Tiafoe’s winning run on grass ended by fellow US player Korda at Queen’s Club

US player Sebastian Korda returns to compatriot Frances Tiafoe during their round of 16 men's singles match on Day 5 of the Cinch ATP tennis Championships at Queen's Club in west London Wednesday. (AFP)
Updated 22 June 2023
  • Tiafoe arrived in west London in a career-high spot of No. 10 but was beaten by a compatriot 22 places lower in the rankings
  • Holger Rune of Denmark is warming to grass, picking up his second straight win on the surface
LONDON: Frances Tiafoe’s winning run on grass was ended by Sebastian Korda in an all-American second-round match at the Queen’s Club Championships on Wednesday.

Korda won 7-6 (2), 6-3 to end the fourth-seeded Tiafoe’s bid to follow up his title in Stuttgart last week with another grass-court trophy ahead of Wimbledon.

Tiafoe arrived in west London in a career-high spot of No. 10 but was beaten by a compatriot 22 places lower in the rankings, with Korda’s big serve coming to the fore on Center Court.

That was especially the case when serving for the match as the 22-year-old Korda sent down three aces — including one on match point — to get past the second round of a tournament for the first time since reaching the Australian Open quarterfinals in January.

Korda sustained a wrist injury in the last eight in Melbourne and had around three months out. Since returning, he has played three events — all on clay — and exited in the second round each time.

The first-set tiebreaker proved key and was dominated by Korda, mostly because of Tiafoe’s errors. Tiafoe slipped to fall 3-1 down and dropped a second straight point on serve by sending a backhand volley into the net for 4-1. Then he double-faulted to go 6-2 down and hit a forehand long on Korda’s first set point.

Korda will next play British No. 1 and fifth-seeded Cameron Norrie, who rallied to beat Jordan Thompson of Australia 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Holger Rune of Denmark is warming to grass, picking up his second straight win on the surface by dispatching Britain’s Ryan Peniston 6-3, 6-4.

The second-seeded Rune had never won on grass as a professional before this week, having lost in the first round three times last year — including at Wimbledon.

Sixth-seeded Lorenzo Musetti of Italy was a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 winner over Ben Shelton, another Australian Open quarterfinalist and the 2022 NCAA champion from Florida.

Musetti and Rune will meet in the quarterfinals.

Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz is in second-round action on Thursday.

  • The All England Club and global tech giant IBM on Wednesday announced new AI features for the championships
  • A tool using generative AI technology will provide audio commentary for match highlights videos on the Wimbledon website and app
LONDON: Wimbledon technology chiefs say line judges are safe — at least for now — even as the grass court tournament embraces artificial intelligence.
The All England Club and global tech giant IBM on Wednesday announced new AI features for the championships, which start early next month.
A tool using generative AI technology will provide audio commentary for match highlights videos on the Wimbledon website and app.
And a “draw analysis” feature uses AI to define how favorable the path to the final might be for each player in the singles draws.
Bill Jinks, technology director at the All England Club, said Wimbledon had to work hard to stay at the cutting edge.
“Wimbledon is the oldest Grand Slam tournament and we have a rich heritage and traditions that go back all the way to 1877 and that’s one of the main reasons people keep coming,” he said.
“It’s a huge part of that experience for people — players and fans alike.
“But you can’t do that without technological innovation. We wouldn’t have remained at the pinnacle of the sport without that technological innovation to keep us there.”
Wimbledon has a unique place in the global tennis calendar, with players and fans attracted by the hallowed traditions of the All England Club.
Smartly dressed umpires and line judges are as much part of the experience as strawberries and cream and the all-white kit that players must wear.
But how much longer can they survive in the light of galloping technology?
The men’s ATP Tour in April announced tour-wide adoption of electronic line calling from 2025, a role traditionally carried out by on-court line judges, in a move to “optimize accuracy and consistency across tournaments.”
Jinks said line judges would still be part of the scenery at the Grand Slam in London this year but he was unable to give a long-term guarantee.
“In 2023 we’ve definitely got line judges,” he said.
“Line-calling technology has changed. We’ve been using the challenge system (players are able to query a limited number of calls, using video technology) since 2007 and it currently works for us.
“Who’s to say what might happen in the future?“
Jinks was more definitive when asked whether there could be a future with an AI umpire who could not be argued with.
“The answer’s no,” he said.
Chris Clements, digital products lead at the All England Club, said technology had changed the way people engaged with sport.
“For many of us growing up, Wimbledon meant everyone gathering around the television together in the living room,” he said.
“Today, there are fewer of those family moments consuming content so we need to find other ways to reach people and create the next generation of life-long Wimbledon fans.”
Kevin Farrar, sports partnerships leader for IBM UK and Ireland, said there was a “buzz” around AI at the moment, shown in all the publicity around ChatGPT.
“What we are doing is basically taking massive amounts of data and transforming that into insights that we can then share with fans around the world through the digital platforms, through wimbledon.com and the official apps,” he said.
“Our challenge each year is to make sure that we get the right balance between tradition and heritage and technology and innovation.”
He said the aim was to extend the commentary feature to full games but insisted there would still be room for human input.
“I see AI as very much complementing the human element,” he added. “You can’t replace John McEnroe doing commentary. That human element always needs to be there.
“It’s about providing commentary in the future on matches that currently don’t have human commentary so it’s on the seniors, the juniors, the wheelchair matches.
“So, in all instances it’s a case of complementing the human element rather than replacing it.”

