India, Egypt raise ties to strategic partnership on Modi's visit to Cairo

India, Egypt raise ties to strategic partnership on Modi’s visit to Cairo
Egypt and India share deep ties that date back to the 1950s, when the two nations played key roles in founding the Non-Aligned Movement (twitter/@MEAIndia)
Updated 17 sec ago

India, Egypt raise ties to strategic partnership on Modi’s visit to Cairo

India, Egypt raise ties to strategic partnership on Modi’s visit to Cairo
  • Modi’s visit is the first by an Indian premier since 1997
  • PM awarded with Order of the Nile civilian honor in Cairo
Updated 17 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi signed on Sunday a strategic partnership agreement, underscoring growing ties between the two countries that experts say can spark geopolitical and economic significance. 

Modi arrived in Cairo on Saturday afternoon following a four-day trip to the US, marking the first state visit to Egypt by an Indian premier since 1997. 

He was awarded Egypt’s highest civilian honor, known as the Order of the Nile, during the trip that comes less than six months after El-Sisi’s visit to India earlier this year, when the leaders first announced plans to elevate their partnership. 

“An agreement to elevate the bilateral relationship to a ‘Strategic Partnership’ was signed by the leaders,” Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson of India’s Ministry of External Affairs, said in a tweet on Sunday. 

“The leaders discussed ways to further deepen the partnership between the two countries, including in trade & investment, defense & security, renewable energy, cultural and people to people ties.” 

Bagchi said their meeting was “productive,” with India and Egypt also signing three other memoranda of understanding in agriculture, archaeology and antiquities, and competition law. 

Modi also visited on Sunday the historic Al-Hakim Mosque in Cairo, recently renovated with the help of the India-based Dawoodi Bohra community, and met with Grand Mufti Shawki Allam, Egypt’s Islamic jurist. 

In January, Modi and El-Sisi agreed to increase bilateral trade to $12 billion in the next five years, up from $7.3 billion in 2021-22. 

The two countries signed several agreements in New Delhi then on expanding cooperation in cybersecurity, information technology, culture, and broadcasting.   

Navdeep Suri, former Indian ambassador to Egypt, said India and Egypt had been drifting apart prior to this year’s engagements. 

“After allowing the relationship to drift for years, it’s back on track,” Suri told Arab News. 

According to Suri, India had built momentum by inviting El-Sisi as a chief guest on India’s Republic Day in January and had Egypt among special invitees for meetings of the Group of 20 biggest economies under Delhi’s presidency this year, which he said sends “a strong signal.” 

Suri said: “​​There is now an opportunity to develop a special relationship with a country that, despite its present economic difficulties, will always be an important player in the Middle East. 

“This kind of intensity and engagement have been missing for a long time.” 

Closer ties with Egypt may also bring strategic benefits for India, experts say. 

“Egypt’s pivotal position in the region is important for growing India’s profile in the region,” Dr. Zakir Hussain, a Middle East expert based in New Delhi, told Arab News. 

“(India is) securing favorable treatment in trade, an industrial berth in the Suez Canal Free Zone, to access the Europe market and all those areas where Egypt has free trade deals such as Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East,” Hussain said, adding that “India needs to access these markets at preferential terms to achieve the target of $1 trillion merchandise exports by 2030.” 

Modi’s visit to Cairo “holds great significance” in strengthening India-Egypt bilateral relations, said Mohammed Soliman, tech program director at the Middle East Institute in Washington DC. 

With the countries discussing potential deals, such as the allocation of an economic zone for India in the Suez Canal area, they have the “potential to significantly impact the economic and strategic collaboration between the two nations,” he told Arab News.  

“With India now surpassing the UK as the fifth-largest global economy, it sees Egypt as a potential launchpad for Indian manufacturing and defense industries,” Soliman said.  

“Egypt’s strategic location, particularly with the Suez Canal, is central to Delhi’s global posture.” 

Topics: Egypt India

Egypt’s central bank keeps interest rates steady
Business & Economy
Egypt’s central bank keeps interest rates steady
Papyrus fragment found in Egypt could be from ‘oldest book ever discovered,’ experts believe
Offbeat
Papyrus fragment found in Egypt could be from ‘oldest book ever discovered,’ experts believe

Egypt reveals details of launch of MisrSat 2 satellite at cost of $74m

Egypt reveals details of launch of MisrSat 2 satellite at cost of $74m
Updated 26 min 16 sec ago
Gobran Mohamed

Egypt reveals details of launch of MisrSat 2 satellite at cost of $74m

Egypt reveals details of launch of MisrSat 2 satellite at cost of $74m
  • The satellite’s mission is to take images of Egyptian soil to preserve the environment
Updated 26 min 16 sec ago
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Egypt has revealed details of the launch of the MisrSat 2 satellite from China in October, at a cost of $74 million.

