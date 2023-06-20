You are here

Deep-sea craft carrying 5 people to Titanic wreckage reported missing, search underway

This undated photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's Titan submersible. (AP)
AP

  • OceanGate’s expeditions to the Titanic wreck site include archaeologists and marine biologists
AP

BOSTON: A rescue operation was underway deep in the waters of the Atlantic Ocean on Monday in search of a technologically advanced submersible vessel carrying five people to document the wreckage of the Titanic, the iconic ocean liner that sank more than a century ago.
The vessel was reported overdue Sunday night about 435 miles (700 kilometers) south of St. John’s, Newfoundland, according to Canada’s Joint Rescue Coordination Center in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Lt. Cmdr. Len Hickey said a Canadian Coast Guard vessel and military aircraft were assisting the search effort, which was being led by the US Coast Guard in Boston.
Rear Adm. John Mauger, a commander for the US Coast Guard, said additional resources would arrive in the coming days.
“It is a remote area — and it is a challenge to conduct a search in that remote area,” he said. “But we are deploying all available assets to make sure we can locate the craft and rescue the people on board.”
According to the Coast Guard, the craft submerged Sunday morning, and its support vessel lost contact with it about an hour and 45 minutes later.
The submersible was operated by OceanGate Expeditions.
David Concannon, an adviser to OceanGate, said the submersible had an 96-hour oxygen supply starting at roughly 6 a.m. Sunday. In an email to The Associated Press, Concannon said he was supposed to be on the dive but could not go due to another client matter. He said officials were working to get a remotely operated vehicle that can reach a depth of 6,000 meters (about 20,000 feet) to the site as soon as possible.
OceanGate’s expeditions to the Titanic wreck site include archaeologists and marine biologists. The company also brings people who pay to come along, known as “mission specialists.” They take turns operating sonar equipment and performing other tasks in the five-person submersible. The Coast Guard said Monday that there was one pilot and four “mission specialists” aboard.
OceanGate said its focus was on those aboard and their families.
“We are deeply thankful for the extensive assistance we have received from several government agencies and deep sea companies in our efforts to reestablish contact with the submersible,” said a written statement from the company.
UK businessman Hamish Harding was one of the mission specialists, according to Action Aviation, a company for which Harding serves as chairman. The company’s managing director, Mark Butler, told the AP that the crew set out on Friday.
“There is still plenty of time to facilitate a rescue mission, there is equipment on board for survival in this event,” Butler said. “We’re all hoping and praying he comes back safe and sound.”
Harding is an adventurer who holds three Guinness World Records, including longest duration at full ocean depth by a crewed vessel. In March 2021, he and ocean explorer Victor Vescovo dived to the lowest depth of the Mariana Trench. In June 2022, he went into space on Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket.
The expedition was OceanGate’s third annual voyage to chronicle the deterioration of Titanic, which struck an iceberg and sank in 1912, killing all but about 700 of the roughly 2,200 passengers and crew. Since the wreckage’s discovery in 1985, it has been slowly succumbing to metal-eating bacteria. Some have predicted the ship could vanish in a matter of decades as holes yawn in the hull and sections disintegrate.
The initial group of tourists in 2021 paid $100,000 to $150,000 apiece to go on the trip.
Unlike submarines that leave and return to port under their own power, submersibles require a ship to launch and recover them. OceanGate hired the Canadian vessel Polar Prince, a medium duty icebreaker that was formerly operated by the Canadian Coast Guard, to ferry dozens of people and the submersible craft to the North Atlantic wreck site. The submersible would make multiple dives in one expedition.
The expedition was scheduled to depart from St. John’s, Newfoundland, in early May and finish up at the end of June, according to documents filed by the company in April with a US District Court in Virginia that oversees Titanic matters.
The submersible, named Titan, is capable of diving 4,000 meters or 13,120 feet “with a comfortable safety margin,” OceanGate said in its court filing.
It weighs 20,000 pounds (9,072 kilograms) in the air, but is ballasted to be neutrally buoyant once it reaches the seafloor, the company said.
The Titan is made of “titanium and filament wound carbon fiber” and has proven to “withstand the enormous pressures of the deep ocean,” OceanGate stated. OceanGate told the court that Titan’s viewport is “the largest of any deep diving submersible” and that its technology provides an “unrivaled view” of the deep ocean.
In a May 2021 court filing, OceanGate said the Titan had an “unparalleled safety feature” that assesses the integrity of the hull throughout every dive.
At the time of the filing, Titan had undergone more than 50 test dives, including to the equivalent depth of the Titanic, in deep waters off the Bahamas and in a pressure chamber, the company said.
During its expedition in 2022, OceanGate reported that the submersible had a battery issue on its first dive, and had to be manually attached to its lifting platform, according to a November court filing.
“In the high sea state, the submersible sustained modest damage to its external components and OceanGate decided to cancel the second mission for repairs and operational enhancements,” the filing stated.
More missions, however, followed. The company reported that 28 people visited the wreck site last year.
Experts said Monday that rescuers face steep challenges.
Alistair Greig, a professor of marine engineering at University College London, said submersibles typically have a drop weight, which is “a mass they can release in the case of an emergency to bring them up to the surface using buoyancy.”
“If there was a power failure and/or communication failure, this might have happened, and the submersible would then be bobbing about on the surface waiting to be found,” Greig said.
Another scenario is a leak in the pressure hull, in which case the prognosis is not good, he said.
“If it has gone down to the seabed and can’t get back up under its own power, options are very limited,” Greig said. “While the submersible might still be intact, if it is beyond the continental shelf, there are very few vessels that can get that deep, and certainly not divers.”
Even if they could go that deep, he doubts they could attach to the hatch of OceanGate’s submersible.
Chris Parry, a retired navy rear admiral from the UK, told Sky News the rescue was “a very difficult operation.”
“The actual nature of the seabed is very undulating. Titanic herself lies in a trench. There’s lots of debris around. So trying to differentiate with sonar in particular and trying to target the area you want to search in with another submersible is going to be very difficult indeed.”
 