  • It was the No. 2-ranked Spaniard’s seventh career match on grass, and first away from the All England Club
  • Frances Tiafoe won his first match as a top-10 player by defeating Botic van De Zandschulp
LONDON: Carlos Alcaraz’s first grass-court match outside Wimbledon proved to be a tricky one.

Playing for the first time at the Queen’s Club Championships, the top-seeded Alcaraz came from a set down Tuesday to win 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (3) against lucky loser Arthur Rinderknech — a No. 83-ranked Frenchman who only found out he was playing following the withdrawal of Arthur Fils a couple of hours before the match.

“It has been a really tough match,” Alcaraz said. “It was really difficult for me at the beginning to adapt my tennis, my game, to the grass.”

Alcaraz faced difficulties in dealing with the tall Rinderknech’s big serve and net coverage in what was the No. 2-ranked Spaniard’s seventh career match on grass, and first away from the All England Club.

Alcaraz rallied from going down a break early in the third set and dominated the tiebreaker, which started with an epic point that saw Alcaraz tumble to the ground after racing to the net to hit a cross-court winner.

The fourth point, which put Alcaraz 3-1 ahead, was also memorable because of his outrageous lob on the run that landed on Rinderknech’s baseline and set up another forehand winner. Alcaraz then converted his third match point.

“For me, it’s tough playing here but I enjoy playing on grass and it’s a tournament I really wanted to play,” Alcaraz said.

It was Alcaraz’s first match since losing to Novak Djokovic in the French Open semifinals, after which he went to Spanish party island Ibiza.

Earlier at the Wimbledon warmup tournament, second-seeded Holger Rune of Denmark beat big-serving American Maxime Cressy 7-6 (4), 7-6 (3) for his first grass-court ATP win, after losing three in the first round last year — including at Wimbledon.

Britain’s Andy Murray, on a 10-match winning run on the back of two straight grass-court Challenger Tour titles, lost 6-3, 6-1 to seventh-seeded Alex de Minaur of Australia. That all but ends his hopes of being seeded in the draw for Wimbledon, where he is a two-time champion.

Frances Tiafoe won his first match as a top-10 player by defeating Botic van De Zandschulp 6-2 6-4.

Tiafoe is seeded fourth in London after winning the grass-court Stuttgart Open title on Sunday to climb to a career-high spot of No. 10 in the rankings. Another American, third-seeded Taylor Fritz, beat Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-4, 7-5.