The satellite’s mission is to take images of Egyptian soil to preserve the environment, as well as to undertake remote sensing.

Dr. Ahmed Al-Rafei, the official in charge of the project, said the installation and testing of the satellite had been completed in cooperation with China, with the $74 million coming as a grant from Beijing.

MisrSat 2 is scheduled to leave Cairo on June 28 for China and will undergo final testing there before launch.

The Egyptian Space Agency organized an event at its headquarters to receive the mechanical and electrical model of the satellite from China.

The event was held inside Africa’s most modern building for the assembly, testing, and operation of satellites. This Egyptian Satellite Assembly and Integration Test Center, or AITC, is equipped with the latest equipment and facilities in the field.

MisrSat 2 is a joint project between the Egyptian Space Agency and its Chinese counterpart, said Al-Rafei.

According to the EGSA, Egypt’s possession of space technology has become a necessity to achieve the country’s goals of sustainable development and economic growth.

Al-Rafei said MisrSat 2 is a qualitative leap in the field of space technology, adding that the satellite, weighing 350 kg, has high-resolution imaging capabilities of up to 2 meters above the ground in black and white and 8 meters in color.

The satellite’s lifespan in space is five years from launch, he said.

Al-Rafei said MisrSat 2 was assembled and tested in the AITC’s first trial operation at the EGSA’s headquarters.

According to the EGSA, MisrSat 2 is a benchmark project for practical cooperation in aerospace between China and Egypt under the former’s Belt and Road initiative.

The EGSA was established in 2018 to create, transfer, and localize space technology development and own the capabilities to build and launch satellites from Egyptian territory.

Topics: Egypt

India, Egypt raise ties to strategic partnership on Modi’s visit to Cairo
Middle-East
India, Egypt raise ties to strategic partnership on Modi’s visit to Cairo
Migrants wait to board an Italian Coast Guard ship in the Sicilian Island of Lampedusa, Italy, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (AP)
Middle-East
UK police charge Egyptian over Mediterranean migrant crossings

Fighting surges in Sudan’s capital and Darfur as war enters 11th week

Fighting surges in Sudan’s capital and Darfur as war enters 11th week
Updated 25 June 2023
Reuters

Fighting surges in Sudan’s capital and Darfur as war enters 11th week

Fighting surges in Sudan’s capital and Darfur as war enters 11th week
  • Fighting has intensified since a series of cease-fire deals agreed
Updated 25 June 2023
Reuters

DUBAI: Clashes, artillery fire and air strikes surged in Sudan’s capital on Sunday, witnesses said, as a war between rival military factions that has displaced 2.5 million people and caused a humanitarian crisis entered its 11th week.
Witnesses also reported a sharp increase in violence in recent days in Nyala, the largest city in the western Darfur region. The UN raised the alarm on Saturday over ethnic targeting and the killing of people from the Masalit community in El Geneina in West Darfur.
Khartoum, the capital, and El Geneina have been worst affected by the war that broke out on April 15 between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), though last week tensions and clashes escalated in other parts of Darfur and in Kordofan, in the south.
Fighting has intensified since a series of cease-fire deals agreed at talks led by the United States and Saudi Arabia in Jeddah failed to stick. The talks were adjourned last week.
Residents in the three cities that make up the wider capital — Khartoum, Bahri and Omdurman — reported fierce fighting from Saturday evening, continuing into Sunday morning.
The army, led by Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, has been using air strikes and heavy artillery to try to dislodge the RSF led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, from neighborhoods across the capital.
“Since the early morning in north Omdurman we’ve had air strikes and artillery bombardment and RSF anti-aircraft fire,” 47-year-old resident Mohamed Al-Samani told Reuters by phone. “Where are the Jeddah talks, why did the world leave us to die alone in Burhan and Hemedti’s war?“
In Nyala, a city that grew rapidly as people were displaced during the earlier conflict that spread in Darfur after 2003, witnesses reported a marked deterioration in the security situation over the past few days, with violent clashes in residential neighborhoods.
There was also fighting between the army and the RSF last week around El Fashir, capital of North Darfur, which the UN says is inaccessible to humanitarian workers.
In El Geneina, which has been almost entirely cut off from communications networks and aid supplies in recent weeks, attacks by Arab militias and the RSF have sent tens of thousands fleeing over the border to Chad.
On Saturday, UN Human Rights spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani called for safe passage for people fleeing El Geneina and access for aid workers following reports of summary executions between the city and the border and “persistent hate speech” including calls to kill the Masalit or expel them.
Of those uprooted by Sudan’s conflict, nearly 2 million have been displaced internally and almost 600,000 have fled to neighboring countries, according to the International Organization for Migration.

