You are here

  • Home
  • Jordanian companies to participate in Saudi Food Show 2023

Jordanian companies to participate in Saudi Food Show 2023

The Saudi Food Show 2023 will be held in the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center. (The Saudi Food Show 2023)
The Saudi Food Show 2023 will be held in the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center. (The Saudi Food Show 2023)
Short Url

https://arab.news/47ama

Updated 19 June 2023
Arab News

Jordanian companies to participate in Saudi Food Show 2023

The Saudi Food Show 2023 will be held in the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center. (The Saudi Food Show 2023)
  • JEA chief said the event is a great opportunity for Jordanian companies to promote their products
Updated 19 June 2023
Arab News

AMMAN: Around 18 Jordanian food companies will participate in the Saudi Food Show 2023, which will be held in Riyadh on Tuesday, Jordan News Agency reported.

The firms will showcase their products through the Jordanian Exporters Association, with assistance from the US Agency for International Development’s Business Growth Activity program.

The importance of Jordanian participation in the first edition of the exhibition was stressed by JEA Director General Halim Abu Rahma. He noted it is a great opportunity for companies to promote their products and explore new marketing avenues, especially given the current worldwide interest in food security.

Furthermore, Abu Rahma said that the three-day expo is an important event for the global food sector since it will gather global companies, producers, suppliers, and experts, adding that this presents a real opportunity for Jordanian enterprises to form international connections.

Abu Rahma lauded the work of the Business Growth Activity program, which aims to support startups and SMEs in Jordan boost their productivity, competitiveness and innovation, consequently creating new jobs for young people and promoting the country’s economic progress.
 

Topics: Saudi Food Show Saudi Arabia Jordan

Related

Alrasheed Greenhouses partners with Dutch firm Plantlab in Saudi food security boost 
Business & Economy
Alrasheed Greenhouses partners with Dutch firm Plantlab in Saudi food security boost 
Award-winning food industry expert Duncan Fraser-Smith on new book, burgeoning Saudi food scene
Lifestyle
Award-winning food industry expert Duncan Fraser-Smith on new book, burgeoning Saudi food scene

Where We Are Going Today: Fogo de Chao restaurant in Jeddah

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 18 June 2023
Afshan Aziz

Where We Are Going Today: Fogo de Chao restaurant in Jeddah

Photo/Supplied
  • The wide selection of barbecue cuts is tailored to individual tastes
Updated 18 June 2023
Afshan Aziz

Taste the best of Brazil at Fogo de Chao restaurant. From traditional barbecue dishes to indulgent desserts, the menu is full of authentic and delicious options that will transport you to the vibrant streets of Brazil.

Celebrating the culinary art of churrasco from southern Brazil, the restaurant offers a unique dining experience, where signature cuts of fire-roasted meat are continuously served on the table-side.

Located at the intersection of Prince Sultan Road and Sari Road in Jeddah, diners are welcomed with the Fogo market table, which includes unlimited visits to imported cheese, cold meat, and fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables. With options aplenty, guests can make extravagant meals out of the salad bar alone.

The wide selection of barbecue cuts is tailored to individual tastes. There are about 14 different types of meat to choose from, including lamb, beef and chicken. High-quality meat and special cuts are skewered and slow-roasted rotisserie-style over charcoal to lock in juiciness and flavor.

Indulging in a warm and welcoming environment, diners can control the flow of meat using a red and green card. If the green side is left up, the meat will continue arriving at the table. If red, the waiters will walk by. Alongside the meat, there are a number of delicious sides, ranging from crispy polenta to warm pao de queijo (cheese bread), mashed potatoes and caramelized bananas.

The star of the show is the picanha premium cut meat, which is juicy, tender and beyond the usual steak experience. Also, fraldinha (flank steak) and roasted meat is cooked to perfection and holds bold flavors. In addition to this breadth of options, diners can try wagyu beef with high marbling grades.

The grilled pineapple, with the warmth of cinnamon and sugar, is something not to be missed. To complete this indulgence, Fogo de Chao offers an extensive selection of delectable homemade desserts.

The restaurant also boasts an extensive drink menu, highlighting a fusion of Brazilian-inspired “mocktails” made from seasonal fruits. This Brazilian restaurant ticks all the right boxes — friendly service, cozy atmosphere, and above all, a menu that will make your taste buds dance with joy.

 

Topics: Where We Are Going Today

Related

Photos by Jasmine Bager
Food & Health
Where We Are Going Today: Leaf cafe in Dhahran
Where We Are Going Today: Wallpepper Pizzeria
Food & Health
Where We Are Going Today: Wallpepper Pizzeria

Where We Are Going Today: Leaf cafe in Dhahran

Photos by Jasmine Bager
Photos by Jasmine Bager
Updated 16 June 2023
Jasmine Bager

Where We Are Going Today: Leaf cafe in Dhahran

Photos by Jasmine Bager
  • The cafe serves all kinds of hot and cold caffeinated beverages as well as fruit Danishes and freshly baked pastries
Updated 16 June 2023
Jasmine Bager

Sandwiched between a cluster of eateries, across the path from IKEA and a block away from the ever-busy Dhahran Mall is an elegant new cafe offering a laid-back atmosphere, a selection of beverages and sweet and savory treats.