Mayar Sherif says becoming highest-ranked Egyptian in tennis history is ‘no coincidence’

  • New world No.31 is proud of passing compatriot Ismail El-Shafei’s career-high mark
In a recent conversation with her psychologist, Egyptian tennis star Mayar Sherif was asked what was driving her the most.

“She was asking me, ‘What is your motivation right now? Because motivation can move mountains’,” recalled Sherif in an interview with Arab News on Monday.

“I told her, ‘I’m dying to pass Ismail’s career-high mark of 34,’ so that was definitely a goal I had in my mind.”

Sherif was referring to Ismail El-Shafei, who, until Sunday, was the highest-ranked Egyptian in Open era history, having peaked at No.34 in the world back in 1975.

On Monday, Sherif officially surpassed him as she hit a new career-high ranking of 31 to become the highest-ranked Egyptian tennis player among both men and women in the professional era.

“It didn’t come just like that, by coincidence. It feels good to break another barrier; it gives me a lot of confidence mentally and it’s important to go into the grass season feeling this confident,” said the 27-year-old Cairene.

Sherif’s latest historic achievement has come on the heels of capturing two WTA 125k titles in as many weeks, in Makarska, Croatia, and Valencia, Spain, and she now enters the grass season with a 10-match winning streak.

The Spain-based player is an impressive 6-0 in WTA 125k finals, and has won 41 of 47 matches at that level.

While many other players have already begun their grass-court campaigns, Sherif was keen to get some more match play on clay — her preferred surface — and the decision has paid off as she now stands on the brink of the top 30.

“We tried to extend the clay season as much as possible, because the clay season on the WTA tour is very short,” Sherif said.  

“It’s obvious I play better on clay than on any other surface. Sadly the tournaments that were available were only 125s, and I’m planning to play the 250s after Wimbledon on clay. It was an objective to make the clay season as long as possible because there aren’t enough tournaments.”

Her week in Croatia felt like “vacation vibes” as she enjoyed playing at a tennis club that was right on the beach. Sherif and her team were the first to arrive at the tournament, and the last to leave — trophy in tow — and she said that gave her a mental boost entering the second week in Valencia, where she demolished the field, clinching the title without dropping a set, and losing a total of just 17 games through five matches.

Sherif will now shift her focus to the grass and she has a week to prepare for the WTA 250 event in Bad Homburg, Germany, before heading to Wimbledon, where she will make her main draw debut and will likely be seeded at a Grand Slam for the first time, thanks to her new ranking.

She admits her initial target was to be seeded by the time the US Open came around end of August and she is thrilled to be ahead of schedule.

Sherif’s entire professional experience on grass is limited to just two Wimbledon qualifying matches, played at Roehampton two years ago. She had to miss the Championships last year due to a foot injury and is excited to be heading to the All England Club for the first time as a pro.

While she is aware of the challenges she will face competing on a surface she is not well-acquainted with, she hopes to approach the grass swing with a fresh winning mentality.

“The last time I played on grass was two years ago and I enjoyed it. I didn’t expect to enjoy it, and I went with the mentality of, ‘Let’s see how I’m going to feel.’ But I feel like had I gone to Wimbledon qualifying two years ago with a winning mentality of, ‘I can do this’, I probably would have qualified,” she said.

“Unfortunately, I didn’t. So this time I’m going to go with this winning mentality because I actually enjoyed it the last time.”

Sherif has been plotting with her coach Justo Gonzalez a plan of attack for the grass, and noted several adjustments need to be made in order to be physically and tactically ready to compete at Wimbledon. She is also on the verge of making a bold move by changing the model of Wilson racket she has been using.

“The physical transitioning is not easy. On grass you have to stay low, the agility is super difficult; the first few days it’s tough on the legs and on the back,” said the Pepperdine University alum.  

“I’m working with my fitness coach to make this transition physically smooth and I plan on playing the 250 event in Bad Homburg so I can prepare well for Wimbledon.”

She added: “We might change the racket. You’re the first to know this actually. We’ve been planning on this for a while, let’s see how it goes. It can go disastrously, or it can go very well, but we’ll take the risk and we’ll see.