Topics: Sudan conflict Sudan

Airstrike hits busy market in opposition-held northwestern Syria and kills at least 9 people

Airstrike hits busy market in opposition-held northwestern Syria and kills at least 9 people
Updated 25 June 2023
AP

Airstrike hits busy market in opposition-held northwestern Syria and kills at least 9 people

Airstrike hits busy market in opposition-held northwestern Syria and kills at least 9 people
Updated 25 June 2023
AP

JISR AL-SHUGHUR, Syria: An airstrike early Sunday over a busy vegetable market in northwestern Syria killed at least nine people, activists and local first responders said.
Activists and Britain-based opposition war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that Russia, a top ally of Syrian President Bashar Assad, launched the strike over the strategic opposition-held town of Jisr Al-Shughur near the Turkish border.
The strike comes a day after Moscow’s top mercenary group briefly revolted against Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Opposition-held northwestern Syria’s civil defense organization known as the White Helmets said over 30 people were wounded, and expected the death toll to increase.
“We’re hearing that the critically wounded have been dying after reaching the hospital,” Ahmad Yaziji of the White Helmets told The Associated Press. “It was a targeted attack in the main vegetable market where farmers from around northern Syria gather.”
Farmers rushed the wounded to the hospital in bloodied vegetable trucks, while activists shared urgent calls for blood donations.
Neither Syria nor Russia commented on the airstrike, though Damascus says strikes in the northwest province target armed insurgent groups.
Northwestern Syria is mostly held by the militant group Hayat Tahrir al Sham, as well as Turkish-backed forces.

Topics: Syria airstrike

Drone strike hits Syrian president’s ancestral town
Middle-East
Drone strike hits Syrian president’s ancestral town
UN convoy crosses from Syria regime areas to rebel-held Idlib
Middle-East
UN convoy crosses from Syria regime areas to rebel-held Idlib

Israel’s Ben-Gvir rebukes police over ‘collective punishment’ of settlers

Israel’s Ben-Gvir rebukes police over ‘collective punishment’ of settlers
Updated 25 June 2023
Reuters

Israel’s Ben-Gvir rebukes police over ‘collective punishment’ of settlers

Israel’s Ben-Gvir rebukes police over ‘collective punishment’ of settlers
Updated 25 June 2023
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israel’s far-right police minister rebuked the force on Sunday for what he called “collective punishment” of Jewish settlers, as cracks widened between the security services and the government over violence convulsing the occupied West Bank.
Settler rampages in Palestinian towns and villages after the killing of four Israelis in a Hamas gun ambush have drawn international condemnation and US statements of concern.
US-brokered peace talks aimed at founding a Palestinian state in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza collapsed in 2014. Most countries deem the settlements Israel built on land it seized in the 1967 war as illegal. It disputes this.
Israel’s military, police and Shin Bet security service chiefs said in a statement on Saturday that the settlers’ actions over the last week amounted to “nationalist terrorism,” which they pledged to fight.
The terminology upset far-right members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition government, who have rejected comparisons between Jewish and Palestinian militants.
One of them, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, said on Sunday he had demanded police explain why they had cordoned the gate to the settlement of Ateret and “tased a person who was standing nearby.”
Ben-Gvir told the police chief that “he opposes any violation of the law” but cannot accept “collective punishment” of settlers, a statement from the minister’s party said. A police spokesperson said the incident was under review.
Ateret is close to the Palestinian village of Umm Safa, where cars were torched on Saturday in what residents said was a settler attack. Bystander video showed men — described by local Palestinians as settlers — firing rifles in the direction of someone yelling in Arabic. There were no reports of casualties.
Ateret spokesperson Eli Rosenbaum said settlers went to Umm Safa to confront Palestinians who had repeatedly rioted on the road and stoned Israeli cars. Those settlers were not from Ateret but some had parked their cars inside its gate, he said.
Police, commanded by an army colonel, came to Ateret to tow the cars and, when obstructed by several settlers, tased one of them, Rosenbaum said. “We don’t support any violence,” he said. “But we are upset by the army’s fecklessness toward the Arabs.”
Separately, the army said it detained a soldier suspected of taking part in a “violent confrontation” in Umm Safa.
Netanyahu has sought to calm Western concern about his ultranationalist partners, saying he would steer policy. But the veteran politician has raised US hackles with settlement building.
Last week he issued a general censure of rioting in the West Bank. Asked if Netanyahu agreed with the security chiefs’ designation of the rampages as “terrorism,” his office referred Reuters to that statement and declined further comment.
At least three cabinet members from Netanyahu’s conservative Likud party — including the defense and foreign ministers — shied from the term.
“I think the (rampages) are actions, nationalist actions — as they have been designated — taken against a nationalist backdrop, and that’s something that shouldn’t be permitted,” Likud’s Energy Minister Israel Katz told Army Radio.
“Terrorism is something different.”