 

Greek coast guard finds 3 bodies in migrant tragedy search

Greek coast guard finds 3 bodies in migrant tragedy search
Updated 19 June 2023
AFP

Greek coast guard finds 3 bodies in migrant tragedy search

Greek coast guard finds 3 bodies in migrant tragedy search
  • Bodies were found in the sea west of the Peloponnese peninsula
Updated 19 June 2023
AFP

ATHENS: Greece’s coast guard on Monday said it had found three bodies during a search for survivors after last week’s tragedy in which at least 78 migrants died in the Ionian Sea.
A coast guard spokeswoman said the bodies “were in a state of decomposition” and their gender could not be immediately identified.
They were found in the sea west of the Peloponnese peninsula, the area where an overloaded trawler capsized and sank on Wednesday, she told AFP.
Coast Guard vessels have not stopped looking for possible survivors. They have so far rescued 104 people from the trawler, which rescuers said was carrying “hundreds” of migrants.
Nine Egyptian men have been detained as suspected people smugglers. They will appear before a magistrate on Tuesday.
The coast guard could not confirm whether he bodies recovered on Monday belonged to victims of the shipwreck, when asked by AFP.
Officials say the migrants aboard the boat which capsized last week had departed from Libya toward Italy.
The survivors are mainly from Syria, Egypt and Pakistan.
Authorities still have no clear idea how many people were aboard the boat when it sank — estimates range from 400 to over 700 — but likely hundreds came from Pakistan, and many from Pakistan-administered Kashmir.
Relatives and activists in Syria have also told AFP at least 141 Syrians were aboard. Only 34 are known to have survived.