“We’re changing the racket and also in my game play, we’re going to work on the serve; we’re going to add more slices, the volleys are important. Of course, on grass, if you have good touch, it’s important, so that’s what we’re going to work on this week.

“We think that I have a good touch, but I don’t use it enough, so maybe on the grass is a good time to use it.”

The last time Sherif set foot in the All England Club was back in 2012. She was 16, competing in the juniors draw, and won her first round in girls’ singles before losing in the second round.

“I’m very excited for Wimbledon, of course. I’ve been dying to set foot in that club. I’ve only been there as a junior, and I don’t remember much, and I’ve never been there as a pro, so I’m very excited for it. I’m looking forward to enjoying the experience more than anything,” she said.

  • World No.1 looks to make progress on grass, despite short lawn tennis season
  • Swiatek’s entire grass-court experience on the professional tour amounts to less than half the number of victories she has collected at Roland Garros alone
As Iga Swiatek navigated her way to a third Roland Garros crown, and fourth Grand Slam trophy overall, earlier this month, the 22-year-old Pole felt like “the whole world was watching” her.

Not only did she feel she had to live up to her title-favorite status on her beloved clay, Swiatek also had to fend off Aryna Sabalenka, who could have replaced her at the top of the rankings had the Belarusian matched her result in Paris, or gone one better.

It was perhaps the most pressure Swiatek had felt on the major stage and she passed the test with flying colors, dropping just one set en route to lifting the Coupe Suzanne-Lenglen.

Her record at the French Open now stands at a remarkable 28-2 (93 percent) and she is 63-9 lifetime on clay at tour level.

On Monday, Swiatek begins her 64th consecutive week as the world No.1 and can approach the grass season with far less pressure on her shoulders. Despite winning the Wimbledon junior title in 2018, Swiatek confesses she has limited experience on grass, which is reflected in her modest 6-5 win-loss record on the surface in main draw matches at tour level.

Less pressure at Wimbledon?

Her entire grass-court experience on the professional tour amounts to less than half the number of victories she has collected at Roland Garros alone.

In a small roundtable interview following her triumph on Parisian clay last Saturday, Swiatek discussed her approach for the grass-court swing and Wimbledon.

“Basically before every grass-court season I just want to keep being openminded and just learn a lot,” said Swiatek, whose best Wimbledon result was a fourth-round showing in 2021.  

“I feel like there is maybe a little bit less pressure, but on the other hand when I just go on court, I feel like I know how I can play tennis and I know how I can play on other surfaces.

“On grass sometimes it’s tougher and I still have to learn a lot, but I just feel like you’re going to go on court and not play the way you should or the way you could; so this thing is adding more pressure.

“But I would say that the pressure from the outside, yes it’s maybe a little bit less, it depends on you guys and what questions you ask,” she added, referring to the weight of expectations often placed on her by the media.

The grass season is only five weeks each year, and for a top player like Swiatek, who typically goes deep at the French Open and needs some extra rest after the clay, it can only mean two tournaments — a warm-up event and Wimbledon.

Swiatek is scheduled to play in the WTA event in Bad Homburg, Germany, next week (begins June 26) before heading to southwest London and is aware there are limited opportunities to get comfortable on grass.

“Maybe there’s going to be a chance to play more matches,” she said. “But I’m pretty sure that still when I’m going to play these matches, I’m going to feel a little bit uncomfortable. But I also trust that every year I’m going to learn more and more and I’m going to progress anyway. But it’s a short season, only three weeks, so the challenge is tough.”

‘Staying consistent is a great achievement’

This week, Swiatek has tied Simona Halep in 11th place on the WTA leaderboard for most weeks spent at the summit of the rankings.

Since she took over the top spot, on April 4, 2022, in the wake of Ashleigh Barty’s sudden retirement last year, Swiatek has been a consistent force on tour. As a world No.1, she has added eight more trophies to her cabinet, to take her total to 14, at times barely dropping games, let alone sets, on her way to the champion’s podium.

