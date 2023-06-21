China unveils $72bn tax break for electric cars

You are here

Cumulative NEV tax breaks, which were first introduced in 2014 and extended three times as recently as in 2022, exceeded 200 billion yuan as of last year. (Reuters)
  Move is aimed at boosting slow auto sales in world's biggest car market
RIYADH: China unveiled on Wednesday a 520 billion yuan ($72.3 billion) package of tax breaks over four years for electric vehicles and other green cars, as it seeks to boost auto sales.

Weakening sales growth in the world’s biggest auto market has raised concern over China’s economic growth and while financial support was widely expected after an earlier government pledge to promote the industry, shares in major automakers jumped after the details were released.

“The extension by another four years beat market expectations,” said Cui Dongshu, secretary-general of the China Passenger Car Association.

New energy vehicles purchased in 2024 and 2025 will be exempted from purchase tax amounting to as much as 30,000 yuan per vehicle. The exemption will be halved and capped at 15,000 yuan for purchases made in 2026 and 2027, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

China had also previously offered a subsidy for EV purchases for more than a decade but the program ended last year.

Chinese auto shares rallied after the announcement.

The new package extends the current NEV purchase tax exemption which expires at the end of 2023. NEVs include all-battery EVs, plug-in petrol-electric hybrids and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles.

Cumulative NEV tax breaks, which were first introduced in 2014 and extended three times as recently as in 2022, exceeded 200 billion yuan as of last year, Vice Minister of Finance Xu Hongcai said at a press conference.

Xu said this year’s exemption would top 115 billion yuan, indicating the new package of 520 billion yuan would be the biggest ever amount of tax breaks for the industry.

“This will aid China’s EV growth,” said Susan Zou, vice president at researcher Rystad Energy, anticipating EVs sales would grow 30 percent in 2024, accelerating from 15 percent estimated this year.

NEV sales rose 10.5 percent in May from a month earlier, showed data from the China Passenger Car Association. They jumped 60.9 percent from a year earlier when COVID-19 curbs still roiled auto production and sales.

Wheat harvest

Top wheat producer China has nearly completed this year’s harvest, state media reported on Wednesday, but most demand for the grain so far is coming from animal feed makers.

China was expected to produce 137 million metric tons of winter wheat this year, and state media have reported a “bumper crop.”

But heavy rain and wind hit large swathes of the crop in central Henan province in early May just before the harvest began, triggering widespread early germination in the grain and other quality issues.

Beijing has urged local reserves to buy up some of the damaged grain but purchases have been slow so far, reported state-backed media China Grain.

Online games

China’s gaming regulator granted publishing licenses to 89 domestic online video games, including titles belonging to NetEase and YOUZU Interactive, according to a list published by the National Press and Public Administration.

Topics: China electric cars tax

Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF sells McLaren stake to Bahrain: Sky News 

Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF sells McLaren stake to Bahrain: Sky News 
RIYADH: Bahrain’s state investment fund Mumtalakat is buying preference shares and warrants worth £400 million ($510.48 million) in carmaker McLaren from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and Ares Management, Sky News reported on Wednesday. 

The transaction will not lead to any new money being injected into McLaren, the Sky News report said, adding that an announcement from Mumtalakat on the deal will come on Thursday. 

The purchase will expand Mumtalakat’s majority stake in the McLaren group, which includes the British supercar maker as well as McLaren Racing. 

In July 2021, global investment firm Ares Management and Saudi’s PIF provided much of a £550-million equity investment in the McLaren group. 

Bahrain’s sovereign wealth fund could not be reached for comment. Ares Management declined to comment, while McLaren and the PIF did not immediately respond. 

In June of last year, Mumtalakat’s chief executive, Khalid Al Rumaihi, told Reuters that he expected McLaren to go public in two to three years. 

Topics: PIF Bahrain Investment

Saudi Arabia's merchandise imports drop 16.1% in April to $15.4bn 

Saudi Arabia's merchandise imports drop 16.1% in April to $15.4bn 
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s merchandise imports decreased 16.1 percent to SR57.9 billion ($15.4 billion) in April 2023 compared to SR69 billion in March 2023, according to the latest data released by the General Authority for Statistics. 

However, the Kingdom’s merchandise imports increased by 1 percent in April 2023 compared to SR57.3 million in April 2022.

