Jordanian companies to participate in Saudi Food Show 2023

AMMAN: Around 18 Jordanian food companies will participate in the Saudi Food Show 2023, which will be held in Riyadh on Tuesday, Jordan News Agency reported.
The firms will showcase their products through the Jordanian Exporters Association, with assistance from the US Agency for International Development’s Business Growth Activity program.
The importance of Jordanian participation in the first edition of the exhibition was stressed by JEA Director General Halim Abu Rahma. He noted it is a great opportunity for companies to promote their products and explore new marketing avenues, especially given the current worldwide interest in food security.
Furthermore, Abu Rahma said that the three-day expo is an important event for the global food sector since it will gather global companies, producers, suppliers, and experts, adding that this presents a real opportunity for Jordanian enterprises to form international connections.
Abu Rahma lauded the work of the Business Growth Activity program, which aims to support startups and SMEs in Jordan boost their productivity, competitiveness and innovation, consequently creating new jobs for young people and promoting the country’s economic progress.