Still, within this consistent 15-month period, Swiatek has also faced varying degrees of challenges, be it from the outside or within.

Last season, her points tally was more than double of what her closest rival possessed. Two weeks ago, her margin was so slim that she was within one defeat of losing her No.1 ranking.

Last season, she seemed untouchable. This campaign, Australian Open winner Sabalenka and reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina have upped the ante and made a case for the rise of a “Big Three” in women’s tennis.

“I would say at the beginning of the season this year I felt like in Australia I should play better as a world No.1 and reach further rounds, and it wasn’t easy for me back then to cut it out and just play the game of tennis and enjoy it,” she said.

“Last year I didn’t really feel like I was being chased because I felt like all the things that are happening were so new that I was just focusing on achieving.

“That’s what I also tried to do after Australia this year and I think it’s working.

“Even though the difference in points is smaller (between myself and the world No.2), I feel like it’s a great achievement for me to keep a consistent level with all that pressure. Because there is pressure; and you can see it on social media and everything.”

A three-way rivalry?

Throughout Roland Garros, Swiatek was regularly fielding questions about Sabalenka and Rybakina closing in on her and was not too keen to indulge discussions of a new “Big Three.”

“Last year I wasn’t even asked about other players and this year I’m asked basically in every press conference a couple of times, even though they’re on the other side of the draw, there’s nothing really connecting us in this tournament — there’s always something around that’s implying that things are different,” she said.

“But you always have to come back to what it is you want to achieve because it has nothing to do with other players, even rankings sometimes. Because you want to win matches and tournaments, and rankings go up after that.”

After a historic 2022 season, Swiatek says she went home to Raszyn, Poland, and “went on the Internet too much maybe.”

“I read a lot, because I thought it was going to help me process what happened and close the season and start a new one, but maybe reading all that stuff actually, it was my idea, but it wasn’t the best idea,” she said.

After defeating Karolina Muchova in three close sets to reign supreme in Paris one more time, Swiatek said she “will never doubt my strength again,” given everything she overcame to secure the victory, including a thigh injury she picked up in Rome a week before the French Open.

The world No.1 also said she does not think too much about what she is capable of achieving in the sport.

“I don’t think I need any idea, I’ll just go forward. My whole career, if you’re talking about wins, I’ll try to win as much as possible obviously but I’ll try to develop as a player. I don’t think we all know what our limits are, unless we’re done and we’re really mature, but I’m 22, so I just really don’t know where my limits are,” she said.

  • The last all-British final on the WTA Tour was in 1977 when Sue Barker beat Virginia Wade in San Francisco
NOTTINGHAM: Katie Boulter won her first WTA Tour title on Sunday, beating Jodie Burrage 6-3 6-3 in the Nottingham Open in the first all-British final at this level for 46 years.

Boulter cemented her position as British No. 1 and will move to a career high inside the world’s top 80.

“I’m definitely going to be sleeping with this trophy tonight,” said Boulter, who grew up in nearby Leicester.

“I dreamt of this moment since I was a little girl, training here at four or five years old, coming here as a fan and now having coming here as a player. I dreamt big and it means more than everything to me.”

The last all-British final on the WTA Tour was in 1977 when Sue Barker beat Virginia Wade in San Francisco.

“We appreciate it’s an all-British final and what an incredible achievement it is,” added Boulter.

Meanwhile, Andy Murray claimed a second title in two weeks at the Nottingham Open to continue his fine preparation for Wimbledon.

The three-time Grand Slam champion followed up his win at Surbiton last week with a flawless display to beat Frenchman Arthur Cazaux 6-4, 6-4 to claim the tournament without dropping a set.

Murray’s 10-match winning streak is now his best since he topped the world rankings in 2017 and before he required career-threatening hip surgery.

After winning two Challenger Tour events, the 36-year-old faces a step up in quality when he heads to the ATP 500 event at Queen’s Club this week, where he will face world number 18 Alex de Minaur in the first round.

But a strong showing at the tournament he has won five times could improve Murray’s ranking sufficiently to be seeded at Wimbledon next month.