According to the report, overall merchandise exports decreased 25.2 percent to SR103 billion in April 2023 compared to SR137.7 billion in the same month last year.

Topics: Saudi exports Saudi imports GASTAT General Authority of Statistics

Riyadh Air signs deal for 90 GEnx engines to power Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet

Riyadh Air signs deal for 90 GEnx engines to power Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet
  Deal includes GEnx-1B engines and spares, plus a services agreement
PARIS: Riyadh Air has finalized a deal for 90 GEnx-1B engines to propel its upcoming fleet, it was announced on Wednesday.

The agreement also includes spare engines and a TrueChoice services package.

The deal follows the Saudi airline’s recent wide-body order for 39 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

The signing ceremony took place at the Riyadh Air chalet during the Paris Air Show, where the airline introduced its new livery to the world.

Tony Douglas, CEO of Riyadh Air, said the airline’s was committed to enhancing Saudi Arabia’s global connectivity, and that it was further aiming to connect to 100 destinations by 2030.

“We look forward to fostering strong strategic relationships within the wider aviation ecosystem as we continue to shape our new digitally native airline to become one of the world’s most sustainable and guest-centric carriers,” he said.

Russell Stokes, President and CEO, commercial engines and services at GE Aerospace added: “We are proud to partner with Riyadh Air to support its new fleet and fulfil its vision for long international routes, GE Aerospace’s GEnx engine is a perfect fit for the 787 fleet with its combination of power and the ability to reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions.”

Riyadh Air, which was launched in March, is working with GE Aerospace to power its new fleet of Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners. Initial deliveries are scheduled for Q1 2025 as the airline aims to to operate one of the newest and most environmentally friendly airline fleets worldwide.

Topics: aviation Riyadh Air Saudi Arabia France GE Aerospace

Shell signs deal to operate gas stations in Saudi Arabia

Shell signs deal to operate gas stations in Saudi Arabia
RIYADH: Riyadh is set to have its first Shell-branded fuel station later this year after the British energy firm signed an agreement with Asyad Holding Group, as part of the Saudi Energy Ministry’s efforts to bring international companies into the Kingdom.

The agreement will pave the way for Shell International to open its fuel stations in the fourth quarter of this year, the ministry said in a press release. 

It added that the deal is the result of the efforts of Saudi Arabia’s permanent executive committee of service centers and gas stations, which aims to develop the facilities through the entry of leading international companies. 

The move also supports the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, along with the creation of highly effective development policies, programs, and transformation plans, the press release added. 

Last year, Saudi Wafi Energy Co. signed an agreement with Shell Global, giving the Saudi firm an exclusive franchise right to establish and operate Shell fuel stations and car service stations across the Kingdom.   

On March 10, outside of Biban Forum 23, the ministry inked a cooperation agreement with the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority, known as Monsha’at, to organize the franchise-granting process for petrol stations.  

As a result, the sector’s supply security would be guaranteed, while added value would be maximized, and economic challenges would be overcome.   

The agreement also served to support the franchise parties by offering programs, as well as advisory and training services.  

Furthermore, the agreement highlighted the value of SMEs in bolstering the domestic economy, accelerating economic growth, and increasing the production base in line with Vision 2030.  

Topics: saudi energy ministry

New real estate fund aims to build more than 100 housing units in Riyadh  
RIYADH: In a bid to contribute to the housing supply and boost the real estate development efforts in Saudi Arabia, Arjan Architects and Bloominvest have joined forces to build more than 100 housing units in northern Riyadh.  

The two parties established a joint real estate investment fund called Arjan Al-Maghamis which aims to develop a land area exceeding 30,000 sq. meters in the Kingdom’s capital, Al-Ekhbariya reported.  

Saudi Deputy Minister for Real Estate Development Abdulrahman Al-Tawil inaugurated the fund, which is part of ongoing efforts to form partnerships with the private sector in order to increase the real estate supply in cities and provide more housing options for Saudi families.   

The Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing emphasized its commitment to supporting agreements and partnerships in the private sector.  

The fund also aligns with the goals of the Housing Program, one of the initiatives under Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to provide adequate housing opportunities for Saudi families.  

Topics: real estate Riyadh Saudi Deputy Minister for Real Estate Development

Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF sells McLaren stake to Bahrain: Sky News 
Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF sells McLaren stake to Bahrain: Sky News 