As the first branch in the Kingdom, Leaf opened up in early 2023 and was a much-needed addition to the neighborhood since many of the nearby cafes had closed during the pandemic.

We tried the Sebastian “Japanese-style” cheesecake, which had a nice solid bite to it without being too sweet. Our order came with a small pitcher of thick chocolate sauce, which you can drizzle over the slice as you please or dip a forkful of cake into. It not only looks aesthetically pleasing but allows the customer to control the sweetness of the bite and creates a fun, interactive element to the plate. The sweetened iced coffee had the right consistency and ratio of liquid to ice.

The cafe serves all kinds of hot and cold caffeinated beverages as well as fruit Danishes and freshly baked pastries.

The walls have plenty of outlets, so you can plug in your device to charge as you recharge your own energy with the cafe’s delicious morsels.

Leaf is decorated to resemble an elegant home, with white walls, a sliding glass door, plenty of potted plants, nostalgic trinkets at the back statement wall shelf and a spot on the other end for borrowing books or board games while you sit and sip away at your drink.

The tables are spread out enough so everyone can enjoy privacy. It feels cozy and inviting.

Visitors can also enjoy ample outdoor seating overlooking the parking lot, which will surely become a favorite spot during cooler weather. It is currently where smokers go as the cafe doesn’t allow indoor smoking.

Service is swift and the baristas are energetic and knowledgeable.

Leaf opens from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. On Fridays, it is open from 4 p.m. until midnight. The cafe’s Instagram is @leafbakery.sa.

 

Topics: Where We Are Going Today

Related

Where We Are Going Today: Wallpepper Pizzeria
Food & Health
Where We Are Going Today: Wallpepper Pizzeria
Photo/Supplied
Food & Health
Where We Are Going Today: ‘Your Burger’ restaurant at AlManshiyah Plaza in AlUla

Celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck on his Spago Riyadh experience 

Celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck on his Spago Riyadh experience 
Updated 17 June 2023
Hebshi Al-Shammari

Celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck on his Spago Riyadh experience 

Celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck on his Spago Riyadh experience 
Updated 17 June 2023
Hebshi Al-Shammari

RIYADH: Austrian-American celebrity chef  Wolfgang Puck has more than 40 years of experience and numerous accolades to his name, including two Michelin stars for his restaurant Spago Beverly Hills and one for his steak restaurant CUT in Singapore. He recently opened Spago Riyadh, and sat down with Arab News to discuss why he decided to expand into Saudi Arabia.  

“I really think that Saudi Arabia is at the beginning of a culinary revolution. The country is so welcoming to us. We know many of our guests, from LA to London, come from Saudi and have been asking for a similar experience in their (country),” he explained. “Saudi consumers are well-traveled … They have a wide range of experiences with different cuisines and are extremely open-minded. They’re the perfect guests for us as we always like to do something new and exciting.”  

Wolfgang Puck (left) in the kitchen. (Supplied)

Spago Beverly Hills has been a huge success, and Puck explained that much of that is down to access to fresh, top-quality ingredients. 

“California is one of the best places for ingredients: the best veggies, fruits and berries,” he said. “We also have the ocean, prairies … (This) allows us to get the freshest produce in-house and use our techniques to try and get the best possible outcome on the plate. Plus, we are multicultural, so we get influences not only from Europe, but many Asian countries as well.” 

Cooking was a natural career choice for Puck, he explained. “My mother was a chef, so it’s in my DNA. In this case, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree,” he said.

Puck emphasized the importance of maintaining focus and setting clear goals. (Supplied)

In addition to the chef’s obvious talent in the kitchen, he has built a worldwide restaurant empire with more than 30 eateries and lounge concepts around the world. Puck advised those who wish to follow in his footsteps to complement their culinary studies with business know-how.  

“I always tell aspiring chefs to learn the numbers and the essence of building a financially successful restaurant. (That will) open doors that are closed to so many people,” he said. 

As a kitchen team leader, Puck emphasized the importance of maintaining focus and setting clear goals. 

“I’m always inspired by young chefs and their willingness to learn,” he said. “If I can help them along the way, I feel as though I am truly giving back to the industry.” 

Topics: Wolfgang Puck Spago Riyadh

Where We Are Going Today: Wallpepper Pizzeria

Where We Are Going Today: Wallpepper Pizzeria
Updated 16 June 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

Where We Are Going Today: Wallpepper Pizzeria

Where We Are Going Today: Wallpepper Pizzeria
Updated 16 June 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

RIYADH: If you are looking for an authentic Italian eating experience, with exciting flavor combinations and a cozy Mediterranean atmosphere then Wallpepper Pizzeria in Irqah, Riyadh is the place for you.