Greece last week declared three days of mourning over the tragedy, which could turn out to be the country’s deadliest at sea, prompting political parties to temporarily suspend their campaign for Sunday’s national elections.
Over the weekend, the conservative party of former prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis removed a police unionist accused of racist remarks toward migrants from its electoral lists.
Spilios Kriketos had told Kontra Channel that “the only certain thing is that our country cannot bear any more migrants... most of them steal every day, and police stations are full (of them).”
Asked whether the asylum seekers who drowned last week would also have gone on to do the same, he asked: “What did the previous ones, who didn’t drown, do?“
The coast guard has faced questions after claiming that it did not rescue the migrants earlier because the trawler was moving at a steady speed, and because someone on board had insisted that no assistance was required.
The BBC over the weekend said that contrary to the coast guard’s report, the trawler had been immobilized for at least seven hours before it capsized.
On Monday, the coast guard insisted that the trawler had sailed for around 30 nautical miles from the time it was spotted to when it sank.
The United Nations has called for in-depth investigations and urgent action to prevent further tragedies.
Relatives of migrants onboard the vessel have been arriving in Greece in the last few days, trying to find out the fate of their loved ones.
A unit for identifying disaster victims has been set up at the Migration Ministry in a southern Athens suburb.
The former conservative government of Mitsotakis, in power from 2019 to 2023 and expected to win Sunday’s elections, has followed a strict immigration policy and emphasised security and border lockdowns.
Greek media and NGOs have repeatedly accused Greece of carrying out illegal expulsions of migrants in the Aegean Sea, a charge rejected by the previous government.
burs-jph/lcm/pvh

Indonesian president meets Japanese emperor on monarch’s first state visit 

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, right, shakes hands with Japan’s Emperor Naruhito following a joint press conference in Bogor.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo, right, shakes hands with Japan’s Emperor Naruhito following a joint press conference in Bogor.
Updated 19 June 2023
Sheany Yasuko Lai

Indonesian president meets Japanese emperor on monarch’s first state visit 

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, right, shakes hands with Japan’s Emperor Naruhito following a joint press conference in Bogor.
  • Emperor Naruhito will visit Borobudur temple during his week-long trip 
  • Japan, Indonesia this year mark 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations 
Updated 19 June 2023
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Indonesian President Joko Widodo met with Japanese Emperor Naruhito on Monday during the latter’s first state visit since ascending the Chrysanthemum Throne four years ago.  

Naruhito and Empress Masako arrived on Saturday for a week-long visit to Southeast Asia’s biggest economy, after Widodo invited the emperor during a trip to Tokyo last July.

The royal couple was welcomed by Widodo and first lady Iriana at the presidential palace in Bogor, West Java, along with greeters wearing traditional Indonesian attire and a military band playing both national anthems.

“I feel very, very honored because Indonesia is the first destination for the Japanese emperor’s bilateral state visit abroad,” Widodo said during a joint press conference. 
Naruhito’s visit “further strengthened” the foundations of friendship between their two countries, Widodo said.

“Such a strong foundation is needed to develop strategic partnership of the two countries in the future, especially in the economic field.”

Naruhito’s trip comes as Japan and Indonesia mark the 65th anniversary since the establishment of diplomatic relations this year.

The East Asian nation also marks 50 years of friendly ties with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in 2023, with Indonesia this year serving as the bloc’s chair.

Naruhito said the visit allowed him to deepen his understanding of Indonesia’s diverse culture and society, while also reflecting on its history and the people who helped promote friendly bilateral relations, the emperor said.

“And we wish from the bottom of our hearts that the communication among a younger generation of people from our respective counties will further our friendship,” Naruhito said.

During the visit to Bogor Palace, the Japanese royals planted eaglewood trees and visited the Orchid House in the Bogor Botanical Garden.

Naruhito has already visited several sites in Jakarta as part of his trip, including the mass rapid transit station in South Jakarta. The Jakarta MRT, which began operations in 2019, was designed and constructed with Japan’s support and financed with a loan from the Japanese government.

The Japanese delegation will travel to Yogyakarta on Wednesday, followed by a visit to the nearby Borobudur temple, the world’s largest Buddhist temple.

In a press conference ahead of his trip last week, Naruhito — Japan’s first emperor born after the Second World War — acknowledged the past “difficult time” with Indonesia.

Japan occupied Indonesia, a former Dutch colony known as the Dutch East Indies, from 1942 until Tokyo surrendered in August 1945, soon after which the Southeast Asian country declared its independence.

“There was a difficult time in our relations with Indonesia,” Naruhito said. “I believe it is important to not forget those who lost their lives, to deepen our understanding of history and to nurture love of peace.” 

