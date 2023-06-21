Who’s Who: Ibrahim Abdulaziz Alswidan, managing director of Future Outlook

Ibrahim Abdulaziz Alswidan has been the managing director of Riyadh-based business consultancy Future Outlook since January 2021.

His professional experience includes strategic planning, economic analysis, market analysis, business modeling, policy appraisal, economic modeling, and project management. He has created long-term business plans and strategies, and negotiated contracts with clients and vendors.

Between December 2020 and December 2021, Alswidan served as senior strategic advisor to the Institute of Research and Consulting Services in Riyadh, where he was responsible for planning and implementing projects, problem-solving, and facilitating decision-making and consensus-building as part of a team.

He was senior director at the Decision Support Center in Riyadh from October 2018 to December 2020, where he was in charge of the research and analysis, future insight, and strategy departments.

Between February 2017 and October 2018, he was a strategic advisor to the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs, where he managed teams to ensure deliverables were achieved in strategic projects covering 268 municipalities. He also served as the official representative of the ministry at meetings of Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

He worked as director of strategy and performance at the Small and Medium Enterprises Authority in Riyadh from January 2016 to January 2017, where he was in charge of communication and the implementation of the organization’s strategy. Before that he held a number of positions in banks and other businesses, through which he built his experience.‎

Alswidan graduated with a bachelor’s degree in economics from King Saud University in Riyadh in 2003. He earned a diploma in English in 2006 from the University of Central Florida in the US, followed by a master’s degree in management of technology in 2009 from Murray State University in Kentucky.

He received a master’s degree in economics in 2011 from Southern Illinois University where, from January 2011 until February 2012, he was vice president of the Economics Association.