The comforting smoky scent of freshly baked pizza greets customers as they arrive and is guaranteed to put anyone in the mood for a slice. The pizzas are baked in a traditional Neapolitan oven, which ensures the perfect blend of a crispy crust and soft center.

The menu is small yet mighty, featuring flavor combinations that may seem unconventional but work wonderfully.

The Dear Oiliva has a Mediterranean twist, topped with Greek Kalamata olives, zucchini, grilled eggplant and rich mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses.

The Love Handels is made with slow-cooked premium Australian black angus beef, mozzarella cheese and black pepper sauce.

If you are in the mood to try something new, the Patate Pizza, features Italian ricotta sauce, American potatoes, chicken marinated with lemon and brown butter.

Those who like a bit more of a spice kick can add a dash of the house’s Chili Bomba, a flavorful chili oil.

Wallpepper Pizzeria also offers salads, like the Rocca Rocca, which is a delicious combination of rocket, sun-dried tomatoes, pickled cucumber, roasted almonds, mini mozzarella balls and a honey balsamic dressing. The pickles give the dish a tangy and refreshing taste.

To end the meal, there is a choice of classic Italian desserts, including tiramisu and cannoli.

For a taste of Italy in the Kingdom, Wallpepper Pizzeria is the perfect destination.

Visit @wallpepperpizzeria on Instagram for more information.

Topics: food and restaurants

Related

Photo/Supplied
Food & Health
Where We Are Going Today: ‘Your Burger’ restaurant at AlManshiyah Plaza in AlUla
Photo/Supplied
Food & Health
Where We Are Going Today: Asmak Wadi El Nile - Egypt’s seafood spots in Riyadh

Where We Are Going Today: ‘Your Burger’ restaurant at AlManshiyah Plaza in AlUla

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 13 June 2023
Rahaf Jambi

Where We Are Going Today: ‘Your Burger’ restaurant at AlManshiyah Plaza in AlUla

Photo/Supplied
  • Your Burger also offers a selection of creative appetizers
Updated 13 June 2023
Rahaf Jambi

When in AlUla, make sure to stop by Your Burger, a local joint that guarantees a satisfying experience. With its success and multiple locations in Madinah, Your Burger has become a must-try destination in AlUla. Recently opened at AlManshiyah Plaza, this eatery has taken the city by storm.

Indulge in their mouth watering brisket burgers, ranging from SR19 ($5) for a classic burger to SR44 for the wagyu burger. Each bite is a divine fusion of flavors, with tender brisket that melts in your mouth. The freshly cut French fries served alongside are perfect, and their special sauce complements the brisket deliciously.

To elevate the experience, the brisket is delicately drizzled with honey, creating a harmonious blend of sweetness and smoke. The exceptional quality of their burgers lies in the use of angus meat, expertly smoked for at least 12 hours and served in specially crafted burger buns.

Your Burger also offers a selection of creative appetizers. Try their crispy deep-fried brisket balls topped generously with a unique sauce. Alternatively, indulge in their honey BBQ delight, featuring crispy chicken dipped in honey and paired with delectable BBQ sauce, served alongside a refreshing ranch dressing. Other dishes also feature chicken, shrimp and all manner of other options.

For those seeking a memorable main course, the entrecote steak is a must-try, grilled to perfection in the restaurant’s signature tarragon basil sauce. Then there is the 12-hour smoked ribs, served with a coleslaw salad and a side of fries.

Sea food enthusiasts will find it hard to resist the temptations of the shrimp roll sandwich, expertly crafted and accompanied by Your Burger’s special sauce. Chicken lovers are well-catered to as Your Burger offers a variety of options, including tender grilled chicken, crispy chicken, crispy chicken filet, coleslaw crispy chicken, and crispy chicken with maple sriracha.

For those on the go, Your Burger even provides a DIY kit. Priced at SR102, the kit includes mixed beef and chicken patties, along with fresh ingredients like lettuce, jalapenos, onions, tomatoes, and a selection of mouthwatering sauces.

Due to overwhelming demand, Your Burger has announced the upcoming opening of its second branch in AlUla. For more details and updates, visit @your_burger on Instagram.

 

Topics: Where We Are Going Today

Related

Photo/Supplied
Food & Health
Where We Are Going Today: Asmak Wadi El Nile - Egypt’s seafood spots in Riyadh
Photo/Supplied
Food & Health
Where We Are Going Today: Avak - Mediterranean dishes in Riyadh

Latest updates

EU delays talks with Arab League over Syria’s return
EU delays talks with Arab League over Syria’s return
Indian man walks over 8,000 km to perform Hajj
Indian man walks over 8,000 km to perform Hajj
King Abdulaziz Public Library launches exhibition on Hajj and the Two Holy Mosques
The exhibition at King Abdulaziz Public Library will be open for a month. (SPA)
Houthis agree to exchange Yemeni politician Mohammed Qahtan for fighters
Houthis agree to exchange Yemeni politician Mohammed Qahtan for fighters
Lebanese parliament approves funding to cover public sector salaries
Lebanese parliament approves funding to cover public sector salaries

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.