BBC investigation ‘casts doubt’ over Greek coastguard’s account of migrant shipwreck

BBC investigation ‘casts doubt’ over Greek coastguard’s account of migrant shipwreck
Updated 19 June 2023
Arab News

BBC investigation ‘casts doubt’ over Greek coastguard’s account of migrant shipwreck

BBC investigation ‘casts doubt’ over Greek coastguard’s account of migrant shipwreck
  • Greek authorities have not responded to broadcaster’s claims
  • UN calls for probe into disaster that possibly left hundreds dead
Updated 19 June 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The BBC has uncovered evidence it claims calls into question a Greek coastguard’s account of the recent migrant shipwreck in which hundreds are thought to have died.

Greek officials initially claimed that between 5:40 p.m. and 10.40 p.m. GMT on Tuesday, the boat maintained a “steady course and speed” to Italy.

The coastguard claimed that during these hours, no one was in danger or in need of rescue, the BBC reported on Sunday.

However, based on the movement of other ships in that area, the overcrowded fishing boat was not moving for at least seven hours before it capsized, the broadcaster claimed.

Frontex, the EU’s border force, reportedly said it first spotted the migrant boat at around 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday and notified Greek authorities.

Alarm Phone, an emergency hotline for migrants in trouble at sea, said it received a distress call from migrants on the boat at 12:17 p.m.

The BBC obtained computer tracking data provided by MarineTraffic, a maritime analytics platform, on the movement of other ships in the area.

A ship called the Lucky Sailor confirmed it had been asked by the coastguard to approach the migrant boat and provide food and water.

A coastguard helicopter located the migrant boat about half an hour later, at 3:35 p.m. Authorities have maintained that it was on a steady course at the time.

However, at about 6:00 p.m., another vessel, the Faithful Warrior, arrived at the same spot and delivered supplies to the boat.

Throughout these seven hours before the boat sank, Greek officials insisted that the fishing vessel was not in danger and was instead securely on its way to Italy; thus, the coastguard did not attempt a rescue.

All the shipping activity in these hours was concentrated around one specific spot, indicating that the migrant boat had barely moved, the BBC reported.

A government spokesperson later said the coastguard had attempted to board the boat to assess the danger but that migrants on board pulled a rope that had been attached and refused rescue.

At 11:00 p.m., the boat sank with hundreds on board. The tracking animation shows a frenzy of ships rushing to the rescue, the BBC reported.

The Mayan Queen, a luxury yacht, was then sent to assist in bringing some of the 104 survivors ashore.

Those rescued arrived safely at the port of Kalamata, but the ordeal has prompted serious questions about the Greek response.

The UN has asked for a probe into Greece’s handling of the disaster amid claims that greater action should have been taken earlier to launch a full-scale rescue operation.

Greek authorities have not yet responded to the BBC’s claims.
 

Updated 19 June 2023
Kashif Imran 

Pakistan mourns hundreds lost to Greek shipwreck amid crackdown on traffickers

Pakistan mourns hundreds lost to Greek shipwreck amid crackdown on traffickers
  • Around 750 men, women and children from Middle East and Pakistan were on board ill-fated vessel
  • Local and international media suggest the number of Pakistanis on the ship could be as high as 300
Updated 19 June 2023
Kashif Imran 

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan observed a day of mourning on Monday for hundreds of citizens who died on a migrant boat that capsized off the coast of Greece, with authorities promising stern action against human smugglers and “negligent” officials. 

As many as 750 men, women and children from Syria, Egypt, the Palestinian territories and Pakistan were on board the vessel that sank off Greece on June 14. Authorities rescued 104 survivors and retrieved 78 bodies last Wednesday.  

There has been no official information on how many Pakistanis were aboard the fishing trawler, how many survived or how many perished, but local and international media suggested the number could be as high as 300.

On Sunday, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his grief over the loss of lives in the tragic incident and announced a day of mourning on Monday, with the national flag flying at half-mast.

“I have ordered a high-level inquiry. FIA (Federal Investigation Agency) and other law enforcement agencies have been tasked to tighten the noose around the individuals involved in the heinous act of human smuggling,” Sharif said in a Twitter post on Sunday.

