviewed the current state of global humanitarian affairs, OCHA’s 2023 budget, priorities, humanitarian field experiences, and efforts toward donor diversification and resource mobilization.
“All that has been collected so far is approximately 16 percent or 20 percent of the humanitarian need this year,” said Al-Ghamdi.
During the meeting, donor countries stressed the necessity of implementing reforms to the humanitarian program cycle and urged OCHA to make necessary preparations for carrying out the reform processes with the involvement of both local aid recipients and humanitarian actors.
Al-Ghamdi said the challenges facing humanitarian work include the increased number of refugees resulting from disasters, the need for financing, and access of humanitarian aid to conflict areas.
“Relief workers and humanitarian work were affected by some militias and some parties to the conflict, resulting in the lack of aid reaching those in need,” he added.
During the meeting, Al-Ghamdi handed over the presidency of the OCHA Donor Support Group to Luxembourg, which will head the meetings in 2023-2024.
 

Who's Who: Hadeel Biyari, first Saudi Indirect Tax Partner at Deloitte Middle East

Hadeel Biyari is the first Saudi Indirect Tax Partner at Deloitte Middle East, where she also serves as the firm’s KSA Indirect Tax Controversy and Litigation Leader.

In these prominent roles, Biyari's responsibilities are multifaceted. She drives business development initiatives, identifies opportunities for revenue expansion, keeps abreast of the ever-evolving indirect tax laws and regulations, and imparts thought leadership to clients seeking expert guidance.

Her leadership saw the creation of Deloitte's indirect tax controversy team, designed to support both local and multinational businesses in their tax audits and appeals. Biyari has successfully orchestrated a series of wins at tax authority and tribunal levels, reinforcing her reputation for exceptional client outcomes. These victories are largely due to her talent for unifying diverse, cross-functional teams that operate both domestically and internationally.

Before her tenure at Deloitte, Biyari accrued valuable experience in the United Arab Emirates, aiding businesses with VAT and Excise tax implementations in 2018. Her provision of advisory services on tax technology solutions earned her a prestigious VAT Implementation Award from the UAE Group Co.

Committed to cultivating the next generation of tax professionals, Biyari has leveraged her position to support Saudi Vision 2030. She has conducted informative sessions at universities and career fairs, educating aspiring accountants on potential career pathways in taxation.

Biyari launched her career at Saudi Aramco in 2007, where she led numerous projects ranging from refining accounting policies to implementing a sophisticated product system. Most notably, she pioneered the development of a successful VAT implementation project, significantly raising tax awareness within the organization.

Biyari holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Northumbria University, Newcastle, UK, and several professional accreditations including ACCA membership, a SOCPA zakat and VAT licenses, and an ATT GCC VAT compliance diploma.

 

 