Topics: Israel

Israel’s Netanyahu briefly freezes Golan wind turbine project that set off rare clashes
Middle-East
Israel’s Netanyahu briefly freezes Golan wind turbine project that set off rare clashes
Israeli security chiefs vow crackdown on settler ‘terrorism’
Middle-East
Israeli security chiefs vow crackdown on settler ‘terrorism’

Israel’s Netanyahu briefly freezes Golan wind turbine project that set off rare clashes

Israel’s Netanyahu briefly freezes Golan wind turbine project that set off rare clashes
Updated 25 June 2023
AP

Israel’s Netanyahu briefly freezes Golan wind turbine project that set off rare clashes

Israel’s Netanyahu briefly freezes Golan wind turbine project that set off rare clashes
  • Druze oppose the project, which would install more than two dozen 200 meter tall turbines throughout their land
  • The landowners said the turbines will harm their agricultural output and that the energy company behind the project didn’t consult with them in good faith, a claim the company denies
Updated 25 June 2023
AP

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered a brief freeze in construction on a wind turbine project in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights that set off a rare clash between Druze residents and police.
Netanyahu said late Saturday he agreed to a pause on the project during this week’s Muslim Eid Al-Adha holiday, which is meant to allow time for talks to defuse the crisis. The project is expected to resume next week. A statement from Netanyahu’s office said he made the decision based on advice from security officials.
The Druze oppose the plan, which would install more than two dozen 200-meter tall turbines throughout their land. The landowners said the turbines will harm their agricultural output and that the energy company behind the project didn’t consult with them in good faith, a claim the company denies.
Last week, thousands of residents demonstrated against the project, storming a police station, throwing stones and fireworks, setting tires on fire, vandalizing police cars, blocking roads and even shooting live fire into the air, according to police.
Israel captured the Golan, a strategic plateau overlooking northern Israel, from Syria in the 1967 Mideast war. Israel subsequently annexed the area in a move that was recognized by former US President Donald Trump in 2019. But most of the international community considers the area to be occupied territory.
While Druze leaders still profess allegiance to Syria, relations with Israel are normally good. The Golan is a popular vacation destination for Israelis and is filled with hotels and restaurants, and most residents speak Hebrew fluently. Violent clashes with Israeli authorities are rare.

Topics: Golan Heights Palestine Israel

Russia ‘doesn’t recognize Israel’s sovereignty over Golan Heights’
Middle-East
Russia ‘doesn’t recognize Israel’s sovereignty over Golan Heights’

GACA proposes draft economic regulations to improve aviation sector’s efficiency
GACA proposes draft economic regulations to improve aviation sector’s efficiency
Egypt reveals details of launch of MisrSat 2 satellite at cost of $74m
Egypt reveals details of launch of MisrSat 2 satellite at cost of $74m
Saudi Arabia, Oman sign multiple MoUs at food show in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia, Oman sign multiple MoUs at food show in Riyadh
Saudi King Salman appoints new deputy defense minister
Saudi King Salman appoints new deputy defense minister
Putin expresses confidence on Ukraine in interview recorded before revolt
Putin expresses confidence on Ukraine in interview recorded before revolt