“I assure the nation that those found negligent toward their duty will be held to account. Responsibility will be fixed after the inquiry and heads will roll.”

Every year, thousands of young Pakistanis embark on perilous journeys to flee economic hardships in the South Asian country and in search of a better life abroad.  

Wednesday’s shipwreck and the subsequent loss of lives of a large number of Pakistani citizens led to a crackdown on human traffickers in Pakistan.

Police in Azad Kashmir said on Sunday they arrested 12 people involved in sending local youths to Libya to continue their journey to Europe. 

Senior officer Khalid Chauhan said authorities picked up the suspects amid a crackdown on human traffickers. Police interrogated them for their alleged roles in luring, trapping and sending locals abroad after extracting exorbitant amounts of money from them.

Around 28 people from the Khuiratta area in the district of Kotli had gone to Libya for onward travel to Europe, police said. Local official Chaudhry Haq Nawaz said there was still no confirmation on how many young men from the area were on board the ill-fated boat, or how many are among the dead or missing.

Raja Sikandar of Bindian village in Kotli said his four nephews, aged 18 to 36, were missing.

“We were informed by the media (of the tragedy). When children are not found or die, you can understand what a parent goes through,” he said.

Raja Mohammed Majeed asked the Pakistani government to bring back his nephew, Raja Awais.

“If he is dead, bring back the body,” he said. “When we bury him here, his mother, sisters and others can go to his grave and offer prayers. We will be patient.” 

Afghanistan’s ‘gender apartheid’ should be international crime: UN expert

Afghanistan’s ‘gender apartheid’ should be international crime: UN expert
Updated 19 June 2023
AFP

Afghanistan’s ‘gender apartheid’ should be international crime: UN expert

Afghanistan’s ‘gender apartheid’ should be international crime: UN expert
Updated 19 June 2023
AFP

GENEVA: The UN’s top expert on rights in Afghanistan urged countries Monday to consider making “gender apartheid” an international crime, helping hold the Taliban accountable for its grave and systematic abuses against Afghan women.
Since ousting a foreign-backed government in August 2021, the Taliban authorities have imposed an austere sharia law, barring girls from secondary school, pushing women out of many government jobs, preventing them from traveling without a male relative and ordering them to cover up outside the home.
“It is imperative that we do not look away,” Richard Bennett told the UN Human Rights Council.
Presenting his latest report, the UN special rapporteur on the situation in Afghanistan told the council that the Taliban’s actions could constitute the crime against humanity of “gender persecution.”
In addition, “grave, systematic and institutionalized discrimination against women and girls is at the heart of Taliban ideology and rule, which also gives rise to concerns that they may be responsible for gender apartheid,” he said.
Such “serious human rights violations, which although not yet an explicit international crime, requires further study,” he insisted.
Framing gender apartheid as an international crime would highlight that other countries and the broader international community “have a duty to take effective action to end the practice,” the report said.
“Women often talk about being buried alive, breathing, but not being able to do much else without facing restrictions and punishments,” said Shaharzad Akbar, the head of the Rawadari rights group and former head of the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission.
“Taliban have turned Afghanistan to a mass graveyard of Afghan women and girls’s ambitions, dreams and potential,” she told the council.
The UN has already labelled the situation in Afghanistan under the Taliban as “gender-based apartheid,” but the term is not currently recognized under the Rome Statute among the worst international crimes.
Bennett and others called Monday for countries to consider changing that.
Akbar backed the call, urging the council to “support the inclusion of gender apartheid in the Draft Convention on Crimes Against Humanity.”
Bennett’s report — drafted jointly with the UN working group on discrimination against women and girls — called on countries to “mandate a report on gender apartheid as an institutionalized system of discrimination, segregation, humiliation and exclusion of women and girls.”
This should be done, the report said, “with a view to developing further normative standards and tools, galvanizing international legal condemnation and action to end it and ensure its non-repetition.”
A number of country representatives also voiced support for the idea Monday.
Among those was the South African representative Bronwen Levy, who urged the international community to “take action against what the report describes as gender apartheid, much like it did in support of South Africa’s struggle against racial apartheid.”

